00:00

The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick and Taylor Ray. To p.m. in New York and it is 7:00 p.m. in London. Live from Rome Maxwell's headquarters. This is Bloomberg Markets the close. I'm Caroline Hyde. I'm Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak. And we have some good news that is interpreted as good news solid corporate earnings economic data some U.S. stocks actually higher. But Treasury volatility continues as investors recalibrate views on the Fed's rate hike path. Taylor on yield curve signals finale on the market sentiment. We have got in Covid. Meanwhile falling short opaque plus announces a minuscule oil output hike despite pressure from the White House. But for now weak demand keeps prices falling. We have the latest. Plus private equity performance despite the choppy market. He firms are still pursuing asset purchases and sales. We discussed this with Peter Stavros of KKR. All that so much more coming up this hour. First we check in on those markets guys. S & P 500 shooting higher on the back of well services that look strong. The fact that we actually have earnings looking good for the likes of PayPal and we're up one and a half percent. But who knew that suddenly a recalibration of the Fed meant that stocks managed to go higher even though we have a Fed really still staring down inflation. But as the bond market moves to the tune of the Fed we're up six basis points on the two year money comes out of the Japanese yen. So there's no flight to safety at the moment. New York crude off by more than 3 percent nationally. The sentiment seems to have shifted today. Yeah and we have to double down on what that looks like even in the bond market. I know Taylor has been pointing out these junk bond spreads are nowhere near recessionary level. So even underneath the surface it's relatively calm. You would have to see them blow out another 300 to 400 basis points before you got to recession levels. Taylor. We go up from credit back to full faith and credit. I continue to look at the inverted yield curve which I think we've done maybe every day. Try not to be lazy trying to just stay on the news and Caroline were negative 30 negative thirty six basis points or so. Still about the most inverted since about the thousand. But again we highlight this given just sort of the increasing magnitude and of course increasing duration of this inversion and what it means as you mentioned that at least equities for now shrugging it off. Change up the term though Caroline. It's not really just the S & P but the NASDAQ 100. I love when Abigail Doolittle can do the technicals for us. She continues to do that. What this chart here. The Nasdaq 100 regaining sort of the 100 day moving average. And we hear at least from a technical basis setting aside some of the fundamentals. That story continues to give it the momentum that we see today pushing higher. Let's talk a little bit more about this momentum whether it's indeed sustainable. Our market analysis comes today from Adam NYSE. She's Spring Global Investments head of Active Equity. Love having you on the show and talk to us about well why the market for today decides that stronger economic data is something to buy into stocks for. I love the lead and good news can be good news today. It usually is the opposite. Where we have good economic news actually scares the market and bad economic news actually makes the market a little bit happier. We're in interesting times and investors seem to be looking around the corner much like our investment teams are doing and asking themselves what's happening next. If we are headed into a recession that likely means the Fed can slow down right rate hikes a little bit more quickly. I would just say with the rally that we've seen so far it it's been a pretty healthy one in July and a decent start to August so far. I would just say the volatility is not over and a lot of data is still out there. It's still going to matter. And so we need to be selective in the companies that we look at. And I would still focus on quality here because there's a lot of choppiness to come. A lot of answers. We still need answers is something I'm looking for. When you look at some of these corporate earnings go some do have good news but some are simply exercising cost control. Job cuts. Normally that is a sign of tough times ahead. And you see it playing out in different ways in the stock market. So if you look at a company like Pay Pal. Cost cuts look good. But is that something that will bring companies to the next cycle here. Yeah it's such a great question. And it's it's part of what I love about being part of a global firm and having our portfolio management teams across the country. I myself am in the Midwest and so I'm part of Main Street. Right. And when you see companies reporting who are serving Mainstreet customers you're starting to see more pullback more hesitation more impact from those consumers. They're already feeling the impact of inflation. They're pulling back on their spending. It's it's impacting the companies that are touching those consumers today. However we are seeing companies that aren't as exposed to those Mainstreet customers may be customers that have know more extra extra income in their pockets. Those companies haven't been impacted yet as much. And so there's changes of behavior. There's companies that are saying they're not seeing it yet. Visa was one of them. And so that's very interesting. It shows that we're in interesting times and that we're going to have to continue to watch the signposts. And but do think companies adjust quickly. We are at margins of near all time highs and companies don't want to give up that margin. So they will adjust and pull back on their spending and ask you this question is that typically always do. How do you look at a bond market trying to find its footing. If you think about the migration from a 10 year from a three and a quarter it back down to a two seventy five. This signals in the cues that that's giving you as you think about the equity markets. You know it's so interesting Taylor because you know weeks ago we were definitely talking to your fixed income teams much more and trying to figure out and get the signals of where that was leading in. And now it's a little bit more confusing to you know if if the signals are not saying that the Fed is going to slowdown sooner than what are they saying. Is it is it that maybe the tenure is more right. Maybe that the recession is a little you know the recession that we believe might be coming is just a shallow one and that you know the 10 year is a better predictor of where things will be. But short term things could be a little bit more rocky. It's just very interesting to see their perspective of it and get it. I think on the equity side we still need to be a little bit more cautious. I mean we're at a different point in the curve than they are. I love how you build in Main Street's perspective. I love how you build in the bond market perspective and across asset pricing. You said volatility is not over. Is that in some ways just cyclical just not cyclical but more about the time in which we all from a point in the year. And we know that volatility sometimes spikes when we have lower volumes in the summer and into the beginning in the fall. Some great chart somebody wrote about that today but it doesn't feel like volumes actually backed off this summer. In fact volumes are higher today. Yeah I think it's more about just all of the uncertainty around what we have going on in the economy. You know a lot of talk on the show today about energy prices. What will energy demand really look like the rest of the year. You know it's a global market. China you know we have seen the shutdowns in China. China's economy be much weaker than everyone expected it. What happens if China's economy switches and becomes a little bit more open. And what if the growth is better than expected. What happens to energy prices. Ben the emerging markets. If the dollar weakens and the growth is better out of those markets what happens then. There's a lot of unanswered questions. If inflation doesn't come down as quickly as we'd like. And so we're in unusual times regardless of seasonal changes. These are unusual times in times that we haven't seen as investors in a very very long time. Mentioned Main Street a few times now. I feel like I've been asking this question for two years now. When does the problems on Main Street catch up to what's happening on Wall Street. Well Taylor I think you know the magic answer is what happens at year end. You know certainly all of us in the market are impacted by what happens with pay and what happens at bonus time and certainly also job cuts. Right. We've seen a lot of job. We've seen a lot of you know Wall Street firms say they're not going to hire any more job more like you know kind of hold back on hiring not necessarily even job freezes. We haven't seen job cuts. And so just like any other industry our industry is impacted by that to other industries that where you know there's higher salaries or more attributed to bonuses. Those are industries that you know can affect the hiring consumer even more. So we'll start to see some impact potentially more at your end. I mean I see always great to have you love in the love letter by the way. It Spring Global Investments head of Active Equity. Thank you for joining us today. Any great insights on cross asset on whether an investor is being hit where you and on the consumer being hit. And in fact maybe as a consumer we'll be helped by both pluses announcement. One of the small. But the idea though here is that it's actually a pretty small oil production increase increase nevertheless. But it's still as President Biden was pushing for more. We're going to be talking about what that means. Oil prices this year that are currently down on the day. Plus let's talk about private equity. Pete Stavros is the co head of America's private equity at KKR recently with us just sold its Minnesota rubber and plastic companies. So deals getting done. Let's talk about the workers in line for big windfalls and the Bloomberg new economy catalyst. Its list is out. We'll talk with one of the people who is making a difference by helping renters build a credit history say they might have an opportunity to buy a home one day. All that and so much more coming up. It's a bill that. In the S & P 500 over 400 stocks in the green and big tech says it all. It's all the big tech cap stocks as you think about Apple Microsoft Tesla Amazon Alphabet really helping to really push us here up to the upside. There are few stocks in the red. A little bit of a reversal from what we see for the year energy namely one of those Chevron Exxon and then of course mass group coming off some of the quarterly results. But really showing the story for me has been the big rebound that we see today. Yeah we have to talk about what's happening in the rebounds in the bond market and what it means cross asset because Limbaugh is hitting its highest level since 2008. This is something I know Caroline just knows a lot about. Finally you're hearing traders really step back from that dovish tone with the Fed and prepare for more interest rate hikes more hikes banks starting to charge each other more on a on an overnight basis on a technical basis where we start to price things from of course whether your loans are being priced where your overall bonds are being priced as well. All of it gets a little bit more elevated. But or should we be looking at the secured overnight financing rate isn't not new vibe. I know I like ball. I say we miss Romaine because we always want to do like bought romaine rolls his eyes at us and says the same sex but I love it. So when I'm stepping in we can cheat a little. Right. Hi. This since 2008 is a big deal. People disagree about. Kickoff to the Bloomberg's comprehensive cross-country coverage bringing you insight on what to watch ahead of the US market. Koch starts right now. Welcome to the kickoff to the close on this Wednesday afternoon. Tim Stead of ECK along with Katie Greifeld in for Carol Massar. And we welcome our TV colleagues Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs and Sonali Basak to walk our audiences across TV radio and YouTube through what to watch as we head toward the close. And Caroline quite the rally that we're seeing today. But look technology really the art performer. Yeah. And helped a little bit by some of those earnings by Elliot perhaps buying some big stakes in certain companies. I think of pay pal of course that came out after the bell yesterday. Overall though volumes. I say it time and time again but that up eleven percent and versus your average. So much for quite some. On this day anyway at one point seven percent on the S & P at one point four percent on the Dow. The Nasdaq though as you say you outperformed. Up two point seven percent 330 points on the green. The Russell 2000 up twenty eight points as one to half a cent higher today. You know Caroline I say this every day. I love when you walk us through the positive on the equity markets because for me as I take you through some of the key things that we went our watches we kick off that closing bell. It's all about the bond volatility. And I think you know for me one of the big questions is are we in the middle of sort of these big rallies in the depths of this bear market or have we really started to bottom out. And are we thinking about a big rally that can stick and to last. And I think for me maybe we get our signals within the bond market. The move in DAX which is you know tracks the bond market volatility. It's been topping and maybe telling us a different story than what the equity what the ethics volatility has been telling us. So for me watching this bond volatility sort of been given a signals on where we stand within this big rally. And there's certainly mixed signals. Taylor And you have to see how it impacts all risk assets. Tim I know you're watching some of the risk here of risk assets. Yeah. Shares of Robin Hood higher by about 13 percent today. This after the company yesterday announced layoffs of more than 20 percent of its workforce. It does come Taylor after the company announced just a few months ago a 9 percent reduction in its workforce. It's not just Robin Hood though. We've got a handful of companies that have announced to slow down a freeze or cuts in workforces. They include Uber for Netflix of course matter the parent company of Facebook and PayPal too. I do wonder though if this is sort of a crypto thing. And I know that you mentioned all of the other companies outside Robin Hood. But Caroline it seems that this has really been focused on maybe sort of the riskier companies to some extent. And to our previous guest the melody what she says is we're seeing maybe a slowdown in hiring but not necessarily firings at least from some of the big sort of companies that she's watching. But then again you look at that board of what we just had and certainly companies are being added to that list. Meanwhile though Robin Hood was saying that maybe we're seeing a pullback in retail investor interest. Well it seems as though that is not happening on this particular chart. Right now I'm looking at what is a retail related boom in one particular stock that listed here in the US. But three weeks ago and is now worth more than Goldman Sachs it is now worth more than two hundred and fifty billion dollars. And it is a little known company that is ADT is and Hong Kong based company which makes financial services. But still it is rallying to such a significant significant degree with an 8 a.m. deep T.D. I don't even know what the name of it is and we never talk about it. But MTV has now surged more than 1000 percent in the last few days on the back of what we sort of don't really know. The back is really to me this is another perhaps faux trade 10 that's going on. That's exactly what Katie and I were just talking about. In fact as of today on Fidelity's platform it was the fourth most actively traded talk stock. So it does give an indication that hey retail traders are getting in on it right now. Interesting to see a story like this. Even as the Fed tightens policy U.S. financial conditions start to tighten as well. But as we've heard time and time again from Fed members this week the Fed isn't close to stopping. We heard that again from St. Louis Fed President James Fuller. Take a listen. I'd like to see the policy rate get to three point seventy five to 4 percent this year. I think that inflation has come in hotter than what I would have expected during the second quarter. So now now that that has happened I think we're going to have to go a little bit higher than what I was saying before. So the Fed still has more to go isn't close to their end point yet. Doesn't seem like equity markets are hearing my message today. Yeah. Equity in bull markets very diversified today shall we say taking different ends of the spectrum. Bull market sell off. Hard as we heard from Taylor. Meanwhile equities do continue to pass Tom Keene mean for some reason. The good news the good economic news today was actually good news for the stock market. Yeah good news for the stock market. I want to go back to the bond market for a very highly watched stock and that's matter because you have met a really looking to tap the bond market which it has not done much of. It's going to hold investor calls Caroline on Wednesday. Its banks include Morgan Stanley J.P. Morgan Bank of America Barclays. Remember Morgan Stanley and I have that long history because Morgan Stanley was very famous to be a lead banker on its IPO. But now remember Madoff was not the kind of earnings you saw from Apple which topped the bond market immediately after matter was more of a disappointment. And so how are bond investors then going to react especially in a higher interest rate environment. Oversubscribed is what I hear on some of their notes a museum bond. Caroline given the significance of what this means a museum bond I know I'm so media. I love these calls. And I bumped into Katie as I was walking through on my way to go grab a cup of tea. And she was very animatedly looking like she was gossiping to a friend. And actually she told me she talk about real yields. It's a little bit humiliating. I was done. Hi Rick. You know we were trying to make sense of this move that you're seeing in stock markets. What it means when you wrap that into the bond market. Again it doesn't feel quite intuitive the different reactions there. All right. Well we got plenty to think about much more to talk about as we await the closing bell at four o'clock. But don't go anywhere because even though it does it for our cross platform coverage we're back in just a minute 30 minutes I should say for our countdown of the close live on TV radio and YouTube. And of course we digest what is talks of the bull market. Talks of libel and also though let's get to our bread and butter. Earning season about 70 percent into earnings season thus far in the United States and always beating well yeah overall 74 percent earnings per share basis. But how much of this is because maybe the market the analysts started to pick up the pace of downgrades into this earnings season earnings per share. This is interesting. They're only 20 percent. I thought that to Caroline we showed this chart around the 930 hour. And I think what was interesting those Kaylee came back to me and said that actually a lot of the big revisions are looking more towards the third quarter because I thought similar that we've had a lot of downgrades coming into this season as well. But she seems to think that there's still a lot more to come maybe. And so was this a big beat. I'm kind of in the camp with you that we've had so many revisions lowered that. How do you really sort of take this path and the proportion might not look so bad 20 percent when you're seeing 75 percent eat almost. But at the same time those misses apparently according to Bloomberg intelligence that's almost double the amount of misses you would see a year ago. So you are seeing a lot more negative sentiment there than meets the eye from that proportion I think tended to your point. Do we cat actually on the second quarter or was it more the forward looking guidance. And if that guidance doesn't live up to expectations that's really what's been pulling the shares down after hours right. Don't wish you wait. Time was looking to the next big thing. Meanwhile on bonds let's say the next big thing apparently. Meanwhile let's stay right here. She's getting all her fix from any moment in a minute. So don't you worry. We're going to be feeding that passion at just after 3:00 p.m. I'm NIKKEI to S & P 500 at one point seven percent Chanel. Yeah absolutely. Here is watching a little bit of a stronger dollar there against the yen. All about those yields. Stellar. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets close to 31. You know what time it is commodities closed. Have a look at oil prices currently settling on a downtime of 5 1 and 4 percent actually on WTI contract point ninety dollars fifty eight. Now the reasoning is well supply side in large part we're seeing and demand side to all falling as the US inventory report actually really did show us slowing demand here in the United States. We also have OPEC lifting just a little that production level. So we do see overall a pullback and always see a pullback in gasoline. And this was what caught my eye. Americans officially driving less than they did in the summer of 2020. So peak pandemic travel. Well back to that sort of level at the moment because while oil prices and gasoline prices and filling up NIKKEI at the pump has been so expensive we've had sort of a bias strike overall. Meanwhile we look at what's happening in the metal space and most metals industrial metals are down on the day copper I'd choose to be down one point seven percent to show you really. They say as we see investor sentiment not a little bit by those hawkish comments coming from the Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar perhaps as U.S. China tensions still dwindling overall. Soybeans up well down. Actually I say more than a percentage point. Actually corn traded in Chicago was down as well. Wheat as well. All of this and actually the better news that is some rain coming maybe helping some of those overall amounts that are being grown at the moment with their hot dry weather. We've become all too worried about China. Caroline let's bring this back full circle. Take a look at that top part of your screen where we really highlighted oil because OPEC plus of course big decision today responding well at least they're taking our calls from the US with one of the smallest oil production increases in history here. Of course for more and part of our daily segment highlighting the best of Bloomberg intelligence Fernando Valley. And is this response or more defiance. I think this is as good as they can get. One of the things that was highlighted on their release is that they have limited spare capacity. And that's true. They can't raise production that much. And even the one hundred thousand barrels a day that they agreed to increase they probably won't get to that. Only Saudi Arabia and the UAE have capacity to raise. So they really have closer to 50 to 60 thousand barrels a day that they'll be able to grow. So how much does this really help alleviate any global supply issues and what does it mean after all the data we've got and also from U.S. onshore companies. Well I think we still have a supply issue and that's because of a lack of investment that takes years to to remedy. So it won't really do much of a dent. I mean we consume close to 100 million barrels a day globally. And even in recessions we don't drop that significantly. And when we do it doesn't last long. Pandemic excluded. But as we Caroline Hyde said we are seeing lower demand in the US. And that's just because that's the most transparent market that's likely everywhere. We're seeing a pullback in consumption and that will be probably where we see the biggest impact in helping rebalance. We're seeing a rebalancing actually and prices at the pump right. We are coming down from those five dollar levels we all got rather used to. Are you seeing that demand side as well as we seem to be all deciding it's not a good idea to be driving. Absolutely. And there are two components to those sky high prices. There was the oil price that came up close to one hundred twenty dollars a barrel. But there are also gasoline margins that were over 40 dollars a barrel. So very significant and all time highs. We think gasoline margin compression is a lot more sustainable because we produce more gasoline out of a barrel of oil than we do diesel. As you said demand has been lower. Diesel demand has not dropped nearly as much. So we thought why is that. Because of the trucks and because exactly it's a lot of heavy transportation shipping and also industrial use. And then when we come to winter and we look at what's happening in Russia in Europe diesel could be one of the ways that we replace Russian natural gas diesel and fuel oil. So that could help alleviate some of those issues. But at the same time we have very low diesel inventories. So we expect to buy vacation where gasoline margins compress. But diesel margins remain very elevated. Really interesting. We appreciate you joining us here on set as well. Brent in the Valley and of course for more research from Bloomberg Intelligence. Make sure to check out that function VIX on your terminal. They won't give them a free top though. What. No. No. Free jackets free tops. It's all on brand. I'll steal one from downstairs. Still ahead we're going to stick with some of these corporate stories here. Bloomberg has been learning a really interesting one here from Bed Bath and Beyond. Be considering tapping the private credit markets trying to shore up a little bit of that balance sheet. We have all the details in that story next. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you up to speed with some individual culprits in this ISE stock of the hour Bed Bath and Beyond is said to be going to the private credit markets to raise cash ease its liquidity crunch. Bloomberg Quicktake Gupta joins us for now. The markets seem to like it on the news. Yes it does Caroline but it's really what you said about liquidity. This company needs cash and they need it now because they've been burning it at an incredibly quick pace. The company had about one hundred eight million dollars worth of cash that they reported in their latest earnings. That was down from about a billion dollars a year ago. And that cash burn rate at about one point eight months. This is the rate the company uses up its cash balance. So that is very low and it puts them in a very risky position. And overall you see sales is something. Yeah are dealing with high inflation. Supply chain problems and excess inventory. I was. This might seem like a short term lifeline for them. They are amassing a very large amount of debt. And so it does raise a question just how sustainable this is. This is a desk distressed company though and they need the cash to refinance and so on. But the private credit market is unlikely to roll the red carpet out for them. They're probably gonna have some harsh T's and C's. We don't know about those yet but some tight covenants as well. They'll need to secure the debt. Most likely but it is very hard to get that finance in the public market right now. They'd have to have some kind of massive coupon here. You look at the 5 percent no due August 20 44 that debt is trading at an all time low. Something like 70 cents on the dollar. So sentiment clearly souring in the public market. Bloomberg Quicktake Gupta thank you so much. We're going to move from private credit to private equity because in a choppy market private equity firms are still finding ways to pursue asset purchases and sales with investors also demanding that they improve conditions for laborers. And one way to do that is through sharing the wealth. So joining us now is KKR is Pete Stavros who's really known across the industry for expanding equity ownership for employees across portfolio companies that KKR. I know you brought in other private equity firms to do this as well. You know what I wonder about is with a recent crash in stock values do employees want equity. Is this something that they still believe can help them expand wealth in the private markets as firms like KKR sell their firms. What could be a better time for employees to get access to ownership now that values have corrected somewhat and we witnessed the same things about CEOs. Right. We wouldn't say oh values are down. CEOs don't want stock now. And I think we need to change the mindset so that workers get the same access to wealth creation opportunities that senior executives do. And it just so happens that our experience shows when you do that you can deliver great outcomes for workers but also better outcomes for shareholders and for companies. It's one of these hard to find win wins where everyone really can be better off. Something so interesting about this also is when you put out this release about selling Minnesota rubber plastics for example you said that wages also increased during the time of the ownership about 6 percent. How much on top of that does equity ownership really add. From what I understand this could be as much as a year's paycheck for example and an entire equity check. So one of our core principles is this cannot be a trade for wages and benefits or for one came natural wage increases. So as you mentioned at this company wages increased 6 percent a year throughout our whole period. And what it can mean at the end is so in this example an average worker in a factory earned 100 percent of their income through stock. So for fifty thousand our factory income for effective workers and sees fifty thousand dollars a year in Minnesota. This was a fifty thousand dollar payout on average. Are more tenured employees got one hundred thousand dollars. So it's enough to really matter and set people up for a path towards retirement. And look when things really go well when we sold CSI overhead doors last month it was a 10x deal for our investors. So you've got to have that context. But factory workers and truck drivers some of them made eight hundred thousand dollars in the sale of the company. So I mean this can be really significant wealth creation. Meanwhile we look at an economy that is apparently slowing. Whether or not you think it's technically a recession or eventually a recession is by the by. But are you starting to see some of your portfolio companies having to tighten the pools of their labor or are they more fiercely looking for that. How are they keeping that talent engaged in this period of a slowdown. Yeah we're not seeing a lot yet in the portfolio. Everyone's nervous. So as you see in the numbers consumer confidence is down. Small business confidence is down. The PMI for new orders broke 50. So everyone's nervous. But in the portfolio we don't see it yet. And the labor shortage is a big problem for everyone. So how are you going to keep employees engaged and less likely to quit. And one of the tools and this is just the foundation but one of the tools is ownership. And what we've found is if you pair that with information sharing so people can see what the business plan where are we headed. How are the financials doing. What can I as an employee really do to help move the needle. It's about making people feel included trusted respected and acknowledged. People are less likely to quit. You know one of the public companies I'm sure you all follow Ingersoll Rand which we used to own. Sixteen thousand employees became owners. Business they generated wealth for themselves of a half a billion dollars. It took nine years. It doesn't happen overnight but the quit rate there went from 20 percent to twenty one in five were walking out the door every year. And at the end nine years later it was two in 100. Walking out the door. That's a that's a big deal. Think about all the money you save in recruiting retraining people. Think about how unproductive people are in the six months before they walk out the door. So the benefits to the company of this type of a program we think are massive sort of big picture as you think about the financials the environment that we're in. Are we still looking at a big disconnect in valuations between sort of the public markets and the private markets. Are we getting closer to seeing more of an agreement on what these companies are worth. Not yet. So as you know in private markets it's always stickier particularly on the way down. No one's going to sell the entirety of their company until they're sure this is the new normal for values. So it's going to take time. And we're also in a summer slowdown. There's not a lot going on. So we need more data points and more time to pass to say there's been a now a normalization between public and private markets. We're not there yet. Is that the direction of travel towards the downside or the upside. At this point another public portfolio or private equity portfolio lost about 7 percent of the second quarter. So are there headwinds or tailwinds ahead for you. So our portfolio was down 7 percent. The broader market indices were down 16. We are more focused on performance since inception. So since inception our America's funds are up over 30 percent per year. That's really the focus versus quarter to quarter. But to your question on where we headed from here. If you look at ISE multiples which is our key measure of valuation the S & P is now at eleven times forward earnings 40 between earnings and that's down from a peak of 15. So the multiples come down. The big question is what's going to happen to what you're applying the multiple to where earnings going and consensus is. Next year we're going to see 10 percent earnings growth. That seems optimistic to us. When you look at confidence inflation what's going on in Europe don't forget 40 percent of the S & P revenues outside the U.S. We've got now a strong dollar at parity to the euro. There's a lot of earnings headwinds. So I would say the multiples feel mostly there. The earnings probably were too optimistic. That could indicate some more downside values. Really appreciate your time. We'd love to have more of it next time. Thank you so much. Pete Sampras of course you know him from KKR. Coming up a Bloomberg new economy catalyst. The list is out. We're speaking with one of the people trying to make a difference by helping renters build out a credit history so they do have an opportunity to buy a home one day. That conversation next. This is Bloomberg. It's time now for our top calls. A look at some of the big movers on the back of analyst recommendations. First up is Roku which is downgraded to a strong sell from hold at CFR right. With the SEC. Fifty seven dollar price target down from seventy dollars in the wake of its recent earnings. The firm says it doesn't think Roku can make a profitable rebound in the next 18 months. Shares are up 5 percent today actually even on the back of that sell. Next up PayPal is upgraded to neutral from underperform at S & P. Nico with one hundred dollar price target up from ninety dollars. The analyst says that the margin upside potential may be too significant to ignore. Shares are up nine point two percent today. And finally Match Group is downgraded to hold from buy at truest with the price target of sixty eight dollars dollars down from one hundred and forty five dollars. The analysts say a soft second quarter earnings and a muted second half outlook was disappointing. The shares are down seventeen point six percent today. And those are some of your top calls Caroline record for record low for March downside. But let's look on the upside because we got a great list that we just published today about New Economy Catalyst list and it's released the name of 28 people who are moving the world towards a more equitable and more sustainable future. We're very pleased to say that when they were eBay is with us one of those winners shall we call them co-founder Cosimo of Isuzu Financial which helps renters improve their credit profiles by actually building into your credit rating and your credit score. You paying rent on time. It seems so simple yet such a eureka moment for so many. And let me just talk to us about the growth that you're seeing in the business. You've seen tremendous growth serendipitously. Yeah over a year ago with Sonali actually and the Bloomberg team announcing our partnership with Goldman Sachs. And we're just the 10 million dollar business and now valued at a billion dollars. Incredibly excited by what we're seeing in the landscape. How is the state of the rental market though. A lot's been made of the big prices that are going up. And how does that benefit your business. Or look at the rental market. There are really three things you should pay attention to. Rising inflation rates obviously absolutely unsustainable. When you think about housing supply all time low when it comes to you know I was into millennials we have in the marketplace today. So you know when you when you think about all those dynamics it's incredibly hard. And one of the things we've seen from any sense of perspective is rent prices will continue to go up. It's absolutely unsustainable once we continue to get housing supply up. We might be out for him for a rental crisis if we don't get supplies up. How are borrowers getting through this. If you look at the pressure on people's credit scores when it comes to inflation spending more everywhere not just rent how are they able to access the credit they need to to get a home or to to rent today. Yeah Wayne it's a pin point. If you look at debts in the United States it's sixty three trillion dollars by consumer debts is getting close to 20 trillion dollars. Corporate debt 10 trillion in national debt. So not not a 30 trillion with that rise in cost and you have inflation you know nine point nine point one percent. It's absolutely unsustainable for everyday consumers to essentially buy you know goods and services that otherwise would cost less than what they'll get in marketplace. Cost of milk on an average now is off 15 percent year over year. You know cost of all that consumer staples on an average 27 percent year over year. So what we are seeing you know from an inflation standpoint affecting everyday people when you isolate credit scores you're buying power. When you're doing credit risk modelling as a business you need to increase it. So you're you essentially eliminate the downside risk. So it's going to be a very very complex market. We have to deal. That's in the coming months. Remind us how big an issue is from an American standpoint whether we're looking globally as well and how some of the dynamics are different. Is it a purely U.S. situation. I doubt that it is that we've got a complete imbalance in the housing and rental market. Right. To tell you about this issue in terms of what we're going to do global. This is real estate. We're thinking Watson local. We're thinking global. If I go down memory lane for me I grew up in the slums of Lagos Nigeria. I was raised by my mother lost my father at the age of 2. And you know I came to this magical place called America from 80 degree weather in Lagos in negative twenty two degrees in Minnesota. And when we came to the United States my mother and I did not have a credit school. You walk since one of the biggest banks to borrow money and we're turned away not to go borrow money out over 400 percent interest rate from a predatory lender. In addition to that my mother sold my father's wedding ring and a bunch of what I drank. And that's how we got started in the United States. So really inspired by that experience start a business no matter where you come from the color of your skin and your financial identity should never determine where you end up in the wealthiest nation the world has ever seen. So for us we're just. Started global is the way to go. Talk to us about the path to get there. Some of the partnerships Freddie Mac you mentioned of course with Goldman Sachs a year ago. How are those going. What does that help. That's on their way to solving this problem. They're going very well. Goldman Sachs concedes or expand our people established in beauty our credit scores quintessential at this point. We had a big announcements with Freddie Mac last year. It's part of the initiative to essentially advance tenants you know initiatives across the United States. So what we are doing is essentially helping them improve their credit scores. Freddie Mac is offering incentives to help borrowers so we can help establish credit scores. And those residents can essentially buy quality financial products and not be you know other study like my mother and I when we came to the United States. When I have a co CEO and co-founder of ISE Issue Financial just breaking one partnership out for the next hopefully some problems will be solved here. Caroline. Well what an inspiring story. What a focus to be having and where we go from a one billion dollar private valuation to look at how valuation is doing on the public markets right now. The S & P 500 is looking a little bit better. Let's look at the green where company up 1 1 and a half percent. Let's call it a little bit high one point seven percent. But really I mean once again the volatility that we had in the bull market. Unbelievable. When you think about yields known as to your yield that we were astounded yesterday rising 20 basis point. They climb an additional 6 basis points today as we're thinking about a Federal Reserve pack above 3 percent on the front end of that yield curve. Who has the ability with a somewhat strengthening economy to continue to raise rates to continue to tackle inflation. That narrative remains the theme of the day. This is Bloomberg. Come down to the clue Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage ahead of the US market starts right now. This is Countdown to the Close. Just 60 minutes left in your trading session. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak joined now by Tim Sedwick and Katie Greifeld in for Carol Massar. We welcome as we always do TV radio YouTube too. We'll look at what is a day of green on the screens and the decision that maybe we buy some of this better economic data. Yeah that's a really good point. I mean you know you see the Nasdaq 100 the real odd performer when it comes to the major indices. Now we're seeing to myself okay when we last seen the Nasdaq 100 surge like this. Well it's only the Nasdaq 100 best days since last Wednesday. The search more than 4 percent. So gives you an idea of the rally of July the power of it. And you know the question does it continue into August. And if I think all the way back to last Wednesday that's of course when we got that Fed decision and a very ebullient ending to July. But of course as stocks are surging you see volatility dropping. I'm looking at the VIX right now below 22 again. And that's not going to happen particularly into the summer and later into the fall. We're meant to get a little bit of elevated elevated volatility right as volumes come off but volumes aren't coming off. Let's look at what the majors are up to because we're at one point six percent on the S & P 500 and volumes are driving up by about eleven percent versus your usual average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also up one point four percent and volumes are up again about eleven percent. When the Nasdaq though really outperforming here two point six percent. As you articulated Tim and actually volumes they're up almost a third versus your usual Russell 2000 at one point four percent in terms of small caps Taylor big risk gone from a sector level except for energy. If you take that out of the mix the only sector in the red. That's the big red line there. As you can see at the bottom of your screen you're off about two point four percent. Caroline is you know a story. Perhaps you'd be more supply coming online helping to relieve some of the pressure in the prices everywhere else. Chanel looks classic risk on financials tech discretionary. Those are all up at least two and a half percent on the day. Yeah. We have to talk about some of those risk on names when we look at individual movers as well because you're looking at some of the biggest gainers in the Nasdaq 100. As Tim was saying pay pal up more than 8 percent almost 9 percent on the day after making some big moves in terms of cost cutting and in terms of paybacks for shareholders buybacks. So FI is up almost 30 percent on the day after raising its guidance. But then you have match group on the other hand of things. This is the biggest decline in the Nasdaq 100 down 17 percent on the day as sales forecasts were below. Expectations have falling hard. Record low from March group. Who knew that dating wasn't recession proof. Meanwhile I'm looking up at what we're thinking about today is fed front and center. At least that's it tight in the bond market. And I wanted to get a check of where we anticipate perhaps hikes to go in September. There seems to be a bit of a 50/50 divide as it could be 50 basis points. Is it gonna be seventy five. At the moment the market is pricing sixty one. So basically slap bang in the middle of the two. But we all seeing this overall creeping narrative that the Federal Reserve still very much focused on inflation. Of course we heard it from Mary Daley and plenty of other regional Fed presidents. And then the hike though we stopped to dial it back more looking at a 25 to 50 basis point move December where any pricing in well less than one move there. So how quickly will this slowdown a cut. Yeah of course we get a lot of data between now and late September when we get that decision from the Federal Reserve including next week's CPI data. You mentioned inflation Caroline. So speaking of inflation. Columbia University professor and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz weighed in on inflation. Check out what he told our colleagues earlier today on Bloomberg Surveillance. It broke through disinflation in the future. Well I can't tell you when that's going to happen. If the war in Russia comes to an end the energy prices will come down. That will be a strong disinflationary force. Food prices will come down. There are already signs of that. That will be a strong disinflationary force once again. Columbia University professor and Nobel laureate in economics Joseph Stiglitz. Earlier today on Bloomberg Surveillance essentially saying that current inflation since it's mostly on the supply side increased energy and food production. It's going to lead to lower prices. But are we going to get that increased energy production like actual increased energy production. But I mean to go back to the supply side which of course the Fed has no control over. There was a pretty big if if the war in Ukraine comes to an end which of course the Fed can't do anything about. But that's sort of the backdrop that they're forced to be making policy in right now. And you kind of get why they're backing away from that forward guidance because it's a little bit impossible at this point. And I hear you when we say that the Fed can't control the supply side but they can do is control the demand to make sure that there isn't more demand than there is supply. And the only way to help the supply chain recover the supply side catch up is to make sure knowledge that the demand doesn't exceed that. That of course is what they're trying to do when with this strong ISE some numbers today again sort of hinted to the markets that the Fed can move. And it's an economy that at least for now it's slowing but it's standing up and maybe can handle a few more of those rate increases. So the disinflationary force the Federal Reserve at the end of the day. And is that even healthy. If demand destruction is the way to get the job done then what does that mean for growth moving forward. You know disinflation is is that a sweeter way to say stagflation ahead. I know that that's something that a lot of these big credit chaps are starting to underwrite right now. Look it's a blunt instrument and we're actually seeing almost the demand side get hit particularly on oil particularly in gasoline that we saw the readings up today. So maybe a little bit more reprieve in the pump. We're looking at some of the biggest dollars that had been out. They've chain that tune of late Neel Kashkari being one of them. And we're looking him. CARNEY saying that the Federal Reserve did indeed move too slow in 2021 to curb inflation. Huh. That's exactly what I was saying for a little while. But he's also saying look inflation may well still end up being transitory. So speaking basically exactly to Joe Stiglitz his point I thought we weren't allowed to use that word anymore. Rounds. Yeah OK. Interesting. It's good to push Corey CAC. He cries a blast from the past. I mean it gets I guess it depends on what your definition of transitory is. I mean everything is transitory to a certain extent in the full how sticky I am. Right. But how how how stick your locked. You're up to something have to be in order for it to be transitory. I mean we're still not expecting inflation at more than 8 percent next week. I am surprised he broke out the word transitory. But it's interesting to hear him say or to read him say rather the Fed moved too slowly in 2021. It's like you don't know it's a recession until you know that panel comes out of eggheads. I've heard them called and says it's a recession. You don't know that the Fed is behind the curve until well after the fact. Interesting to see him sort of acknowledge that. Finally Tim we take a look forward for some of the economic data. He mentioned CPI. You mentioned Jobs Day of course on Friday. And we really push forward to the end of the year when you think about the terminal rate with a lot of Fed speak come out and really highlight again maybe three and a quarter up to 4 percent is where we could end up. Shelley when you think about what territory's restrictive and what the rate markets are telling you about if we're in restrictive territory or not and how long we can stay there. Yeah. And to the point that you've been making all day what is the bond market telling you about the stock market. Because at the point they're expecting more hikes ahead today at least in equities is not showing you that. So are the new economic data going to start conflicting with this earnings season that has been making it out of the clear and the data of course on important tomorrow. We have well jobless claims. And then come Friday the jobs report payrolls likely to show that pulling back still a strong but softening labor market. I'm aren't we getting it. That can force in terms of anecdotal data from the tech companies and indeed some of those real estate businesses too. Still you wouldn't know that financial conditions are tightening based on what you're seeing from the equity market. That's we've got to keep in mind until we get more. Here we go. Kashkari saying the Fed must continue to act with urgency on inflation. Yet another Fed president being pushed out. It all go out and talk about the fact think by my count that's five Fed speakers today. And that's you know it's only by a period of 10. I told you didn't I just tweet. All right. You can have a constant stream and we got to run so we can tweet more. That is going to do it for our Beyond the Bell coverage our countdown to the close. Join us though for Beyond the Bell. It is weekdays at the U.S. market close. Join us same time same place at 4:00 o'clock for Beyond the Bell. For more rocket analysis of course we want to welcome it when he sees our global head of strategy over at credit sights winning you're one of our favorite guests because you can really give us clues at what full faith and credit what the credit what the Treasury market's indeed investment grade high yield as well are sort of signaling about if the equity markets are right or not. What do you see within your world of credit. What that signaling. Well thank you so much for the compliment and thanks for having me today. In the credit market what we're seeing is still a continued focus on duration risk over credit risk. And now we've seen a little bit of a bounce back in those concerns around duration while credit risk is kind of lagging. So you have these two countervailing forces with investors trying to figure out which way is it going to break. Are we going to have a soft landing. Are we going to have a big recession. And I would say July performance is indicating that investors are expecting to see kind of almost threading the needle between those two things where the lowest rated parts of the market are going to face some challenges and we're going to see an uptick in defaults. But the kind of broad base of the credit market should actually come through the other side in relatively good shape. Talk to us about how of course credit moves in tandem with why the Treasury market is sort of signaling the moment we are seeing. Neel Kashkari calls Minneapolis Fed president talking about how rate cuts that maybe the market is thought to anticipate in 2023 is a very unlikely scenario. Had you thought that 2023 was going to be as quickly as we start to see stimulus almost back on the equation. So what we've been actually anticipating is that the Fed was going to stick to the reality that there's a bit of a lag between policy tightening and the economic data. Fed Chair Powell alluded to that in the press conference last week when he was talking about policy tightening. And so what we think is that the Fed is going to try and front load rate hikes through kind of September maybe November and then try to stick and hold at a certain level for a period of time to see how that plays through the broader economy rather than really rapidly trying to reverse course and cut and run. This is one of the reasons that we have a little bit lower expectation for terminal rates for Fed funds and some of the Fed speakers that we've heard from as of late because we do think that there is a respect for that lag effect in terms of policy tightening and economic realities. Winnie to the extent that there are cracks in the high yield market and you're not really seeing it from the rally we've seen more recently but to the extent there are cracks where are they. And is there something that you're seeing under the surface that's not being reflected in the pricing. So I think what's interesting about the high yield market right now is there's no one particular sector that is kind of screaming is being in the red or being a really acute pressure point. Instead the cracks in the high yield market are companies that have near-term liquidity needs. So some of the companies that may have been a little bit late to the party last year and didn't get refinancing or capital raising done when the markets were very very strong or alternatively companies that are facing bigger challenges this year than they initially expected. And so I think that the cracks are very idiosyncratic leak driven so far which is actually a pretty healthy signal for the broader credit market. And one of the reasons that valuations have been fairly well behaved overall. When do you think it's interesting when we have the news earlier this week about Apple selling about five and half billion dollars of debt. One of that questions we got was why aren't they selling more. The credit markets for quality companies are so open and liquid still. Do you see that open and liquid for high quality companies. Yes we do see that. So there has been a drop off in the pace of new issue in the past couple of months. Now as a reminder we started off the year with a pretty rapid fire pace especially investment grade as a lot of companies moved to get ahead of the move higher and rates. And now I think that a lot of those kind of more immediate funding needs have been taking care of and issuers are going to be a little bit more opportunistic looking for you know weeks and days in the Treasury market where yields are really lagging lower. And there's also some support for spreads as well. So I think it comes down to how much do companies really need to do. There's still a lot of cash sitting on corporate balance sheets. There's been a drawdown from kind of the pandemic all time highs but we're still at kind of an abrupt above average level fairly across the board especially in the AIG market. Are you changing things up in terms of global perspective as well. How much are you thinking that the US is where we should be purchasing. How much if people tend to. Looking at Europe or further afield. So this is a tricky one because currency and RTX still plays a big factor. So if you're a U.S. investor and trying to figure out what are your opportunities across the globe the dollar is still relatively strong. And so there are some opportunities in Europe where you know yields are elevated spreads are wider compared to the U.S. and there's some higher quality kind of defensive companies that have gotten caught up in a broader base. Europe negative sentiment. But for investors that are sitting in Europe it's the exact opposite. And so it's a little bit more challenging to be kind of global in your mandate when the currency trade has become so much more challenging winning. Always great to get your perspective. Thank you so much for coming on as always. When he sees it that global head of strategy at Credit Suisse. Meanwhile coming up with me down to the closing bell is Jason Bright. He's gonna be with us actually in the studio presidency. Some big investment management. Plus we'll get insight on the municipal bond market. You do not want to miss it. Ayesha Patel joining us managing director of Parametric. Thanks to Taylor Riggs. Meanwhile we gauge the health of the global consumer eBay booking results out of the bells. We're going to be discussing this. I run of tourism economics and Charlotte the of Morning Consult as a being that. Big tech outperformance as you can see right behind me big green on the screen. Led by some of the big wise right Apple Microsoft Tesla Amazon Metta Alphabet dare I say more is that's really what's powering us higher. Interestingly enough though energy of course a little bit to the downside. You have well some of the energy companies as well some of the chip makers as we're thinking about sort of sentiment going forward and few of those stocks here leading a slower. But as you can see it is really green on the screen. Classic risk on UV yields rising on the front end and falling on the long end to think about further inversion of that yield curve as some calmness on the VIX and some columnists in the dollar which really does signal some of the risk on trade as well. And Bitcoin is higher. That maybe tells you everything you need to know about some of the risk on sentiment at this time. We want to get now to options insight though of course out 40 minutes to that closing bell. And I want to get you up to speed with the day's options trading Abigail Doolittle of course looking at some of that competing narratives. And while some of the influence on this volatility. TAYLOR Well it's pretty amazing here. We're going from the Fed pivot to the not so Fed pivot but we'll take a look at the markets and the Fed. There really is this competition between what's going on and some are saying that they markets attended a different Fed meeting than the Fed actually gave. Francis Stacey of Optimum Capital let's bring you into this conversation. And what do you make of this and why are there so many different takes on. One I would say objective reality. Yes. So fascinating right. And people who are trading markets just don't want to lose money. So here we have the Fed coming out raising 75 basis points for the second time. And you have key reversals in the 10 year the dollar gold and big tech noting that we expect to pivot a lot sooner. Importantly you know I looked back at 18. Some people will say it's irrelevant because of the level of inflation but I don't think that the tightening cycle from 18 is irrelevant at all. And the reason is is because the Fed specifically had to stop before they wanted to stop. And even though they reversed they pivoted on rates. They also stopped reducing the assets on the balance sheet during the tightening cycle in September of 19. You still have a liquidity issue that reignited quantitative easing before Coben. So it wasn't about that at all. It was about the plumbing in the system. So the plumbing in the system is very important. And so now you look at you know I like looking you know there's a lot of leverage and corporate debt obviously. And corporations are now raising money through bonds. And I like looking at what happened in 18 and that corporate index OAS topped out in January of 19 at 1 6 2. And interestingly this time around July 5th. So that was before the nine handle on CPI and well before the 70s. The second 75 basis point raised the corporate index topped out at 1 6 7. And despite the fact that the Fed has come out to pump the two year yield into further inversion of you know tens that negative 32 pips this morning we are now down on that corporate index spread at one point five two. So that's the thing. The corporate index spread is saying no way. Who's a on this tightening narrative despite all the speakers coming out. Yeah that's pretty interesting. And I would say that the rally that we're seeing in big tech that Nasdaq 100 back above its 100 day moving average perhaps moving to the 200 day moving average would support it. But on the other hand and when we take a look at the yield curve it seems little there. You know there's little question that some sort of a recession is either here based on GDP being contracting for two quarters or just the fact that you know you have these yield curves inverting and especially the Fed. The one that they watch the most three month 10 year inverted briefly. So bring that into the story. Yeah certainly. I mean the thing is is that the Fed the Fed cannot give any indication of easing. Right. We saw the reaction in all of these key reversals occur around the sort of idea that they're data dependent which says that they're a little a little dove ish. Right. So they actually can't really tell us. But mechanically we just look at the plumbing in the system and how much tightening at this rate can the plumbing in the system withstand. And the yield curve in Virgin in addition to some of these spreads is they're just saying no. And the 10 year yield you know very obviously has several lower highs. And even with all the Fed speakers coming out today saying that they're only paying attention to inflation they're not looking at anything else. You know we have lower highs on the 10 year yield. So I just think that the recession is more likely. And market traders are just not backing away from that possibility. Yeah. No they certainly are not. And so relative to volatility the VIX if we go into the Bloomberg terminal take a look at the range. It's interesting. It's holding right on the bottom the support. And yesterday looking at that chart it really looked like that support was going to hold. Now I don't know. It's kind of. To say but you would prefer to bet go excuse me go long volatility as opposed to sell it. Well the thing about it is is that volatility has dropped off pretty dramatically which gives a lot of support for the equities. So the setup for the equities I see is actually they've taken out recent resistance notably the S & P needs to continue to close above 41 21 and the Nasdaq needs to close above twelve thousand five hundred which is nicely above that now. And you know the Nasdaq 100 above thirteen one twenty five and the upward trajectory seems to be in place. However when I think about trading this you know you want to buy volatility particularly since I'm not being directional ahead of Friday's jobs and went Wednesday CPI. You know you want to buy volatility. So I'm buying. I'm going to do a strangle. Buying some time on the spider. Buying some time with the October 21 for twenty nine call and the three twenty nine puts the reason we're doing that so far out the money is to mitigate the cost. But I think that that's a good way to kind of play this without being directional and watch to see who wins the Fed or the markets. Yeah. It's gonna be an interesting battle that we'll all be watching. Francis RTS of Optimum Capital thank you as always for joining us for Options Insight today. And from New York this is Bloomberg. The Nasdaq 100 is solidly back above its 100 day moving average as it breaks out of this congestion. But guys you know I wonder if this is a function of yields or if this is a function of strong earnings and how long it lasts. Gosh better than feared. Caroline Hyde is certainly sort of the headlines that we got met of course maybe and SNAP. Well maybe not operating this side but everyone else seemed to fare better than we thought in at least sort of the pricing power. I think Abigail nails this and she thinks that some of the technicals and then the momentum this has to push us forward. Unless you're a match. Yeah. When you're at the record low it is the worst. It is interesting that who's getting punished who is and what is giving us optimism and whether it's the economic data on the day that manages to make us think that the world isn't falling apart recession we can dodge. But then with the fifth Fed speaker coming out today talking about we're not nearly done is a technical recession or recession guys. Oh was set on that. It was that the recession was that. That would be very nice if it was back. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Ken Taylor Ray. Counting down to the close just 27 minutes ago in this happy holiday risk on kind of day Taylor and you really see the risk on on a sector level as well. Surely we've been talking about of course energy being a little bit of the laggard on the day. You're still off about 2 percent but everything else firmly in the green and not more than two and a half percent each and only communication tech discretionary as well. Two and three quarters say I want to talk about some individual movers because you're seeing such interesting movement here. And I can't tell you what investors want Taylor. You're seeing a 17 percent jump in Madonna after announcing buybacks. You're seeing an 8 percent jump in PayPal at least after announcing buybacks and some cost constraints. These are the highest jobs that you see in the Nasdaq 100 really up on the day. But you see some weakness here in Air B and B even after reporting some record numbers in certain areas and also announcing some buyback. So divergence here and what investors are expecting from companies in terms of buybacks. Yes. In terms of buybacks and in terms of whether they should be cost cutting and whether they should be getting yet another Elliot handout. That seems to be quite the order of the day as well. But was also the order of the day is a move from the equity market into the bull market and volatility that we are seeing that are. Taylor you've been front and center on this. I'm looking at two year yield up another 30 basis points in the last few trading days. So no one knows we're seeing this sort of elevated move index rather than what we're seeing on the VIX index. Really the volatility in rates is where it's at. And that's all false about the Federal Reserve. Indeed. Caroline great set up. Let's do more on sort of the Federal Reserve and all of this rate volatility with Nisha Patel managing director over at Parametric. Great to have you again with us here in studio. What do you make sort of of this broader fixed income volatility. Is it all fed driven. It's certainly going to be fed driven. I mean look recently we've had geopolitical concerns right. That drove a little bit of a rally in the markets. But I think the U.S. particularly should be really focused on inflation. Right. Kind of the trajectory of inflation that we see in the next CPI figure is going to be very important. I think many people are expecting it to naturally soften a little bit notch down. But if there is kind of a steady move to the upside there can be a lot of pressure on the Fed to continue to take action as they've already had to come out and reiterate to the markets. How is how are you pairing the fiscal and the monetary here. Is there anything that the U.S. government could do to kind of step in and save the outlook with the rising rate environment. Yeah I think on the fiscal side I mean look a lot unprecedented amount of fiscal stimulus has already gone out over the past few years. Right. So I think the federal government in many ways has kind of done done that which you can argue as a turn has resulted in inflation we're seeing today. So it will really be the Fed's job on the monetary side. What makes this tricky obviously is a supply driven obviously kind of inflation. Right. Kind of factors that have been there. So as we see that hopefully soften up something the Fed cannot control that should hopefully reign in inflation. However service and a kind of sector strong demand is very strong. So I do think this is gonna be more monetary driven. And from your perspective we should wouldn't parametric looking at its clients and looking at inbound people nervous in this environment of a lacking security or do they feel that they want to make a commitment in what direction the market's going. Yes. So I would say nervousness is very common right. Especially among fixed income investors but rightfully so. We've we've experienced unprecedented amount of volatility. And one of the worst starts to a year in fixed income markets. Now though I think a lot of investors are viewing this as an opportunity especially when active managers like Parametric are able to take advantage of it for their clients. So we are seeing a good amount of interest as absolute yields have gone higher. Right. This is what exactly fixing clear investors have been waiting for. So the narrative has changed. It's a little bit less right. Defense stay away from fixed income. But how can we take advantage of this and make this work from a long term perspective. A lot of your chops of course being cut in the mini market. Curious if investors come to you and see munis is really sort of the most defensive in many ways of the credit markets and how you're sort of explaining that opportunity to them. Yes. So I would say find munis as an asset class. Municipal bonds are typically one of the more defensive asset classes right. It's more of a lagging effect if a slowdown and recession happens. You don't see the tax revenues really slow down until a year after. More importantly municipal credits are coming into this let's say a slowdown period in a much stronger fiscal situation more more so than the past kind of two to three restaurant recessions before very strong reserve levels unprecedented amount of federal aid from from the government the federal government. So credit fundamentals are very strong. And I think investors especially in the high tax bracket continue to value that high quality kind of aspect of munis and the higher tax free absolute yields today. I think it's funny in the equity world we talk about the classic reopening trade energy technology within munis. Do you think about the reopening trade with the toll roads and the bridges in the airports in sectors that are they getting hit with slower consumer demand or is that really sort of pent up demand classic reopening. People are back out and traveling. Does that translate. Yeah. So I think what's interesting when it comes to the mining sector especially transit those sectors. They're just structural changes that have now been put in place for a longer term period. Right. So when you look at kind of MTA as a credit ridership is not still that kind of the pre pandemic levels. Whether that means people are going to kind of return to work more often for more days or travel from a leisurely perspective. That's yet to be unknown. But I think you're seeing some really structural changes here that can from a negative aspect really kind of affect some of those sectors. So I don't think the reopening trade is necessarily in the transit sector. But there is definitely a lot of inefficiencies that we can take advantage of in the media market. Really appreciate it as always have guys doing this here in studio. Lisa Purcell managing director over a parametric Caroline. We pivot a little bit back to some of the equity markets as well. We do. And we do that with well another bit of a man who cut his shots in the bull market still does many ways. Jason Brady is with us. Presidency of Thornburg investment. These so called him the smartest people in the room. Tatum Meanwhile S & P 500 is trading on the high side bonds. They continue to sell off at least in the two year book. Energy the oil companies Chevron Exxon down. Actually the only industry group in the red on the day. Everything else in the green. And stocks go higher as well. How can you fight the moves of Apple or Microsoft. Of Amazon that's trading up more than 4 percent of a Tesla over a matter that's up about 5 percent. This is a risk on kind of a day. The reason. Well maybe on the day we decide that the services data look better than expected. For some reason that's good news because usually we look at economic data. Being bad is good news because it means the Fed might not go so hard so fast. On the day we're at one point eight percent on the S & P up 2.5 percent on the Nasdaq. Money moves out of the US dollar. Interestingly some U.S. dollar down just a little bit though. We see money moving out of the bull market. Again this is more about what the Federal Reserve is saying. One two three four five Fed presidents. Twenty 24 hours or a little bit more saying that they are not done when it comes to tackling inflation friction maybe the pressure dialing back a little bit when we've got oil prices coming down gasoline prices coming down the risk on day means that even crypto gets a bit as I say. Also beauty and match group think about earnings are still coming thick and fast and much group's earnings underwhelming at a record low and a record move to the downside off by 17 percent. Whereas MicroStrategy earnings and a changing of the guard means that it's up some 14 percent. All of this can be done. I'm pleased to say with Jason Brady. He's president CFO Meg Investment Management. Forty two billion dollars in client assets. And it's a joy to have him right here in New York. Jason talk to us about whether or not we shouldn't get bound up with some of the volatility that we see on the day where there is upside to the stock market or downside to the bond market. I would say that I may not be enough of a romantic but I'm more interested that Google and Microsoft et cetera had good earnings than match. So as I think about the market today look we're getting we're making our way through earnings season. Bank earnings were excellent. I think we could talk about what that means for the consumer. Obviously the lower income spectrum more challenged by inflation. But to me that's a little bit backward looking. Forecasts were OK but I noticed a story on the terminal which said that the junk bond market says hey we're not good at recession. We're at the same level. The spreads in January of 0 8 which I remember briefly was not so good. Yeah. But we have been blown out to eight hundred. Right. Or a thousand. Right. Who is that signaling to you. That is there's still more spread. Why didn't seem to come. Or are things really not that bad. I think things today are not that bad. It's more of a trajectory right. So if you look at the evolution of prices paid even inflation but actually margins etcetera it's it feels a little toppy here. Spreads you're right actually have come back in notably almost a hundred basis points since a few weeks ago. And that's obviously the way the market works sometimes happy sometimes sad. But if we were to get to eight hundred or a thousand I think we would not be having the technical or not recession debate. It's up to us to look forward. OK so what data do you have. What are you looking at. To tell you that things might get worse from here that perhaps today is a little too rosy. The trajectory of the PMI it's not so much the level the trajectory of new orders. So I think when we look at this is a really interesting conversation from char powder and press conference and ongoing of course from I don't know how many Fed speakers stay five. That seems to be a lot. They're really getting their message across. But what they are focused on is really somewhat lagging. Right. Jobs are lagging. Friday we'll get jobs. It's going to be a lagging indicator. Claims a little bit of a turn. Right. Rate of change. PMI ISE. Forward looking. More forward looking. Rate of rate of change. So trying to look around a corner it's not so easy but doesn't look so great. Jason Brady of course going to be sticking with us president CEO Thornburg Investment Management. As we count down to these closing bell is just about 50 minutes here left to go. Carolyn as we've been talking about certain here at the highs of the session here on all the major indices really sort of a green on the screen kind of day why when you've had Neel Kashkari recently come out and say look they are not done with inflation and don't think you're getting rate cuts in 2023. Mary Day Charles Evans all the Fed's because just trying to tame this market not listening. The Supreme. This is counting on to the close and counting. Hi I'm Taylor Riggs. And I'm Sonali Bass. Let's check in on my stocks are because they powered higher basically. So I'm about 10 a.m. onwards. We have marched steadily higher across the board but really big tech in the yellow line. NASDAQ outperforming significantly. Who knows why. On the day I mean from one day to the next but it feels as though the risk on tone is very much in focus. Whether it's the slightly better than expected earnings come from DAX pay power whether it's while the economic data the services data looking pretty good. Michael McKee wise words Caroline once told me Taylor stocks go up. And then stocks go down. Wise words. Jason Brady still with us with some wise words. President is CEO of Dani Burger Investment Management. OK. Today's stocks are off its sort of long term. Where do you sort of see places within the S & P or within the NASDAQ or what not to hide out from a sector level. What. What do you like right now. What's attractive. So if you look at traditional cyclical sectors you would say OK don't go there if you think things are gonna be or stay rocky. One exception to that I think is actually financials and banks in particular. If you look at the consumer data that's come out recently some some companies warrant obviously Wal-Mart Target etc. and banks didn't. Why. Well they are cyclical. They will see credit trouble. But the regulation has been extremely significant. The balance sheets look good. And frankly the potential for continued capital return is good. So to me yes there's a cycle glomming to that but it's priced it's more than priced in in that sector. So maybe that's a little off the beaten path. Well it makes you have to wonder here is even if you take a bearish view here the stock market is not the economy. To what extent is the stock market the safe haven to the economy. I think that the the the bad behavior if you think about whenever you have a cycle. Right. People are people you know why can it be that we can't get along so awfully though that people work is they think about. All right. How how do we have bad behavior. Where do we see bad behavior and how is that going to manifest itself in a downturn. To me the bad behavior has not been in listed equities. It's not been it was in bonds for a little bit. But that's kind of come off the seat seeing huge losses. It's really been more in private markets different kinds of funding structures that have been really really ugly. It was interesting that those correlations some were saying you'd really need to see all the leverage for example come out of crypto. You needed all the market sell off and to hit a bottom in stocks. Do you keep an eye on that. Have we hit it. It's clearly a sentiment indicator. The best thing about crypto bitcoin is it is an indicator of of market sentiment. But I would say saying that something is a good value because it's down 20 20 percent 80 percent 90 percent just says that the whatever marked the top had some information value. And that's not the case. So I don't think that Bitcoin had information value at seventy thousand dollars. Nor does it necessarily at twenty one. But the movement day to day certainly says how much liquidity is there in people's and people's portfolios in their minds. For us we're in conversation with Jason Radio on Investment Management. We want to deep dive a little bit deeper into some of the day's action telling. Let's look at the Dow. We talk about the consumer. Caroline travels sort of what this means is we think about forward looking not only to the rest of the year but to the closing bell booking holdings. Of course the stock that we're watching you're up about six tenths of one percent just ahead of that print. That's coming in a few moments. JP Morgan though saying that Caroline the checks are suggesting travel demand remains really strong in the second quarter. It's going to get booking holdings a really good source of strength in that category. So this of course is something that we're watching after the closing bell change off the board. Jason in the first answer you mentioned spreads near the 2008 levels. I fact check you. I pull up our spread chart. And indeed you're right and you're right also that spreads have compressed a little bit. I'm curious though as you think about spreads if you like investment grade if you like high yield sort of how you think about the role of bonds in a portfolio when you take a look at the bullishness maybe that this chart represents. High yield yields more than twice as much as it did a year ago. So when prices go down I'm supposed to like something more than I did before right. As opposed to the opposite which is mostly how people work. There are opportunities there. I do think that inflation will continue to fall although not at a particularly fast pace. You're gonna be happy owning high yield over a cycle with kind of an eight handle seven and eight handle. But that doesn't mean it's going to. It's not going to go down and have a rocky road. Actually again. I've said before with with you folks I've bought the bottom but I've never only bought the bottom. So now's the time when we're kind of dipping our toes in the market and finding good value but knowing that we're never going to buy only the bottom. So you know we talked a lot here about how the bond market has signals about the equity market. But what about the commodities market. You look at that big sell off in oil you look at the energy sector really taking a dive lower today. Isn't that a recessionary signal. What does that telling you about where the S & P is even headed from here. I think it is giving you a signal. It's giving you a bit of a signal about both supply and demand like any like any commodity or like inflate any inflation measure. So the question is is supply getting better or is demand weakening. Clearly the inflation story had been that we had a lot of demand. Sure supply was constrained but the demand was was well in excess of previous times. To me it is more of a demand story here than a supply story. So yes I take that information but it's important to note commodity by commodity what that might be signaling a. What do you focus on next. As we sort of started off by discussing some of the data and some of the sentiment around these markets. We do have a lot of data to be digesting whether it's jobs this week and whether it's the all important CPI next week. Is that CPI for you. Is it more with more interest than in the employment cost index last week. Where do you drill in on as much as I hate to talk about the Fed. It really it is driving markets so clearly these days. So the CPI data will clearly be right in their face if it continues to to be uglier. That will be a challenge for them and really increase the bar that they're trying to hurdle. Ultimately I don't think that will happen. But the question the market will start to try to answer is what's OK is you know from 9 to 5. No no. Dolly Parton jokes here 9 to 5. OK. If it feels like it's going to 2 or is it need to be 3 or two and a half for them to really stop this heavy rhetoric. I don't have the answer to that and neither does the market. But that that's the story we're going to get to know. I definitely do know. Is the Fed also what's driving the most client questions that you get. Absolutely. Absolutely. And what do I do about it. Right. So the interesting about that is there's more to do right. Again prices are lower across the board in stocks and bonds. And so there is there are more tools to deal with this. But the removal of liquidity. I think that story just can't be emphasized enough. Really taking money out of the system. Can you imagine this environment AMC story. Can you imagine that kind of thing happening that is happening today. Digital is just been up one thousand two hundred percent in the last few days and no one knows why. Apart from it might be a retail darling. Well we'll see. I'm not sure that that's random thing that's moving. That's right. That's moving the markets in the same way. Nor is retail moving the markets in the same way. So that liquidity withdrawal is a huge story. And it's not a today story or this month. It's really a this year and next year story that we're going to have to continue to monitor. Well said Jason Brady. He's always such a joy presidency on investment management. Right now though it's time to take us from here to the bell beyond. Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clothes starts right now. And we of course just a couple of minutes now away from the closing bell of course. Take us from B on. Head to Beyond the Bell Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak. Counting you down. And we go to our colleagues across and radio of course Tim said of it. Katie Greifeld take us be on that bell with a global simulcast. We go across from TV radio and indeed our YouTube audiences to dissect what has been a really risk on kind of the day and actually reaching the top right now. Yeah. You know that's exactly what we just spoke to Katie Nixon about. She's chief investment officer over at Northern Trust Wealth Management. And she made the point of pointing out that hey it's the riskiest parts to parts of the market. They're actually seeing the buying right now. She asked the question is this rally sustainable in the face of a Federal Reserve that's hell bent on not stopping. It's a great question. I don't know if we got an answer. It's a bit impossible to answer. I will note that just in the intraday action though it's interesting that even with stocks looking to end its session highs you have seen a bit of a reversal in the bond market. When you look at some of those yields over there. Oh Katie I don't want to from you. How easy is that. Look at that lead in and you take a look. And indeed you're right. I mean earlier Shelley we woke up and you had bonds rising another sort of 10 13 basis points not to forget the 20 basis point move we had yesterday. A little bit of that comes off. But I think overall sort of big picture the narrative has been the theme of further inversion of the yield curve a big focus on the front end of which the Federal Reserve can control and less of a focus on the long end as those yields falls as we think about maybe growth and inflation and less of maybe a Fed inputs immediately on that part of the term debt. The bond markets selling signals the commodities markets sending signals oil lower energy prices lower. But the NASDAQ on a tear. Yeah. Tech really. If you cannot fight a move when you have Amazon up more than 4 percent and therefore we look at these closing bars and no wonder there's confetti going on down at the Nasdaq at the moment with the Nasdaq CARNEY up two and a half two point six percent three hundred nineteen points to the upside as significant volumes as well 30 percent higher than usual. Average S & P 500 is up one and a half percent. Sixty three sixty four points let's call it on the upside. That's also saying volumes up about 13 percent versus usual when looking. The Dow Jones also up one point three percent. So industrials as well as your tech on the upside. And lastly Russell 2000 gets a look in small caps domestically focused businesses also on the higher side. The Russell 2000 as you see we can pull out with a camera currently up one point four percent on the day. Yeah pretty broad based too. In the S & P 500 we're seeing about four stocks higher for every one stock that was lower today Taylor. You know certainly looks green on the screen Tim when you think about sort of what is tilted to the upside the bullishness that you just mentioned first sector level for a radio audience a few sectors underneath the surface it is all green on the screen. Retailers technology media software services those are each up about two and a half percent or more going up to as much as three and a half percent higher on the day down at the bottom of the screen it's actually all green. Tim even for some of the quote worst performers one sector in the red it's energy. It's up about two point four percent. Question Maybe what more supply could mean for this market. And it was not difficult to find scanners today. I want to start with Starbucks. We got those earnings yesterday. The comp sales in China they fell 44 percent during the quarter. Of course that was expected. It was a little bit worse than expected. But still the U.S. sales were a bright spot. You had higher prices making up for some lower sales volume. Starbucks ending four point three percent higher. So also will highlight pay pal. Of course that was one of the big stories after the bell yesterday. We learned that Elliott Investment Management is now one of the largest shareholders in pay. Pal you have analysts on the street coming out and cheering what's expected to be some tough love to come. Those people shares finished over 9 percent higher. And I do want to end on Metta as well as rallying long with feels like every other tech name today up about five point four percent. Doesn't seem like a fundamental reason for this rally. But we did learn of course from reporting today that Metta is weighing its very first bond sale to him. Well I did find a few stocks including one chip maker that was in the red today. Let's start with NMD finishing the day down by one point two percent. This after the company issued a forecast for the current period as a slump in demand for PCI threatened sales. That forecast coming in on the lukewarm side match group. Look at that. Finished the day down by seventeen point five percent. It's the parent company of Tinder. OK Cupid in hand. Shares falling after the company forecast weak revenue for the third quarter. That forecast fell short of analysts estimates growth being affected by continuing fallout from Covid-19. And then another strong dollar story weighing on sales outside of the U.S. and finishing with Air B and B finished the day down by one point one percent. Shares falling after the company missed estimates on bookings. We got this news yesterday we saw it move in the after market to highlight it investors and analysts expectations for companies in the travel sector after a long Covid slump. We did see price target cuts today at at least eight Wall Street firms in the wake of these results from BNP. I wonder how it's doing after hours as we get to the bookings earnings which look pretty good. I went for a run. I will look at GM and global macro. Move us for our radio audience. I'm NIKKEI WTI crude oil down 4 percent. This is we get OPEC just switching on the taps a little bit. But also importantly demand coming off significantly and we see that in gasoline as well. That was pulling down looking at natural gas still pushing higher in the U.S. overall steal some of the key industrial metals falling on the back of worries about U.S. China and indeed with the Federal Reserve is saying the Fed did effect the US dollar is weakening. Well was a flat on the day but mainly the Fed tool was of the high side of a hawkish tilt. But really I think we dialed back our concerns about what's happening between U.S. and China. And that's why maybe the Japanese yen is weakening. What we see instead interestingly moved to Canadian dollar for example. Not really sure why that's high when you have oil coming off sovereign bonds. It was a story of yields higher across the board whether in Australia or whether or over in Europe as well. A little bit of a different story though here within the U.S. yields were certainly higher on the two year yield by about 3 or 2 basis points. But everywhere else Caroline a shift that came about midday as we digest some of the Fed speak and then yields are actually lower as we think about maybe further inversion of the yield curve and a Federal Reserve. That is indeed on its path to hiking in the face of inflation. We think about the yield story go back a little bit to the equity markets because we're getting some big numbers here out of booking holdings. J.P. Morgan I think was right when they said that they're still looking at some big strong travel checks for this company. And indeed second quarter revenue comes about right in line four point three billion dollars versus estimates at four point three three down to the bottom line. Indeed an improvement on second quarter adjusted EPS 19 away versus estimates of 17 and a half as per share and adjusted EBITDA as well. An improvement. Tim I leave you sort of what this quote when you think about second quarter room nights sold well ahead of estimates. Two hundred and forty six million. And the CEO looking at record third quarter revenue. And he says finally here we've surpassed in terms of room nights booked Caroline. We've surpassed 20 19 levels for the first time. Really looking forward to record third quarter and a very busy travel season ahead. That's right. Read on the consumer. Let's get you another read on the consumer. eBay second quarter net revenue two point four billion basically in line with expectations. They're seeing the third quarter adjusted earnings per share for continue operations. 89 cents and ninety five cents. Now the estimate was this sort of bang in the middle of that 91 cents gross merchandise volume 18 and a half billion. So again coming in where the market had anticipated all of this. But this is a company that is being battered around by some macro headwinds. A U.S. dollar that is strong and international such that they have of course and indeed the consumer that might be pulling us down a little bit in terms of desire to spend. But it is notable that they're managing to give us relatively upbeat forecasts on that adjusted earnings per share. And they still see full year net revenue of nine point six billion to nine point nine billion. Let's get into this with Poon. I'm. I'm pleased. A senior U.S. retail analyst Bloomberg Intelligence Relief. I'm sure that eBay is standing by its full year guidance. Absolutely. Yes it's good. Great to see their execution comes into play here. And I think they've executed against all their plans. You're starting to see you know that payoff especially when it comes from payments and advertising. You see this run up in the stock after reporting. And you have to wonder are they out of the woods here when it comes to that the headwinds that they're facing. Have they proven to investors in today's print that they can manage this environment. Yeah I think you know when we talk about the environment today there's a buy for occasion right. We saw that in Amazon versus Wal-Mart results. Amazon showed that their strong strength in e-commerce spending while one Wal-Mart kind of showed a trade down and trade away from discretionary towards more consumables. And what we're seeing with eBay is that the consumer is spending online and it's very similar to what we saw at Amazon. So we think it just goes to show you that the strength in the consumer is still there when it comes to online spending. But the lower end consumer is a little more pressured. And eBay being a secondhand marketplace also lends well to that because there is a value proposition there. And Putnam expand on that a little bit because I'm reading your notes from your preview. You talk about eBay's push for a high value buyer. What exactly does that mean in the context of what eBay offers. Sure. So the high value buyer that doesn't mean that it's the buyer that spending the most. So it does end up being that it's essentially the buyer that shopping with eBay multiple times and the shopping multiple categories not just coming into eBay for that one off buy or that value coupon that may have been sent out. It's the customer that eBay wants to retain and to grow because they do generate the largest portion of their sales. And we're going to see that trade off happening all year. Where does that where does authentication come into this spoon. And the idea of eBay making sure that what you are buying on the platform is what is advertised. Really important. It's very important. I mean if you think about it if you want to go buy a handbag today you want to know it's real. Right. So since eBay has launched authentication and it's brought in it out to multiple categories including fine jewelry as at the latest it's really helped them enforce credibility on their marketplace. So now people can trust that when they are buying expensive items that they in fact are real. And I think they'll just continue to expand and grow their presence with consumers. We want to thank you. And I'm Goyal senior U.S. retail analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. Wendy drilling into a company that's managing to execute even though what's notable is this is a company that really doubled down on collectibles at a time that perhaps they pull away from that. And they of course talking that statement about NSD the marketplace that that's providing artists a place to create they've acquired known origin during. Of course that quarter calls a lot of the excitement around an FTSE doll. But there's still a company committed to focusing on collectibles in some way or. All right. Well shares of eBay up by three point five percent booking higher by four point six. That is going to do it for our cross platform coverage. This is Bloomberg. Well Marcus coverage coming up right here as we head out to the White House in fact for a conversation with Mike Pyle acting deputy national security adviser for international economics talking about the oil market I'm sure doesn't bring back. On kind of day almost as risk on as well. Last Wednesday after the Federal Reserve of course gave us its notification to the market of what it would be doing in terms of rates and pop there. And we got so much Fed speak today so many regional presidents coming out and saying that we are still focused on inflation but it did not dial back some of this enthusiasm around the markets. S & P 500 up one and a half percent. The NASDAQ two point six percent higher. Apple Amazon up more than 4 percent. Big tech in charge of some of these earnings that pretty strong. We're seeing though a real volatility move in the bond market. That was very good English. But we are seeing a volatile bull market. I say it that way. Look at what happened in the two year yield at one point or three point one nine. That's forty three point two. We then dial that back to be 3 to be sub three point one an eleven 10 basis point move that got retrenched as the day wore on. Even as the Federal Reserve seemed to send out more and most because how focused they are on inflation laser focus they tell us that still we are now up just 2 basis points on the two year yield. On the day you have been up more than as I say 10 basis points. Nevertheless we do see a significant pullback perhaps in its inflation pressures coming from the oil market well off by basically 4 percent on the day. This as OPEC plus stores increased production and a little bit as much as Biden had hoped. I'm sure still a little. And then we do see of course a tightening back on demand here in the United States. In particular some of those inventory data showing that we still got quite a lot sloshing about here in the U.S. China. Indeed. Caroline we want to push forward as well to world another highly anticipated jobs report coming out on Friday. Let's do all of this with Elaine actually have two of us senior U.S. economists here for Bloomberg Economics. How are you thinking about some of the what feels like strong economic data leading into that report on Friday. I think you know we are going to see some slowdown and that is expected. So our forecast is not too far from the consensus. Two hundred and sixty key. I think the key here is to look at the diffusion index to see how broad based those gains are. If the slowdown or even outright declines. So in the sectors that you know we already know was slowing. Interest rate sensitive sectors such as housing construction and you know some goods producing and those related industries. That's fine. You know this is what the Fed is intending to slow down. This is how we see an overall slowdown in job creation. But if it's more broad based then we are getting into an issue of that could be a harbinger of a somewhat slow growth down the road and potentially even a negative reading in the second half of this year. You in is that the kind of thing that broad based slowdown. Is that the kind of thing that would get the Fed to hike slower or to cut at some point next year. Is the market even reading that correctly. Or is that the kind of slowdown they expect. I think yes. The market is probably expecting we're going to see a negative reading and go into the recession. And that's the that's why the Fed will cut trees. I think what we heard from them is totally the opposite. You know following what the markets took as a Darvish speech by Champ Powell we saw like as you mentioned a bunch of them coming and saying no we are very very focused on inflation. We want to really find that at pretty much any cost right now. So I think they will continue to push on that front. And as long as the rules remain in the positive territory. You know the magnitude won't really matter that much. You know it's always great to catch up with you. Head of jobless claims tomorrow of course. And then the all important non-farm payrolls on Friday know NYSE a senior U.S. economist for free market economics. Now let's keep you up to speed with what's happening with the news from around the world his first Web Mark Crumpton. Caroline thank you very much. President Biden is predicting the threat to abortion rights will drive people to the polls in the November midterms. He spoke from the White House today a day after Kansas voters rejected in an effort to strip abortion protections in the state constitution. Signing an executive order on abortion access. The president called the Kansas vote a decisive victory. But he warned quote The fight is not over. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered the energy and as he skewered the energy industry today saying it's quote immoral for oil and gas companies to be making refered record profits from the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Good Terrorists is calling for nations to tax the excess profits which he says totaled about one hundred billion dollars in the first quarter. And use that money. To help those in need. Klamath River California a tiny scenic town in northern California has been completely destroyed by a huge wildfire that continues to rage out of control. The hamlet is home to only about 200 people. The McKinney fire is charged nearly 90 square miles since it erupted last Friday. At least four people have died. Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Laskey has died. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says she was killed in a car accident. No other details have been released related. The congresswoman was 58 years old. She's been a U.S. representative for Indiana since 2013. Global means 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. So Pick Plus did boost production but by only 100000 barrels a day for September. Delivers actually the smallest hike in history. Despite President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia IBEX Washington correspondent Anne-Marie Holton is standing by with key White House official on this. All right. Thank you so much Caroline. You had to break down a little bit more of this OPEC plus announcement today what it means for the global oil market as well as the American consumer. I'm happy to be joined by Mike Pyle. He's the president's deputy national security adviser for international economics. Mike thanks so much for joining me. The president just under a month ago was in Jeddah. And I want to bring you a little bit of what he said. He said he is quote doing all I can to increase the supply. The United States of America which I expect to happen. The Saudis share the urgency. And based on our discussions today I expect we'll see further steps in the coming weeks. Will these are the coming weeks. One hundred thousand barrels a day you know basically a rounding error for 0 pack. Is that the urgency the president was hoping for. So it's great to be here. I would say let's take a step back. What is the president's focus. What is his goal here. His goal is relieving the pressures that American families face at the pump and with energy prices broadly. And if we look cumulatively over the past series of weeks that's exactly where we've seen progress. You know seven weeks ago really on the eve of when the president's travel was announced. Crude was one hundred and twenty dollars a barrel today. It's at ninety five. Just a handful of weeks ago the gasoline price on average is above five dollars a gallon. Today it's under four. And we're now at a place where we've had 50 straight days of declines in the national average gasoline price. When the president thinks about what his goals are those goals are reflected in those results for American families. Do we have further to go. Of course we do. But we've really seen some encouraging steps encouraging trends in recent weeks. And those are things that he plans on building on. I understand the end number is what is so important for the White House. Right. You guys are tweeting a lot about this. What is the gas ticker price. And right now a lot of gas stations under four dollars a gallon. But the data we have today is that Americans are actually driving less than they were during the summer of 2020. We were all locked up in our homes. Would you characterize this environment as demand destruction. Not at all. I think if you look at the data overall what you see is Americans on the move and Americans on the move in a way that we haven't seen in some time whether it's taking vacations by air or taking vacations in the car being out in the summer months. That's that's what we're seeing and worrying encouraged by those trends. The other big issue of course is China at the moment is almost helping you out in terms of demand because they are suffering from some demand destruction given that they have this Covid zero policy. What is the plan for when China is quote unquote back to normal. So I would say the president has just been very focused on having a comprehensive approach on global energy supplies. And that is something we're going to continue to be focused on here. Whether that's steps like the historic release from our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve whether that's been a steps rallying allies and partners behind similar releases whether that's been focusing on steps that we can take to enhance and incentivize domestic producers or whether that's ongoing and intensive conversations with producers around the world for them to take the steps they can to increase supply. You know this is a comprehensive effort to increase global energy supplies increase global oil supply supplies. And that you know regardless of the picture more broadly in the economy is what's going to do the most to ease the burdens on American families. I know you're also keenly working on this idea of a price cap and you just got back from Europe. How difficult is it going to be for you and your allies to convince China to sign up for this when you just have Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan and now they have military drills and sanctions on Taiwan. What would make Beijing want to join this global price cap. So let's take a step back and talk about a few things. What is the goal of the work that we're doing around a price gap on Russian oil.