00:00

Let's first start on this inflation reduction act as they're calling it. What are your thoughts on the package and how it will ultimately impact your business. Well I would just say you know certainly we are supportive of Senator Manchin and his efforts to get permitting reform for the energy industry. And that's not just for the gas pipeline industry but really all forms of energy including transmission for renewables as well. So we think ultimately that that part of the bill we haven't seen the details of that obviously yet but we think that is extremely important to our nation and really to the globe. And so we're very hopeful to see what comes out in that permitting reform and hope that that bargain has been struck in a way that really will unleash the ability for the US to help out the energy prices around the world. Alan it's guy I'm in London. There's the potential for it to get cold here this when you talk about unleashing us nat gas can you give me a kind of quantum of what we're talking about here. What the potential could be and how quickly it could come. Yeah well the quick is quick is the problem. Plenty of natural gas here in the US about 3000 GCF of recoverable reserves. And so just to put that into perspective that's about eighty six years at our current use rate here in the US. And if we were able to deliver the demand for Europe as well on top of that that would still be over 50 years. And that's that's just with the existing technology that we have today and that continues to increase. So we have the capabilities but it is not a short term issue. It's a very long term issue. There's been four major natural gas pipelines that have been blocked by opposition here in the US. And we finally are having to pay for that. The challenge with long term infrastructure is that it is a long term issue. And so in the short term we push against things like that. But in the long term it really piles up and it's going to mean much higher utility bills not just for Europe but here in the US as well. As we continue to limit our ability to get our supplies into the markets that are desperately going to need them. And so people are very focused today here in the U.S. around high gasoline prices. I know there's no sympathy for that in Europe given that the much higher prices for energy both gasoline and for natural gas. But we've really got an opportunity to contribute but it's not in the short term takes time to get the infrastructure built. We do have one project called Mountain Valley Pipeline that is a tube RTS a day pipeline. And if that would have been built on time we would not have high natural gas prices right now in the US. And a lot of the pressure that's on inflation here in the U.S. also would have been alleviated because we actually would be long natural gas. And so the impact of actually stopping these pipelines is finally coming home to roost and everybody wants a quick fix. But frankly it's not a quick fix. Mountain Valley Pipeline however could be approved very quickly and we could get our gas supplies back in balance here in the US. Very. Well let's focus on one other infrastructure issue. The Transco pipeline obviously there are some constraints there in getting natural gas supply to the southeast. That is leading to higher prices. Can you just give us an update on that in particular. And when do you expect that those constraints Miles. Sure. So Mountain Valley Pipeline which I mentioned earlier actually connects into our Transco pipeline or would connect into our Transco pipeline. And we have the capacity to serve incremental markets move gas south into the LNG space as well as right now we're really gonna be driving much higher utility bills is high power generation prices. And so the sooner we get that built and connected the sooner we'll see gas prices come lower. And some of the spiking that we're going to see through both here in the summer months when power generation loads are high. And during the winter when heating loads are I. And really it's not that hard to get that done that pipelines. Ninety four percent below. But it's been taking I think seven years now for that pipeline to go through the permitting process. Allen during that time inflation has gone up. Talk to me about what build costs are like right now. Sure you know actually we've actually seen steel prices which obviously is a big part of pipeline industry. We've actually seen steel prices come off pretty dramatically here over the last month and a half. And so we're encouraged by that. We are seeing high price obviously ever. Like everybody else. Glycol lube oils. A lot of the things that we use in our industry as well. Prices have gone up on that. But but not really in a way that's disabling to our industry at all. And what I think one of the things that people miss about inflation is a little bit circular for our industry. But people misunderstand that food is heavily driven by natural gas prices the fertilizer that is used for food. Most of that comes from natural gas the packaging or food. Most of that comes from natural gas. The transport for food comes from obviously from gasoline. And so in diesel. And so with the impact of energy we obstruct our own infrastructure from getting built. The impact of that is coming home to roost. But it is pervasive through what we call core inflation because so much of our core inflation uses energy for it to be produced. Well Alan we only have about a minute left but how high do you anticipate prices could ultimately go. But I think you know not going to a minute just long enough I never think I'm smart enough to call prices but I will say that it is likely to be very volatile. If we don't get some of this infrastructure built out pretty quickly demands are continuing to increase on our systems. Despite what you hear demands for natural gas continue to go up. Freeport LNG when that comes back on that's an incremental load as well. So the demands are there and the demands both domestically and globally are growing. And we've got to be able to connect our supplies from places like the Marcellus.