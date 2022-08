00:00

I'd like to start with you if I could. From what I've been able to tell very straightforward your family operates one of the most sophisticated family offices and corporate sort of philanthropy networks in the Asian region. Very mature for this part of the world. How young were you when you first started working with the family business. I think it started very long ago. Let me start. I mean I've been very very fortunate to have visionary and trusting father and founder and we started having family meeting. When we were teenagers. Even. And that sort of starting from a very early age. It's funny you ask how young I start in the family business because last week I just brought my 2 and 4 year old to visit their factory in Indonesia. And I think it's really instilling that love from a young age and evolving it into working in the family business. Subsequently co creating the vision in the future as well. So it's really starting young. Invest a lot of time in the family and think about how you can work together. The next generation as well as the previous generation to create the family business system together. What was it like in the early days. Your teenager. Probably a better things to do with your life. I have to say that it's been very very beneficial. When we started in our teenage years it was its people. I think people underestimate the amount of time and energy that you need to invest in the family. I think a lot of people think about the business. A lot of people think about the family office the governance. But actually at the core of it is the family that makes the family business work. I think really investing in the family is really investing in the family and making sure that you have check in points for your family meetings to check the health of the family last night. I just had a call at my siblings from nine to eleven o'clock because my sister is currently in the US for her husband's drafting. He's doing a fellowship and just me practicing making decisions together practicing having tough conversations together. Those are things you know there's no magic bullet. You need to put in the time and the energy to make sure that the family is in a good place. I really want to follow up on that because one of the topics that we're covering here is legacies and staying relevant. Right. You know obviously palm oil plantations paper mills are very controversial yet also very necessary industries. But you know we have an industry panel coming in. Helping transform. Patients come and continue that work. Or is it much easier just to get some of our friends in private equity come in so they can easier and the cash goes up. I think worth it a lot. A big part of it comes from the purpose. So when we started work on my father my father we've set up the business. He was thinking about three things like three things. Whatever that's good for that community has to be good for the country. Only then will it be good for the company when the next generation came on board. And I'm talking about not just family not just the family members but also the next generation of management in ward. We added two things to it. We said whatever we do have to be good also for the climate and for the customers. I think that that perspective really taking whatever you inherited. You know for me in my case it was it was a platform that's doing a lot of good. Right. We have 68000 people globally in there. And our industry is a very labor intensive in very rural area. So we are definitely contributing to to the local community and local economies but also taking that platform and sort of bringing it to the next level. I think it's really important for a family business to evolve and keep up with the times and also go back to our purpose which in our case you know improving lives by developing resources sustainably. Absolutely. If I can turn to you. You spent a lot of time practicing law in this often contentious area. I want to ask the slightly difficult question. How bad can things get if things aren't put in place properly. And what are probably two key things that families should really remember to avoid the disasters. Well I mean I think that always when we talk about legacy we talk about risks to legacy. Right. And one of the risks usually conflict because family disputes take the energy away from building things to kind of resolving emotional issues. And I find it very interesting that if you go through and you can just Google family business fields and sure that you have a litany of very very poor situations that have happened. But when you you go through those situations you'll find that quite a lot of litigation actually is rising in the inheritance area and not a surprise because the wealth owner is not there to answer for himself. So people are like what. Why did you do this. Why did you appoint my sister to be the executor. And then the will you say with discretion to postpone sale you know. So those are the sort of real situations that can happen. And I think that by the time it hits frankly the newspapers I mean I did not practice in family disputes litigation. I have to say that that was not something that I had the foresight to say. This is an area of practice. But you know when you deal with human beings naturally once you get to the stage where you are already fighting so badly you have involve litigation lawyers. I think that it's very very hard to retrieve. Now I just want to make the point here that I think that in a lot of the talks. Right about building legacies they always bring family disputes. Kinda is almost like a stick. Right. Oh you don't sort of set yourself out. Then you're going to have this problem. I actually feel maybe we could turn that around a little bit because I I feel that in today's world we're talking about sustainability. And I'm glad Belinda was mentioning she's talking about sustainability of people how healthy you are. Right. Are we equipping you with the right things to help you survive. So I like to turn that around. And with some of the older generation you know it's really about appealing to their sense of waste in today's whole. We're talking about circular economy. Right. And how you should sort of reuse repurpose. And I think that the elder generation would understand that if you don't try to work on sort of the holistic kind of environment as Belinda has said not just your wealth structures not just your trust not just your family office but total environment planning then you're really trying to not waste the opportunity that got you here today not least that potential you know in the family talent. And if you appeal it from that sense rather than from the negative way which is all if you don't do something it will all go bad. I think that if you cast it in the positive sense I think that you might have receptiveness. And this I think is exactly what you know the I don't want to label people but I think it's kind of helpful to see Gen Zs and the millennials you know when you interact with families they are culturally very respectful not to talk about something because it's in their culture that. This sort of practice but they're very frustrated because they feel we should talk about that. And so you know you spoke about this this I like to say that one missing sea in some of these families is collaboration. Instead they're after another sea. Shall I tell you what that is. That is the avoidance of conflict. Family members engage at a very high level. How's the weather. What did you eat. You know in order not to sort of bring that conflict to the fore and that's a shame because we don't get to know your family members you're missing the potential to collaborate. So what we do in governance planning is that we try to use family governance organs that are not formal structures. So these will be family meetings family assemblies you know family councils to try to create that total environment. And the I guess that's you know when you want to build legacy in the end you depend on people. Structures won't get you there. And so that investment in people and fantastic to hear that you sort of bring your kids at that young age then investment in the people is really what build legacies. That would be what I would suggest could be starting points to explore. Thank you. Actually to follow on from that note Thomas we're seeing a boom in family offices here in Singapore. In many ways it's the culmination of a lot of the work that you actually did when you were setting up the. For instance the organization to kickstart single family offices here in Singapore. But a huge number of them are first generation wealth from Greater China and their primary motivation might be more visa or passport related. Now you're now based in Hong Kong so this is a little sensitive for you. But at the risk of sounding blasphemous is the family office structure really the right approach for everyone or is it a fad that will eventually die down and with it some of the management fees that these folks are going to get. I get asked this question quite a lot in private but my job is to bring those to public shot. Well I'd say in the set slightly different way. So a really interesting part of my work is true is that I get to work with some of the smartest people on this planet as I work with them on thinking long term. And they have taught me to be to go straight to the point keep things simple and always think that obviously light years ahead. That's why they're visionaries. I tried to think through the trees that they hit. So to your question I would say not yet. I would say many family offices has been set up in the last two to three years. They're probably still stuck at the easy part which is setting up the structure and getting up the incentives whatever they are going. The next step right. It's people ensuring that a family office could be well-run. I think the simple analogy I would I would say it's puting the esplanade in Singapore the beautiful theater. It's not that difficult. But to build a world class orchestra you go figure how long it's gonna take. It might be expensive. And for family office we're just talking about quartet. But I want to bring back to the topic today in terms of next generation. And I would like to leave some fruitful parts for the audience here. And you know watching online a simple litmus test whether the next generation transition or bridging is done effectively. You just have to ask yourself one very simple question. Is the next generation involved in decision making. Is that simple. It's that. And in Asia. Not yet. So later this month we might my firm will launch our single Family Office survey. We interview 120 family offices from 50 countries 30 percent up from Asia managing 100 billion half of which is managing less than half a billion dollars. It's more than half a billion. I'll just give you two statistics pertaining to next generation. 53 percent of single family offices find it hard to involve the next generation in decision making. And if I focus on Asia 61 percent of decision making are met by a single family member. So no presence if I tell you that that's typically the older generation as far as the investment community is concerned. In Europe 50 percent of family offices have some sort of a investment community. In Asia it's 17 percent. And if I'm being critical well-run investment community probably give you a haircut of 50 percent. But what I'm trying to say is to the commander question that you raise earlier and the topic of generation transition focus on the people focus on the processes because that's what makes a well-run family office. And I do want a second way back and pay compliments people in this family. I've worked with families over for some time and one of them for more than a decade to get to where Belinda is family is. It's not easy globally and in Asia is even rarer. But if you listen carefully it took some more attack the family more than a decade. So Mike my parting words is the sooner the better because mistakes will be made. Helen has always been a challenge in. In Singapore I can tell you even more so. So like I said the sooner the better. And why did you abandon us for Hong Kong. Really. More people like you. Linda if I could come to you with my last question because I thought they'd actually raised a lot of interesting insights. You know I I have I have met a very very small number of fourth generation family offices here in Singapore. What I find really interesting is that by the time you get to that level you know people watch a show like succession. And I think it's all entry. Your biggest challenge is even getting the fourth generation to care enough about the family business to want to be involved. Right. It's not that they're all fighting for the money. It's just that they they'd rather just be a doctor or a dentist or maybe an artist. Oh God forbid an artist in Asia. But how hard is it to transfer wealth to the next generation while continuing the work that's done with the foundation. When to your point you know the foundation is often the glue that helps keep the entire family together the conversations. And is that even important to you as the second gen or do you not mind if your kids go on and do something totally different if the family ends up just selling to KKR. I think it goes back to I think a lot of next. Speaking as a next generation I do have a lot of next generation friends. A lot of that detached feeling or it comes from a sense of helplessness or like a lack of control. And I do encourage this. It's really important for the next generation to know and to feel empowered that you know even if you start small you can start somewhere. Right. And that's what we did with our foundation. My parents never graduated from high school so they feel very strongly about getting children access to quality education. And they started with doing schools around their operations area and subsequently in the various iterations of the foundation. The next generation came together with the G ones and we came together to make the foundation more strategic more systematic. And now the foundation is not just in Indonesia but globally. Like we're about to enter Brazil where instead of one school where in two thousand schools in Indonesia and working very closely with the ministry. Right. Sort of feeling like understanding that encouraging the next generation to feel empowered and to know that they can make a difference. I think that's like the big part of it. And the other part is it is really going back to having I think for a lot of next generation. It can't be motivated by wealth. Right. Has to be motivated by something else because it is motivated by wealth. All of us will be doing it or something else there. But it's really that internal drive knowing that what is the family business for that that sense of purpose inside. And I think that's what really will engage the next generation whether through the family office or as a shareholder. And that's what we say also like we can't expect every next in my family. Not all of us are in the business. So we can't expect every next generation to be a part of the management. But at the minimum they have to be a responsible shareholder. I do want to come to one audience question here. Do younger generations of principals at family offices have different investment preferences compared to the older. And you know I always come back to the same example of I once met a guy who in his family made doors. He wasn't that excited about getting to the door making business. He is now still in the door making businesses but haven't gone to Stanford. But you know did you want to do something else other than work in palm oil up downstream and what you're doing today. I think my parents brainwashed me from to it. I mean it's really difficult to imagine doing something else. But I think it's really you know when when the family business system. I mean we we we acknowledged the family business system. It's very complex and diverse. Right. So it allows for you know if you want to be a teacher you can still do it with the foundation if you want to be an entrepreneur. We still allow for it. If you want to be an asset manager you can do it in the family office like understanding that there are various ways for you to contribute. Even if you want to be a writer you can work on the family business story right. Even if we want to be a journalist. Exactly. So I think understanding that diversity and allowing for that diversity is really important.