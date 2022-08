00:00

The most crucial moments in the trading day. U.S. stocks such for direction after the July surge. Investors digest concerns for the U.S. China relationship for fresh comments from the federal officials and data showing a slowdown in global manufacturing. We have gotten Covid talking and Taylor's Treasury rally havens went out even as concerns a bubble market chaos set in motion the pull liquidity and economic uncertainty triggering yield swings plus the all important Pelosi push. Bloomberg lending that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday defying Chinese authorities. We discussed the ramping up of U.S. China tensions. So part of our well continued discussion across markets on an action. Plus let's see how these markets are digesting at risk of suddenly amplifying. We see the S & P 500 which had had of course its best month in years having its pullback on the day down six tenths of percent. The Chuck Golden Giant Dragon China index is the one I want to shine a light on down 3 percent. You know that the renminbi is falling or the yuan as you want to call it. This as we see once again tension around that visit from Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. We have a bid for the havens. The Japanese yen goes higher. Also maybe that's more to do with what the differential is looking like between treasuries and Chinese debt. I'm looking at New York a Japanese that even and I'm looking at New York crude by more than 5 percent as we actually see not only the tensions rise between China and the US Katie but also notably the concerns about Chinese data looking pretty woeful. Absolutely. I mean it felt like this morning perhaps markets were taking a little bit of a breather. You know we had a very big fundamental week last week. We have more of this coming later this week. But really in the past hour the mood music seems really to have shifted to a risk off sort of tone. As you could see it just in that board. All read we take a look at some of that read Caroline some of the classic risk off and the flight to quality that you'd mentioned with the further inverted to tens. We're now looking at negative twenty nine basis points negative 30 here. If you think about the rounding error just the flatness the duration now of the inversion and the steepness that it continues to further invert as well. So really looking at both of those and there for me as well change of the board we've talked a lot about Katie. You mentioned this the fundamental data. We got some more fundamentals this morning with the PMI ISE. I'm doing sort of a twist on this instead of looking at just the basic PMI ISE Caroline we're taking a look at the prices paid versus inflation. Typically as you know the prices paid peaked right before inflation. Prices paid actually came down a little bit. So it is wondering if this is a leading indicator of some of a relief in some of the big pressure that we've seen on on these market maybe some of these inflationary pressures dialing back a bit and said we turn from the Fed concerns to global risk concerns. I'm pleased to say as always Kevin Nicholson is joining us global fixed income CIO at Riverfront Investment Group. Almost nine billion dollars in assets and a money management. Kevin it's always so good to have you. And what do you make of whether or not this is a liquidity in the market that just shows a slight return to a haven bed. Is it more that the rally we've just had in July. What do you think of the market sort of moving on these headlines once again. Caroline Hyde I think that the market really doesn't know where it wants to go right now. And we had that big rally in July. And now I think that the market is taking a pause because to be quite honest the Fed was quite hawkish I thought in the minutes that Powell had last week. But the equity markets took it the other direction and thought that it was dovish. And just given where inflation is and even though as Taylor pointed out prices paid have came down and that is maybe indicating that we're getting to the peak in inflation we still know that there is going to be a tremendous amount of hiking. And I think that the market is now realizing that they have overdone this and that they need to actually move back a few steps. Because to be quite honest I just don't understand how you get this rally that we've gotten over the last week with knowing that inflation is still high and the Fed is going to continue to hike. And Kevin that's what I want to go because obviously in the past week we saw a big rally in stocks. We saw a big rally in bonds specifically treasuries. And you know as we dissect this this pivot that the market seems to have really latched onto I mean at this point do you see stocks or bonds as attractive or do you think this move has gotten a little bit too far. Katie two weeks ago if you had asked me that question I would have thought that fixed income was attractive because we had yields above 3 percent. But now that fixed income in Treasury yields have come down so hard over the last week there. Not attractive either or more. And equities aren't attractive here to me because I think that they're going to have a reset as the Fed continues to move forward. That being said I know that markets can stay exuberant for long periods of time and show as a portfolio manager. I'm gonna have to adjust to the information as it comes in. And you know at some point momentum will take you back into this market. If certain thresholds are hit luckily we're not there yet. And I just I really feel like that this market is both markets both fixed income and the equity markets have gotten ahead of themselves because fixed income is indicating that we're going into a recession pretty soon. And the equity markets are saying no that's not going to happen because the Fed is going to have a soft landing and you can't have it both ways. What do you make though of the liquidity in the credit markets. Kevin we get headlines that Apple indeed selling about five and half billion dollars of debt and some of that is to help fund buybacks and dividends. And that doesn't feel like companies are preparing to hoard cash and indeed they're using it to buy back shares and return cash to shareholders. What does that signal to you. Well Taylor I think that when you bring up Apple in particular you're talking about a very different company than the vast majority of the companies that we're going to look at because this particular company sits on a lot of cash and they are very opportunistic when it comes to issuing debt. And so I think that I that they have for the last couple of times pretty much signaled the low in rates. And they may be doing it yet again today. But there's a lot of money still sitting on the sidelines. And so that's why they're able to be able to issue such a large deal at this juncture. At the moment Kevin of course you were just saying how Dan ISE stocks at this level and are you changing up in this environment. Well we have suddenly had a bit of volume and the market's come back. How are you changing that portfolio. You just riding through the summarizes. Well we have a more defensive posture in our portfolios. Caroline one of the things that we have done is that we're being opportunistic when it comes to pullbacks in the market. So when we got fixed income going above 3 percent a few weeks ago we added back to fixed income. But specifically we added to the front end of the curve because we still wanted to maintain a duration that was shorter than that of the benchmark. And then we also looked at the part of the Treasury curve that had that we were going to pick up some extra basis points and that was that the 20 year part of the curve because there's a hump there. And but at this point right now we're basically holding steady just because of the volatility that we're seeing. And we feel that the markets have gone too far in both directions both in the bond market and the equity markets. And Kevin really quickly I'm curious what you want to see on a 10 year on a 30 year treasury. That would make you step in a little bit more to that duration. I want to see the 10 year go back up to around that 10 that 315 range. Because if you think about it from April until just a few days ago the tenure was in a two seventy two to 315 range for that entire period with the exception of the few days that it broke above and in touch close to three and a half percent. So I think that we get somewhere around that you know 3 0 5 to 3 10 maybe even up to 315. That would be a good place to step into fixed income. Kevin it's always great to have you on the show. Thank you for joining us today. Kevin Nicholson global fixed income CIO at Riverfront Investment Group. Meanwhile coming up we have got so much more. We're going to do dissect the world's major central banks of course potentially creating further chaos in bull markets. Are they trying to get ahead of inflation. Get an uncle to control what it means in terms of the movies. Bloomberg Television and Radio the fastest numbers and analysis you trust. You're looking at some right on the screen though the NASDAQ actually the relative out performer to the S & P 500 because you've a few stocks actually still in the green as you can see. Tesla Amazon Metta trying to lift us up higher. But as you come over here to the downside clearly Microsoft Apple on semi alphabet. Of course the big big heavyweights that really tilt just down here lower. Katie though hard to see the big sort of volume movements that we had coming off of a big week last week. Yeah a bit of a tepid first trading day of August of course coming off. What was the best month since November 20 20 back in July. Just on Friday. It's pretty incredible if you think about the breadth. Eighty seven percent of S & P 500 members actually gained last month. That was good for three trillion dollars in market cap. Added to that index. But of course Caroline I mean the question is is this sustainable. Volumes are higher by about 9 percent on the S & P the NASDAQ down by about three tenths of a percent. Similar moves for the Dow which is also seeing high volumes indicate the Russell 2000 trying to be flat on the day at least. Taylor Caroline Hyde love you. Take us through the majors. I mean they kick us off and take us through some of the key things that we really want to watch in. For me I know that you star within the equity markets. I'm as always going to take us back to some of the bond markets that I do as well. Katie for me it's all about the debt sale. This is cash on the balance sheet from Apple launching the five and a half billion dollars. We're hearing that maybe on the long end that 40 year maturity you're looking at a spread of just over about 150 basis points to treasuries but it is a hoarding of cash and then using some of that cash to fund buybacks and dividends. And that for me is a really sort of interesting signal that we're looking to take from that market. Or as Kevin Nicholson told us is Apple just in the league of its own. It almost feels like it is in a league of its own. I mean it's almost a treasury right. It's backed by the full faith and credit of Apple. It's just got so much cash on the balance sheet. Amazing. Yeah. Interesting to see Apple move lower on a day like today. Apple Abigail Doolittle reminded us that typically when Apple has done this in the last few years we see Apple stock move higher. I've got my eye on an article that Bill Dudley wrote in a Bloomberg opinion. He is of course a former president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Now at Bloomberg opinion columnist senior advisor to Bloomberg Economics. He writes in Bloomberg Opinion today that market speculation about a pivot is overdone and counterproductive. Here's what he wrote. Quote Inflation is too high. The labor market is too tight. And the Fed must respond most likely by pushing the economy into an actual recession as opposed to the two quarters of minor GDP shrinkage that has occurred so far. Wishful thinking in markets only makes the job harder by loosening financial conditions and requiring more monetary tightening to compensate. Taylor Bill Dudley former president for the Reserve says essentially wishful thinking is where we're seeing the rally come from and tame really hard to glean. Comment on one day of markets. But at least for today you take a look at the markets and maybe sort of understanding and putting into perspective the big rally last week and understanding that yes inflation still is a nine handle. And yes it's still not under control. And maybe you do need to still have that aggressive fed to get that under control. Caroline I'm from the previous head of the New York Fed to the politics that is of course consuming one. Nancy Pelosi right now I really want to talk about not just what's happening in the U.S. economy but also what's happening geopolitically at the moment because we are seeing Chinese stocks falling. We're seeing the Chinese renminbi or yuan whichever way you want to call it the currency down against the U.S. dollar which is notable given we've actually got the U.S. dollar down against most G10 pairs today and we're looking really at a two point seven percent decline. I'm doing this for Carol. She's not here. She always does. Of course the Golden Dragon China Index and when or the Kay Webb whichever one you want to be looking at. But really this does show that we are taking some chips off the table when it comes to the relationship when we're worrying about what it means for future dialogue when we do have the most senior person from the U.S. government going to Taiwan in 25 years. Yeah you have to go back all the way to 1997 when you saw then Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich actually make his way to Taiwan. So it's been quite some time until you've seen you since you've seen a U.S. official of such a high profile make a visit Kristie. Yeah. And it's going to be crucial especially when we talk about how this actually feeds back into the stock market story at a time when we're talking about is the bottom actually end. Take a listen to a math. Hornbeck over at Morgan Stanley set about what we need to see to see that rebound. It's gonna be important what we see in the labor market. It's gonna be important what we end up seeing and the PMI numbers between now and September. Ultimately in order to get the market to start moving higher in yield again you're really going to need to see growth data rebound. And it really comes down to the economic data. We're going to get a slew of it this week and specifically those payrolls numbers. A lot of focus on there specifically one or out a super tight labor market. Yeah. What will jolts say as soon as tomorrow. What will the amount of spare jobs are all for each unemployed person. At the moment it's been about one point nine for every person out of what is one point nine jobs out there for the taking. And this of course is why Fed Chair Jay Powell has said look this is why the market the U.S. can take such rampant rate rises. It's interesting that we'll get that data the jobless claims and indeed then non-farm payrolls. So still a lot to work through with all this uncertainty that you're seeing. This is why I'm focusing on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF seen over 8 billion dollars in inflows so far this year only seeing five days of outflows. It really says to me even with this big rebound that we're seeing I mean people are still nervous. They're still uncertain. That's why you're seeing people really search for that sort of steady income stream. I think last week this week of course still feels pretty big. But with the heavy weights a lot of this was better than feared. A lot of the notes I got said it was a little bit of a B but still underneath the average. So sort of hedging those bets if you will. And a lot of the commentary in the strategist notes sort of digesting how the earnings season is going. Yeah it feels like last week better than feared. Like you said I mean now it feels like we're going to go back to sort of the macro heavy sort of focus especially with jobs on Friday closely watched wondering where the good news is going to come from. I mean maybe jobs is going to surprise and that risk appetite is really going to roar back. But that would mean the job search would have to be bad. It's a great question. I don't even know which way is up anymore. What is good for the Fed what is bad. And then you think about financial conditions tightening and doing some of that work that the Fed has done. The winner will be announced September 5th. England had the driest July's since 1935 amid a searing heat wave that pushed infrastructure to the brink and severely disrupted travel. The unusually dry weather came as temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius or 104 Fahrenheit for the first time. Officials say the country saw just 35 percent of its average rainfall last month. Local news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. It is 232 this is Bloomberg Markets a close. We therefore bring you while settlement of your old contracts on the day when harvesting WTI crude off by four point eight percent in fact as low as ninety three sub ninety three at one point we are now trading at ninety three spot eighty nine on New York crude. We get delve into why but a lot around the global mood music care around in manufacturing data coming in less than expected. Remember OPEC plus on deck this week. We're looking also at gasoline prices though because well they're not shining a light on the fact that they are falling off. They've been rising so much. We're down by three point seven percent on overall gasoline. Interesting. Coming from Ed Morse over at Citigroup who we know is pretty bearish on oil. And he was saying look you're not going to get much of a run up in gasoline demand or overall Gasol but until there's a rebirth of global trade he says. And some shot in the arm to get people driving again. For now no shot in the arm. Down by three and a half percent. Court also up by one and a half percent. More good news on the inflationary pressure perspective again this time in the food area. Corn oilseeds really leading crops lower particularly in Chicago that as we get the first grain shipments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the Odessa port and gold getting a little bit of a. Maybe it's the risk off turned to the market maybe also as we anticipate fresh data on jobs. Let's go back though to the oil slump because as I said it was about poor manufacturing figures in large part China as well really showing a slowdown there. Let's dig into all of it with our weekly new Energy Finance segment. And it's Anastasia Davies. We make any F lead upstream oil analyst. Great to have you with us. Thank you. Nice to be here. Talk to us about the sudden pullback these sorts of moves. We've sort of become a little bit more numb to big moves in oil. But it's notable that we at one point ninety three. Is it about the data or is it about growth concerns. Yeah it seems to be largely at the moment driven by demand. And these things as you mentioned move all the all over the place. This is kind of the lowest it's been since February. So it's a pretty pretty big move at the moment. It seems to be the fact that the economy just seems to be slowing. We've had two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Whether or not that means we're in a recession. It certainly means there's economic slowdown and we see that trickle into the demand numbers. So you mentioned gasoline prices are down a bit. In general we don't see people hitting the roads as much as they normally do this summer. The cost of gasoline is certainly high but cost of living in general is higher. People are postponing trips saving the aviation industry. We see a lot of struggles around that with flight cancellations labor shortages. All of that is making it harder for people to travel. And that weighs on jet fuel demand as well. How do you think about the US's ability to help increase the supply that we know of course is a global market. We get comments from Devon Energy saying that they're raising their production numbers as well as in the full year sort of free cash flow numbers that trying to do their part I guess you could argue to raise some of the production and increase supply. Sure. So like with the shale boom the US was sort of seen as this beacon of marginal barrels going to save the world and help provide that supply. It weakened obviously as these companies started pulling back and be very capital disciplined. Now it looks like they're slowly starting to come back. We're seeing production slowly start to grow. This past week we saw exports reach a record level of barrels we shipped overseas largely to Europe to make up for Russian barrels. It still really depends on that cost benefit around whether or not they can convince investors it's worth investing in the drill bit increasing their output or whether they still want to try and maintain that sort of low debt shareholder return perspective. But we do see it kind of trickling back. And now it looks like even if this infrastructure bill gets passed there might even be some hope for them there in terms of new sales. Well let's talk about that wrap that into this sort of supply conversation that we're having. How might that actually impact the industry. Sure. So this new bill that's going through Congress one of the big pieces for oil and gas might be the fact that they'll sort of be guaranteed oil and gas lease sale on federal lands mostly in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. And that's tied to being able to offer federal land further siting of renewables. So it's almost guaranteed to occur. And that's sort of a big counterpoint to where Biden ran on which was to stop oil and gas drilling completely on federal lands. Now any new lease sales that's going to be a long term horizon when it comes to supply. This isn't something that could come on line by the end of summer not even by the end of the year. It's probably like a decade out by the time they get the permits get the siting go and put in the infrastructure and drill and actually bring those barrels online. But it still is a glimmer of hope for sort of the long term view of the industry. Really appreciate it. NYSE Davies Of course Bloomberg any athlete upstream oil analyst us all things on their supply and demand dynamics. Of course that we're facing. Still ahead good news. More here now for Boeing. Those shares going higher a little bit. We're going to be discussing what's fueling that move. Their stock could be our next. This is Bloomberg. Time now for top calls. Look at some of the big movers on the back of analyst recommendations. First up Comcast downgraded to equal weight from overweight at Barclays with a forty two dollar price target down from forty eight dollars. The kit analysts saying that cable companies are likely past peak growth could see flat growth in 2023. Shares a little bit lower about four tenths of a percent. Next up American Eagle Outfitters downgraded to market perform from outperform account with a 13 dollar price target down from twenty five dollars. The analysts citing near-term caution based on a decline in consumer demand and a near-term slowdown in its intimate apparel retailer area shares actually a little bit higher eight tenths of a percent. And let's end on some good news. We have target in upgrade to overweight from equal weight at Wells Fargo with a price target of one hundred ninety five dollars up from one hundred and fifty five dollars. The firm's saying that investors aren't optimistic enough on recovery and earnings. Shares higher by about one and a half percent. Caroline Hyde not optimistic enough. Thank you. Maybe they weren't optimistic enough about our next stock of the hour. To Boeing continuing recent run of good news. Dreamliner repair plans on union contracts get closer to reality. We think Gupta is here to break down what is one of the best performers in the S & P 500 today. Yes Caroline Connan actually has had quite a string of good news lately. And now the FAA coming out and saying that it is approved the inspection of both 787 Dreamliner. So that puts them on track for resuming that delivery that's been halted. As you know since the end of 2020. And as a result they've had a big backlog of those. Those three minus is wide body jets about 120 of them ready sitting that parked parked and waiting to go off course. And that has really hampered on their profits. They've been struggling recently because again waiting for that resumption of the Dreamliner is now. The second bit of good news is that they averted a strike. About twenty five hundred employees that would have halted production for the fighter jets about three that plant's defense plants here in the U.S. still know that it will indeed happen. It's just being postponed to Wednesday but it does still give them a bit of a buffer. And of course that is quite important because unions represent about a third of all of their employees. One of the highest for industrial companies out there. And Boeing it is doing well on that track to its recovery. They sing annual deliveries have been climbing recently. They're actually out on pace to well outpace 2021. So that would be the best year going back to you 2018 for them. You talk a lot about some of the 737 Max the regulators the involvement now of getting part of a clear to go. But what about investors. Because it was interesting the notice year to date investors may be out just buying it just yet. Yes. Taylor so it feels like investors still need a bit of convincing. As you mentioned the stock down 50 percent still on a year to date basis. And that's you know but if you look at it from June. That was when it bottomed. It's come a long way since then. And as I mentioned the best performer today and actually the second best performer in the S & P 500 since mid June. And if I get bit technical here though when we look at the RSI the relative strength indicated that has now gone to above 70. So that overbought territory. So we will up to just see if it maybe with tweets from here if it continues on the upward trajectory. Really appreciate it as always. Our very own broadcast. Gupta keeping us updated on some of the stocks of the hour. We pivot now to one of the great segments that we do a daily segment highlighting the best of Bloomberg intelligence save. We're looking into how that fight against inflation is causing some chaos within the bond market. Joining us to bring some calm to the chaos Rogers the chief U.S. rate strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. I read I'm curious. It was sort of a big moment when we got to a negative 20. In terms of being inverted on the two stands. And today we go further to a 30 basis point inversion. How significant is that to you. Yeah I think it's pretty significant in that in that I think he can keep going. I think we can actually verify as much as 40 basis points maybe even further. If Bloomberg Economics is right and the Federal Reserve ends up hiking well beyond what what the market is currently pricing. Today's move is interesting because you're seeing what we call a bull flattening. So the long end is outperforming while two year yields are selling off and yields are higher in the two year sector. And that's pretty unusual. And I think that's that's a sign that the market thinks that yes the Fed is going to hike. But but we're gonna have a pretty hard landing. And that's one reason why you have the long end of the yield curve rallying so much today. Interesting. So maybe we'd already have the market potentially factoring in rate cuts as soon as next year either. And I'm I'm interested in all of this focus from the Fed from every central banker expecting the Bank of England to go hard and fast. Later this week as well. How much does that upend the usual sanguine nature of the global bond markets. Because we've got a lack of liquidity particularly in the months of July and August. Yeah I'm not sure that that the bond market is as sanguine maybe as the general investing public believes because there are often wide swings. But I think when you look at the global treasury market so global government bonds in the developed markets are off 13 percent so far this year in the first half of the year. And that's an unprecedented sell off. We've not had a sell off of that magnitude ever over that period of time. So. So I do think that it's causing a lot of pain. But but remember part of the reason is is that we were at zero interest rates or negative interest rates and a lot of jurisdictions. And now that that's over you're not likely to see a repeat of that type of of that type of negative performance in the Treasury market and total return terms. Because now like if you buy a treasury today a two year treasury for example at near 3 percent. And I was just checking my Bloomberg terminal there to make sure that I hit the right number. So two point nine one percent right now. That's a lot better than than the 20 basis points you could get this time last year. Right. So so. So you're you're not likely to see that type of negative return yet again. But it's still if the Fed does hike to 5 percent like Anna Long and the rest of Bloomberg Economics team thinks then you're looking at two year yields that probably have to climb another hundred basis points and that's probably going to pull the whole curve. So you still can have some pain in through it throughout the Treasury market. If if the Fed does fight inflation as aggressively as right as a lot of people think. And let's talk about the Fed's end game here because Anna Wang says 5 percent for that terminal rate doesn't seem like the market agrees. Seems like it's pricing and closer to about 3 percent for the terminal rate. Where do you fall on that debate. Yeah. So I think that the market probably is being a little bit too optimistic that inflation is going to come down. And you know that the market seems to still be pricing in a Fed push. So that's something we we did our monthly outlook. It came out this morning. And and one of the things that we highlight is that the market seems to think that there's a Fed put on growth. So the fact that we had two negative quarters of GDP that you know generally speaking growth is slowing somewhat. We don't think it's slowing enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking upwards of 4 percent or 4 4 in a quarter. So. So. So whereas at a Bloomberg Economics are kind of at 5 percent the market's at 3 percent we're somewhere a little bit in the middle. But nonetheless that does mean that things like 2 year notes probably have to move. Yields have to move somewhat higher closer to three and a half percent as opposed to the you know sub 3 percent where they are right now. Go longer out for us because you mentioned that a higher and two year could pull the rest of the curve with it. Curious if you're looking at more of these sort of parallel shifts within the yield curve or maybe more of that inversion that we've been talking about in the first answer. Yeah. Our view is continued inversion and we do think that 10 year yields get hit 3 percent again or maybe even a little above 3 percent. As particularly if the Fed reserve hikes the way that we think that they will ultimately. But but first we need the market to be convinced of that rate in the market right now is not convinced that the Fed is going to go much past 3 percent in its hiking. But I do think that the curve is going to invert more and we're going to see you know a pretty significant shift in the yield curve and in fact more like we had in 1990. So so some people said well it's unprecedented for the 2s tens curve to be at negative 40 basis points. That's actually not true. It was there nineteen eighty nine. It was there again in 1999. So so there have been other times when it was when the curve has inverted this much but that has always been followed within the next year by a very significant slowdown in the economy and ultimately a recession sometimes mild sometimes pretty deep. So so so you know the ultimate outcome is less certain. But but but nonetheless we're going to have probably a recession sometime starting in 2023. Really appreciate it as always. So smart. IRA Jersey of course a Bloomberg intelligence. And for more research on Bloomberg intelligence make sure you use the. B I go on the terminal. Coming up we're gonna be turning back to Washington. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan for me digging into the reaction from China of course after warned of consequences if the trip took place. This is Bloomberg. I want to read that the speaker has not confirmed any travel plans and it is for the speaker to do so and her staff so we won't be commenting or speculating about stops on her trip. We have been clear from the very beginning that she will make her own decisions and that Congress is an independent branch of government. National Security Council coordinator John Kirby speaking earlier about Speaker Pelosi's potential expected now trip to Taiwan. We're going to continue the conversation our emerging action conversation. As always bring back Shery Ahn co-anchor of DAYBREAK Asia. We can debate why she's going but what we can also debate is what the reaction might be from China. Yeah it's not going to be a pretty one especially given that we have seen repeated threats and rhetoric harsh ones coming both from President Xi Jinping that when he was speaking to President Biden and said that if you play with fire you will get burned to sort of confirmation of that rhetoric coming from the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Jolly John as well overnight saying that Pelosi's stature as the number three official here in the U.S. makes the trip very controversial very sensitive. So he reiterated that the army won't sit idly by. And we continue to hear this rhetoric coming from the state back media as well including Global Times talking about potentially even sending war planes over to the island that the People's Liberation Army would respond aggressively. Here it says this is not empty talk. China will definitely live up to its war. It's been really interesting to see the narrative right. I mean earlier this week as spokesman Kirby was saying the office of Nancy Pelosi said did not mention Taiwan. She's visiting Singapore Malaysia South Korea Japan. That's the thing that's been confirmed. But now one source speaking to Bloomberg saying she will meet with President Sonya Wang another source saying that's still in flux. I know you guys are speaking to a spokesman Gergen. That was super interesting because what I found very telling is that he's trying to explain earlier today why this was a good thing because it reiterates and confirms the U.S. sounds on the one China policy. That's right. That according to the Taiwan Act which the U.S. abides by this is actually coming to Taiwan's defense. So in a way they're trying to portray this as just being the status quo. Still former ambassador to China Max Baucus doesn't think so. Take a listen. I think it's a mistake for the speaker to go to Taipei. The goal of both foreign policy back to China is to reduce tensions not to increase tensions. And her visit to Taiwan will clearly increase tension in the relationship. U.S. China's already fraught with difficulties. The relationship is going south. It does not yet seem to be a flaw on the deterioration. And there's really no foreign policy reason for vertigo. That was Max Baucus there. Shery Ahn. I think we tried to pivot delicately from the geopolitical tension and the potential reaction to some of the reaction in the market. How were they bracing for this. It's been really interesting because the Chinese yuan is usually more stable and we've seen that plunge of about. And they called it plunge but it really rarely moves by this magnitude. So are down six tenths of one percent against the U.S. All there's still big. And the fact that the Taiwan dollar has touched the 30 per dollar level is significant. And this of course has to do with the fact that the US dollar is strong and that if foreign investors are selling local equities it also has to do with the Taiwan economy not being in a great place right now. Semiconductors main exporter for them. This chart on the Bloomberg showing heavy outflows from the economy already naturally the Chinese economy when the manufacturing data not looking too strong either Sherry overnight. So a lot to digest if you're trading these markets globally. Shery Ahn as always can take you through them when she co anchors Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. You never want to miss it. Meanwhile you don't want to miss our interview the National Security Council spokesman that is John Kirby. So maybe in the next hour along with our very own Joe Matthew. Meanwhile we look at the market implications and not only is it Chinese related U.S. stocks that are falling but it's the yuan missile. Given we had the best was the best week since November 20 20 best month this year. We're looking at the moment the S & P 500 pulling back two tenths of a percent off by eight points. But we're sending bouncing off of our lows. The Dow Jones off by let's call it a tenth of a percent to the moment. And we are seeing a little bit of a pickup in volumes on that particular benchmark. In the NASDAQ though volumes lower. And so to business that basically flat low by two 3 points on the day Russell 2000 the only one that's managing to outperform on the day were up a quarter of a percent. So there's domestic focus small caps managing to pull their weight. Taylor a little bit of a mix here on the individual sector level but still definitely more tilted weighting to the downside. As you can see their energy financials materials certainly the biggest decliners here. Financials one that we're watching of course given the inverted yield curve that progresses from 20 to now 30 basis points of inversion. At the top of the screen though Katie kind of another mix because you both staples and discretionary in the green searching for direction at the sector level at the single single stock level as well. If you look at Apple we all know the story. Apple is going to sell 5.5 billion dollars of bonds in four parts of course to fund buybacks dividends. Well off the lows of the session down only about three tenths of a percent. Maybe it'll go green. Also interesting you've Royal Caribbean 2 also coming out with an offering. This a private offering for as much as 900 million in senior convertible notes. These shares firmly lower down by about eight and a half percent. Meanwhile Boeing though a double dose of good news here. Defense workers delaying their strike least a few days. Also Boeing getting the next step in deliveries for that 787 Dreamliner. That's been on hold for a while. Boeing shares up almost 7 percent. And finally I did want to call our attention to Uber rallying ahead of earnings tomorrow morning. The focus going to be on Uber EADS and of course that driver shortage. But shareholders feeling pretty good. Uber up more than 4 percent right now. Yeah a good thing to remind us of all the earnings still to come lift going to come toward ash going to come. Maybe we got such a read on this week as well. Meanwhile let's just show where we have been because it was really broad based in terms of a rally last week 87 percent of the S & P 500 stocks rose as an index. We added three trillion dollars in terms of market cap. That doesn't of course occur unless you have Apple and Amazon as some of the big tech heavyweights playing ball. But really this earnings season thus far has been resilient. A relief in some way. Yeah it's really interesting. I mean a big question that we've been asking our guests this last hour and we're going to continue to ask is whether or not we've seen the bottom in on the S & P 500. Abigail Doolittle from a technical sprint perspective said she would be surprised if we see the bottom come in. And you know that some people hundreds north of 40 100 right now. But she said it could go down at least from a technical perspective to 3000 at some point later this year. Well speaking of later this year the question about whether or not we head into a recession is certainly dominating everyone's mind. U.S. Treasury Secretary former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that a deep recession is quote not out of the question. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin on balance of power. Check it out. I think we've never seen an economy coming out of a shutdown like this at a moment like this when the world is in the kind of unusual and unique spot that it's in. I'm optimistic that this can be managed without having a full blown deep recession but it's not out of the question. That was former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Bloomberg's balance of power a little earlier so he's optimistic but created a deep recession is not out of the question. The question here. Well I think what's so scary about this entire conversation about a recession is the ranges that you're seeing from all we need is a technical recession. That's really what we're going to see a reversal in the stock market too. We're going to see a deep recession that's going to rival the likes of 2020 the great financial crisis as well. And I think that level of uncertainty makes this market I mean incredibly hard to navigate to where you're only clues really come across as the weaker dollar weaker treasuries that kind of signal maybe some clues from the companies themselves the CEOs the CFO is that we continue to get in this earnings season. It was new being that put together a word cloud of sort of all the words that they're hearing and revenue and guidance are still dominating. But more of these red flags and words like inflation headwinds are also still turning up in force. But for now it does seem like at least for now maybe more positively tilted to the upside in terms of that commentary. And the commentary I think is what's so important beyond just the actual numbers that we get during earnings season which is a million. But if you actually pay attention to what the companies are doing. I mean when we talk about fears of a recession this is where it becomes self-fulfilling. If you know the C suite is really concerned. If they start layoffs does that ultimately crack the job market. And that's where it sort of becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And is any of that anecdotal data that we've heard from the tech companies the real estate companies actually going to figure in any of the data this week. We get the jolts tomorrow. We get jobless claims on Thursday. We get that one important non-farm payrolls on Friday. Thus far we haven't. And we're still expecting a pretty strong labor market. All told we still expect to see far more job openings than there are unemployed people at the moment. So when does that start to factor in. Yeah it's a question I've been asking myself because we have seen a lot of anecdotes come from startups and from Silicon Valley over the last six or eight weeks. I think one part of this conversation too that's really important is if the U.S. does enter a recession consumers are in a pretty good spot at least as of right now because they still do have some excess savings from during the pandemic. And it does seem like well you know cross our fingers. Right. Inflation is coming down a little bit creepy. That's a big called him. I don't know. I mean look at that. Look at next week's numbers 8 8 eight point eight percent below nine point one. And look at oil though. Look at oil and look at gas prices. They're coming down. Yeah but then you still have other things that are still going on things like rent things like wages as well. So I mean this is at the core of it. The Beth I mean Matt Miller make what is actually the bigger driver. But I think you really hit the nail on the head when you talk about unemployment because if there's any question I could ask Chairman Powell is how much unemployment is actually acceptable to the Federal Reserve. And we still don't have that number. And we are speaking with our resources too about the Fed put and again more calls Tim here that the put is maybe lower within the equity markets within the bond markets than we once thought given of course the clear direction to fight inflation. OK. The conversation continues. The jobs numbers tomorrow for JOLTS and then of course non-farm payrolls on Friday. Lots of data in between two that is going to do it for our cross platform coverage. Really be back together on again on TV radio and YouTube 4:00 p.m. for our Beyond the Bell coverage when we take you through today's market close. And for more market analysis let's welcome Sandy Palmeri senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman which manages about 419 billion dollars in client assets. What do you make of a little bit of this sigh of relief coming off of last week and maybe a little bit today that the equity markets are feeling. It seems that Paul's comments last week were very encouraging for everybody. I think the chickens sort of the worst case scenario off the table potentially. But from our point of view inflation is a more persistent issue than maybe the Fed appreciates. Rethink A lot of this is very supply driven supply side driven. It doesn't matter whether it's labor whether it's housing whether it's oil and gas you're going to have to see more investment. Some of these areas in order to to actually bring inflation down and more structural basis of course will invest in the labor markets except for trying to boost productivity through more capital investment. Some may be going back to your rich history of course of working across Wall Street and also in private equity. You focused on oil and gas deals once upon a time back in the 90s. And I'm interested in whether or not we'd like you to see more room to run in energy whether we like just like you to see more companies like Devon Energy saying that putting more oil out of the ground because that's suddenly where we need it to go in terms of inflation pressure. Yeah. So I think a lot of this is gonna be more policy driven. And we have yet to see any changes from Washington on this matter. I know mentioned that some infrastructure is potentially included in this latest bill. That was a sort of framework anyway of the bill that was announced last week. So we'll have to see what it materializes from there. But I think that until you get a more friendly policy out of Washington and more friendliness around more infrastructure pipelines and takeaway capacity and whatnot it doesn't make sense for the oil and gas companies to put a lot of new capital into the ground because they're just going to get lower based on what they are currently producing. There's also an argument that I'm sort of buying into that the hydrated all their reserves back in the you know certainly prior to and including the pandemic. And so now they just have lower quality reserves that are going to be less productive even with the amount of money spent. And so far the only real acceleration in spending and drilling that we're seeing is from the private players. And most people believe that those are lower quality reserves than the bigger companies have. So I think it's going to be very very hard if what we currently know right now to really fly. And Sandy wrap this all into how you construct a portfolio. I mean where do you see the opportunity right now. Where are you avoiding. So you know we went what I like to think of as a defense more defensive equity income portfolio. So we're number one looking for companies that pay good dividends and that can grow those dividends over time. And when we think about just lower volatility strategy it's really having a very diversified portfolio. So we have a number of investments that are on the more side of things but we also have that paired with companies that are on the defensive side. We say cyclicals. So we have our oil and gas companies and we own some materials companies and some industrial companies. But we have that offset with utilities and with health care and then with some of the consumer staple companies. So I feel that we're not really placing a bet on sort of economic growth here but just sort of finding good quality companies good balance sheets that can pay dividends and grow them over time. Sort of similar on that. Now we've been talking a lot about Apple today issuing about five and half billion dollars of debt in part to fund share buybacks to fund dividend payments. How do you think of that as maybe a bellwether for other companies and frankly just a use of cash perspective as an investor. Well I think that companies that are paying dividends and are growing those dividends are advantage right now because of essentially lowering the duration. From my perspective of. So I would say that yes I understand why they're doing it. So Apple is in a unique situation. They have a lot of overseas earnings that they can't bring back themselves. And so what they're doing is they're issuing debt in the US that can allow them to pay dividends and make share buybacks but they are basically building the debt on balance sheet. But it's offset by the cash they have trapped overseas. So a unique situation. A number of multinational companies particularly the tech companies are in this situation. And so I would expect to see more debt issued from companies that they are bumping up against the limits of the U.S. cash they generate overall. Sunny is this the sort of market where active starts to really outperform. We've seen finding the first half of the year and then dropping market active managed to pull its weight. Do you think that that's going to stay as we see the volatility. IBEX so I mean you know we're past this had a great advantage is when you've just had huge money flows flowing in to the the indexes in the indexes their cap weighted. So you had companies that were the highest weights doing particularly well and that created a momentum that brought in more fund flows. But now that you're in a situation where you've got a pretty big valuations discrepancy between those really large cap companies and then also where they've lost some momentum I think you are going to see a return to more active management. I also think the demand space is pretty interesting. It's a very passive investor in the dividend space because you have to understand what the capital allocation priorities are of the managements in order to know the sustainability of the dividend and the growth of the dividend. And that's really what we focus on. Sandy great to have some time with you. Sandy Pomeroy sample fund manager at New Michael Barr and stay. Well meanwhile we've got so much coming up. In particular U.S. China relations in focus. We know why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan on Tuesday won't be discussing at all with the White House conversation with John Covid. Coming up the National Security Council. So many questions. Wonder how many ounces from New York and seen from Washington believe that. We have some breaking news and important guests to welcome because we're now joined by global simulcasting by TV Radio and YouTube. Listening in has been an excellent. That of course U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday. That's in fact defying Chinese authorities who have warned of consequences if the trip takes place. For more we're very pleased to welcome National Security Council spokesman John Kirby alongside Bloomberg's Washington correspondent and host of Sound on weekdays Albany by Radio Jay Matthew. Jay please take it away. Thank you. And greetings from Bloomberg News in Washington. Admiral thank you for being with us. You just briefed reporters at the White House about this issue and you made clear that Speaker Pelosi has precedent for this trip and that there has been no change in U.S. China policy. Why then did President Biden suggest a couple of weeks ago that the U.S. military thought this might be a bad time for her to go. Well I think the president was answering a question he got from a reporter that surrounded the context of the kinds of information we give to Speaker Pelosi before she travels. We met with her staff and with her at various levels before she made this trip to make sure that she could make the best decisions on her own that she had all the information and context she needed. And the president was referencing that. But it is up to the speaker. She gets to decide what her travel itinerary looks like. The president respects that. And I realize that that you are not confirming this trip but if she does in fact show up. You mentioned the fact that there were live fire exercises conducted by China last night and you said that the country is positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days. I spoke earlier Admiral today with Defense Secretary Mark Esper who suggested that the USS Ronald Reagan was sent to the region in case Speaker Pelosi did visit Taiwan. Is that accurate. No. Ronald Reagan is already forward deployed to the region. Her her activities in the South China Sea were long planned. We keep a vigilant posture in the Indo-Pacific because we need to. But it was not related to any potential visit by Speaker Pelosi. Admiral Kirby we know of course that you've just said that the United States has no interest in increasing tensions over Taiwan but this does increase tensions. And therefore do you have to do about it. I would let the Chinese speak for the degree to which they feel this is increasing tensions. I would just remind that speaker of the House has gone before in the mid 90s 20 members of Congress though admiral members of members of Congress routinely go to Taiwan as is their right. This doesn't if she goes and I'm not confirming whether she will or not. It's not going to violate any sovereignty issues. It's not going to violate territorial integrity. As the Chinese spokesman alluded to it will simply be a move in keeping very consistent with American policy now for decades. Nothing's changed about our adherence to the One China policy and nothing has changed about our commitments to helping Taiwan self-defense and the Taiwan Relations Act. And the speaker's trip is in the context of that very stable very solid very consistent American policy. How do you from a national security perspective prepare if China follows through with what they've said of there will be consequences to this. I'm not going to speculate here or hypothesize and I'm certainly not going to say anything that gets ahead of where we are right now. What we said today was we're watching this very very closely and we have indications that the Chinese might take some actions in a military way to protest a trip by the speaker. They can talk about what they want to do. What I wanted to make clear today was that we are going to make sure that if the speaker decides to go to Taiwan she can do so safely and securely. And number two that we are able and continue to be able to meet our ample security commitments in the region responsibilities that we have. The president takes that very very seriously. But look there's no reason for this to come to blows. There's no reason for this to erupt into some sort of conflict. There's no reason for the Chinese to use a potential visit by the speaker of House as some sort of pretext to escalate tensions higher than they already are. And I would remind you that in recent days and weeks it is the Chinese side that has through their rhetoric and their activities including this live fire exercise the ones that are escalating the tensions. What are some of those then there indications that you're seeing. Well again I think I laid these out at the briefing. We're seeing indications that they could conduct missile launches. We're seeing indications that they could in a Broadway move to to violate Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone or do do operations across the midline in the Taiwan Strait. There could be more naval exercises. I mean we're seeing indications of a lot of things. And we obviously know that there can be things they do post a trip by the speaker. If the speaker goes to to intimidate to coerce or otherwise tried to punish Taiwan for allowing a speaker of the House to go. Admiral Kirby you've referred a few times as you did in the briefing today about consultations that the administration had with Speaker Pelosi's office on the possibility that this may happen. It did. Did you discuss any sort of overt actions or news conferences or any activities that she might be reluctant to conduct while there so as to not inflame tensions. Does the White House have any input on her activities while she is there. Our job is to make sure she has all the information she needs and to make sure from a security perspective that she can make a trip wherever it is safely and securely. The speaker decides what she's going to do where she's going to go what she's going to say when she's on the ground. We simply provided her information in context so that she can make decisions about her travel. General Milley has suggested that the Pentagon is prepared if she decides to go to provide whatever security is necessary. Can you just clarify for our listeners and viewers that while I understand the White House is not behind this trip we're making decisions on it. It is in fact the administration that would provide her transportation and security. She routinely travels aboard U.S. military transportation aircraft. She is on this trip. So of course we help her get where she's going. And depending on where she's going we might also be called in to help make sure that she can do so safely and securely. I'm not going to talk about that on TV. What what those protocols might be for a trip like this. I can just tell you that we are 100 percent committed to making sure she has all the information she needs and that and that when she travels she can do so in a safe and secure way of course for a radio audience. We are indeed speaking with the National Security Council coordinator John Kirby and Admiral Kirby. I just want to go back to you said very eloquently. There is precedent for this. And yes there has been 25 years ago but also a lower level U.S. role. Mencap just went back remember. And that too prompted a military response from China. We you've said of course that this would be irresponsible for China to react in such way. But is that any way in which you think the U.S. is currently being a responsible. I think that we are being everything in terms of responsible about this trip every day every approach that we've taken has been a responsible one. If the speaker decides to travel we make sure she she is informed. And again she can do so safely and securely. And by coming out today as I did and laying it out for the American people and for a global audience. What we're seeing what we're hearing and and how we are treating this potential trip. I think that is very responsible and making it clear again publicly we did it last week when the president talked to President Xi. It was important to do it again today. That is in terms of American policy. There's been no changes. So there's no excuse there's no reason to up the ante here or to increase tensions. There's no change to American policy. And if the speaker goes it would be very consistent with that same policy. Is there a change in American policy when it comes that 300 billion dollars in tariffs that we still have on Chinese goods. The president is still working with his team to decide if he will do anything about the tariff rate regimen and if it needs to be changed. How we change. I'm not going to get ahead of the president. He's still working his way through that. ADM among the possible actions that you predicted or warned of I should say in the briefing was a large scale incursion into Taiwan's airspace. If China did do something like that would there be a U.S. military response. I what I said was a potential large scale incursion into their air defense identification zone. That's different than their national not national. That's different than airspace. It's the air your air defense identification zone. And again I don't want to speculate about U.S. military activities one way or another. We were going to watch this very very closely. There's no reason for it to erupt into conflict. And I don't want to speculate beyond that. Really appreciate your time and your information. National Security Council coordinator Admiral John Kirby. And of course make sure to catch sound on with Joe Matthew airing 5:00 p.m. Eastern weekdays of course here on Bloomberg Radio. Much more ahead as we're counting down to these closing bells Caroline as we delicately pivot from some of the geopolitical news to now sort of a global equity market check of course China and underperformer today's volume and take a look at the equity markets and rolling over here within the US as well. Back to right on the screen. Yeah. This is slight geopolitical risk creeping into the narrative a dialing back of risk on sentiment we've seen pretty hard and fast throughout the month of July. We outperformed in significant ways across the markets. We also have wheels saying well maybe a flight to haven sending the Japanese yen gets better. The goal a goal gets paid as well. And Golden Dragon China next down. So too is the Chinese renminbi. Full faith and credit catches bed back here in the U.S. except for the two year yield still rising here on some Fed bets that the Fed will indeed continue to hike lower by 10 basis points though. Now on the 20 year yield this is Bloomberg. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world here's the first word I'm Mark Crumpton. The White House is urging China not to escalate tensions with the United States in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. It's a sign that the Biden administration is preparing for possible retaliation from Beijing. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said today quote We will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling. He added again quoting at the same time. We will not be intimidated. Ukraine has made its first grain shipments since Russia's invasion. A cargo ship loaded with more than 26000 tons of corn left for Lebanon this morning. Ukraine is one of the biggest wheat corn and vegetable oil producers suppliers. The loss of exports of its Black Sea ports blockaded by Russia has shaken the global food trade and raised the threat of a global food crisis. Senate leaders from both parties are racing to approve Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO before the August recess begins this week. The NATO expansion is popular on both sides of the aisle. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the bids are competing with other bills for valuable Senate floor time. Now back towards the downside a little bit of a different tune as of about 30 minutes ago. Interestingly enough the composition really highlights me with the classic Rascoff direction Katy that we're getting energy materials financials we've been talking about with the big inverted yield curve now two cents 30 basis points inverted up to the top those. I mean we've been highlighting both the staples and discretionary green on the screen. Yeah. And if you look at the individual level you're sort of seeing that back and forth as well. I do want to start with Apple. We all know the story. Apple coming out with five point five billion dollars worth of bonds. That's weighing on the stock. Actually even though you typically see rally rallies and Apple after those announcements that stock is down. Also want to highlight Marathon Digital. Of course this is a crypto miner. Bitcoin is down today. This miner down even more by about six and a half percent. And it's a Monday. We did get some emanate news. This is interesting. Global payments agreeing to buy Evo payments for about one point six billion dollars in cash. Also global come out and report better than expected earnings. Say so something where you're seeing both companies higher today of course even though higher. Much more though. Nice. A little bit of money. So no risk aversion and also not. All not risk aversion. Katie is the fact they are getting Apple topping the bond market. And why. Because we've had such a rally in bonds of late. Maybe so that spread over treasuries is looking more appetizing for corporates to come to the market. They knew that might happen. Demand is going to be there as well bringing what's happened in terms of the performance of high yield bond indices on Bloomberg and indeed the corporate investment grade ones. All of them have really outperformed. We're seeing about a five percent over the course of the bottoming back in June. We see over the course the month of July best month. I think it was overall the high yield going back to 2020 similar as we saw in the stock market. Of course high yield 5 percent returns investment grade about 3 percent returns Taylor. It was a really good month. And maybe that's what's tempting the sudden flight to issuance. Indeed. Well let's talk about some of that flight issuance though Caroline. We move up a little bit in credit quality out of the high grade into some of the highest of the highest high grade here. Apple of course tapping that high grade bond market issue in about five and a half billion dollars. The funds of course as you've been talking about being used for buybacks dividends. Joining us now Robert Schiffman Bloomberg intelligence credit analyst. Robert. I think I'm just sort of curious if this signals anything to the market or if companies look at Apple and think you know what Apple's in a league of its own that we can't take cues from this to signal the rest of the credit market. How do you think about that guy. I think he can. Listen the question people should be asking today isn't why is Apple borrowing. The question should be why aren't they borrowing more. Five and a half billion to Apple. It's a relative rounding error relative to their balance sheet size and investor demand. The floodgates for borrowing have effectively been closed in the first half of the year as as rates have risen. Inflationary fears have risen and worries about recession have risen. But some of that starting to go away and certainly from a rate perspective that's declining. And from a credit quality perspective for the biggest names like Apple there's almost nothing to worry about. And that's why they're able to price bonds at at levels that are meaningfully tighter than an initial price stock. OK so one question there. I mean why isn't Apple borrowing more. A question I have is why are they being more creative with what they're using these proceeds on. I mean buybacks dividends sir. But what about some Emily Chang. Would we ever see that out of an apple. Sure. Let's just take one quick step back from my first day of math camp. I learned you borrow when you can't not when you have to. And when you look at apples weighted average cost of capital it is clearly skewed towards equity. Their cost of equity is about 10 percent. The cost of debt on an after tax basis is effectively zero. And that's why they continue to borrow so much. That's why they 120 billion dollars of debt. The question now really is OK. Are there better uses of that cash. I think if you if you look back at what Tim Cook said in the second quarter so three months ago he said size is not going to matter. And I think there's a variety of places that they could spend their money on. If he can't figure out a way to do it there's small ticket items like buying the rights to the NFL Sunday ticket package. There's maybe a peloton. They could buy wearables. But I think if you're really starting to think big. I mean I don't think you can rule out names like Netflix or IT for following Microsoft's steps. They're trying to buy Activision. You'll take down an EAA. And if you really want to think back you know start thinking about maybe something like a T-Mobile or a car company if they don't want to just build their own car. The real reason why they're not doing any of this in size I think is everything to do with the regulatory environment. I don't think the government wants to see Apple get any bigger particularly Vienna yesterday. And I think any large deal that they try would more than likely get blocked. So the simple answer is you know the best returns on their capital and they've got so much excess capital is to continue to buy back stock. And by the way since they're generating 100 billion of annual free cash flow of cash all free cash flow they're still going to have a ton of cash going forward. So they could always buy one of those big companies a year from now three years from now five years from now depending upon what the regulatory environment looks like. Robert back to that first at math time last time. Can't wait to go by myself and talk to us about who would therefore that mindset on go to the market too. Well listen there's a couple of deals that are eminent related that could use financing. First you know there's there's Oracle bought on Cerner. That deal already closed. That was 30 billion dollars for waiting for financing there. They've a 15 billion dollar break. Broadcom just announced that they're buying VM where for 60 billion dollars half funded with cash there certainly could be a jumbo transaction there. I mean if you think about it Microsoft if Activision closes Duff spent over 85 billion dollars on two transactions and they could they could refuel and reload their kids as well. So I think there's a potential for a massive amount of jumbo deals particularly after first half of the year where tech issuance is down 50 percent year over year. We want to thank you. Really animated conversation. Great way to be discussing what is a pretty momentous bull market move. Again Robert Schiffman opening big intelligence talking all about Apple's issuance and a whole host of others who should be going too. Still ahead we're counting down to the closing vows. Larry Adams with us CEO of Raymond James P. But private client from New York. This a Bloomberg. New York crude though as I say down 5 percent is that Chinese data came in weaker. And of course we are still worried about geopolitical tensions between China and the US as that's Pelosi. Looks like she will indeed visit Taiwan discuss all of this. The earnings the global macro picture with Larry Adam CIO Raymond James Private Client Group which manages roughly one point one trillion dollars in client assets. Larry it was great to have you on this close and talk to us about where your investor base is at where your clients at the moment in terms of sentiment and their negative or positive. I think a little bit of both. I think in general people this summer a little bit you know wondered where the Fed's going to pivot if they will pivot. That's really know we come to the rescue to try and help them through that. And I think people should be a little bit more optimistic. I think the lesson was on the show. People were really overly pessimistic on what was going to happen. Right. I think the lesson we were on you talk about earnings growth for the S & P 500 this year being around 200 180 dollars for this year. And clearly I don't think that's going to happen. Earnings have come in much better than feared. The Fed I think they've started to pull back a little bit on their rhetoric. So I think now's not the time to get overly scared. And I think over the next twelve months this equity market will continue to move higher. So not overly scared and looking for an equity market moving higher. Where then do you go within the equity market to take advantage of some of the positioning. Yeah our three favorite sectors are energy health care and then financials and each of them had a pretty good reporting season. If you look at energy with oil staying north of ninety dollars it's still plenty of free cash flow which helps them not only manage their business but also do buybacks and dividends. But you were just talking about on your previous slot there. You know financials higher interest rates again versus where they were last year is a positive for that sector. And then I think healthcare continues to be a place that you know it can be both offensive and defensive. You know if you look at the defensive sectors that's the one area that continues to have earnings growth. And I think that which is what you've seen this year that the PE has contracted but the move move forward you're going to have to get earnings growth. So we have a clear emphasis on that. Earnings growth is going to be Larry Adam of course CIO Raymond James private client group. Stick with us counting you down to those closing bells because that conversation just up ahead. Next as you see in equity market just a little bit weaker on the day. This is Bloomberg. This is Countdown to the Close and Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs and I'm Katie Greifeld and let's have a quick check in on what has been a pretty far shall we. First of all this shall we say for trading. We had really a risk on sentiment in July whether or not it was because bad news was good news. But still stocks went higher today. They opened higher and then have sort of dwindled basically flat on the day when besieged with geopolitical concerns and indeed what the Fed does next. Not to mention earnings and some data coming thick and fast this week Taylor. We take a look as I sometimes do on this program between the growth and the value sectors and of course value I guess a little bit of the relative outperform our growth. Today though if you looked at the broad indices on the Nasdaq and the Nasdaq 100 you might not see that. I did something different. Caroline you're always so good at commodities close. I want to also look at the retail price at the pump. We've been falling weekly really since June. So the average gas as you can see there the pump about four twenty four twenty one a gallon well off the highs of peak 5 north of 5 here as we think about some of the inflation and the impact on the consumer. Katie a 10 year yield that we continue to highlight now back the low to 60. Definitely seeing a haven bid there as we kick off this first trading day of August. Still with us is Larry Adam. He is CEO of Raymond James Private Client Group. And we have some big earnings after the bell. And this week we had some big earnings last week. We seem to be past the book in terms of market cap of what we're going to see from the S & P 500 and Larry at this point. I'm curious what your read is on the seat of corporate America at this moment. I think it's important to look at where earnings were coming into this year just to give you some perspective. If you look at earnings coming into this year the consensus level we were looking for two hundred and twenty two dollars of earnings. Even as we sit here today it's at two hundred and twenty four dollars. Now it's a little bit higher than what we think. But still it hasn't changed all that much. And historically keep in mind that earnings revisions tend to come go lower during the course of this year. So I think corporate earnings have held in there very well. I think all these very pessimistic calls that earnings were going to roll over where were overly overdone. And I do think that we've done had a very good season. I think that'll continue by the way. You know American companies continue to be very resilient. If you look at a lot of the tech companies for example a lot of people were looking for negative performance last week out of them. They've come in much better than expected. And I just think the one area that you have to keep a close eye on are those ones really tied to a consumer. But again they're not the bulk of earnings. And Larry to Titus great set out with value versus growth. Where do you sit on that at the moment. Which one's going to outperform in the month of August as we suddenly saw it shift in July a little. I mean if you look at our favorite sectors you're gonna have a modest tilt towards value with energy and financials and then healthcare. But the bottom line is I think going forward there has to be an emphasis on growth because I think that's what's going to take the market higher. We've had the bulk of the contraction. So I would I think this is a market where selectivity becomes much more critical and you've got to find those companies that can continue to beat their earnings going forward. How are you thinking though about the signals for your equity market that you're getting from the bond market with further inversion now 30 basis points on the 2s tens. How does that signal any cues to you. Yeah I think that's a good point that when you look at what's happening there they're looking for a much bigger slowdown in growth and what we're looking for we don't see a recession this year. We see the possibility of a shallow one next year. But again it's very shallow. And I think that that's an environment where a lot of these bigger sectors can continue to outperform that I mentioned. So I think selectivity is important. That's where where you have to be selectivity OIS whereas out for many on the active side Larry. Adam we thank you CIO. Raymond James is sticking with us for a minute. Of course the private client group we wanted to give into what Katie's looking at in terms of individuals in the day. Well it is earnings season. I've got my eye on Pinterest. They report after the bell rising a little bit. Of course the focus is going to be on ad sales after what we heard from Metta. What we heard from SNAP really interesting moment for those social media companies. Pinterest again rising about 2 percent today still down 45 percent for the year. And of course I'm also keeping an eye on financial conditions after that big rebound that we saw in risk assets in July. And Larry this is where I want to bring you in because financial conditions sort of a measure of market stress across asset classes. They're actually easier than they were before the Fed's kickoff hike all the way back in March. In the commentary I've heard is that this is a problem for the Fed that they're going to have to stay more restrictive for longer and more hawkish for longer. If you continue to see risk assets rise and loosen those financial conditions we'd love to hear your thoughts on what this chart behind me means for the Federal Reserve. Fed continues to keep a focus on I would say that when at the beginning of this tightening cycle it was by far the most aggressive tightening of financial conditions that we had seen going back to the 80s. And I think that given some of the more recent rally in the market that we've seen some of that easing has come off. But I think that's why you're going to continue to see a lot of the Fed be continue to be fairly hawkish out there because they don't want to give up too easily these financial condition gains that they've that they've gotten. And I think keep a close eye on tomorrow when you see for example Bullard and then you see Loretta Mestre talk. Remember they're two of the arguably the most hawkish members of the Fed. And you combine that with the fact that Neel Kashkari who is arguably the most dovish person on the Fed was saying wait a minute we may have gotten a little bit ahead of ourselves with this pivot. So I think that that rudder is going to continue to be there. But I do think you will see by the September meeting inflationary pressures continue to roll over. I think that set up the conditions for the Fed to be a little bit more accommodative as we go into the back half of this year. Larry that for the key piece of data for you because last week some of those inflation rates were stronger than expected. Is it the non-farm payrolls as it jolts. Is it. What is it that you look to for this week. Well I think I think it's all of the above including next week so I think that those payroll jobs. I think a good number would be somewhere around the two to 250 to continue to show that the labor market is starting to show some signs of being less tight. And then obviously the inflation numbers next week on August 10th I think that that's a big one because I do think we've already had a peak in inflation and you're going to start to see those numbers start to fall. And again that'll give us two different reports before the Fed next meets in September. And I'm hoping that'll give us the ability for them to start to pull back on that rhetoric. Larry. Adam we thank you so much as always. Taking us across asset and throughout your perspectives CIO Raymond James private client group meanwhile. Well Taylor we do have a little bit of nerves shall we say the market here. I was Caroline thinking we were going to be able to close higher again after the monster rally yesterday at least today. Katie that seems to be taking a little bit of a breather. Some really interesting comments there from Lara. And I'm hoping that maybe peak inflation is behind us so we can pull back on some of the peak hawkishness rhetoric from the Federal Reserve. But at least for today the equity markets digest all of those comments digest in a sort of vaulted way. Actually you haven't seen this for a while. The VIX is higher on the day but fairly. I mean we're still at twenty three. But still to see the VIX actually rise it feels like it's been a while. You guys just got quote in person. Never did that. Once on Twitter I learned my lesson. Yeah. Those trolls they come for you. We should be trolling. Adamant about his percentage of real. Meanwhile moving close to the closing bell full market coverage right here it was. Take you to the bell beyond Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market close starts right now. Just about two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld coming down to the closing bell hits. Take us be on that bell. The global simulcast instead of it. Pretty good in the house for Carol Massar. We are bringing together as we always do TV radio YouTube to dissect what has been a day of headwinds whether it be geopolitical ones whether it be of course ISE anticipating data anticipating earnings. But overall we were pretty flat. Did we say it yet. Pretty flat. But coming off just a monster rally that we saw in July. And I think the big question that a lot of investors have moved forward is was this a bear market rally. Is this a bear market rally. And Lisa Charlotte chief investment officer for Wealth Management Morgan Stanley we just spoke to her. The title of her note Mission Accomplished Not she thinks this is a bear market rally. And she said there's a lot of unknowns too many to say that we've already seen the bottom. Well Tim you know it gets me kind of confused I would say about today's trading story is that yes we see a little bit of a pullback from those monster gains of last week. But take a look at the cross asset action here. You have this massive bid to treasuries 5 basis points lower into yield and a weaker dollar. We haven't seen that in a while. We have a weaker dollar and you don't have a bit into the stock market. I wonder how many of those cross out. The correlations are repricing. Certainly see maybe the lack of correlation within the bond market today as well. When you talk about some of the dollar weakness Katie and then you see full faith and credit really rallying price higher yields lower and significantly lower. If you guard on 20 30 years you're down now by about 10 11 basis points on the day. And yet if you look at the two year. This is interesting as we sort of see some of the Fed speak pushed back to this pivot that the market has run with two year yield relatively unchanged. The bells they ring for S & P 500 it is lower and we still go out. There's cross correlations with a rule. It's an equity downdraft. We have seen the S & P 500 trading lower ever since we really got back confirmation that Nancy Pelosi is indeed going to Taiwan. Geopolitical risk seems to be front and center at the moment. S & P 500 off by 12 points. That's called it three tenths percent lower missing the Nasdaq off by two tenths percent. That's twenty two points to the downside. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average taking a breather too rough by a tenth of a percent almost 46 points lower. We did see volumes elevated on the S & P and the Dow. The Russell 2000 was a large part in your outperform. But also finishing the day just ever so slightly in the red. Just by about one or two points though. Yeah. If we take a deeper look in the S & P 500 we saw two hundred and twenty one stocks advanced today. We saw two hundred eighty of those stocks decline. So almost split halfway down the middle when it comes to gainers and decliners and P 10 you really see that on a sector level as well. When you talk about an even split I think for the first time in a while some of the best performers are green and the worst performers are red on the screen for radio audience. We'll make sure to get a photo of this for you firmly in the green I should say. Household products food and beverage in some semiconductor equipment as well along with food and staples. You think about some of those classic maybe inflationary hedges up about seven tenths of one percent or more down to the bottom of the screen. Pretty you go down you get some of the financials the dividend players real estate as well as you are seeing sort of that further inversion of the yield curve. So some of those losers are off by about 1 percent or so. Absolutely. Well the. Quite a few gainers I would say within the market let's kick off here with Boeing because this of course is the heavyweight in the Dow dare I say the Dow but also a heavyweight in the S & P 500 as well because you're ticker for our radio audience. Shares were up over 6 percent. A double whammy here to the upside. A new contract offer made to some of those defense workers. Remember they were striking. It looks like those extended talks have been pushed back to Wednesday. And on top of that perhaps a little regulatory milestone here for Boeing as well their 787 Dreamliner. It looks like the way they actually evaluate some of the intricacies of the design well that has been approved by U.S. regulators and perhaps fully we'll put it on path back for deliveries that have been on hold since late 2020 also. PepsiCo here. People's your ticker for our radio audience up 1 percent on the day. This comes after they pair. Going to pay 550 million dollars to get a stake in fitness energy drink maker Celsius as part of a long term strategic distribution agreement. And Tim Allen and here with Target TGT is your ticker up one point three percent upgraded to overweight from equal weight over at Wells Fargo. And get this he's saying that the sell off provides the opportunity pick up a proven share gainer into an underappreciated earnings recovery. Get this the right price. All right. Well I like what I like what he did there. There it is. Let's talk about decliners. You got the gainers created. I want to start with Apple shares finishing the day at lower by six tenths of 1 percent after we learned today that Apple was tapping the high grade bond market with a 5.5 billion dollar sale in four parts. Now according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Proceeds from the sale or earmarked for general corporate purposes including the financing of share buybacks and dividends. Also checking in on Royal Caribbean down seven points. Well let's go ahead and run that up to eight point eight percent seven point six percent. Shares falling after the company launched a private offering for as much as 900 million dollars and senior convertible notes to be used to buyback existing debt. We also saw shares of other cruise lines fall. Carnival finished the day down by one point five percent. It does come a few days after Carnival closed on an underwritten public stock offering that raised one billion dollars to be used for a variety of purposes including 2023 debt maturities convertibles new stock supply side issues. When it comes to some of your laggards on the day time. Meanwhile we look at the supply side issues that a company within the commodity market. We're actually seeing more of a demand story coming from oil. I'm looking at WTI crude falling almost 5 percent. We saw the data come in from China. Manufacturing data slower than expected. And therefore we worry about global demand. We worry about the U.S. manufacturing data coming in and showing some slowing as well. WTI crude at ninety three dollars. Brent crude only just shy of one hundred dollars a barrel. But we've actually seen some inflation pressures dial back. I loved how many. Just before the close we saw Taylor shedding light on what gasoline prices are like at the pump at the moment and that's significantly lower than your five dollars a gallon that we would suddenly falling to get used to. I'm looking at foreign exchange and this is a dollar weak story on the back of perhaps that slowing data in manufacturing. And maybe we'd talk about what the Federal Reserve will indeed do without four straight days of gains and the Japanese yen is stronger and strengthening versus the U.S. dollar. The four straight days the longest winning streak since February because of course the winning trade has been to be short. Again we're seeing a little bit of a dial back of that one point two percent strengthening. British pound is also struggling to the tune of seven tenths of a cent that as we all await the Bank of England and what they do in terms of a 50 basis point hike potentially as soon as Thursday. And therefore we're seeing gilts getting a bit. We're seeing twelve basis points lower actually on the long end the 30 year. But is that because we see maybe a slowing of the U.K. economy and then again a future that signals cuts. We're seeing an overall Italian meals. Greek yields. European also get bid today. Yeah definitely a big bid into government bonds. You saw that in the U.S. yield curve as well. If you look at some of the yield movement as you can see I mean it really went down the curve there just that fed for bonds. But like I pointed out the two year yield basically unchanged. Maybe as some of these Fed officials come out and push back against the idea that the Fed is going to slow down its rate hike cycle too quickly. But in any case you did see a big bet into bonds. I guess people would still like to buy treasuries even though you've got a 40 year Apple bond pretty soon. All right. Well from bonds to earnings because they are still coming out. Let's look at the ticker C.A.R. Avis budget second quarter adjusted earnings per share coming in above estimates. We got shares of Avis Budget Group higher by close to 5 percent in the after hours right now. Revenue for the Americas came in just slightly below estimates at 2.5 7 billion below estimates of two point six three billion dollars. Adjusted EBITDA of one point to one billion dollars. Caroline versus estimates of nine hundred forty nine point eight million dollars. Meanwhile we also got Pinterest your digital scrapbook. You'll hire users than Twitter. I might add second quarter monthly active users forum 33 million versus a 429 million expectations. So a beat in terms of your monthly active users you know just. It bit. Coming in at 92 million that is shy though of expectations. Well getting a rather concerning number for some but let's not read too much into it. Six hundred sixty six million dollars 6 6 6. But we are doing a revenue of six hundred sixty six million for the second quarter. That is just ahead of market expectations. Earnings per share. Eleven sense though that is on an adjusted basis shorter than what the expectation was. We're seeing third quarter revenue guidance growing middle single digits year on year is still a path of growth it seems for Pinterest. And we're rallying almost 7 percent after hours. We get some of those numbers from Pinterest Caroline Hyde. Take a look at some other sectors as well. Activision Blizzard as well coming out with some really interesting comments about how they are looking to actually grow their headcount their developer headcount. I believe it was about by 25 percent year over year citing even though slow down from other companies. And again we sort of get the horse race of their numbers. Activision Blizzard second quarter adjusted revenue one point six four billion. Again just slightly ahead of expectations of one point six billion. And the bottom line again may maybe just right here on the on the nose 47 cents versus estimates of 48 cents. And of course in the commentary seen that they do indeed look forward to the ninety five dollars a share buyout of Microsoft. That takeover that is still pending and hoping that that gets completed soon. Yeah. Until I think what's crucial here is that Microsoft actually Warner was there a couple of weeks ago about perhaps pausing some of their they're hiring as well. So to see Activision which will soon be a part of Microsoft say hold on a second we're actually gonna expand our headcount is crucial. I wonder how much of that is going to be something you see in Pinterest as well because we did hear from Alphabet that even the social media their ad distribution. Well it's getting crunched. All right. Well a lot for us to digest and pick through when it comes to these earnings report reports. We are not done. We've got more coming throughout the week. But it's still in expansion territory but still it is falling back slightly showing that slowdown in the US economy. But China really didn't show contraction in manufacturing. So too did the eurozone. So maybe that was why we saw a pullback in oil. In particular worrying about global demand were up by more than 4 almost 5 percent in terms of WTI contract. And that of course speaks to perhaps some worrying about where on earth these global overall macro picture was going. Also remember we had some geopolitical tensions creeping and worries about Nancy Pelosi the speaker of the House here in the United States most senior figure to go and travel to the tie one in 25 years. So we look to see how geopolitics frames our risk sentiment as well. But in terms of a sentiment that's still a bit there if you want to buying into these earnings stories and Pinterest digital scrapbook. Taylor I know you still really want to clear clarity as to what that company really is. I used it particularly around marriage and cleaning houses but we're currently up 16 percent as well. The numbers are better than expected. Six hundred sixty six million dollars for revenue. That's growth of 9 percent. Really interesting Caroline. Let's get more of course on Pinterest. And we talked about the earnings and the bottom line. Well something's going on in that income statement. I know man deep seeing our Bloomberg intelligence senior analysts going to sort of give us some clarity. The bottom line though a little bit worse than expected. I'm curious sort of adjusted. He bit how you think about bottom line in the midst of as Caroline was mentioning decent top line. Yeah decent top line. And look search has been the category that has really been resilient so far. So when you think about Pinterest as a visual search engine even though you know it has a lot of overlap we've got Google lenses trying to do but still search as a category has done well this earnings season. And that seems to be the case here as well. I mean when you go through these numbers and there's a lot to pass through I know you've had minutes to do it. Let's talk about the stock market reaction up over 17 percent in after hours trading. What sticks out to you is potentially justifying that sort of move. Yes. So look overall output growth of 17 percent is quite remarkable given what we saw with Metta and Snapchat. Better at pricing actually fell 14 percent. So compared to that our pool is a proxy for ad pricing. I mean it's got other variables in there as well. But the fact is app pricing for search has held up well and that's what shows up in Pinterest results. Now going forward obviously they've been losing their and may you base that is declining. That's a concern. And when you compare that to Snapchat where D.A. use grew 18 percent it's kind of remarkable how these platforms are so different in terms of their DMA engagement. And I think long term Pinterest has a problem because they Emily Chang base is declining and we're looking I'm looking in the right down regionally. And they saw an 8 percent pullback in monthly active users in U.S. and Canada just a 4 percent pullback in Europe and 3 percent pullback in the rest of the world. What confuses me is the revenue is significantly coming from U.S. and Canada but actually the user base is significantly coming from the rest of the world and Europe. We've got two hundred twenty three million monthly active users in the rest of the world but only 92 million here in the US. Why are they managing to monetize so much more here in the US than that. Everybody's just a function of advertisers right. So the advertisers over here the retailers spend a lot more on the social media platforms. The problem is all the social media platforms are choosing ticktock right now. They want to be. They have the same features as ticktock has in terms of videos EAI recommendation. And I feel the risk over there is you lose your originality. I mean Pinterest really caters to a demographic you know women looking for ideas that their niche audience if you move too much towards tick tock you run the risk of losing your core differentiation. And I think that's the risk with Snapchat with Metta with Pinterest. They're all trying to go after the ticked off model. I don't think that is the way they are going to. Instagram has already been forced to backtrack a little bit because of the conditions. So there you go pivot from some of the fundamentals to leadership. We're getting some statements out of Elliott Management. They've now become Pinterest largest investor and they're putting out a statement saying that look Bill ready. The CEO is the right leader to oversee Pinterest and that they are now their biggest investor. We support that CEO. How are you feeling about this new leader to oversee the next phase that Pinterest and now real big support here from Elliot. So there's a huge main going on Taylor and of course Russia's invasion of Ukraine and all that means for Europe and energy prices is a big piece of it. But certainly we're also seeing weakness of China. Three things hitting the Chinese economy at the same time. Covid 0 and the fear of lockdowns and all that means for sentiment and activity. The real estate crisis mortgage mortgage payers now refusing in some kids some instances to carry on paying their mortgages until their home is delivered. And the same high energy prices that are hitting the rest of the world. All of these forces are hitting the Chinese economy and we're seeing it in the PMI ISE the official PMI dropping below the 50 mark which separates expansion from contraction here. We also saw dropping below 50 the European number two and not all of it was terrible. But Germany in particular notable that it was a forty nine point three or something. Right. So I think that's completely right. Caroline I mean amid all of the sort of talk about global recession and an imminent collapse these are Pete these PMI numbers are certainly not brilliant. We don't want to see China below 50. We don't want to see Germany below 50. But neither are they catastrophic. We're talking about business surveys which are edging into contractionary territory not diving into contractionary territory. The challenges for Europe. Well top of the list Russia's invasion of Ukraine and all that means for energy prices. But we also have to think about the ECB tightening policy tie it tighter financial conditions higher borrowing costs for businesses higher borrowing costs for households. And that's starting now to also weigh on activity. And Tom take us from Asia to Europe back to the US and what this sort of weakening factory outlook means for the U.S. economy in particular and by extension the Federal Reserve. So I think that's a great question Taylor. And I think what it speaks to is the potential for a kind of not quite a get out of jail free card but perhaps some welcome support for the Federal Reserve. If we do see a continued slowdown in global growth because of course when that slowdown comes especially a slowdown in China the main engine of global commodity demand it's going to mean lower energy prices. It's going to mean lower agricultural prices. And what that means for Jay Powell and Co. at the Fed is they don't is that they get an assist in their efforts to bring down inflation. It was interesting Tom a few weeks ago we ran a story talking about exporting some of our maybe disinflationary when you think about over inventory levels to the rest of the world. Curious though if you're seeing the reduction in some of those big commodity prices in China being exported. Now to ISE who is exporting disinflation to hell. So I think there's a bunch of crosscurrents going on. Taylor the U.S. with its enormous fiscal stimulus which drove the global surge in goods prices is part of the global inflation problem. It was at one point nine trillion dollar stimulus which ignited price increases not just here in the U.S. but around the world. But there's now also crosscurrents from Asia and Europe could wash back to the US in Asia if China continues to slow. That's going to be negative for oil prices. Negative for agricultural prices could help the U.S. with its disinflation process in Europe risks in both directions. If Putin keeps the gas turned off for Europe that pushes energy prices up. Bad news for us disinflation but also risks tipping the euro area into a recession. Bad news for global demand. Always talking us through all of the ramifications and waving this global story together for us. Tom all. We thank you so much chief economist Maggie Economics. Meanwhile we have a macro to the micro. Let's go to individual corporate stories here because Pinterest is extending its gains after hours coming out with numbers that were better than expected 9 percent gain in revenue. And we had that for months saying it was really what we're thinking about here is an activist investor situation an elite investment management issuing a statement saying that we think this business is highly strategic. They think it's significant potential for growth. And their conviction is that it will be value creation opportunities at Pinterest. And that's why they become the largest investor in the company and indeed endorse the change of the CEO. That of course they'd pushed for a guy who already has come over from Google. But look at it. Twenty one percent higher now. Yes such a huge move after I know revenue did grow 9 percent or so but pretty in line estimates when you think about value creation and what Eliot sees there. It's gonna be interesting to see how this one plays out as Sandeep Singh said. Better than feared better than Metta least better than SNAP when you think about sort of the expectations. And though this really sets us up for a great conversation going forward about those expectations and have we set the bar so low that everything feels good. Maybe better than feared is the word. I'm going to be digging into what activist investors can do in this situation to bring back.