Beyond the Bell 08/02/22

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market clues starts right now. About two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld counting down to the closing bell and head to help. Take us beyond that bell. Is our global simulcast to. Critic Gupta is in for Carol Massar. And we bring together TV radio YouTube audiences to look at a market that is sort of selling off into this close tomorrow by six tenths of a cent on the S & P and actually down across the board. Really. Yeah kind of a choppy day of trading. We just had a really interesting conversation with all day Deshpande Day over at Center Stone Investor. She's the founder and CIO there. We took a big picture approach with him. And you actually said that he doesn't really know if there's going to be a recession at this point. He kept pointing to the strength of the consumer because you haven't yet seen the impact on the ground apart from housing. He said you're hearing from these companies week after week that the consumer is still in a good place despite all the stressors that we're seeing on the economy. And of course it's going to be an ongoing question. And I think we've asked every guest here is the bottom line and no one has a really clear answer. We can't see the future in the crystal ball. They can't. But I guess that's what makes markets fun. But take a look at today's trading day as you look at the S & P 500 inching closer closer to the session lows. Well the Bloomberg dollar index it's a session highs. The yields as well hovering near session highs. I think a big reversal that we saw mid-morning or so Katie. And I think for me the story's been despite the volatility you've nailed it on the MOVE index versus the VIX index. But this actually isn't one of the most volatile yield days that we've seen this year release than the front end of the curve of which we know the Federal Reserve controls. That is really seen a majority of the movement this year. Oh big time. And it feels like I mean to your point the size and scope they're not even that big really speaks to just what a year it's been chasing these Fed expectations. Yeah it ended up being initial worry about Taiwan moving into focus about the worry for the Federal Reserve. What the Fed presidents are saying Mary Daley saying we are not done yet in our fight against inflation and perhaps repricing a more hawkish fed. The stocks go up by the tune of six tenths of a percent almost seven tenths percent for the S & P 500. Twenty seven points lower as we see settlement just coming into play in the Nasdaq off by almost 10 percent 20 points lower for big tech which managed to be in the green for most. The trading day volumes elevated the Dow off by more than one point two percent four hundred and one points lower. And let's bring in RTS with the Russell 2000 because it admonished me outperforming throughout the trading day and it too managed to just sink into the red by less than one. Well not point one percent overall Taylor. Yeah. I mean I know we you know we get a hard time for focusing on the Dow but with the decline like this you know the real underperformer really points to the wait the Caterpillar Boeing and Intel have you know between those three companies we got what over 100 points the decline today. And you really see on the sector level as well the tilt to the downside. Take a look at where we are. There's actually for the radio audience only four sectors a few levels down within the S & P 500 that managed to close in the green. It's autos hardware equipment and sub media and entertainment. The semiconductors up feels pretty risk gone except that everything else is in the red. Again for the radio audience we go down and it feels a little bit defensive here. You've some of the dividend financials some of the real estate the banks of course as we were looking at yields rising. But again still a further inversion of that yield curve pretty which has maybe some concerns for the future of the economy. Absolutely. And I think this is where you start to see the disconnect across asset disconnect where you do have this bond story that is really this inversion is pricing in a recession. It's treating off of the names. When you look at the equity market and there is clearly a defensive bid to be had. I mean just take a look at some of the gainers here today and video for example and BDA is your ticker and it ended up higher on the day. Once again if you are concerned about the geopolitics. If you're concerned about the chips it actually close about. We're looking at a five tenths of one percent. You buy the trade. You buy what's going. Everyone's going to want Lockheed Martin is going to be another major story. You also have a defense stocks as well. Katie got a jump in and talk about some breaking news that we got. Of course MicroStrategy earnings reporting earnings. But the big news is that Michael Saylor will assume executive chair role not CEO anymore. Stepping down Fong Lee will serve as new CEO. That of course is big news when we think about what a big corporate backer of bitcoin. Michael Saylor has been really sticking to his guns. Looks like he is still of course involved with the company. He's the executive chair. But a big big leadership change over at Microsoft. Microsoft shares sinking now down almost 5 percent. We go from MicroStrategy to air B and B a few of the headlines trickle out and you've got second quarter in the middle of that income statement adjusted EBITDA and now performer seven hundred eleven million dollars. The expectations from the street had been about five hundred and ninety one point seven million. We also take a look at the second quarter nights and experiences booked maybe about here right in line one hundred three point seven million versus estimates of. Hundred and six million. The big headline though that they are going to be buying back 2 billion in class a common stock. And again the forward guidance that looks pretty good. Third quarter revenue two point seventy eight to 2.8 a billion dollars ahead of estimates which again Caroline Hyde been for two point seventy eight billion dollars. So better than expected guidance and big sort of share buybacks. The stock market in the after hours tries to digest what that means. Kind of extraordinary that it's lower considering you're getting such a significant amount of buyback on the stock. So more than almost two percent point lower in the IBM. B we'll dig into the income statement as to why. Interesting. We go back to what's happening with MicroStrategy of course kind of a pinup Bitcoin stock and crypto stock down by almost 5 percent as the biggest proponent of crypto out there being one. Michael Saylor is going to take a more of an elevated role as the chairman no longer as CEO. And his focus shock horror is going to be on the purchase of crypto. He's saying say to we'll focus more on Bitcoin acquisition. Remember this is sort of a software company that basically pivoted to become a as well an ETF tracking Bitcoin. I mean at this point Caroline MicroStrategy is a bet on Bitcoin. It's really hard to slice it any other way. And I'm wondering Katie because you've interviewed Michael Saylor in the past. You know what explains perhaps this transfer this this this leadership move because this is one that certainly wasn't announced before. I mean obviously we'll have to hear it from the horse's mouth. Why exactly MicroStrategy is doing it. Interesting that he will be focusing on Bitcoin acquisition that sort of speaks to their ambition to potentially buy more Bitcoin. We know that under Saylor MicroStrategy has bought about four billion dollars worth. Of course that stake has lost more than three billion dollars. Maybe the company is refocusing a little bit more on its actual business which is a software company. We continue to look at software companies and delicate dance that we do here between MicroStrategy and air being be as we await some other big earnings that come. And I think Caroline for me sort of this further share buybacks that gap go ahead with your box just coming out as well. And I think you talk about share buybacks. You also talk about companies that well maybe had exposure to China. We're seeing Starbucks coming in with its lifelike sales missing expectations. So gain of 3 percent in the third quarter. They're not going to want to see four point two six percent North America in line up 9 percent international like for like sales. That was down 18 percent. The estimate had been for 16 percent drop and overall Chinese sales falling 44 percent. We shouldn't be surprised given the lockdowns over Covid but still the estimate been for a 39 percent drop and we're seeing that revenue come in at eight point one five billion which is basically in line. It's an adjusted earnings per share. We're digesting all of these. Caroline I want to get a little bit more insight into Arab being being one to bring in man deep seeing of course you know as our senior technology analyst here for Bloomberg Intelligence and Mandy for us in terms of the fundamentals it's a big share buyback but what do you want to make of the numbers. And now looking at some of the strongest numbers yet here. But the market not maybe reacting to that. Well you have to keep in mind the estimates for air being be actually went up. You know coming into the quarter they were up by almost 10 percent. So travel was supposed to you know be a nice tailwind. It reflects on the results but it doesn't show up as much in the upside. And I think what they're trying to do here is probably boost more supply in the anticipation that travel demand remains robust. But you know at the end of the day a marketplace is all about you know how much can you boost supply and whether customers can pick that price increases. So they were a little short on the room nights. That's where I think they probably missed expectations. But overall I think this was a terrific quarter and profitability looks great. Now Mindy tell us catch him. Can I just break for a second because we do have some breaking news coming out of Robin Hood. And it's significant news in terms of reducing headcount by some 23 percent. This is coming as a statement coming from the CEO and co-founder of Vlad Tentative. And remember this is company we're expecting to have earnings of later in the week. But they are saying that they are cutting headcount to the tune of 23 percent. This is once again a company that has been under pressure trying to scale back maybe having beefed up too much during the Covid period where really has sat at home and trading stocks like MicroStrategy which just had news on an IBM B. And so and it is notable case here I think that we do have this reduction in headcount. Absolutely. And you're seeing that reflected in the shares after hours down by about 2 percent. But really jumping around of course this is a stock that's already down 40 percent so far this year. OK. I want to go back to Mandi Singh covering air B and B because he's had a little bit more time to jump into that earnings report from the company. You called it pretty much terrific quarter and deep when you were on radio with us just a little while ago. You mentioned looking at parts of the report to give you an idea of the strength of the consumer and to what extent the consumer is actually willing to pay up for. Dances such as the ones that air PNB offers. What can you tell us about the strength of the consumer in this report. Yes. So I think of airborne vs clear trend was long duration nights. They were doing very well and that doesn't seem to be the case this quarter. So clearly ADR is continue to go higher which is a function of supply and demand. But room nights fell a little short and I think even though they beat on the quarter room nights is the ultimate kind of metric when it comes to gauging you know the consumer demand elasticity. And I I think overall used to see pricing having an impact in terms of the overall hotel room night growth. Mandy was saying really appreciate appreciated despite the whiplash. Our senior technology analyst here for Bloomberg Intelligence. Tim I think we say goodbye. All right. AMG shares down 5 percent after third quarter sales forecasts lagging at midpoint. We got much more to do when it comes to earnings were continue the coverage in just a few minutes. In the meantime we'll see you tomorrow same time same place for our Beyond the Bell coverage.