00:00

Give us a little bit of insight into how your technology can as you say fix some of the biggest problems including climate change. Thanks so much for having me. We started building fully space technologies now 60 years ago. I'm a rocket scientist by background. Understand space technology is quite well. Our dream was really can we build our satellite constellation that is much cheaper and much easier to deploy than these big satellites so that we can really tackle a lot of problems around the world. These satellites are really like a pizza box. They are flat as more 40 kilograms of really new technologies. You have to bear in mind they usually have big satellites. It's the biggest a bus when you have a satellite system of hundreds of satellites around the world. It's incredible what you can do with it. So we are tackling the biggest problems and trying we need to make an impact in the world. The first really big application of tackling is finding critical minerals. Fleet is on a mission to support finding lithium copper cobalt and all the critical minerals that are really useful for us as humankind to go through the energy transition to create even vehicles to create solar panels. So a satellite can help us to find deposits. So Flavia can you quantify the difference that your technology can make in these applications in terms of being able to accelerate the green energy transition in order to make these sorts of exploration projects more sustainable. Absolutely. So usually this big exploration projects are in the middle of nowhere. And the way humanity has been looking for deposits has been really drilling. In the past ten years we have done five million drill so look for lithium or any other deposits really creating an enormous impact on the world and our humanity. We could not do a head like this in the next year to reach net zero relief. You may still be four times more production of lesion that we have right now. So by building satellites that are much more than a magnitude are different from the usual satellites we actually have now you'll find a lot of data by deploying devices on the ground that can do a scan of earth. We don't have to drill anymore. We put devices on the ground that can check model earth down to two and a half kilometres in exactly know where these stack of deposits are. So we go there and we foreclose on them. And you're doing all of this from Self Australia. Tell us a little bit about how vibrant the space industry is there. Well of course Italian but I moved to South Australia in Australia ten years ago to kind of lead the Australian Space Revolution. Australia Nazis five years ago space agency. When I arrived there was one space companies now that are more than hundreds. And it's been an enormous investment from D.C. and capital and investors into the country. We are even going to the moon. This is an interesting. Yes. And fleet goal of changing the way exploration is done. We really hope to bring it to Earth Moon and Mars and we really have ambitions to do that. Yeah. So tell us a little bit about your ambitions. What does growth look like for a company like yours. As being now five years and we know we are reaching hundred more or more employees we have launched almost 10 satellites. The reality is that this is this is a dream that goes way beyond what we achieve. Now we really want to help Earth for the energy transition. Then you know we are now opening offices a US Assad American Canada. We we wanna plug into a NASDAQ and every mission to work from one of Mos Def 3D printing satellites to special things. So that growth. We're going to see in a conquering you get this. It's incredible. We are leading the charge in the world from beautiful Australia.