I'm going to go beyond earnings Jim to your new transaction acquiring the leasing efforts of the largest fleet of 740 sevens in the world. This is a cargo business mostly of Atlas Air. How do you dive into such a troubled industry. Is Covid Asia moving cargo and say the opportunity is now. Well good morning. Thanks for having me on. You know that's a classic classic Apollo transaction. We know the industry well. We've been around it for decades. We've successfully navigated it no pun intended in terms of variety of other investments in this space. And it's a classic opportunity for us to use our great industry skills or our great capital formation skills and do something we think has got a lot of fundamental value where purchase price matters. So you know a lot to talk about Apollo today. That's one transaction but very very happy with what we've done in that situation. Let's talk about the inflow steady 6 billion I think 13 billion off quarter end and a first close. Your next flagship P.A. fund just country some of these numbers. Jim as you look at the opportunities in front of you where aren't they. What can you do that the banks can't do that you're excited about. Well listen as you said John it's very foggy environment out there. A lot a lot of dispersion of views on where rates and other things are going. And that's when we do well you know record and record FRB fourth for the quarter a record. Capital formation deployment originations from you know for us. Was a great quarter in terms of investor dialogue as you said. Thirty six billion in the quarter. We closed 13 going on on our new flagship fund 10. And for us we are this is the kind of markets that we thrive when others are paralyzed or markets are closed. We bring our flexible capital our permanent capital our ingenuity to transactions. And you know I know you mentioned the Atlas area but for us New Fortress Energy was a great transaction. Air France is no fortress energy. Basically they we've built this company for a couple of years. We've been a financing partner. They put their liquid LNG products or vehicles into a J.V.. We provided the equity but the bank market was shut. Typically most folks would have to put their pencil down. We we really marshaled our resources and raised the billion for financing to have a successful transaction. So for us these are the markets we thrive. You know firm is doing is extraordinary and hitting on all cylinders. Jim you said that the markets are closed and they were for the most part until last month where they reopened with a vengeance. And you saw everybody fled back to the market money pile into even the most speculative debt. People basically sounding the all clear sign. What do you make of that and how do you sort of adjust your view then perhaps in May when you said that recession was one third to two thirds of your base case and you were talking about not taking that duration or liquidity risk. Yeah I think you got to differentiate between a rally in credit and the markets being open. The reality is it's been well publicized that a lot of financing commitments have been falling if you will nowhere near what they were in 0 8. Probably 80 billion plus or minus versus the four to five hundred billion. But new financing commitments are very challenging to secure. Today we're a leader in private credit. We extend credit. We borrow in those markets as well. But the reality is the markets the ISE markets open but the lower quality high yield market is still very few transactions are getting done. Very few new commitments are being made on buyouts. So it's it's not as clear as you said. Again please don't differentiate a rally in credit versus really an open thriving financing market. Jim can I ask you what you think of that rally and credit. One hundred and 40 basis points spread tightening on high yield in the last month alone. We've got DAX lining up calling that wishful thinking. What do you call it. Yeah well it's interesting. We typically we win when spreads go to 600. We usually ISE signal for us. Historically they were there for just a couple of a short period of time. As you said they rally dramatically. It feels like the rally. You know I would say there on the richer side of fair value than they are the attractive side of fair value. But I think it's interesting to contrast that to the private markets right now. You can you know a year ago a high yield indexes were in the mid fours maybe touching five. You can issue a big part of it a senior club in private credit right now which spreads a lot of sulfur plus 650 which is basically almost touching 90 10 percent high quality first lien position top of the capital structure 30 40 LTV. So that's an interesting marketplace. And we're open. We've been active in Apollo and it mid-cap the generic on the run high yield market not particularly interesting. And I suspect you're right. You know Lisa mentioned I was of the view that you know a recession was in the cards and twenty three. We still believe it will be. I don't think it's going to be a deep historical recession. As we all know the numbers right now you're having negative GDP numbers with 400000 new employment per month. So it's not your father's recession by any means. It's a different kind of environment. But you know from our perspective. If you have the ability to navigate it is quite interesting as many are on pause. Jim I got 20 seconds to squeeze this in. This is the question where the person behind your camera starts waving a hand sign. Don't answer it. You were considering how finito Musk financed that Twitter bet given how it's fallen apart. Has that left a bitter taste of your mouth around doing business with him potentially in the future. Just a yes or no. Your thoughts on it. We're a big player in the global financing markets. We refinance lots of folks. We're very thoughtful about what we do. And we've got a long term track record to prove that our.