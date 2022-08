00:00

There are a lot of really interesting stories that go beyond the macro and there are these micro currents. Ali Baba among them American depository receipts up almost 5 percent after being down about 20 percent year to date. They beat expectations just in their earnings despite all of the headwinds despite the zero Covid policy. Despite regulatory oversight and crackdowns by the authorities there. Taiwan Semiconductor I'm watching closely up about a tenth of a percent. After we talked about Nancy Pelosi visiting the island and meeting actually with executives from the Taiwan Semiconductor Company which is such a pivotal node in the entire global ecosystem considering how much of our world depends on chips that they are the major provider of them lift. I'm watching closely those shares down about 60 percent year to date. They're up about a tenth of a percent. They're reporting after the bell. Some of the other stories that are less positive today based on some of the earnings outlooks Clorox came out disappointing earnings down about 6 percent ahead of the open. This is a story about supply chains. It is more vulnerable to them at a time when people are demanding prices not rise that much. You are getting consumer pushback to some of the price increases. Eli Lilly came out. They talked about headwinds from the effects current about 400 million dollars off their top line based on that. Those shares down about 3 percent. And then lucid group poised to report earnings. They were talking about the forecast going forward. They have their output expectations for 2022. The electric vehicle maker already down sharply a year to date down about 13 percent now ahead of the market. And Tom the reason why these kinds of stories are interesting is because some stocks were bid up so dramatically after the pandemic or during the pandemic have come full circle. We have seen completely the wind knocked out of so many companies with most of the value take it out. And that is underpinning some of the balance of the market that have helped in much better.