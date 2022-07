00:00

All that so much more coming up including of course. Well a move higher in what has been the year the bond market a move move lower as we see in the stock market and a dollar that actually is on the downside perhaps related some of that economic data. The PMI is coming and we can expect to trend contraction in the US contraction in Europe. Well three tenths of a percent in King dollar a 10 year yield as I say down nine basis points. We see wheat actually continuing to fall. Some pressure coming off of that inflation narrative in the food market. As we do see Ukraine and Russia strike a deal we might see more grain get to those export markets. We also see further talk about inflation and the ways to rein it in. ECB Madame Legarde of course the head of the ECB vowing to record inflation will return to a 2 percent target over in Europe commenting in an opinion editorial for a European paper. And we're seeing that the hike in rates will be made. And as much as needed to tame prices is of course Madame Legarde. Yesterday at the ECB. Today she's writing an op ed. But overall quotation Ali we are seeing the mood music turn more sour critique in particular you're saying well I'll draw in stocks that we've been rather used to going higher. You know I think what's interesting here is that you're looking at the cross at that picture there almost isolated stories that are all tied in on the recession theme. But at the end of the day it's the stock market reacting to attack. The bond market reacted p.m. ISE in the commodity market reacting to Russia. That's so weird that the two three aren't nice to seeing this cross out that correlations at the moment. And the weird thing about it too is you're ending this week at the best week you've had in a month. You're ending it on a down day and you're any good on a down day because the market can't make up its mind on whether the worst is priced in or not. And you're seeing that in the earnings story and you're seeing it when you're seeing rates go higher than you expect pretty much. And I do think SNAP has changed the narrative somewhat as we look ahead to next week's earnings of course as we brace ourselves well worn out of snap and which we start to get in the rest of the tech space. Let's do all of this whether you're into growth or into value whether into recession calls or not. Romano it's with us I'm pleased to say founder and chairman of research affiliates managing a cool one hundred sixty six billion dollars in assets. Rob you your take on whether or not you're seeing a recession inevitably or perhaps not. Well it's hardly inevitable. You have two job openings for every job seeker. There's absolutely no reason to have a recession. That is really during Bush. My chief economist in the 1990s famously said no economic expansion ever died of old age. They were all murdered by the state. So we have inflation. The Fed is concerned about it. It was caused by things that were utterly out of the Fed's control. The Fed is a an institution with one tool. They can crush demand and by crushing demand they can create an unnecessary recession. Speaking of an unnecessary recession and squashing that demand. How. What is it going to really take. There's just so much disagreement out there Rob about what the terminal rate would look like. Is it a three point five percent. Is it a 5 percent. Is it a 6 percent. And is the market going to get caught off guard there. I think the market's going to be caught off guard because I think there's a couple of things going on. Firstly commodities have fallen in recent weeks but so inflation may recede naturally without any Fed intervention. But there are two offsetting challenges. The first is that shelter is one third of CPI inflation. It's structurally and deliberately smoothed and lagged. Home prices are up 37 percent in the last 24 months. Rent is up over 20 percent. And the BLM reports both of those as being an 8 percent rise in two years 8 percent versus 20 plus 30 plus. The actual inflation has been considerably higher than what the BLM has been reporting that will play catch up. Secondly a very important point. Each new month of inflation you're adding the latest month and subtracting the year ago month. What's the year ago month look like for the third quarter. The entire quarter had 1 percent inflation last year. That 1 percent inflation. If it's replaced with anything about 1 percent anything you wind up with inflation finishing with summer above nine point one. That's an odds on outcome. Slight chance it could cross 10 percent in the second half of the year if it's approaching or crossing 10 percent. There's no way the Fed's going to stop at 3 9. Rob I'm curious about the labor market here how concerned are you about real wages that remain negative. Well. The people facing falling real wages are are justly angry. This is inflation has always created and caused by government. It doesn't happen naturally. And so falling real wages is a very real problem. It's also once again unnecessary. But if you wind up fanning flames of inflation it's hard for the wages to catch up. That said the labor market remains reasonably robust. And if you define recession as two consecutive down quarters in GDP we're there. We're in recession. If you define recession as a major rise in unemployment we're not might not be unless the Fed kills expansion. So what is it. You train your eye on at the moment. Well with all your decades of experience and having been such a fool. It's of course a standard setting up in 2002. You've written a lot of waves here and I'm interested in whether it's the hard data the soft data the anecdotal data. We're just speaking to the IBEX CEO earlier who's saying look he's not worried until unemployment climbs because at the moment in his numbers you are not seeing any sort of pullback in spending. Are you looking at the hard economic data all the more high frequency running anecdotally. Well we we don't specialize in high frequency. We look at the hard data on a long horizon basis. We look at the anecdotal data from the vantage point of recognizing that markets are priced based on narratives. They move based on changes in those narratives. Narratives have the advantage of being usually true. They have the disadvantage of already being in the price. So they're useless for you in terms of identifying opportunities. Finding changes in the narratives is the path to finding opportunities. So when we come across a widely viewed narrative about the markets we ask the question is this true. We then go and test tested the narrative that low interest rates helped growth stocks and high interest rates hurt them. Slightly true not nearly as true as the narrative with the job. The narrative that you have been winning out on lately is the narrative of the value of trade. And I think there's a lot of questions about how much room that has to run. Value gone so cheap in the summer of 2020 that the spread between growth and value was wider than it was at the peak of the tech bubble wider than the peak of the tech bubble. Truly astonishing spreads which set the stage for this wonderful surge in value relative to growth. We're now at back to relative valuation that's just a little tighter than it was at the peak of the tech bubble. Growth is still very frothy value is still very cheap. And so the opportunity for value to win by tens of thousands of basis points in the coming three to five years is very real. Rob I'm not still focusing on that value trade. It is earnings that is perhaps tracking some of this market lower. You look at these names on the downside trajectory. It is big tech then pulls us lower. But it is the likes of Alphabet. It is like some metal platforms that fall lower in sympathy with what's not said yesterday. Of course the concerns around maybe the payments coming from businesses on advertising the willingness of businesses to spend that being reinforced by the PMI data that we got today really showing a contraction in the composite business activity is slowing for the first time in a couple of years now in video. Amazon Verizon Verizon another key story for us. The fact that we've seen these telecoms companies pull back the worry about people signing up to new wireless new mobile contracts but also paying them on time those schools what AT & T talked about yesterday. But let's get the glass half full kind of perspective. What is on the rise. Well actually two defensive trades two healthcare companies HCA doing well with its earnings were up 10 percent as a hostile company doing well. Philip Morris is on the upside. Procter and Gamble it is well consumer discretionary but also consumer staples largely. But in large part it is your utilities your real estate. It is front and center defensive trays today Kristie. Yeah defensive trade certainly driving the trade. Let's talk about this on a benchmark level because the S & P 500 it is down. It is down hard. You are seeing it down to the tune about one point four percent at a time when even the dollar is lower. That's usually been kind of a little bit of a booster for the S & P 500. Yields lower as well down by 8 basis points finale and even wheat lower by about 6 percent. It's really that pain in the NASDAQ. That's crucial. Yeah that pain in the NASDAQ is crucially of 80 out of more than 100 stocks in the red on the day and the Nasdaq 100. Really the key things that we need to know as we wrap up this Friday trading this week of trading. And currently we've got some specific company stories. And then we're also thinking about that Fed meeting next week of the Fed meeting and about some of the economic data that looks weaker into that Fed meeting some of the pain my data rolling over here in the U.S. over in Europe as well. No one does. Sentiment soured somewhat. Let's just take on its guests and audience through the numbers we're seeing CARNEY S & P 500 down by one point four percent after the mood music. I've been so optimistic. We're now well below that three thousand nine hundred fifty level at three thousand nine hundred forty four Dow Jones is off by eight tenths percent. NASDAQ though big tech which has been your winner of the week is now your laggard of the day down by two and a quarter of a percent. And Russell 2000 small caps not liking it off by two point two percent Kristie. Yeah let's definitely take you through the key things to watch as we kick off towards the close. Caroline inflation is 100 percent in focus. Take a listen to what the former Richmond Fed president Jeffrey Lacker said on his view on the Fed's path forward. No matter what. Whether they go you know 50s or 75 they're still going to be the situation with the effect on inflation out into next year. You're going to have to make a judgment about when to stop without knowing whether they've done enough or not. So they might as well get get it done. The madness will get there fast. All right. That of course is Jeffrey Lacker former Richmond Fed president. Get it done. Get it done fast. I'm going to tell you about something little bit later on. That's among the most read on the Bloomberg Daybreak about me actually. Jay Powell slowing down. But we'll get to that in just a moment. All right. Well also something that's slowing down is ad spending by companies. We're seeing that play out in social media stocks today thanks to the disastrous quarter that we saw from SNAP Report yesterday. The company not only reporting a missing revenue but not even mentioning what they're going to do in the third quarter for the year pulling guidance essentially snap down more than 38 percent as we speak. Metro platforms down more than 7 percent. The company formerly known as Google Alphabet shares down 6 percent right now. So we're seeing reverberations throughout the industry. The big question what happens next week. Because Tuesday we hear from Alphabet. So do we see a different picture when we hear from the company for earnings media platforms. We get Wednesday and then Pinterest which is down to. We hear from on August 1st Kristie. Yeah well Tim you know me I love to put a little macro twist on everything. I love the social media story because Caroline at the end of the day it really is all about how you're bracing for a recession. Is it a worry about consumers not willing to spend or is a little bit of perhaps building up your armour and bracing yourself for the extra costs that advertising would require. Well from the micro to the macro I tell you one guy who's not seeing signs of a recession and is the CEO of IBEX I got to speak with Steve squaring a little bit earlier. And after his numbers they're saying look at them look at the numbers. The people can speculate all they want. He said they are spending. The spending is that he saw no sign. He says they're still beefing up in terms of their hiring. The only thing he said he's looking for that he'd watch for that would worry him is unemployment. If those figures do right is that does drive higher. But for him at the moment he says look with 11 million unfilled jobs of course he's still out there trying to hire people. Yeah well it's sunny at American Express a good quarter. You know I mentioned this to Vince Cinderella a little earlier in our conversation today Caroline. And he actually pushed back on me and said that the idea of high spending at companies like American Express he sees is actually a contrarian indicator that people are putting more money on card. So not necessarily a good thing about the economy. But you know only time will tell that consumer credit up personal spending maybe you know seeing it kind of come down and under pressure. So you wonder what what that ultimately means. And you do wonder Vince was very bearish. And I'm going to say that what are the most read stories on the Bloomberg has to do with a survey that we did here at Bloomberg of economists. And it really gets to this point that could we all be starting to at least economists thinking about the Fed getting less aggressive. We've got a chart up for our TV team and viewers and also for radio and just this whole idea in terms of 1 percent expectations in terms of rate moves that has come down. And it's certainly it's not as aggressive at this point Kristie but economists are saying yeah maybe we get another 75 but then we're going to think about Jay Powell and company moving down to 50 maybe for the last two meetings of the year and maybe being a lot less aggressive. No I mean at the core of it it is becoming a recession story. How much should we worry about recession when the traditional recessionary dashboard things like layoffs for example will. They're not though seeing those major warning signs. And this is going to be a key theme that we've seen this week especially with those tech earnings or slate tech stories that we will see more with tech earnings next week. Sonali in terms of isn't layoff story the next leg in this recession narrative. It's a great question. I want to look at one indicator here and that in Silicon Valley Bank the parent company is really tumbling here in the stock market on an intraday basis the worst drop you've seen since the depths of 2020 in the depths of the pandemic. And now you're also seeing it on a closing basis. That would be the worst drop since 20 start 2009. So remember several brokerage firms have cut their price targets. This is the bank that really lends to a lot of high flying tech companies. And so you're seeing a significant slowdown there in terms of second quarter reporting missing analysts expectations net interest income missing analysts expectations. So if you're thinking about the health of tech this is one firm that's deeply exposed to it. And I think that's sort of the beginning of the narrative on why we want to end it. Because with snap down so much today Tim as you were highlighting with the worry then that Twitter was also underwhelming. What then of next week. But on the day suddenly we saw it on that economic data Kristie. Yeah absolutely. And this is going to be crucial when we talk about whether or not there is actually contagion baked into the market here a couple of months ago. It was a European recession story. Only now we're talking about recession spreading around the world Sonali. And I think that's really what is getting baked into these markets. I mean take a look at this 10 year yield. The bull case for treasuries is now very much existent pulling back from that key 3 percent level yet to 79. That's the lowest level we've seen in many weeks Kristie. Really. I am not saying levels like that since May. And so that pullback is significant here. The yield yields down prices up but that flocked to safety is is real with a two seventy nine handle on the 10 year. And maybe you're seeing into the affects markets a little bit as we do see the dollar down. But you're seeing the Swiss franc the Japanese yen creep up. This is Bloomberg Markets Close it is to 31. We are therefore at the settlement of your commodities market less of a quick look at where oil has traded. We've torn between gains and losses wealth by one point seven percent. We are feeding more into the economic data the slowdown the PMI ISE perhaps a little bit more than some of the supply side concerns that we've had. We're looking also though at maybe an disinflationary pull that's happening with the wheat market. Finally some reprieves finally maybe some pullback in that inflation story in the food market when it comes to grains key. Even Moscow of course striking a deal to avert what had been a food crisis. Let's not beat around the bush de facto cease fire they say about some of these cargo ships and therefore being able to export some of the millions of tonnes of grain that we're waiting to get out of the grain bowl of Europe as we know it. Look I know it. No reprieve from more costly meat. Certainly we're looking at the U.S. cattle herd shrinking. We understand livestock prices therefore going higher. All of this on the back of the heat and worsening drought which means cattle producers say the Texas they are seeing a pullback in the number of cattle and therefore we are seeing prices rise and also finishing off the gold because we're up four tenths of a percent. It's been a decent week for gold as we've seen a little bit of weakening in the US dollar. But all of this of course the movement in some of the inflation numbers still paint a picture of of what really a painful time for a consumer. We want to talk to the administration about all of this that economic data that's weakening maybe that weakening and inflation. The White House had to be Shay's that member of Council of Economic Advisers had. It is great to have some time with you. We have seen some hopeful signs at least in the cost of food. When you think of the global effect that is coming from Russia Ukraine. But we also see a weakening in economic data. The PMI ISE here in the US rolling over. What did you make of it. Well certainly folks are concerned about what's happening in the economy. You know as we're watching it we are buoyant buoyed by the fact that the labor market has continued to be strong. The last report showed that we'd been creating an average of 3 9 70000 units 75000 jobs per month for the past few months. We've also taken some hope from the fact that gas prices have now fallen for 37 days straight. And in fact in many parts of the country gas prices are now below four dollars a gallon. So there is some easing of some of the biggest challenges facing families in terms of those gas prices. While we do continue to see that core of economic security that access to a job continue to show its strength in the U.S. economy. There was talk about the food inflation a little bit. Of course we did get that good news coming out of Russia and Ukraine of those grain shipments are coming back online. Well that is not a long term solution. In fact the United States is a major exporter and I will say one of the top exports and grains around the world a business that is subsidized largely by the U.S. government. What is the president doing to increase the yield coming out of U.S. farming. Well the president certainly has been very concerned about what has been happening especially in Ukraine. Let me start there because that is so important to the global grain supply. So I'm seeing the news today is a welcome reprieve for folks around the world. And certainly the president has been focused on making sure that goods are flowing through the economy making sure that food supplies are available. But you know he has been focused on all of the different aspects of the inflation pain points facing families and speaking up the pain points facing families. Can you put a timeline on it. When can you see inflation starting to roll over meaningfully. And is November a time that we can start to see any progress there as we head into the midterms or is this going to be just a major talking point that will really really plague the Democrats when it comes to the midterm elections. Well here's one of the things. As I noted we've actually seen that gas prices have come down for 37 days straight and that's an important development. We've actually seen I mean this is a known phenomena that when oil prices spike gas prices that people pay at the pump tend to spike when oil prices come back down which they have done. Gas prices at the pump tend to be much slower. That is starting to happen. And that's really good news. It's very interesting though because the media has covered the they're coming down at gas prices much less than coverage of the spiking up. So I think that I really hope that we can focus today on the fact that we are seeing some of these prices come down around the country and we need to see more. The president has been focused on this. It's why he focused on releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It encourages our allies to do the same. It's why he focused on making some kinds of gasoline more available this summer that would be a little bit cheaper that have more ethanol in it. And of course it's also why he's focused on refiners and their very high profits and has said hey you all need to focus on ramping up production and bringing prices down. Yeah. So we're seeing some of that success today. Success but whether it's come at a cost is coming across as a buyers strike. The gasoline prices got so high five dollars a gallon which we've all seen has stopped people getting in the car so much. And that has a ripple effect into the rest of the economy. We're not talking about gasoline prices coming back so swiftly because there's still so elevated relatively speaking. And it's because people are stopping to buy. Well we are seeing prices come down. Let's be very very clear about that. But here's the thing right. We are in a global energy crisis. This is caused by Putin's unprovoked war in the Ukraine. And that has led to a challenge in global oil markets. So you know one of the things we do need to see is some conservation. But you know the president has been very focused on making sure that supplies are available. Making sure that that can help keep prices coming down which is what we've seen. So I think we do need to focus though on the fact that we have seen 30 days. Thirty seven straight days of lower gas prices. Heather let's talk a little bit about the dollar. Here we had your colleague Jared Bernstein on earlier this week and he said that while the sign of a strengthening dollar. That's good news for the U.S. economy. But Heather that's not how the dollar works. In fact it's really just a reaction of how poor the situation is and around the rest of the world implications that could affect things like food inflation and actually really affordability in the United States and around the world. I want to say even the stability of the entire global financial system. Why is the president not considering currency intervention. So here's the thing. We are recovering from a global pandemic that has led to economic challenges globally. On top of this this war in the Ukraine is up ended. Energy markets and we all know the enormous challenges facing Europe right now in terms of high prices because of energy and the challenges that they are facing. They're looking at rationing and alongside of this this enormous heatwave that is happening over there. All of that is really compounding their economic challenges. We certainly are focused on making sure that the United States is doing our part in these challenges. But I think that the president is focused on the most important issues facing the U.S. economy. US consumers and the American middle class on the U.S. consumer they're pretty makes this great point about food inflation. But what about housing. Does the government have to intervene by any means to keep prices stable at a time when Americans are dealing with soaring inflation elsewhere. Well one of the things that we've already seen is because the Federal Reserve has focused on raising interest rates doing their job. Of course we do not comment on Fed policy but one of the implications of this is that we've seen higher mortgage rates and that is of course leading to slowing in the housing market. It's part of how this works. If you have an economy that is overheating then you raise interest rates. And so some of the things that BOVESPA become a little bit more expensive. So there is some some slowdown happening there. That is a part of trying to get this economy back onto a stable path as we all all of us around the world recover from this global pandemic recover from the challenges that is right on our supply chains the challenges that is left on inflation these signs that we are seeing if some of those slowdowns are good signs for the aggregate economy. And unfortunately a hammer on demand but not much nuance to the supply side at the moment. Not still falls in your CAC. It would seem for now Council of Economic Advisers member had to be shaved. We thank you so much for your time. And weathering the very heat high heat I'm sure over in Washington. Meanwhile still ahead growing concern just days after AT & T reported consumers are delaying bill pay rise and results they disappoint dramatically. We discuss what that signals to the industry. This is bring back. Time now for our top calls remain. We do this for you a look at some of the big movers on the back of analyst recommendations. Best that we look at Carnival's price target actually being cut just eight dollars down from fifteen over at truest. And analysts are saying this mass market Caribbean sailings significantly off versus pre pandemic shares as you see falling down 6 percent. Next up American Airlines. The price target alone to sixteen dollars from sixteen point seven five. I mean some massive pickup but still a cut at least. Citigroup doing that. Analysts keeping neutral rating on the shares. But they're saying investors possibly need evidence to see if it can hold onto its improved unit economics in the coming quarters. Shares as we see up by two point eight percent amid a downdraft in the overall market. And then lastly a good company getting an upgrade. Marathon Oil's price target was raised. Forty one dollars versus thirty eight to Chevron perhaps until the company and the analysts there saying look the sector is actually kind of rating faster than the pullback in crude should allow. And the setup is barely favorable for exploration and production heading into the second quarter. I'm afraid oil is dropping and that means some of your oil majors are doing the lagging today. And those are some of your top calls. Jihye Lee. Thank you Caroline. Because it's time now for the Stock of the Hour. Shares of Horizon are lower today after the company cut its forecast for the second straight quarter. Bloomberg Kathy Larkin joins us for more. Kathy talk to us about the extent of business. Thanks for having me on. Horizon is a great example of how competitive the wireless market has gotten. They have been losing customers in the consumer sector for a while now and this quarter was just a huge mess. They are being punished. As you said shares are leaning towards what could be their worst drop since 2008. And this is piling on to just a bad day a bad week for the sector. AT & T had a pretty disastrous report yesterday flirted with its worst drop in 20 years. So we've got T-Mobile up next week. And it'll be really interesting to see what they can come up with. Cathy I'm curious how much of this is really a macro story at the core of it. I mean there's been reports that customers aren't really paying their bills or delaying paying their bills. But I'm curious how how long can that really last. I mean doesn't everyone need a phone. It's a great question. We were pretty surprised yesterday when AT & T said that customers were delaying paying their bills by an average about two days. Interesting. Labor ISE said it's not seeing that problem. Their service is typically used by a little more affluent customers than AT & T. It may be that this is something that comes up more in the T-Mobile call next week. But ISE and Scott a lot of problems are pretty unique to price. It's the biggest wireless carrier in the US about 40 percent market share. It's really hard for that to you know hang on to this leading market share with at the level of competition they're seeing. We're seeing a ton of discounted phone and free phone offers. And with the inflationary environment for companies they just can't afford to be spending all this money. In addition to while they're also trying to build out their 5G networks it's just a ton of pressure on them from all sides. Interesting that as you said the CFO said look we're not seeing the light bill payments but he also went on to say look the challenges that facing this year are short term in nature. But then you go to the analysts like over it like shed partners saying that they have no answers for how to grow at the moment is very unclear in the longer term. Are we going to get any right sizing. We get to get any clarity from the company. Do you think. I think it's going to take a few quarters for her ISE to prove to the market that this downward trend is it's not here to stay. Like I said they've been losing share for a while now. T-Mobile potentially is a company that's gaining these consumers who are leaving for ISE and rising just a lot more expensive than some of the other carriers as well. So they have to prove that if they're going to charge the higher prices. And again we've talked on the show about how a phone price has actually gone up this year. That hasn't happened in a long time. So we're hiking prices losing customers. The market is pretty skeptical that pricing is going to be able to right the ship anytime soon. Sony is in the share price move reflects that. Kathy Lukken thank you so much. Coming. Really giving us what is a pretty dire state of affairs. No silver lining said one analyst. This particular quarter meanwhile coming up even with a recession tenuously looming some big banks that beefing up their workforces. We'll have more on that ahead. Sonali Basak. We don't have any plans to make any major adjustments because frankly we have those plans to adjust our headcount at all times. It's a constant planning process and our companies. How do we use that human capital that that great team we have even more effectively and efficiently. We are a company that has been growing quickly. This year our headcount will grow by more than 20 percent. Obviously now we're mindful of the environment. So as we look forward we'll continue to grow. But I would expect that pace will probably moderate. That was Bank of America's Brian Moynihan and Blackstone's Jonathan Gray sharing how they're planning to grow even with the possibility of a recession looming amid the tightest labor market in half a century. For more we're going to bring in Noor Schwartz Russell Reynolds associate managing director and global head of Private Credit now. Thank you for joining us. You know I leaned on you so much over the years over what the tone in the market is like. You yourself have worked at Goldman Sachs before joining the recruiting and talent world. You know there's such a huge divergence. On one hand you're hearing from Goldman saying they're slowing hiring. You're hearing a firm like Blackstone saying they're growing headcount 20 percent. So where are the pain spots here and where's whereas the outlook for actually getting a job in a market like that. Thank you. Thank you for having me back. There's certainly going to be some caution to hiring. That being said I would agree that there's a massive amount of opportunity as well in certain areas. And I think that companies are going to be focusing on areas where they feel like they can grow but also right right sizing the businesses that they've grown so much for the last two years. So what does that mean about things like wages or the hunt for talent the idea that everyone's going to offer more and more money to make sure they can retain that talent. How long do we keep seeing that. Yeah there are certain sectors that are going to continue to be strong. ESG is going to be particularly strong private capital. There's so much capital that has been raised over the years in private capital that needs to be deployed and you need strong employees to execute on that deal flow. So I think that certain areas there's going to be a tremendous amount of opportunity in a tight labor force. There are other parts certain areas of technology as we know crypto. The venture capital markets biotech is all hurting right now. But the point that John Gray was making I think is is absolutely true with know moderate growth and in certain areas we're going to see. So if we do suddenly see a shift back from all those that left the big Wall Street names to go over to crypto and maybe those sort of like dislike that it might be better to go back towards the came where we see a war for talent in the same way or are we seeing actually supply looking pretty rich right now and at what levels. Sure. So if the markets do right size emanate markets open up IPO markets open up syndicated market opens up again and things look better in six months. It's not very economical to lay off a bunch of people and and try and hire hire them again. So I think that they're going to be opportunities for people to focus on businesses where they feel like there's there's a tremendous amount of growth. And in the other areas to right size the balance they're the right sizing part is where I'm kind of more interested here. Where are the opportunities really drying up and how does that really shift the tone from critics point last year. This war on talent a here you know musical chairs. Is that the right way. Yeah there's there's there's been a lot of musical chairs. Part of that has been just the pandemic psyche of people realizing that you know maybe they want to evaluate their career and it's OK to not be in that same place for for 10 years. That's that sort of move down to maybe two years or something. Some faces one year. But I think that there is an opportunity for people to really look at look at their business and say OK I want to be in this environment. I want to stay in this firm. And you know what I think is going to tighten up with these and tighten up. I'm curious. We're still in a kind of I want to say half mobilized world in that a lot of people are still working from home. A lot of people are still in the office. We're kind of getting back to some pretty pandemic norms. We're not 100 percent there. Does that even apply to a situation or to a industry which I think really thrives on that face to face kind of connection to the industry does thrive on face to face. I also think too though that the generation has changed so that the younger millennials and the gen zis out there have different priorities on what's important to them. Right. And I think that cultures and companies have to adjust to that. And it's going to be a long term adjustment that they're going to make. So I do think that the you know the free peloton memberships and the free all expense paid trips on vacation some of that stuff's going to go away as the markets change. But I do think the flexibility of a hybrid model will stay longer than then what people think. But you can never replace in-person contact. And I think there'll be some happy medium there. So I'll go back to what levels of people hiring out there. Experience right now and they want wanted people who like thing in the office five days a week or are they looking for new younger talent. Where are the hiring opportunities and where are people going to be losing it. Absolutely. So certain firms have been beefing up in their risk function which makes a lot of sense. If you're going to deploy capital you need to have a strong risk control as well as strong underwriting. So that's an area where we've been seeing a lot of hiring. We've also been seeing hiring in value creation. So these are operating partner portfolio operations teams within private equity that oversee the portfolios. And so we're going to see hiring there as well. So I do think there are selective areas certainly within the private capital universe where there's going to be continue hiring at all levels. In addition to succession planning at the leadership level. So I think there's there's a lot of opportunity. There is a bit of an uproar about the lack of free Palestine. And there's a lot of lunches that cutting back on us. Some people are really upset about the fact that Uber rides are also going away. And so the lack of perks I mean how much do you really have to really temper expectations of managers as you're helping place them into new roles. Yeah I think I think there will be a happy medium here. I don't think all of the amazing perks are going to stay forever. But again I do think there's a cultural shift where the priorities have have changed for the younger generation and there would be a little bit more lax of environment. We want to thank you so much for shedding a little bit of light on the musical chairs that might just be slowing a little bit. Now Schwartz Russell Reynolds associate managing director and global head of private credit functionality for of course helping that gas. Meanwhile let's talk about the ex Trump aides. That is Steve Bannon being found guilty of contempt of course for defying January 6 subpoena. We want to go over to Washington. Just bring us some analysis on this. Our correspondent Annmarie Horden is standing by. What does this mean. What we don't know yet exactly what the sentencing will be. But this is the closest person yet from the Trump camp that has been convicted not about what happened that day on January 6 but in its intent to follow through with that subpoena from Congress. He was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee last fall. He had to provide these documents and evidence by a deadline in October. And he did not do so. So now we're waiting on the sentencing. But the sentencing could be a year in prison at a higher as high as as well as one hundred thousand dollar fine. So that would be really the next key case to know what is this sentencing mean. But obviously this is someone that is a huge personality within the Trump orbit. And there's also another inner circle from the Trump orbit. Peter Navarro a former trade adviser he's also facing similar charges. So this potentially foreshadow what it would mean for him. I'm really glad you brought up Peter Navarro in particular because it's so crucial about who else is subject to that kind of scrutiny now that Steve Bannon has been found guilty. Who else does it go to beyond Peter Navarro. It's just in terms of this kind of the consequences of ignoring the subpoenas and potentially being in contempt of Congress. It is Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro really during this trial. The prosecutors want to show this evidence. He sat and thought he was above the law. Potentially we can see a similar trajectory for Peter Navarro. But of course that he is going to have his own trial with his own jury etc.. We should also note that this only took about three hours for this deliberation. But I think what's really crucial and key here is to find out what exactly that sentencing is going to be for Steve Bannon. Emery we thank you. Always on a moment's notice. Annmarie Horden. Meanwhile of course we get out of the world of politics for a moment and we think about what's happening in the world in the markets. We're seeing the S & P 500 currently trading on the lower side. Of course the dollar index also on the lower side. And actually volume is not that light for a summer Friday. Yeah interesting. Right. There are people out there trading and pushing us. Certainly the equity markets overall they are down. If you want to look for a bright spot in the markets take a look at these hospital stocks. They are just on a tear. They're rallying in a big way. HCA Tenet Healthcare Community Health Systems universal health. I mean take a look at HCA up about 12 percent. Communities up almost 18 percent. This is after both HCA and Tenet health care posted results are defied expectations for weaker demand amid high labor costs. They are just outperforming Tim in a big way on this Friday. What's not a bright spot though. Social media companies check out the Global Social Media Equity ETF. It's down about five point six percent right now. SNAP down 38 percent. Pinterest down 14 percent. We've got other companies in there too. Matt Alphabet the parent company of Google down as well. Of course coming after a snap reported revenue for the second quarter they came in below estimates and also declined to give guidance. Caroline for the current quarter just weighing on the entire industry. So. Right. Not really has been a key downward trajectory for the NASDAQ. Therefore we're off by more than 2 percent on that particular benchmark 261 61 points lower on the day eleven thousand seven hundred ninety eight is where we trade. But everything is in the red right now. The NASDAQ we see the Russell 2000 off by more than 2 percentage points. We see of course the S & P 500 off by more than a percentage point one point three percent lower 51 points to the downside. Still up on the week but down on the day. And we're also down to the tune of three quarters of a percent on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Jihye Lee. And inside of the S & P 500 you're seeing some steeper declines in certain sectors. Communications services dropping 4.5 percent infotech one point six percent lower on the day. Those are two worst performing sectors. You have utilities consumer staples real tits real estate just marginally higher on the day. None of them are making it 1 percent higher. Right. And really to your micro sort of story of the technology trade Tim to the macro what is the economic data and the contraction. We see the PMI ISE basis for the first time in a couple of years actually pointing negative a contraction territory for the composite that we see still elevation in the services but really the manufacturing weighing us lower. We are now sub 50 when it comes to this month's overall U.S. composite PMI data and we saw the same in Europe. This is hence little nuggets pieces that we take as evidence of a slowing economy and worries about recession. Yeah. So Caroline it makes us wonder will these central banks maybe will they slow down possibly in terms of their moves. Well Jeffrey Lacker who is the former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond he says you know what. The Fed has to continue to be aggressive do whatever they have. Even if that means we hit a recession check it out. The alternative to let your foot off the brake for inflation is come down. Let it settled for 5 percent. That's just a recipe for another recession down the road. That's a recession for prolonged PE making the agony longer and longer stretching out over years. That's not good. American public do you think they realize that too. They're gonna have to. They aren't. What they ought to do is stick with it until they get inflation down to under 3 percent. All right. Of course that's Jeffrey Lacker. Stop talking. Earlier on Bloomberg Surveillance a former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. But this is like the position between a rock and a hard place right Tim. I mean the Fed we know has to be aggressive to get inflation down. But if they overdo it what does that mean in terms of what kind of inflation. Recession. Yeah. Forgive the image. I mean when he was speaking I was just thinking like something quick like ripping the Band-Aid off to make it look quick and as painless as possible. But that's really what we're facing right now. And also I think about how much is outside of the Fed's control and that's energy prices. And if we continue to see energy prices high as a result of low supply in the Russia Ukraine war then how much will inflation actually come down. What's a lot of things that are out of control I think to your point. I mean look at the housing crisis. What can the Federal Reserve really do about that at a time when there is still a massive shortage at the time and affordability is still an issue about higher interest rates. CARNEY would help something like that. To the extent that the economy really needs it. Yeah. And I think also you have to think about how off guard investors might get. We have that great conversation with research affiliates as Robert are not just a little bit earlier in the program and this idea that there is this huge divergence here between what the terminal rate might look like. If that is at a three point five percent as it is 6 percent like Jeffrey Lacker is saying a lot of divergence in future expectation and divergence among CEOs as well. I mean we're speaking with the IMAX CEO earlier and he's saying look look at the data. Look at the numbers. I am not seeing any evidence of a slowdown here. And then you look at SNAP and the ramifications we have there. We have some of the warnings coming out of the other tech executives about slowing hiring. We all seeing some bracing for some sort of concern amongst whether or not we could be out there. We want to be paying the prices we currently see. You know currently we too just talked with the Mattel CEO and chairman in on cries that he was very optimistic about the second half of the year even though the share price is getting beat up today. He was very confident in terms of growth numbers hitting it and still continuing to see successive growth going forward. He wouldn't spill the beans though when we asked him whether or not there was actually going to be an Elon Musk action figure. As you know there is this partnership with Space X. I've got to tell you I mean it sounds like he understands there would be demand for that sort of thing but he wouldn't give us that granular guidance when it came to how they're thinking about innovation in the product category. Well let's stick with the concept of innovation in particular because I think that's really where you perhaps see maybe the biggest threat to what's going to happen in the face of a recession. Think about the fastest growing companies right now in the S & P 500 Apple Microsoft Alphabet. Even on valuations basis they're the ones that are out front. I'm curious about though how much of the cost pressures that you're already seeing in the cutback of advertising and a slowing of hiring also means a slowing of research and innovation. Yeah that's a great question. What long term challenges that creates. You know there's a lot of recessionary talk going on right now but what about a slow growth environment even coming out of that. You all of a sudden have this worry that there's nowhere to invest even after this horizon one year one and a half years. How long does it take ISE that we're going to be some of the reeds that we want to get. What is business spending like. What is it like across the pond as well. Because Europe was rolling over we saw of course the PMI data and you're looking pretty ugly as well. But Matt Miller God coming out and saying look inflation I'm afraid is the first port of call for us. That is what we're going to tackle. I have to say let's get onto the good news. At least there was that deal between Russia and Ukraine. At least we're going to see some more grains come out. At least food inflation might be tamped down a little bit. Yeah but Carol and that's a key point right there. The contagion effect that you're going to see coming out of Europe coming out and even emerging markets and how much of that ends up becoming kind of the canary in the coal mine for the entire American economy. And I think about this story about Bank of America talking about fund flows. I like to watch where the money's going. They say investors have pulled cash from global equity focused mutual funds for at least five weeks. We're talking about yanking 4 1/2 billion in the most recent period according to some data that they track. Meanwhile we've got so much more analysis in the last few hours of your trading day annual trading week. Let's get to Cancun. So is president and CEO of Churchill Asset Management an affiliate of news. Now Tesla's 39 billion dollars in assets under management and in particular you look at the world of private credit. Well the private markets what are you seeing. Are you seeing recession risks. Are you seeing concerns about people's ability to pay. Well thanks very much Caroline. Thanks for having me. You know I'd say we're being cautious right now in the private market. Certainly you know taking into account the fact that we are looking at potentially recessionary environment certainly interest rates. But I'd also say that we're benefiting in many respects from the disruption in the public markets particularly in the leverage loan market the high yield bond market. And so I would say large scale private credit managers actually are taking share in many respects from the broadly syndicated managers. Right. Larger deals now that ordinarily would have been done by the but leveraged finance market the banks are generally pulling back. So private credit managers that can hold more that can can invest in large amounts are actually benefiting from from the market turmoil. And I'd also say the largest managers for firms that have significant scale like that can actually step into that space. Well certainly Churchill is one of them. Today we manage over 40 billion dollars of committed capital. We can underwrite and hold up to seven or eight hundred million dollars per transaction. So if you think about that as an alternative we're providing certainty. We're providing a lot more confidentiality and I think benefiting ultimately from this environment. You've seen the banks really get their fingers burned in the most recent quarter when it came to leverage longs spreads widening. So how much risk can you really take on right now when the market is still whipped. SIGHING. Well essentially if you think about where the banks are being hurt they're being hurt because they're essentially in the moving business. Right. So the conveyor is moving and it stops. We look at the valuations and obviously they've got to recognize that on a mark to market basis. But think about private credit managers are really long term holders of credit. We're investing for the long run. We're holding those assets for a long term and we're valuing them based on the fundamental long term dynamics of the business. So I think in that sense we're better suited to hold those assets longer term. And certainly the institutional investors that we work with see this as a great opportunity to take advantage of better dynamics. In fact think about it today. We're seeing generally better spreads 25 50 basis points better pricing. We're generally able to negotiate lower leverage in those transactions and obviously with sufficient covenants. Right. If you think about the large scale market it's largely covenant light. In our case our deals all have traditional covenants and significant equity. So I think in that sense we represent a very attractive dynamic relative to to the public markets. And I think that's what's led to significant capital flowing from the institutional investors. Ken let's go cross asset here because institutional investors well they're all around the world and a lot of that has to do with dollar exposure. How concerned are you about the strength you're seeing in the dollar. Look I think from our perspective all of our financing is U.S. dollar based. Right. So we're backing larger and upper middle market U.S. companies. If you think about as an economy the middle market today is the third largest economy in the world. So you know I think from our standpoint we see plenty of opportunities to invest in in the US in U.S. dollars. Our investors are investing in U.S. dollar. And so in that sense you know I think we're we're matched if you will from an investment standpoint. So really not seeing the cross currency issues you might see if you were investing significantly in Europe or in Asia. When I started my role here in that dating myself the week before Lehman collapsed as a loans correspondent and I remember the covenants and the covenant light and also the element that people were playing things in the market the fact that people have got out there and got you know hedged themselves they had leverage loans CBS. But to decide that there had been some sort of technical default you just needed to public fistfuls of information. All this was the nuances in the market. Are they still there. Is this a sound a market. Are we going to see defaults or covenants broken being declared. What do you make to dissipate as we head towards this lot. I would certainly argue that in the private markets we're getting traditional covenants right. We're getting on average for our transactions nearly 60 percent equity. So if you think about the structural support in our transactions and covenants it may be set you know at a at a much lower lower level than that. So anytime there's going to be an issue and we saw this in Covid. So if you if you look at what played out in Covid with covenants in place and significant equity and the type of high quality companies that we've you know we focus on in terms of investment. I think what you see is is a dynamic that's much healthier one from the standpoint of the lender is actually having the ability to bring additional equity in and to support the business additional equity. I love this concept because on one hand more equity provides better cushion for you. Yes. On the other hand it provides so much risk for the private equity guy that's getting it right next to you. And so I'm wondering what that means. Does private credit then become a dominant asset class moving forward. Because some of these private equity folks might have to take a lower return moving forward. Well certainly private credit has benefited over the last decade. Mean if you think about the growth in private credit over the last 10 years I mean it is it has literally increased tenfold since the GFC. So we've seen a tremendous moving away from the banks to private credit investors. And I would argue that that was very healthy for the system. So I think you're right to focus on valuations. Certainly that's a consideration. But interestingly I would say today for the high quality companies that we've financed in areas like software and health care and business services we're still seeing valuations in the private equity side of you know 12 14 16 times cash flow. And so I'd say for the best companies private equity is not looking short term. They're looking long term. Right. What extent though are people making mistakes in the industry right now as we speak to the extent that you have to sidestep some of the errors in a private market in an environment. What are the errors that you need to watch out for. I think this is a time as a direct lender when you want to be conservative. Right. But but given that if you have 60 percent equity 70 percent equity you've got plenty of cushion. I would stay focused on defensive industries. So software as a service health care business services logistics businesses that have benefited from Covid. And I think private equity is working to identify those firms and invest there. And that's where we that's where we focus. I think for example a mistake that we saw was over concentration. Now direct lenders say where to put 10 percent of our loan in one company. Well no matter how good you are 10 percent of your portfolio in one company is is not a good idea. So I would say concentration risk. So running a highly diversified portfolio I think is the right way to manage that risk. And I'd also say that this is probably not a time to be a marginal lender to very small companies or high risk businesses where you're kind of right on the line in terms of capital support and underlying quality. So we like to focus and have always focused and certainly now even more so on conservative high quality businesses market leaders that frankly I think will come through this you know ultimately in good good position and maybe arguably in better position given that they've generally moved their businesses forward and Covid can cancel. We thank you so much for coming on. Well diversification whether a retail investor is an investor is supposed to be president and CEO of Chessell Asset Management. We thank you for your time. Well coming up we are counting down to this closing bell and we've got nuts entangled in how CEO CEO of Lufthansa Investments. Plus my conversation with the American Express CEO Steve squaring what he had to say about consumer spending why the firm is raising its forecast a full year revenue and how issues like inflation and recent Supreme Court decisions. But a few setting this year's midterm elections I guess is only a black eye in the sky. Head of U.S. government affairs. Well it's Friday. You can sense it. Is it that. What is the read on this market. If you look at American Express if you're looking at a CEO whose rating raising his revenue you're not seeing any signs of a slowdown vs. a snap. That means the entire technology sector falls as you see on this side of the screen with the metal platforms on the downside by almost 8 percent with alphabet up by more than 5 percent. What is the tell. Are we worried about recession or are we not. What are we getting from earnings season. What other risks out there. Well at the moment the market is deciding that there are more risks than positives. On the day we are drawing down on the S & P 500 off by more than a percentage point. NASDAQ by 2 percent. Yes. Thank you. To snap missing Russell 2000 up by one point nine percent. And then we have it snapped by 38 percent. Drop dropping as they say they could be slowing hiring as they're seeing of course weakness in their numbers coming from an advertising community that perhaps isn't spending so much money to attract. You managed to find some ground even though its revenue came in light but rising again. The signal the worry that would not buy more phones are having to discount although people are paying the bills on time unlike what we heard from AT & T. Overall this is a defensive trade. S & P utilities go higher. Healthcare goes high each year having some good numbers. American Express as I said having good numbers. But we're seeing the dollar actually off once again. Maybe that's a sign that the Federal Reserve won't go as far and as fast as many had anticipated next week. Let's talk about all of this and all options inside. We are about 40 minutes until this closing bell. And we want to get you up to speed with the day's options trading Sonali Basak. You take it away. Absolutely. Caroline we have John Sinclair now of Positive Trends Research. John thank you for joining us. Let's start here with the S & P 500 because with the downside pressure you're seeing today the question is what is the options market telling you about downside risk moving forward. Thanks John. I really appreciate being here. So one thing that we talked about a little over a month ago last time we were on is really how how Gamma works with the options. And so there's something that we like to call the fresh gamma squeeze. And that tends to happen after option expiration or after RTX. And what was really interesting about this month in July is that IBEX was on the 15th. So we're halfway through the month. Normally it's a little bit closer towards the end of the month. We kind of gear up for things. But what this did was basically completely wipe out the slate of gamma. That was on the monthly options on the open interest and kind of gave us a fresh start to the month. And so what we're seeing is is a rally off of that which like we said we like to call the fresh game squeeze and starting to see a little bit of upside movement because of that. But usually we find it to be short life short lived. Let's talk about the calmness you're seeing in the VIX. Do you expect that to be short lived because the VIX at twenty three heading into a recession potentially seems very low. That is a great question. A lot of times of course we see the VIX is elevate incredibly when when there's a major event or it spikes you're kind of out of the blue type thing but it's hanging in there. So it's a 20 has been it was a big level since Covid and a lot of folks have forgotten about that level. And so we've been we've been sitting around there but we are lingering. And one interesting thing is the open interest of the SPSS option. So the out of the money SGX options that are out there and what we're seeing is is because we have a daily expiration now on SGX options we're kind of see it maybe kind of kind of stagnate the VIX a little bit. Let's talk also about trades that have maybe played out in the market to the extent that some have been overplayed. What do you think people have done too much of and therefore should take some you know some chips off the table here. That's a great question. I think one of the big the big ones that big the key is to look for a trend. And one of the big overplayed events out there is the stock splits. Right. And so we saw when the market was in an uptrend that it means like Apple in video Tesla when they had the stock splits what we saw was a big move there. And we're starting to see a a change in that a shift because the market is not out a downtrend. Everybody's worried about recession. And so what we're starting sees names like Amazon and Google that kind of announced it a little bit later and then actually came out with the stock splits during the downtrend. Are not seeing as big of a move is what we saw when the market was up trending. John Sinclair thank you for joining us for Options Insight today. I also want to bring you some breaking news now. I want to talk about President Biden and meet meeting virtually with his economic team on gas prices. We're gonna bring you headlines as they come where you can follow along on a Bloomberg terminal at live. Go. The headlines coming out include that company should use profits to boost output. Gasoline prices are coming down. We'll keep you posted. This is Bloomberg. Shares of American Express moving higher. Of course second quarter numbers look strong revenue soared 31 percent. So good it was that he managed to upgrade his full year forecast. Let's just have a look at where else. Perhaps we saw some interesting taste coming from Steve Squire. I spoke to me a little bit earlier and he talked about crypto in particular. Sonali I bring this one for you. Was sick. Crypto is gone by the wayside. And the buy now pay later as well. Model is not what a lot of people are talking about right now. It was interesting cause they have been looking at options of buying up a letter without Max. But I think the crypto the innovation is saying they're still spending on R and D they're still investing in innovation. But cryptocurrency is just not what is luring their user base is it. Yes. And if you take a look at the sectors here you're really looking at an ISP near session lows left lower by the communications services sector with more than 4 percent of a decline there. You're looking at information technology materials on nearly 1 percent lower or more on the day. You have a few sectors in the green utilities riding a little higher almost 1 percent higher real estate a half of 1 percent higher. Pretty. Yeah. I mean let's go back to that communications sector because it's brutal there. A lot of this has to do the tech space. But let's look at the nuances within the tech space as well. Of course we know the big mover of course going to be Snapchat coming off of those pretty brutal earnings. We covered this all day yesterday. Crucial here. But then compare this to the moves that you're seeing the likes of Apple and Microsoft because even within the tech sector there's a little bit of cyclicality Snapchat Twitter far more exposed that cyclicality Apple Microsoft. Well that competitive edge that really works in their favor. And that's where you can see that that sell off. It's not hitting them as hard. Carolyn and talk about selloff in a broader context not just on the micro and the macro level. John Tucker at fund flows. And Carol referenced this in our 3 p.m. to kick off the trade sort of chat. And we're thinking about Bank of America showing that yes fund managers survey deeply negative. They were saying maybe it's peak capitulation earlier in the week. And that's what this orange line shows just the sheer lack of overweight in the fund managers survey. But also to catch up with it is actually the fund flows. And Bank of America today putting out a note saying maybe we're seeing the catch up. The flows we're seeing for a fifth straight week money coming out of those global equity mutual funds that they track to the tune about four and a half billion in the latest set of numbers create. So does this speak to maybe dare I say it some sign that we hitting some sort of bottom. Well maybe. I mean it brings us really to the topic of this week's Factor Friday. It essentially is too early to draw assume any conclusions from the second quarter earnings season but also the best basic fund moves that you just outlined. Caroline let's get a little bit more insight here from Michael Casper the equity strategist over at Bloomberg Intelligence. Thank you as always for joining us Michael. I mean this earnings season yes there's a lot of emphasis on profits on margins on sales. Yes even. But what is the main metric that the market's actually going to be trading off of. Yeah it's gonna be really that margin line. So there's been a little bit of capitulation on margin expectations recently. We've seen 3Q. Q net margin expectations come down by about 30 basis points for a few come down by about 22 basis points. Now interestingly revenue expectations have actually also started to come down which is something we haven't seen before. They're both down for 3Q and for you to the tune of 30 basis points. So analysts are starting to see a little bit of that demand destruction in the future. Given the higher prices. Talk more about that future outlook there because you're seeing a lower rate of beating expectations. Of course these are expectations we're talking about. You're also seeing this huge clamp down on guidance. So how is that factoring into future expectations. Yeah it's it's factoring the future expectations to the tune of a 100 basis point hit to 3Q U.P.S. and 120 basis points. You working. Yes. Now you mentioned the beat rate seventy one point four percent of companies that beat on CBS preseason EPW workouts. That's well lower than the average since 2010 which is 74 percent. But it's not quite at those capitulation levels. And when you're searching for signs of capitulation it's not quite at those capitulation levels that we saw in 2018 or 2020 lows. There what sometimes has been interesting is the market reaction to whether or not analysts had already downgraded and off coming into the earnings and whether they're seeing like SNAP that actually they haven't. And they're still deeply underwhelmed. What does the general market reaction been to a meta repeat. Yes. So we measure price reaction by measuring the excess for one day excess return over the S & P 500 homage to that individual stock beat the S & P 500 one reported and we take the average of that. So the average for this season so far has been a 50 basis point outperformance over the S & P 500 PSP and two hundred thirty three basis points underperformance given the mess. Now the underperformance is in line with what we've seen pretty much since the pandemic started. But the EPL side is about half of the excess return that these companies have gotten for beating over the last few years. So a little bit less. But Michael what is the risk here of perhaps an overreaction. I mean I feel like last earnings season when it came to Wal-Mart Target even you start to see these massive punishing moves really from the investor base. What is the risk that we see a lot more of that especially with the tech heavyweights next week. Yeah I think there's there's certainly the risk. You mentioned that was falling and companies like IBM and Johnson Johnson warning of the dollar. Microsoft as well. And they have been afforded yet. So once we get to see some of these forward guidance numbers and how they're coming down that could be a bit of damage. And it's also probably going to filter through its analyst expectations. So I'd also like to use guns obviously in their decision making on what their U.P.S. work is going to be for some of the next future quarters. With their guidance coming down they're going to be pretty quick to revise lower. And that could issue in a little bit of period of weakness for stocks. You know you're looking at this massive massive price drop in Snapchat today. And I don't know that anybody had really thought that that would be the equity to look out for this earnings season. Michael what are you looking for. What are the companies that might provide some surprises in the broader forecast here. Well I'm really focused on Apple quite a bit given the chip shortage that was what I'm talking about. After a few years. How is that going to hit Apple's margin line. So that's that's one of the ones coming next week. I'm really interested in then. And you mentioned Snapchat. That's an ad revenue business. So Google is going to be pretty interesting as well. Google was just a little bit of weakness given some of these fresh reactions to Snapchat. You know Google's got a little bit more it's more stable business. And we'll see how that kind of plays out once they do report those earnings. I have to say I think we called it. Ali was the one to look at because we made it our show yesterday precisely because we thought it to be a bellwether. Father Michael Kasper we thank you so much. Really interesting take as he spins us forward to next week on the earnings that we're going to have thick and fast. Is of course equity strategist back intelligence. Have a great weekend. Still ahead I would say we're counting down to the place. It wasn't. That's dangling to see a CIO of a tangle investments. We love having her on this bring back. We count down to the closing bell just 17 minutes ago and we look at what is actually a market that is on the downside for this Friday. Well on the upside awesome earnings beat HCA some of the more defensive plays. Healthcare doing well on the day and we see those earnings doing well. Procter and Gamble. Overall American Express having a stellar set of numbers but they fight a losing battle against what is in the sea of red. And it's big tech. I read to know why big tech is lower. We are worried about the numbers coming out of SNAP. Well that pushes us forward too in terms of alphabet in terms of metal platforms. Look at that. Snapped off by 39 percent. We're seeing a little bit of haven trade going into gold. We're not going into crypto. We're not going into oil commodities rollover. And in fact that's even as the dollar shows some weakness again on the day the euro. Also though lower after we get the PMI data in Europe in the US showing weakness in the US and European economy. That's why we're off by percentage point on the S & P up more than 2 percent on the NASDAQ. Let's do all of this as we always do when one of our favorites on the show Nancy Tangles CEO and CEO of Lufthansa Investments. It is so good to have you as a head of this market close. That's the head of a huge amount of data. And of course earnings next week. What do you make of the economic data that didn't look so healthy today. Yeah I think the market was very surprised. Caroline Hyde thanks so much for having me. Bye. By the p.m. ISE and especially the services PMI which dropped by five point seven percent a contractionary forty five point seven percentage points to a contractionary 47 percent. New orders though contradict early where up in in the services PMI. So that's a bit of good news. And manufacturing is still expansionary that we saw on new orders and production come down. Prices paid come down and the supply chains are improving. But what worries me is the trucker strike. The independent truckers strike in the Oakland port. And and it's being honored by the the union truck drivers. So this might clog the supply chain up massively again. And I think the unintended consequences of the gig worker law is is what they're objecting to. So California needs to wake up I think and really quickly here Nancy before we kind of bring into the next segment here. How much does the earnings picture start to cloud the macro picture to the extent you're getting data. Are there earnings stories telling you something that the data isn't. I think so. Shinola I think some of the companies at least the companies that our companies that we have reported so far have been surprisingly strong. We've had a few guides down due to currency but but not necessarily a slowdown in demand. So next week I think we'll be much more important because you're going to get large cap tech as you know we're gonna get the GDP number. We're going to hear from the Fed. But I think the market is looking past the Fed to some extent now and is focused on earnings and where where we go from here. Well said. This is Covid after the close and Caroline Hyde Sonali Basak and I'm creating group the Taylor Riggs is off today and she misses stocks ending well on the week on the high side on the day a bit gloomy but down by 1 percent on the day and the S & P 500 are up two point four percent over the last five trading days. Best thing that we've had in about a month we're out. WOMAN 3 percent on the week on the NASDAQ of course that being in your yellow line. But overall new music wasn't quite so buoyant today as it has been in the last three trading days. Yes. Speaking of mood music I want to pull up three year tenure yields over three days because look at all those basis points shaved right off. You're looking at a tenure that's at 276. You've got to wonder when something like that is happening. Yes stocks are up but it's higher yields down for a reason. That is a little bit more dire than one would like. And certainly something to think about as we talk about the really the cross and the correlations that are at play here. Are they even related at all today. Doesn't seem like it in the broader picture. Maybe they are. Let's ask Nancy Tangle who is still sticking with us. She's CEO and CIO of Laffer Hagler Investments. Nancy let's start there. Today I feel like the stock market was kind of doing its own thing in reaction to SNAP. You had the bond market reacting to this PMI ISE the commodities market reacting to Russia and Ukraine. Is there any kind of cross as a correlation we should really be having our eye on. Well I think creating the near term at this a lot of this is white noise. What you want to look at is is the next three to six months. And that's impossible to tell on a one day act on one day's worth of activity. I will say a shout out to Taylor. She leaves for a day and the yield curve falls apart. But I do think there's a couple of things going on. No one should be surprised that SNAP the third tier player in social media advertising which has been a serial underperformer frankly since the IPO. I don't think that should be extracted strap related out to infinity. It is some sort of an indication. I think it's a I think it's an opportunity for individuals that want to own Google and met us somewhere in between. But this is a company that's in desperate need of a model change and maybe a better stronger management team. They increased users but they didn't increase revenues. So I think that's one story that it shouldn't apply across the board to the entire NASDAQ. We will see next week if that if the tech bellwethers can perform. But as I've said on your show we've been adding back to risk beginning in June. And the Nasdaq was up 3 yesterday 9 percent. So I think investors are starting to have a risk appetite which may as you said earlier in the last segment be an indication I think Caroline of a market bottom to that. And what is the risk then of flocking to safe havens. You're seeing it in the Treasury market. You're seeing it lately in gold. And there's a lot of debate on whether either of those either of those things are actually safe havens in this environment. What is the risk. Yeah I think that's the question of the day. You know commodities have been responding to China and to the strong dollar. You saw Freeport announce yesterday and they're CPO basically said we can't deliver the supply that's required for the green energy agenda. So there's a disconnect between the renewable energies crowd and the actual suppliers of the metals that we need to do that. So there's there's there's a lot of reasons that many of these companies are trading off. Same with gold. I mean it it is difficult to mine. There aren't any new mines coming on. And so you have other factors that are playing in. That's been the nature of this the theme of this market all year severe crosscurrents. The most complex investing environment that I've had in my long career. And so you have to be very careful about when to add back in to some of these names because some of them aren't going anywhere for a while. So Nancy talk about the complexity and what decisions you've been making within it. So Caroline we actually. So as I mentioned we've been adding back risk. We've become much more defensive this time last year. We thought the Fed like many people did had was missing both by being laser focused on employment when they should've been paying attention to inflation. They've been accommodative for a very long time and too long in our view. But they've done one thing very well and that's used rhetoric to get the markets to to tighten financial conditions. So we've been paying attention to the high quality names that have sold off. It's not just in technology but we've added back into some consumer discretionary names and markets seems to be anticipate have already anticipated recession. And I think we will begin to see some of those names some of the high that the important cloud and cyber security names also begin to return to outperformance. These are reliable growers. And Spotify is a name that we've added to recently as a reliable grower in the communication services business because I don't want to own names like Chet SNAP or Twitter. Really always love the specific. Make sure that you go into not so you can be sticking with us just for a few more moments. But while we divert attention from moment to critique. Gupta You got some inside track on what's happened in this market today. Yeah. Well as a stock of the hour because I think there's a little bit of a macro take on not SNAP not Twitter but AT & T. They are actually having one of their worst days in years and years. And a lot of this has to do with simply demand for new plans new subscriptions. And of course the idea that some of these paying customers while they're delaying their payments or AT & T really not able to make the progress on their bottom line that you would think as you do see the shares down just shy of 3 percent. What's interesting to me is once again I got to put a macro hat on. Caroline you know me and this is really significant because if you start to see a slowdown in the consumer base of say AT & T by the way a distributor where you think everyone needs a phone. Right. A force a mobile phone order is no big deal. Well let's talk about spending ability here. If they're not doing it on phone plans what are they spending on. And maybe better yet a bigger question is how are they spending. So this brings me to my terminal chart here. We're looking at credit card usage and you can really see that usage is really coming right back up as the stimulus wears off. I'm curious what that means for consumer demand broadly and specifically what that means for how people are actually maybe point to pull back a little bit concerned about that credit card debt concerned about that leverage. I think it's worth bringing in Nancy Tinkler on this very issue. The idea Nancy if I can ask what is the concern here when it comes to that leverage if indeed they are still spending at the end of the day. Gotten there. We had our research meeting today and this is exactly what we were talking about. American Express having a positive experience. Citizens Financial saying their delinquencies have not gone up and people not paying their cell phone bills what to make of it. I think part of it is which part of the market you're exposed to. And by that I mean the consumer market in terms of income. The low end we know is getting absolutely squeezed by high energy costs high food costs and high rents. So I imagine once we dig into these numbers what we'll find is that it's the lower income cohort that's having delinquency problems which is why American Express is not seeing it. And even JP Morgan has said despite the hurricane that that the consumer is very strong. So it's a conundrum. But we had exited AT & T a long time ago. We were worried when they became just a telephone company that they weren't going to be able to support the dividend. And that appears to be maybe on track. Nancy as always so good to get your macro to the micro perspective and individual stock calls. That's a tanker which is such a wonderful weekend CEO and CIO of Left Tanga Investments. Meanwhile we are moving closer to the closing bells. We got so much more in terms of full market coverage right here on Bloomberg as we of course take you to that bell and then we take you beyond it. Yeah you know that's kind of the big takeaway that I just had from our conversation with Michael Sheldon who was executive director and CIO over at Hightower RDM Financial Group. He said it's still too early to signal that everything is clear that we did get some positive signs Christi over this last week. We saw solid breadth with Tuesday's rally something that I know you talked to us a lot about earlier this week and you focused on. And so far things look okay with earnings. But hey those jobless claims that we got yesterday the fact that they're you know increasing drifting higher not such great news. Jim I'm so flattered you brought up for us. It's a very very it's an issue near and dear to my heart. I've been banging the drum all week long because it's such a key issue. You can't just have taken in charge. You can't just have energy in charge. Carol I think finally I should say actually I think what's key here is that you want this to be kind of a environment where all boats are rising on the on the same time because that's really what you want. Economic fundamentals that support the picture whether we get back to that kind of level of normalcy is a different story. But we did see early signs of it this week. Yeah I really feel I need to speak for Taylor because you do have a yield curve that is more inverted today than it was when we started the week. So you have to wonder if that risk on mood is soured when you look underneath the market and see some negative signs there in the bond market. Now we always go across asset as we do but at this moment we bring the closing bell for the stock exchanges of any stocks change the Nasdaq much thumping much bravado but it is not much something that we see in the actual markets. Went down by thirty seven point three thousand nine hundred sixty one is where we settle out on the S & P 500 Dow Jones off by four tenths of 736 points lower. We've seen the Nasdaq off 225 points down by some almost 2 percent. So while confetti going on in the stock exchanges it really it is a downward trajectory. And actually the small caps didn't look any prettier down by one point six percent Carol. All right. And Carolyn I'm going to go into the S & P 500. So those big cap names. Take a look at the specific names for the week. Overall the best performing stock this week was Bath and Body works up more than 21 percent. Bottom of the pack I think Tim you talked about it earlier in the week for rising communications Jihye Lee. It was down about 13 percent for the week overall. Yeah. Let's talk about the day let alone the week. You have some defensive trades really rising higher on the day and they're really the only ones rising higher on the day. You have utilities for example rising one point three percent on the day for corporate cent really you have real estate rising eight tenths of one percent. You have a sea of red flow that you have media and entertainment falling more than four point three percent. You have telecom also falling four point two percent. Semi's also down two point six percent on a down kind of day guys. Yeah exactly right. So that takes a really good clear picture of risk off trade. So when it came to gainers will be tricky. But I did find a few and I I talked about this earlier those hospital names really some outperformance across the board. And that was thanks to HCA and Tenet Healthcare both coming out with some results that really just kind of floored the Street the expectations that were out there despite concerns about weaker demand and higher labor costs HCA health care up more than 11 percent in today's session. Then I wanted to go to and that was a top name in the S & P 500 number one. Also top of the S & P 500 was Schlumberger and that stock was up about four point three percent well off its highs of the day when it had more than an 8 percent gain but still 4 percent higher at the close. The company raising its full year sales forecast for at least 27 billion citing a global expansion in the search for oil and natural gas. So one of the big macro themes of our world in 2022 and then I want to mention Tesla up again just barely on this Friday. But folks it is up in the past eight days up more than 17 percent. We're talking about more than 100 billion dollars added to the market cap over that time frame. We know we had a strong earnings report today. Bloomberg News putting out a story about maybe there's some short covering going on. But you know those shorts had a pretty good year in the beginning of the year. But right now not so much. It's really been a risk on trade for Tesla certainly in the past eight days to two tenths of a percent. That counts as a gain. It's in the green and looking impressive. A few days for that company. On the other side though we have companies like SNAP the biggest decline Kleiner and my focus today down 39 percent. This is the lowest since March of 2020. And you know it's pretty remarkable about this Caroline Hyde. It's just the most in three months. The day after. Earnings last time it fell 43 percent after that report. The company not only reporting revenue for the second quarter that came in below estimates it blamed macro economic conditions for that but also declined to give guidance for the current quarter. We saw this at other social media companies in other companies that rely on advertising think media platforms. Think Pinterest. Think Alphabet the parent company of Google. We're gonna hear for some of those companies next week and the week after more than a dozen brokerages cutting their recommendations on SNAP stock and many more trimming their price targets. Carol you mentioned of Horizon finishing that down by six point seven percent the lowest since August of 2018 and the biggest move since July of 2002. Horizon shares dropping after the wireless carrier said that it's cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter. It added to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending. We heard from AT & T yesterday. And so AT & T fall after saying that consumers were slower to pay their bills. So that raised bigger macro economic questions. And finally let's talk Mattel shares falling by 7 percent today after the company said second quarter margins shrink due to inflation higher supply chain costs and royalty expenses. Perhaps not surprisingly CEO on cries pushing back a little bit and saying to us earlier in the day that the margin shrinkage was something that was telegraphed. But still investors punishing the company for that today. And again no word on whether or not we're going to see an Elon Musk's space X action figure from the company is going to take a couple of years for that yet to hooks. Meanwhile I'm looking at perhaps I'm facing pressure though supply side concerns that Mattel's CEO was talking you through that easing a little bit. If you look at the oil market today reported lower just by one point seven percent. We're at ninety four dollars. Call it ninety five dollars and WTI crude. At the moment we are perhaps looking more at the economic data the weakness there than we all some of the supply side constraints missiles actually pushed higher and natural gas and is still on the upside up more than 5 percent as we see natural gas in Europe. Once again Russia Ukraine front and center. So too is this heat wave that we continue to experience in large parts of America and in Europe. But I'm looking at what also is the surprise gain in certain parts of the metals market while we still have a weaker dollar. And I think the weaker dollar is all about the PMI as it came out. The weakness in the U.S. economy. Are we dialing back what the Federal Reserve has to do as soon as next week. We believe that dollar index off by a quarter of a cent. We see maybe a flight to a bit of a haven. Any in the currencies yen up almost a percentage point. Swiss franc also struggling to the tune of almost five tenths of a percent. And really this flight into bonds just Christian knowing in Europe this as we saw Pam ISE looking very weak in Europe as well. In one point we saw the lowest biggest move in two year yields in Germany since 2008. We saw a German two year yields finished the day 25 basis points lower. Portugal 5 year 28 basis points. So Spain crushed down by some 30 basis points. This is we start to think that maybe the ECB is going to have to protect it from a full bull market but still Matt Miller God saying we are tackling inflation front and center Christine. Yeah well my Taylor Riggs hat on here and bring it right back here to the U.S. yield curve in particular because what's going on in Europe does have a direct effect on what's going on the U.S. bond market. The idea that the bid here that you're seeing in German booths that you just outlined Caroline. Well some of that is translating into the U.S. session. In addition to the fact that you had those U.S. PMI ISE contracting a bit as well and across the curve from two years all the way up to the 30s. You do see a bid going into the bond market. And at the same time the two cents curb remains inverted down 22 basis points Carol. All right. Some really important conversations observation observation. So I do think about what's going to happen next week. We have a chock full economic calendar. And of course you've got that Fed meeting but we're going to hear about GDP. We're going get a read on second quarter. We're looking for kind of anemic growth just barely growth after a decline in the previous quarter. So we'll see what that comes out. But we're gonna hear about expectations among consumers. New home sales and of course what the Fed has to say. And don't forget earnings. We got McDonald's next week. We've got the parent company of Facebook met up platforms. You got Spotify we've got Ford UBS Unilever Coca-Cola Microsoft Alphabet. We're gonna get a really good read on the consumers finale. By my count we've got two hundred and twenty companies in the United States reporting just next week. So between that and the Fed I would go I'd say it's not a summer week but he does care about earnings or economic news. I think the tail wagging the dog doesn't it. Because you have the economic news and you have a backward looking really data that comes out and gives you exactly what you want to see about the last month. But then you've got earnings coming out and you're looking for that forward guidance. And the reality is you have more companies not giving you that guidance or at least telling you that in the near future they may raise prices because they're still dealing with supply chain issues. And then you have to wonder how much some of those issues will continue to persist. Well you didn't answer the question. Economics. You got to pick one. I pick one. I think earnings is a story because the economics at the end of the day to me next week it's the Federal Reserve 75 basis points is priced into the market. You're already seeing that. What's not priced in. Is the uncertainty of what you're going to hear with likes of Apple with Microsoft et cetera. So I'm in the earnings camp. I'm so confused by what we're getting from various earnings though. Yeah. I mean to understand that Amex is a luxury perspective but just the resolute buoyancy coming from that CEO and then. Well we sort of sentiment solid on the last day of trading on this week down by nine tenths percent on the S & P 500 but still maintained a 2 percent increase on the week. The Nasdaq managed to march up about 3 percent on the week but it was lower to a significant extent on the day off by almost 2 percent. And the Russell 2000 also feeling the pain. NASDAQ of course real pain trade coming from SNAP when it's signaling from a micro perspective about a macro detail on how willing businesses are to spend at this moment. The PMI data that came out today. Business sentiment. I mean the business activity falling for the first time in two years in contraction territory. So those PMI numbers. No wonder we've seen actually today a little bit of a concern about the dollar the dollar weakness starting to get priced in. We're off by 1 percent on the course of the week as we start to dial back just how aggressive that Federal Reserve will be. Come next week on Wednesday. Will they really go as hawkish. We see 75 basis points but that is slightly more dovish tone as we do see this economic data start to roll over. I talk about the economic data rolling over that but this particular company RTS any of it. Speaking with Steve squaring of IBEX. Of course the CEO there saying no signs of recession in his numbers. Get into the nitty gritty said the look at the numbers. And I'm not seeing any sign of a slowdown no sign of weakness. And in fact I'm still hiring and hiring strong. That will be his key concern if you started to see unemployment tick higher. Whereas we aren't seeing a much softer picture being painted by snap off by 40 percent on the day. How much lower can we go on what is now sub ten dollar stock. This as we point ourselves towards Metro as you point our cells towards a course the likes of other key alphabet which owns YouTube. How willing are businesses to market themselves at this moment finale. Absolutely Caroline Hyde. With technology stocks now on track for their biggest annual decline on record. There's a lot riding on earnings season and next week we'll get the bulk of results from big tech and more. We're going to get a preview now from Bloomberg's Natalie Lung. Thank you for joining us. Now when you're looking at next week is there safety here to be found in any of these big tech earnings or are there just more downside surprises from what we've seen this week. It's a bit of a mixed reaction from Netflix. We saw some relief there with it forecasting some subscriber growth this quarter after it lost some customers in the past too. And we also see SNAP and Twitter missing the revenue because of a slump in advertising income. And so there's sort of macro story is likely going to carry it into next week because a strong dollar impact is going to eat and to the revenues of these companies that have huge overseas exposure. And so Microsoft actually flagged a 460 million hits to its revenue because of the strong dollar. And Bloomberg intelligence also is projecting that Apple is going to take a 1 to 2 percent sales growth hit on ethics. And so it's not just these tech companies as well. Consumer names like Coca-Cola and McDonald's reporting next week it's going to take a hit from exiting the Russian market. You know I'm curious about what that means for some of the old problems that we used to have supply chain issues. It feels like no one really talks about them because some of those pressures are easing but they are still there. What can we expect on that front. We've seen Tesla CEO Elon Musk say that he expects some of those supply chain issues easing. And so that might be interesting to look out for in terms of on conference calls when executives might make comments on that supply chain note on inflationary pressures will they be looking to oil companies a little bit and talk to us about that's going be a key sector other than tech that we need to keep an eye on right. Yeah. So Chevron and Exxon is going to be reporting on Friday and we're going to expect record profit growth from them because of the search and oil and natural gas prices. And we're going to see how they're going to spend their cash whether they might boost buyback again. Let's talk about going back to the currency story because I think I love the way that you laid out just how much pain there is and really quantified it. I'm curious about the exposure that we're talking about going back into Asia into China into Taiwan for a lot of these major tech companies. Talk to us about how likes of Covid lockdowns there or geopolitics or tariffs could affect that kind of business especially with Apple having so much exposure to China. There's a lot of definitely a lot of concern there. And so we will definitely look at what management is going to comment on their conference calls and see whether there is a rosier outlook in the second half. Natalie debuting on this show like a true pro. Thank you. Any Tom Mackenzie of Greenberg keeping us up to speed with what we all need to the council for the U.S. earnings. MOORE Plenty events to watch from earnings day ahead column by running. If you've got a terminal and as you'd be earnings good it's a bit of our lingo that for you. The great button on the top of the story and have delivered directly to your inbox. No less. Meanwhile let's keep you up to speed with the news from around the world. But the first word is Mark Crumpton Caroline Hyde. Thank you very much. A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered his speech in the city of Rochester. The incident happened yesterday as Mr. Zeldin was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Office. One more is posed. Zeldin was not injured. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the city of Houston's response to complaints of illegal dumping amid allegations that the city moved too slowly on reports of abandoned mattresses tires and even dead bodies in black and Latino communities. The civil rights probe was triggered by nonprofit Lonestar Legal Aid which says calls to the city's 3 1 1 service about such trash don't get answered swiftly or properly. Local news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. Our strategy is to go everywhere and use every lever we can to bring prices down but to do so in a way that doesn't have to give up all of the economic gains that we've made. That was Brian Deese White House director of the National Economic Council speaking earlier on Bloomberg about the administration's strategy to tackle inflation. And with midterm elections coming into focus let's get a quick check on the pulse of the political climate with Andy Blocker global head of public policy and head of U.S. government affairs at Invesco Energy. Thank you as always for joining us. Let's start with the midterms there. James Carville very wisely said it's the economy stupid. The economy is not doing well. Inflation is very scary. How much of an effect is this going to have on midterms. Is it going to change the current dynamics we have there. Well I think you hit hit on the question. And I think the answer is it will have the most impact on the upcoming midterm elections. As you remember from your college psychology course Maslow's hierarchy of needs you. Am I safe and can I eat. And this is about can you eat. And even though the is holding on a little bit inflation is really pushing down real wages and people are feeling that their pocket with gas or groceries. And so going forward is going be key to see if it has a little bit of a turn. And it has a little bit of a turn maybe the July numbers a little bit better. And if people can feel confident that that's going to start towards a place where people can feel Covid about the future even as the full cost about right now it's interesting we had of this shay of the Council of Economic Advisors on on air and she's saying ISE the media just aren't talking enough about the gasoline prices coming down. But the point is people to stop buying gasoline because they've been so high. Has the administration done enough to show that they're on the ball that they are tackling it rather than begging the media to talk more about gasoline prices coming down and they really able to do anything from their perspective to help with the way in which it's impacting up our pocket. Caroline I think you've hit it on. Hit. Hit it right on the nose. I say they are doing everything they can. The question is how much can they really impact it. So you saw President Biden last week go to Saudi Arabia. They said it wasn't about oil. It was about oil. OK. You see them doing all kinds of other things. And those are all good things. And some of them they can help on the margins but they're not going to change the macro view and actually impact people's lives in the short term. So that's that's hard for them. But look the media is going to talk about how people are feeling now. The only thing they can hope for is that there's actually a turn in the economy. And people even though don't feel good right now. They can hope for the future and they're not going to blame them that this is going to be forever. So there are the fiscal issues and there are the social issues. And I'm wondering what that means in terms of you know people in the seats. At the end of the day when it comes to the House and it comes to the Senate and what will take precedence the fiscal or the social at a time where we've also seen the rolling back of Roe v. Wade. So that is the question. We have an answer yet. So. But I will say this. If I were betting today I'd say that economic issues inflation will carry the day. It's all the polling shows that it is much higher as far as motivating people to go out and vote. However we've seen an uptick since the Supreme Court decision almost tripling the enthusiasm for people with respect to abortion. You've also got the gun safety issue. So there are issues out there that actually may motivate people more than we would have otherwise seen. And so it may not affect the impact on the House races but it will definitely impact the Senate races in our opinion. We'll look for you back to I think an issue of maybe three or four years ago of geopolitics is something that we don't really talk about much in the face of inflation recession. The war in Russia are the war in Ukraine. I should say how much of China is a factor here at all. Whether it comes to tariffs whether it comes to trade whether it comes to supply chain issues does any of it apply. China's the second largest economy in the world. And when it sneezes everyone feels it feels it. And so you saw a couple weeks ago with a supply chain as that supply chain has improved since they've come from their little Covid scare. We've done better on the supply chain. The next time they have a Covid scare after shutting down. We're going to be impacted. So I think that's the fragility right now is that with with China you're seeing a little bit behind the rest of the world as far as how they've handled it. It could create some turmoil going forward. Going back to what you're saying is making people how they feel now and of course your advising your clients as to where policymaking is going and how it's going to be affecting their investing. But if we are going to see the Federal Reserve push back on inflation it's going to mean unemployment invariably goes higher. How bad are people going to feel then. What's worse for people that they can't feel good so that they suddenly lose their job. Well that's a tough one. So you're playing the fact that the Fed is really more focused on bringing down inflation. They did a seventy five point decrease last time. They'd probably do the same this time and they may overshoot. But real wages really impact inflation when anything else. So that's why they're more focusing on. OK let's get these and these unemployment numbers up a little bit. Not so that's hard but just enough. So you bring down inflation first. But by overshooting it is going to be very painful. And for my for in my opinion I think right now they're still in the rearview mirror. And so they're look they're trying to fight the battle from last time and they may overshoot. Andy how much are folks thinking about the near-term pressures when it comes to the Fed potential recession the midterm elections. And how much are people just shooting through and looking straight into 2024. So there's a lot of 2024 talking we have you done to mid term. So I think the one thing with respect to 2024 is the issue of Donald Trump and you see the January 6th hearings. I don't think the June 6 hearings really are going to impact 2022. But I do think they're going to have an impact on 2024 and whether or not Donald Trump is viable as a general election candidate and what the republics have decided to do we wouldn't put this person forward. He's still the most popular person. The party if he wants the nomination probably will get it. But I think that puts him in a precarious situation going into a general against almost anyone in the Democratic field. And very briefly policymaking do you expect anything very dramatic from here until midterm or anyone needing to think about the way in which they're exposed. So as far as what's going on I think there's been kind of a little mini outbreak of bipartisanship. I mean you saw the gun safety legislation. You're going to see this chip's bill with the competition with China and semiconductor industry. Almost fifty two billion dollars. And you're going to see potentially the electoral the electoral act passing which would help shore up the safety of our elections. So there's a lot out there. And I think the one thing though that's not bipartisan that actually might help the Democrats is if they can get that narrow bill back better. The medical side of it the HCA components as well as the prescription drug prices which are things people really want that could impact things. But I think these are all in the margin. I think it always comes back to inflation and the economy at least for now. And it certainly doesn't go well to any broker. We thank you so much for coming in the studio. I will. Head of public policy. Head of U.S. government affairs at Invesco. That is at Bloomberg Markets a close state. You know we are talking all things crypto in triple take. You did not want to miss it. As we discussed the collapse of three arrows. Capital discipline CAC.