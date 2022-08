00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] So these earnings are coming out. Just give us your estimates and start there. Yeah sure. Well for the full year we're expecting that there will be a percent decline in just the epitaph of Ali Baba for the fiscal year 2023. Oh this is because of investment in content as we know they need to compete with their short vetoed platforms for content and traffic. And also there would be more investment in cloud because he continues to be a very good market in the long run with a lot of potential. And also we expect we expect to see investment in after sales services and not just success as well. And of course the weak macro economics and the Covid disruptions is also the reason why we are forecasting a decline for for the year. OK. So the outlook I'm guessing fought for next year. If the macro headwinds go away and some of these investments then come to fruition. You think this year is the bottom. Yeah I think you're right. So I think that basically we're seeing that the June quarter should be the boss Boston. And we're seeing that from April to May to June. We're seeing some recovery in online retail sales. We're also seeing recovery fall. The China e-commerce selloff just 16 as well. So we're expecting that this year will be the bottom and then next year will be better. OK understood. Now I want to ask you this as an analyst who looks at the stock here you news recently that the primary listing the goal is to have it just here in Hong Kong. Does that have any practical implications for what you do. Yeah. So Morningstar focuses on fundamentals but obviously some big news because they will be able to be included in the stock on that program. So that we'll be able to help them to diversify the investor base as well. So but then wherever sort of Asia's investors won't necessarily a bump up or actually sort of reduce the valuation of the whole culture. So Alibaba in my view is actually uncertain. I don't think it is necessarily true that they will bump up their relations or the share price. OK. And from a fundamental perspective you have a buy recommendation to stock. I think it's one hundred seventy nine as your price target. You know you look at the multiple the stock is trading. I think it's 12 times earnings. It's I mean the market's basically paying half of what it used to pay for this company. Right. If you remove the risk premium and you simply look at fundamentals do you still think this stock is undervalued. Well I think the stock is still undervalued. I think it would be a good sort of broader China consumer recovery play. I think that the main reason why the share of the multiples is so low is because of fear of regulatory crackdown on Jack Ma affiliated companies. But probably more importantly in my view so is the competition in the e-commerce market. The fact that it's actually closer to our situation we're seeing that e-commerce penetration is now about mid 20s and more importantly the short form videos are companies are really doing really well. Trump up sells off of those profits. I mean GMV. So are these a shock on needles registering more than 120 percent increase in the 6 18 festival. So that kind of gives a lot of pressure to the traditional e-commerce companies that will be registering about about 1 percent growth. So I think this is the main reason. But I need to remind everyone that this is fairly well understood in the market and in our model. We have basically assumed that the market share and roll would decline to below 50 percent after 10 years. So I think he's fully factoring in in my model.