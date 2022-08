00:00

That's great. A couple questions about the president and his latest bout with Sylvia's. The first time he testified in the White House identified courthouse. Can you update us on those. And then were there any additional contacts from home. Testing positive again over the weekend. So those 17 are continue to test negative. So that's the update on the first positive test that the president had that we shared with all of you with this positive test that we saw and shared with all of you again on Saturday. There's been seven. I mean not seven. I apologize. Six close contacts. And those those six individuals continue to test negative as they resume the blood thinning medications that have staffers on. He has resumed all the medication that he was on the medication that he was on before. Look he is continuing to work from the residence. And I just want to share as we all know the president is fully vaccinated. He's fully he's double boosted. He was on treatment for packs loaded. And it and because of that treatment he had very mild symptoms. And we had said would pack a little bit. There would be a small percentage of folks do have a relapse. This is what we saw. But he's doing well. You said you saw him as you said Darlene and he said he's fine. He sounded great. And he's looking as we know he is. He's someone who likes to be out there with the American people. He's looking forward to being out there again. And you know he's going to continue. It doesn't stop him from doing his job and doing the work of the American people. So he is in the White House residence and he's going to continue to do that as he isolates a couple more days.