GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. ARE YOU ABLE TO TALK US THROUGH THE MAIN FINDINGS OF YOUR REPORT? JOAN: THE MAIN FINDINGS WERE, WE FOCUSED ON WOMEN OF COLORS EXPERIENCE AND WE FOUND -- EXPERIENCE INTACT, AND WE FOUND THAT THEY EXPERIENCED MORE OF EVERY SINGLE KIND OF BIAS THAN WHITE WOMEN DO. OF COURSE, WHITE WOMEN ENCOUNTERED MORE BIASED THAN WHITE MEN DO. BUT WOMEN OF COLOR REPORTED, FOR EXAMPLE, THREADING -- 23 PERCENTAGE POINTS MORE OF THE KIND OF BIAS WHERE PROOF BEGINS. WHERE YOU HAVE TO PROVE YOURSELF OVER AND OVER AGAIN. ONE OF THE OTHER DRAMATIC FINDINGS WE HAVE FOUND IS THAT WOMEN OF COLOR OFTEN HAVE TO LITERALLY WORK HARDER THEN ANYONE ELSE IN THE WORKPLACE. THEY HAVE TO WORK HARDER TO PROVE THEMSELVES, BUT NOT ONLY THAT, IN SMALLER COMPANIES, THEY HAVE TO DO MORE THINGS ON TOP OF THEIR REGULAR JOBS. EVEN TO DO ALL OF HR OR TO BE THE OFFICE MANAGER. WHEN THESE THINGS ARE NOT PART OF THEIR JOB DESCRIPTIONS, AND OF COURSE WHEN PERFORMANCE EVALUATION COMES AROUND, THEY ARE ASSESSED TYPICALLY JUST ON WHAT THEIR JOB DESCRIPTION IS. SO, WOMEN OF COLOR HAVE TO LITERALLY DO UNPAID WORK IN ORDER TO GET AHEAD, WHICH OF COURSE HAS REALLY IMPORTANT IMPLICATIONS FOR THEIR PERFORMANCE. HAIDI: WE KNOW THE CHALLENGES AND THE STRUGGLES AND THE CULTURAL BIASES IN THE INSTITUTIONAL BIASES AND STRUCTURAL BIASES. ARE THERE WAYS THAT YOU COULD SEE IT AS BEING IMPACTFUL IN MAKING MORE GAINS? > > ABSOLUTELY -- JOAN: ABSOLUTELY, IN THE REPORT WE HAVE VERY DETAILED BEST PRACTICES THAT MANY OF THEM WE HAVE PILOTED WITH COMPANIES, SOME OF THEM WE HAVE SHOWN WITH EXPERIMENTS OF ACTUALLY CONCRETE EFFECT IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME TO LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD FOR WOMEN OF COLOR. FOR EXAMPLE, THERE IS A VERY SIMPLE TWO-PAGE SHEET THAT -- JUST READING PEOPLE THROUGH IT, CAN INCREASE THE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION AND BONUSES OF WOMEN OF COLOR. THAT CAN TAKE LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES. SO WHAT WE HAVE FOUND IS THAT SOMETIMES JUST AN EVIDENCE-BASED TWEAK TO ONE OF YOUR BUSINESS SYSTEMS CAN LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. SO COMPANIES FIND INTERESTING ABOUT, WHAT CAN WE DO, READ THE REPORT, IMPLEMENT THE BIAS INTERRUPTERS. SHERY: WHEN IT COMES TO GENDER DISPARITY, HOW IMPORTANT IS FACTORING IN CHILDCARE AND PARENTAL LEAVE? JOAN: CHILDCARE AND PARENTAL LEAVE ARE AN ISSUE, BUT THAT ' S NOT REALLY WHAT THE REPORT FOCUSES ON. QUITE APART FROM THE ISSUES THAT WOMEN SEE AND SOME MEN DO AS WELL, CERTAINLY COMPANY SHOULD HAVE EQUAL PARENTAL LEAVE AND SHOULDN ' T EXPECT THEM TO TAKE IT. QUITE APART FROM THOSE ISSUES, EVEN MOTHERS WHO PERFORMED EXACTLY THE SAME BEFORE THEY HAD CHILDREN FACED WHAT ' S CALLED MATERNAL BIAS. OTHER PEOPLE ASSUMED THAT THEY ARE LESS COMMITTED, EVEN WHEN THEY ARE DOING EXACTLY THE SAME THING. SO, COMPANY SOMETIME SAY, WE JUST CAN ' T KEEP WOMEN BECAUSE OF WORK FAMILY ISSUES. VERY OFTEN COMPANIES -- I HATE TO SAY THIS, IF WOMEN ARE LEAVING AND TELLING YOU IT ' S BECAUSE OF WORK-FAMILY ISSUES, BUT IN FACT IS BECAUSE OF BIAS IN THE WORKPLACE, IT ' S BECAUSE OF YOUR CLIMATE. IT IS VERY EASY TO FIX, YOU JUST NEED TO GO STEP-BY-STEP AND BUSINESS SYSTEM BY BUSINESS SYSTEM AND FIX IT. SHERY: IS THAT A REASON WHY WE SEE THE HUGE COMPENSATION GAP AS WELL? JOAN: AGAIN, WOMEN WHO ARE HAVING EXACTLY THE SAME PERFORMANCE AS MEN VERY OFTEN ARE BEING SAVED LAST VERY SYSTEMATICALLY. IT ' S EVERYTHING TO DO WITH BIAS. ANOTHER FORM OF BIAS THAT WE HAVEN ' T TALKED ABOUT IS THAT WOMEN OFTEN ARE JUDGED MUCH MORE HARSHLY FOR NOT HAVING QUITE THE RIGHT EMOTIONAL TONE FOR COMING ON TOO STRONG OR BEING INTIMIDATING, FOR EXAMPLE. INTIMIDATING IS THE WORD THAT BLACK WOMEN IN TECH MEET OVER AND OVER. AND LATINAS IN TECH WE FOUND OVER AND OVER AGAIN ARE CALLED THINGS LIKE ICY OR SASSY, WHICH ARE REALLY INTERESTING TERMS. IT SORT OF LIKE SAYING YOU ARE ACTING ABOVE YOUR STATION, YOU ARE NOT ACTING THE WAY WE EXPECT. YOU ' RE ACTING MORE AUTHORITATIVELY THAN WE EXPECT