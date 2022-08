00:00

We have the Bank of England warning of a long recession. At what point does that pause in rate hikes lead to rate cuts. In your view it could happen quite quickly. The banking was one of the first major center banks to raise rates. They started in December last year while several of still talking about transitory and IBEX. So when the Bank of England kicked things off in December last year Egg gives the severe Bertie to end their rate hiking cycle earlier than most and also introduced the idea of cuts. We're looking for May cuts from the Bank of England. That sort of timing. Why. So inflation will still be higher than 2 percent. I actually think the risk reward is inflation doesn't fall down to 2 per cent as quickly as the market's pricing. But the centre banks will react to the situation in credit markets. If you look at the crossover spreads of the ECB systemic risks whatever you want to look at the credit stress in the market is roughly around the same levels as the worst moments in the Corona virus. Panic of March 2012. I suspect the energy prices 10 times higher than they were on average in Germany will knock out the business models of many manufacturers. We don't see credit stress lead to higher defaults to unemployment rising. That's why in Q4 and Q1 the story will change for central banks even though we'll have high inflation. There could be a dovish moment. Jordan s sterling still the trade for. Indeed. I think we've had a big move higher up to the 122 level. Not very fun for me holding a short for that period but the trend is lower in sterling. It has the same problems as Europe when it comes to this energy crisis. Its bank central bank has just under 50 basis points. Look back to the ECB meeting. They did 50 basis points. What did the euro do. Nothing. Just because central banks are doing these bigger rate hikes it's not enough to defend that currency against what's a big. Terms of trade shock. The pound should essentially be trading towards 115 down to 110 just based on terms of trade alone. The price of the UK's exports have fallen whilst the price of UK imports have skyrocketed. The UK needs a weaker currency to help its exchange rate.