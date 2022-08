00:00

Mark we've been talking about snarled snag two supply chains for so long now. What is your real read on how much things have improved. I think there's a lot of things that the largest shipping company in the world brought up Kailey Leinz that are interesting. I don't echo the sentiment about how things are slowing as dramatically as we've spoken about. But what I would say is this globally right now between Chinese ports and the Russian war that was mentioned and obviously this chronic lack of CapEx in the system it's clear as you said that the supply chains have been stressed. But what I think is what's happening is is that things are getting better. I think we're past the worst. And you see it to a certain degree in the Shanghai data that's getting a lot better. Outbound shipments in July for example were up some 18 percent year over year. That's the best that we've seen since January this year. So fast fast growth coming out of there. And then the figures obviously out of both Russia and the Ukraine conflict clearly still ongoing. But certainly sounds like once again we're past the worst year beginning to start seeing some port data that is supportive to that narrative. So my message here is is that I think things are getting slightly better in global supply chains as we head into what I think is going to be a very buoyant pig season towards Christmas. Let's talk about where that leaves you Jack. So Mark you described the latest results as stellar. We're almost exactly one year on from the spin off. The stock is up nicely today but it's down pretty hard over the last six months. What do you need to do to convince the market that the message you're talking about when it comes to GM. So when the message when it comes to the message about global logistics and you're kind of one of the few pure plays out there how do you convince the market of the narrative that you're you're talking about here. Guy couldn't echo your sentiment more. This is gonna be about category creation. We are essentially finding our feet with investors and showing them what a great. And in this case as you said the largest global pure play logistics company in the world can and will do. This is a business that ultimately needs to execute. And it's a show me story in so many ways. We just have to get through the quarters prove to people that what we said is what we're doing and what we're doing is what we're saying and we'll get the results of that. Look at the second quarter phenomenal quarter. I'm not sure I used the word adjective stellar but phenomenal is a good one as well. We're very optimistic for the future in our business. We did organic growth of some 20 percent and that's the highest ever quarter of wins that we've seen in the market. Fifty five percent growth in CPS. We're ultimately saying what we're doing and doing what we're saying and that will get the multiple that we deserve over time. In terms of where we go with the business next in terms of the way that the sector is going to develop from here what are the key touch points that you're looking for. Where are we in this economic cycle. Clearly companies are finding it very hard at the moment to manage their costs. They're looking for opportunities maybe to bring that down to streamline the process is they're having to deal with. But as it is an economic slowdown going to complicate matters there. I think an economic slowdown is obviously on everyone's lips at the moment and I certainly everyone talks about second half slowdowns and it's definitely something that we're watching closely. But as a business that has a total addressable market of 430 billion dollars and barely 9 billion dollars of revenue is the single largest player you can see the total addressable market market share opportunity that we have going forwards. So we're almost the worst people to ask from that standpoint because we're taking so much share within the time. But totally. Hey your points in regards to what's going on in the macroeconomic environment everything that's going on with inflation that your prior guests talked about whether it's energy food labor we monitor closely but our job is just to execute for our customers and make them the best version of themselves. Efficient accurate and fast to their customers. Well let's talk about making sure your customers have the right inventory in the right places because we know because of supply chain issues inventory. We're a very big problem now. Companies like Target and Wal-Mart. You told us this had plenty of stuff. It's just not the stuff that people want to buy. Now that they're facing all of these inflationary forces at the gas pump and the grocery store. So how well calibrated our inventories at this moment and how do you help improve that. This has been a theme I've been following very closely. Kailey Leinz retailers as you know have been continuing to run at elevated levels of inventory into the second half of the year. And we've seen a lot of discounting. We've heard it from the world's biggest retailer. They mentioned the fact that they've never seen such pressure in as in excess inventories at the moment. So we've heard from retailers across the second quarter that their inventories are up 30 to 40 percent over last year. That clearly sends a signal particularly at a time when consumer patterns are changing in terms of their discretionary spend. And therefore the step for us is to make sure that we optimize their inventories. Customers come to us and they need help in making sure they lower their inventory askew. We step in and we help them deliver that via automation. So with a solution to the problem I would say but it's definitely a theme and it's going to continue to be a theme of elevated inventories as we move through to peak season.