Talk us through what we're seeing is a dialing back here from a company that did so well throughout the pandemic and a giant dialing back at that a fourth of its workforce really being cut here. Remember they've already announced that they would be slimming the workforce. So this is the second time this year that they're announcing this. And remember you're seeing that net loss deep in. You are seeing a monthly active users also come in below estimates. As you said you're seeing transaction based revenue come in light of expectations. That's already that business that involves payment for order flow the business that was fairly consistent until this point in time. Now I would contrast this. It's not that every brokerage here on Wall Street is shrinking. So in fact you are seeing Robin Hoods numbers really part from the pack here and feeling more pressure than others. Crypto revenue may be a bright spot in the second quarter 58 million estimates for fifty five point four million is crypto Chanel lead despite all of the big volatility and the big come down from the record highs. Is this still sort of a bright spot a sweet spot for a company that maybe needs to refocus its ambition. It's so funny because you mentioned that and immediately you think FTSE when you see a 23 percent reduction in workforce over Robin Hood you think about how they've hired hundreds and hundreds of people and you think about a company like FTSE that is only hundreds of people. I mean they've been growing so much with a much leaner operation here. Taylor Then you're seeing here overnight Robin Hood and you wonder how they really capture a lot of market share here with numbers that are in the tens of millions of dollars per quarter in crypto trading versus rivals again that are already much bigger. This is now a question of market share with the resources that they are now slimming and not growing. And when we think about what could be on the chopping block with this big reorganization twenty three percent of the workforce getting cut and some of the initiatives that Robin Hood was trying to pursue obviously it's made inroads into crypto but some of the you know wallet based sort of features that they had been thinking about. I mean hard to know but could that be on the table here. Listen it's interesting you ask that. The question now is how fast they can grow. Are they going to marginally add products. Yes. And you know what. They really have to because with payment for order flow under the FTSE agenda. Yes. Part of this is a big question mark. How do they grow from there. Kitty you know we're talking just about that number in transaction based revenue being under pressure. That's your need for diversification right there. So both from the regulatory headwinds you're seeing as well as the pressure on the performance itself the need to diversify is certainly there. Even with a slimmer structure. Now I would say others are doing it with a slimmer structure. So there is definitely a need to to to show that they can gain that share back with the smaller structure.