I'd like to start with you if I could. Now before I was in Singapore I spent years in Beijing covering technology fund is what really struck me about them is how deeply buried they are in running their business. Right. And to be fair also in China there are a lot of other things going on right now. So the idea of legacy or wealth planning just never comes up. How do you convince a very busy first generation entrepreneur to diversify and think longer term. Very interesting question David. And good morning everyone. I think before we address the issue itself we need to understand why that is happening right. So if you take the modern history of wealth creation happening in Asia recently right. In the last 30 40 years compared to Europe or US where we're going to fifth sixth generation families we're already well well-established in terms of their processes. They're probably execute their legacy business and now they're managing fast financial assets in Asia. Most of the wealth is still held by generation entrepreneurs. To your point David most of them are tech entrepreneurs. Now we have crypto when I was entrepreneurs. I don't know how many of them are billionaires still but there are still you feel left there. Dollar is a lot of you know. Yeah. So. So we need to understand that in Asia it's a relatively new concept. And like with kids if you tell them to do something they may not do but what they learn is from observation. Right. What their other peers are doing. What what what the parents are doing. Similarly what happens with these entrepreneurs is no matter how much we talk to them they will follow what was the general trend is right. So I think it's at a nascent stage. It will. It will progress and it will mature eventually. Other big issue I see in Asia is ceding control. We know many famous billionaires whose sons are like 60 year old but still they have not handed over their reading to their kids or the next generation. The reason for that could be you know a trust or the doubt on the capability of the next gen right now giving this as a background. How do we convince them. Like I was speaking to a tech billionaire who is 32 year old and he was like what are you talking about. Succession planning. I want to hear it kid. I want to focus on my business. Probably have two or three more innings left in me. I said yes that's right. But tomorrow if a bus runs or where you are you're not your plane crashes. I mean we don't reach for all that. But these things are real real possibilities. Your wife doesn't understand anything about your technology business or anything. So it's it's a very good risk mitigation tool that everybody needs to be mindful of. And even from their own business perspective. Right. Business succession is equally important. As important as family succession. So you got to balance that on. No. Absolutely. Now I do have to ask a difficult question of you. You made the point people do as they see and they learn from observation. Given that we have two advocates of platforms with us today I have to ask you know in the era of Wall Street bets you know Robinhood and we've got YouTube clips telling everyone how they should invest in things like that. Why should an entrepreneur spend the extra money to go with a managed service provider rather than doing it themselves. That's what that's for. OK. So technology is always an enabler and it will always be right. If you if you look at a lot of developments that happened in the last 30 40 years in the space of technology that has not happened in centuries. Rachel is fast tracking. We have we are reaching singularity probably by 40 20 40. It's predicted that artificial intelligence becomes even more smarter than human beings. We are yet to see that. But we have we are approaching. Their technology will always be enabler but they are still very complicated issues which cannot be handled like a lot of the attack suggests that most investors lack the returns of benchmarking. This is why that is that there is because of the irrational investor behavior. Right. Because they take certain calls which are wrong. Last year I was speaking to a lot of investors. Will I quote we are superstars we are enlisting technology. We don't need any advice. Now same guys are coming back and telling me my niche. I'm in a fix. I don't know. I like or did one particular asset class. Now how do I risk manage. Right. How do I recover or lack. So. So these things require a lot of behavioral science. And as they say investing is more of art than science. So so you have to balance it out in that sense that there's a place for technology for sure. But it has to be an enabler and it cannot be the whole thing in the. I've got it. Rachel I want to turn to you and ask you know from an entrepreneur's perspective you spent so much of your life building up this business. What made you step back and think I need to go beyond just what I'm doing day to day and I need to think of my longer term investment future. Yeah so I started the business 17 years ago and this was before smartphones before online shopping took off. Like it like this. No. Right. So a couple of my friends and I came together because we wanted to sell our pre lab coats online for extra pocket money. So that was how it was. And after a while we went out of course to sell and we decided to sell with the money that we had saved back then to import clothes to sell. And after a lot of doing that back then I was in school I was doing university. I would go doing begins ISE breaks to Hong Kong Bangkok to import clothes to sell. And I realized that you know there was always something missing from the pieces. The quality the fit. No one was not brand out there was really catering to the Asian women. Right. A lot of international brands cater primarily to their American European women who have very different needs body proportions skin tone deafness Asian. And so in my final year of university this was in 2010 with no fashion no business background I decided to drop out of school to start the business proper to start creating our own he says our own collections and creating our own brand. The tricky thing was because I was bonded to the government and university so I had to pay off the government for a five figure sum. And I didn't have the money. And that was also when my my debt business was hit by the financial crisis and he was going through bankruptcy. My mom was already working two jobs to support the family and I didn't know where else to go to to borrow that sum of money back. I finally went to my mom and I it wasn't. I do. A while later that I realized that the sum of money that I eventually borrowed from hard to pay off the bond was actually her entire life savings. So she took that leap of faith in me. Back then I remember her asking me is this a legal business. Will the government come up to you. Why are people transferring money before they receive that. Good. You know something that she couldn't wrap my head around. So yeah. That was then you know. And since then we have grown the business to what it is today having 19 stores in 10 markets until question. Right. I think David for us being bootstrapped all the way in over the last twelve years as well. I always thought to myself that investing is fall when I'm wealthy. Investing is when I have a certain amount of money in my bank. It's not for me. And also growing up I guess I am having I guess parent the way my parents will also really influenced the way I looked at money and investing in my parents had always been more savers and investors of that all of that of their wealth. The little that they had. So for me I think it wasn't until I had my son my my my my son about 19 months ago that I decided that I need to really rethink how I think about money and wealth. CAC. And that was when I met. Honestly it was serendipitous that I met Barack and Dallas team and that was really how it started. For me that was when I took it more seriously to stop lending for my long term finances as well. So yeah that was how I said that I wish I had started my financial wellness journey personal financial ball on this journey much earlier. But to me you know being a woman especially in this generation no one really talks about it. And I think sometimes even for me being a business owner I still find that it can be quite intimidating when you talk about personal finance personal finances and of course investing. So I think this is something that I also hope through my experience to be able to make investing a lot more accessible to the everyday person. Certainly. I mean given the state of index funds right now I'm sure everyone wishes they started five years earlier into the bull run. Now in Dallas it's all very well and good for getting you low cost access to sort of funds that would normally be accessible to you. But I do have to ask you know a robot can't really help you find your legacy or create a will. Talk about succession yet as you sort of go on your journey. Given that now you're thinking about next generation etc. is that something you'd consider maybe going with you know a multifamily office or an asset manager someone who's capable of making more of those services. Yeah I think for me it's really exposing myself a lot more you know to the different options and choices out there and I think because I still have a pretty long runway in my career journey. So I think for me it's important. I should have said that yesterday. So I think we'll need to also understand you know the risk appetite that I have. What's the runway that I have. And then you know try to diversify as much as possible. I am still well embarrassingly just very early on in this journey. So I think for me to hang out more with people like Sam and Manisha to get to know up to familiarise myself a lot more in this area will be very important. Hang out with Sam. That's the last time we've inflation on the rise a lot of younger professionals are increasingly cost sensitive. They're worried about their salaries and their ability to fund retirements and families. Is this a fact do you think will drive this generation uses especially onto your platform forms like. Thank you David. I think it's not just a cost cost consciousness it's not just the young person's issue. It's an issue for all of us especially in this environment of very high inflation persistently high inflation. I think that you know if I touch upon what Rachel said is first and you know entrepreneurs I was a professional investor all my life but even I just don't have time to invest properly. And so investing is a full time job and that's professionals who do that well. And so one of the reasons why we built in Dallas was because for me and for Greg and for many people investing is just painful and it's very costly. Traditionally as well. So as a digital platform any offline to online conversion and this is true not just for wealth or in dollars but for any digital sorry any outflanked on land conversion like Amazon on Netflix if you really boil it down really it's about two things. One is enhancing the user experience and the other one is cost and especially when it comes to investing and building wealth. Cost is your biggest enemy. Why would you want to shave off 1 2 percent of your performance every single year and give it to somebody who's not adding value. So I think the digital platform as we move to the next generation and we've had a family office members come in. But the next generation is growing up with you know Rachel and I are familiar with mobile apps. That's where we do our financial transactions. And I think it's taken time in the wealth space where digitization has been very slow. But I think the Covid crisis has actually rapidly accelerated digital adoption in the wealth space. And so I think the next generation is going to demand a better experience and demand a much more fair and transparent cost. My issue with you is that your really just looks too photogenic. I just feel like he's trying to sell me fashion products rather than investment products. But to join Rachel and Rachel. That's right. You're all too attractive now. I have to ask you a hard question as well. I am subscribed to your newsletters as I am many other newsletters from financial organizations and investors. And I did note a meh example was very prescient talking about inflation. How big of an issue it was and offered some some examples of inflation linked bonds and funds on that sort of nature and inflation Brazilian funds that would be useful in that environment. And the beauty of the Bloomberg terminal is I can plug their early ISE in and see how they performed since May. And I have to say in some cases the answer is not very well given that. Okay let's take if I'm a first generation wealth creator right. I'm facing an increasingly volatile market. My expertise is in networking with provincial officials and giving them all time rather than actually looking at U.S. Treasury bond yields. Writing isn't now actually the time to go hyper personalized with services like those offered by monetary and other investment managers. Absolutely. I think investing is a deeply personal experience. Everybody's at a different stage in life. Everybody has different goals in life. Different amounts of money different risk appetite. So I think the individual will have to really. And this is why we say that we're not just a financial service company but we're a content company. And we're so mission all about financial education and improving financial literacy because it is in the hands of the individual to make that decision. To assess who we are. What am I what is my risk appetite. Why am I comfortable with what is my goals in life. What am I you know using this money for. Because as entrepreneurs I think originally I didn't start the business just to make money. We did it because we wanted to solve a theme point and provide a solution for others. And you know when you're bogged down in the day to day business then it's very difficult as you said to focus on the latest inflation or the latest you know market ticker. How ever great books have terminals are. And I mean I'm a 28 year user of them. Book them and also love it. Twenty five quick plug for Bloomberg. But basically I think that you know when you're looking at looking out in the market one of the most important things to understand is that not everybody is a professional. And as individuals you look at the stats S & P S & P publishes a quarterly report on active managers and how many outperform the first quarter was 80 percent underperform. The second quarter results came out. Ninety six percent underperformed global market indices. Ninety six percent underperformed. And so yes we had the great Jim Rogers in the house. And so I'm not going to say it's impossible to generate Alpha. When I was a professional investor I generated Alpha for multiple years as an investor. So it is possible but it's difficult to do it sustainably and consistently and generate enough alpha. So we're in an environment this year where 96 percent 96 percent of active investors underperform. And if you're a passive investor and you're building wealth in the law over the long term like Rachel you think that is late. But actually this downturn is probably an amazing opportunity to start investing regular savings and build wealth because for the vast majority of the population that is the right way to do it. As Warren Buffett thinks and that's the strategy that we espouse just going quickly on the point of robots. And that's why I hate the word will go adviser. It's a misnomer. There's no robot in the in the office trying to beat the market. There's no robo. And they often don't give advice. They just buy build a product a fund like a hedge fund or an actively managed fund. And invariably over time they underperform. So we like to call ourselves a digital wealth platform where we're providing a service like Amazon Netflix does. The real takeaway I got from you is that we should all give money to Jim Rogers. That sounds like a plan and we can all get bond. Given that he's speaking. So I if I can close by asking you Rachel you know somewhat difficult question. Right now we're facing so many macro economic headwinds. How difficult is it frankly when there are so many issues facing all businesses including yours to think about these sort of. Bigger picture issues right the sort of legacy issues. What you leave behind and do you actually still think about you know what you'll leave behind in the world once you're gone. Or is it all about how the heck do I get my products off the shelves. Yeah I think at this stage of my life I think being a mom also and taking care of so many people in the business. I think it's also more than just for myself. And I could totally agree with what some say. I think it's also really making use of the market that they're in on the situation that we're in now to make Podemos also. And I think this also applies both to the business and to help us in our lives as well. So yeah I think that's something that will be important for me personally. NSA professionals maybe coming back and maybe coming. We'll see. Well look thank you so much. Oh we do have one very quick. Question from the audience are digital platforms for mass and mass affluent investors consistent with using active managers and providing newsletters with investment or. Yeah I'll try to unwrap that question a little bit. It's putting in a lot of different things. First of all I think digital platforms obviously in its early adoption is for massive mass affluent. But I'm a believer that we can actually digitize high net worth services. The analysis is have grand ambitions to build high net worth. I'll try. Now what solutions. Private market solutions and platforms as well. So we're not just for the mass of mass affluent. We want to be a total wealth platform that serves you throughout your investment journey through your investment life especially if you build wealth and become a high net worth individual. So that's I think digital is something. I mean the future is digital. So we have to adopt digital solutions the behind it within the banks and many other guys as that as well. The education piece is this just something that we just have to continue to do and push on. Because I think it's critical to the success of not only individuals and families but society and nations. We just aren't educated well enough in terms of financial things. You know even when I was a professional investor I would run my professional money tens of billions in an institutional way but then I would punt stocks and buy my you know invest in my friend's company without doing any due diligence with my private money. So even as a professional investor I'm not managing my investments properly. And when you invest there is a right way of doing things you know things like you know diversification 90 percent returns actually are generated by asset allocation because the asset class is what drives returns of all these basics. We do need to you know give individuals and empower them to do it in the right way and make the right type of IPA go. Given that you're still working and not retired on the yacht I was I was told to do this on my money session where I open myself up to my worst investments. So it's there. A hundred thousand dollars put into my friend's company fingerprint technology company that went to zero. That was my worst investment. But in the financial markets I've actually done so on that capital in private markets. Well apparently the poll says everyone should listen to financial media which is what happens when we stack half the room with journalists. But thank you everyone. Please give them a warm round of applause. You've been fantastic.