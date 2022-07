00:00

Take us through your latest report here what's the what's what's your latest takeaway. Yeah I mean in terms of the number of sites of mortgages that are involved in the boycott that's so relatively small for most of the banks do they. They've publicly made announcements in most cases where Tom Keene kind of point zero 1 percent of their overall mortgage portfolio. So surely on the surface it looks like it's a small thing. But the bigger issue here is whether things will spiral. There are also news suggesting that even some of these suppliers for property developers are now sort of joining the movement and suggesting that they will also delay repayment. So the major concern for us is whether you know if the property market if sales volumes don't recover as we expect in the second half of the year what that ultimately means to the property market in the longer run and what that means in terms of banking sector resilience because mortgage lending by and large is a very big segment for banks. On average it's about 20 percent of the banks loan book. And for some banks that racial can be even as high as 30 percent. So it is a major issue that we're watching very closely at Fitch. So short term is it still just a profit impact for most banks. It's not a it's not a solvency crisis. We're not even. Yes. Yes that's right. But the concern is with also broader economic challenges some of that's been quantified because of corporate restrictions and also just just tighter economic situations. What that means to home buyer confidence in second half. I think that's also something we're watching very closely because ultimately you think things are fine for a few months until then. Exactly. And if the housing transactions numbers don't come back they don't recover then that's when we're we're in a much bigger trouble. And in that sense a lot of this is contingent to your point on what happens in the housing market really like what happens in many places in the world. Right. When housing prices are going up. Most of the other sort of smaller problems go away. This report also breaks in the views of your colleagues at Covid property. And what assumptions are you making. It's Fitch rating as far as that's concerned. What's going to happen to the housing market. In general we do expect some recovery although you know we're we're looking at still just that single digit growth into 2023. So this year we're we're simply maintaining a very cautious stance on the property sector. Worst case scenario as far as nonbank NPL is for example are concerned. Do we get to a point where some of these banks need to raise some money. I think capital raising is on the cards. Whether there's some crisis or not. For the larger banks is for regulatory requirements for some of these smaller banks. Basically the the capital raising is just a way for them to keep pace with with their expansion. So I think capital raising is going to be on the agenda in terms of worst case scenarios. You know we've flunk various has tested out. We've run serious series of stress tests on the sector. Generally speaking you know if we do see mortgage NPL rising over 2 percent from about zero point three percent currently then at that level that's where we start to see more systematic stress for the system. That would be consistent with experience in for example Hong Kong and Taiwan which seems a bit far away given where things are. Right. That's the exterior stream parameter of that stress test that you're doing. Yes. That that would be the kind of scenario where we would start to see the rating headroom started to Chile on on a standalone basis with some banks. OK. So I'm guessing that's an indirect way of saying you're not even close to looking at changes some of your ratings here or are you getting to a point for some of these banks. Yeah well first of all I would stress that for Fitch our ratings on Chinese banks on a second. Given a government. That's right. CHEERING. So in that sense you know that while there might be some deterioration in the intrinsic sentiment profile at the moment there's no reason to suggest that these incidents will reduce government support propensity. So at the moment we've got a stable outlook on all of our bank ratings. Yes. The put it as they say. All right. Some of our analysts here have all to crunch their own numbers as far as the banking sector is concerned. They basically said the big banks are going to be fine. It's the smaller rural local ones that need to be worried about. Are you making that distinction too. We don't cover the. We don't reach the small rural banks in China. But we have said in previous publications that yes that's the weakest link in the system where there is no exposure to property or exposure to weaker customers. And in general that they've always. Weakest link right. Earnings season is coming up. Apart from this what other themes are you tracking. As far as the next reporting season is. Well we're also looking at margin developments quite closely because ultimately China's banking system is very reliant on net interest income. And unlike the rest of the world where rates are rising in China where we're actually looking at a reduction in rate scenarios that ought to have some pressure on margins as well especially at a time when government is again so urging banks to lower borrowing costs as to reduce the interest burden for the average more.