DO YOU SEE THE RESTART AS POSITIVE, BUT NOT FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGING THE TRAJECTORY OF THIS ENERGY CRISIS? > > THAT IS RIGHT, I THINK ADVISED GERMANY AND EUROPE AT LARGE SOMETIME, THAT IT DOESN ' T CHANGE THE CALCULUS THAT THEY HAVE TO WORK VERY AGGRESSIVELY RIGHT NOW TO CURTAIL AND RATION THEIR DEMAND, ESPECIALLY GOING INTO WINTER. RUSSIA HAS BEEN NOT SHY ABOUT USING NATURAL GAS AS A GEOPOLITICAL WEAPON. WE THINK RUSSIA WANTS TO ENACT MAXIMUM PAIN ON THE WEST EAND SOW DISUNITY. WE EXPECT SUPPLY, GOING FORWARD, WILL BE UP OR DOWN. RUSSIA WILL TRY TO DO WHATEVER IT CAN TO PUT MAXIMUM PAIN ON EUROPE, AND ESPECIALLY WITH EUROPE ANNOUNCING PLANS TO REDUCE BY TWO-THIRDS THEIR RELIANCE ON RUSSIA FOR THE END OF THE YEAR FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLIES, I THINK RUSSIA IS SAYING, DON ' T WORRY, WE WILL DO THAT FOR YOU, WE WILL JUST DO IT ON A TIMETABLE THAT IS BEST FOR US. THAT IS THE CONCERN, THAT EUROPE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FILL THEIR INVENTORIES AHEAD OF THE WINTER SEASON. HAIDI: WHAT OPTIONS ARE THERE OTHER THAN RATIONING SUPPLIES? HOW QUICKLY COULD U.S. SUPPLY AND EXPORTS COME IN? AND DOES NOT SEEM TO BE A SHORT-TERM SOLUTION THERE. > > THE PROBLEM IS THAT EUROPE, SINCE THE INVASION OF UKRAINE AND THE PROSPECT OF RUSSIA WEAPONIZING NATURAL GAS FIRST CAME TO PEOPLE ' S ATTENTION, THE PROBLEM IS EUROPE HAS BEEN FOCUSING MAINLY ON SUPPLY AND AN ALTERNATIVE SOURCES TO RUSSIA. AS YOU MENTIONED, THAT WILL TAKE A COUPLE OF YEARS TO GET THE SUPPLY UP AND RUNNING AND THE ASSOCIATED INFRASTRUCTURE FOR IT. SO REALLY, THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THEY CAN DO IN THE SHORT-TERM, IS THINK ABOUT HOW TO USE THEIR DEMAND CONSTRUCTIVELY. THAT IS REALLY WHERE RUSSIA HAS THE UPPER HAND. THERE ARE DIFFICULT QUESTIONS IN EUROPE AS TO HOW TO RATION. IT ' S NOT JUST A QUESTION BETWEEN RESIDENTIAL VERSUS INDUSTRY, PARTICULARLY IN GERMANY, MAKING DIFFICULT QUESTIONS AS TO WHICH INDUSTRIES CAN CONTINUE AT WHAT LEVELS AND WHICH INDUSTRIES HAVE TO HAVE MORE CURTAILMENT, REALLY YOU ARE TALKING KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN GERMANY AND OTHER COUNTRIES IN EUROPE THAT ARE NOT QUITE AS RELIANT ON RUSSIA AND USE AS MUCH NATURAL GAS. THAT IS WHERE THE QUESTION OF DISUNITY WITHIN THE CONTINENT COMES INTO PLAY. SHERY: WILL RECEIVE A REVERSAL AWAY FROM RENEWABLES, GIVEN THAT THEY WANT TO START TO COAL POWER GENERATION THIS WINTER? TAMA R: THE UNFORTUNATE SITUATION FOR EUROPE RIGHT NOW, THEY WERE THINKING THAT THE BIG SEASONAL PROBLEM WOULD BE THE WINTER. THEY HAVE TO FILL UP INVENTORIES AHEAD OF THE SEASON IN WINTER WHEN THERE IS HIGHER DEMAND FOR COOLING. BUT UNFORTUNATELY, EUROPE IS IN A MASSIVE DROUGHT AND HEAT WAVE RIGHT NOW. WHICH MEANS THERE HAS BEEN MORE UNANTICIPATED PRESSURE ON OTHER SOURCES OF ENERGY. AS YOU MENTIONED, WIND AND SOLAR IS NOT WORKING VERY WELL IN THE EXTREME HEAT. THERE IS DIFFICULTY IN GETTING COAL BECAUSE RIVER LEVELS ARE LOWER. WIND POWER IS NOT WORKING AS WELL. I THINK THERE WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLES IN THE LONG-TERM, BUT SEASONABLE PATTERNS AND WEATHER PATTERNS ARE MAKING THAT DIFFICULT IN THE SHORT-TERM. AN UNFORTUNATE CASUALTY IS THE ENVIRONMENT, BECAUSE COAL HAS REALLY BEEN GERMANY ' S MAIN ALTERNATIVE SOURCE TO GERMAN NATIONAL GAS -- NATURAL GAS. SHERY: WHAT ARE YOU SEEING IN TERMS OF DEMAND COMING FROM CHINA? WE HAVE SEEN OIL PRICES IMPRESSION RECENTLY AS WELL? TAMAR: CHINA HAS BEEN AMBIGUOUS. THE INTERMITTENT LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN A FACTOR IN WHY CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE COME DOWN RECENTLY. EUROPE ACTUALLY CAUGHT A BREAK BECAUSE CHINA HAS BEEN IN LOCKDOWN, BECAUSE THAT IS ACTUALLY ENABLING MORE LNG SUPPLIES TO BE DIVERTED TO EUROPE, INSTEAD OF GOING TO ASIA AND PARTICULARLY INTO CHINA. SO, IT IS A BIG QUESTION IF CHINA CONTINUES WITH THIS ZERO COVID POLICY. WE ARE UNCERTAIN IF THAT WILL CONTINUE, ESPECIALLY AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY HAS ITS CONGRESS IN OCTOBER.