I want to get a little bit more insight into Arab being being one and bringing Mandy seeing of course you know as our senior technology analyst here for Bloomberg Intelligence and Mandy for us in terms of the fundamentals. That's a big share buyback. But what do you want to make of the numbers. And now looking at some of the strongest numbers yet here. But the market not maybe reacting to that thought. You have to keep in mind the estimates for air being B actually went up. You know coming into the quarter they were up by almost 10 percent. So travel was supposed to be a nice tailwind. It reflects in the results but it doesn't show up as much in the upside. And I think what they're trying to do here is probably boost more supply in the anticipation that travel demand remains robust. But you know at the end of the day a marketplace is all about you know how much can you boost supply and whether customers can pick that price increases. So they were a little short on the room nights. That's where I think they probably missed expectations. But overall I think this is a terrific quarter and profitability looks great. When you were on radio with us just a little while ago you mentioned looking at parts of the report to give you an idea of the strength of the consumer and to what extent the consumers actually willing to pay up for experiences such as the ones that air PNB offers. What can you tell us about the strength of the consumer in this report. Yes. So I think of eBay and these clear trend was long duration nights. They were doing very well. And that doesn't seem to be the case this quarter. So clearly 80 hours continue to go higher which is a function of supply and demand. But room nights fell a little short. And I think even though they beat on the quarter room nights is the ultimate kind of metric when it comes to gauging you know the consumer demand elasticity. And I I think overall you do see pricing having an impact in terms of the overall hotel room night growth.