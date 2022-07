00:00

MARGIN COMPRESSION STORY IS NOT UNIQUE TO MATTEL. TELL US MORE ABOUT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES THAT YOU HAVE SEEN AND MY CONTINUE TO SEE HOW THE SUPPLY CHAIN SITE IS GOING. THE FACT THAT YOU DIDN ' T RAISE GUIDANCE WAS A DISAPPOINTMENT FOR A LOT OF ANALYSTS. > > HELLO. THESE WERE EXCEPTIONAL REPORTS FROM MATTEL. OUR PROFITS GREW SIGNIFICANTLY WITH ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME UP 82% DESPITE THE HIGH INFLATION. FOLLOWING A RECORD FIRST HALF, WE EXPECT CONTINUED GROWTH IN THE SECOND HALF AND PLANNING FOR INCREASE IN CONSUMER DEMAND ON THE HOLIDAY SEASON. VERY HAPPY WITH WHERE WE ARE AND EXPECT TO WIN MARKET SHARE GOING FORWARD AND OPERATE STRONGLY IN AN INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT AND BE ABLE TO DELIVER ON OUR GUIDANCE. > > HOW DO YOU CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM WHEN THERE ARE SIGNS THAT INCREASINGLY THE U.S. CONSUMER GLOBAL IS UNDER MORE AND MORE LIVING PRESSURES. TALKING ABOUT THESE REPORTS THAT PEOPLE AREN ' T PAYING THEIR PHONE BILLS. WE ARE SEEING A SWITCH IN THE OPENING UP SPENDING. LESS ON MATERIAL AND MORE ON TRAVEL. IS THAT SOMETHING NOTICEABLE THAT YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT IN YOUR GOING FORWARD? > > OF COURSE. WE ARE OBVIOUSLY AWARE OF THE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT BUT WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WORK THROUGH THAT DURING THE PANDEMIC. THE SUPPLY CHAIN IS A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE. ALL OF OUR OWNED AND OPERATED FACTORIES ARE OPERATIONAL. THE TOY INDUSTRY HAS PROVEN TO BE RECESSION RESILIENT. WE CONTINUE TO GAIN SHARE FOR THE YEAR. WE HAVE A STRONG MOMENTUM IN OUR PRODUCT. WE ARE ALSO GUIDED FOR AN INCREASE IN GROSS MARGIN THIS YEAR, A SLIGHT INCREASE. WE ARE SEEING STRONG PERFORMANCE AND COMPREHENSIVE DEMAND IN SECOND-QUARTER. > > WHY NOT INCREASE YOUR GUIDANCE AND A SALES GROWTH FOR 8% TO 10%? YOU HAVE KEPT IT IN THE FIRST QUARTER, BUT YOU HAVE AN INCREASED IT. > > WE ARE EXCITED ABOUT OUR STRONG PERFORMANCE. WE DID REDIRECT OUR GUIDANCE FOR STRONG TOPLINE GROWTH OF 8% TO 10%, AN INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY IN SPITE OF SIGNIFICANT INFLATION AND NEGATIVE CURRENCY IMPACT. WE FEEL THAT THE GUIDANCE WE ARE PROVIDING A STRONG, HEALTHY, AND WE ARE VERY HAPPY AND EXCITED TO REITERATE IT. TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON OUR STRATEGY. SHERY: TELL US ABOUT THE CURRENCY IMPACT. WE HAVE A STRONG DOLLAR RIGHT NOW. > > WE GUIDED 2% TO 3% IMPACT FOR THE YEAR ON NET SALES AND WE CONTINUE TO WORK WITH THAT AND FOLLOW THE MARKET EVOLUTION. NO ONE HAS A CRYSTAL BALL, BUT WE KNOW THAT OUR MODEL IS FLEXIBLE AND WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WITHSTAND AND MANAGE THROUGH DISRUPTION OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS WERE SUCCESSFULLY INCLUDING RECORD GROWTH IN 2021 AND A RECORD FIRST QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR. WE ARE WELL-POSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE AND EXPECT TO SEE SECOND-HALF RETAIL SALES HIGHER THAN THE FIRST-HALF LEVELS. > > CAN YOU TALK TO US ABOUT SOME OF THE GROWTH DRIVERS BECAUSE AMERICAN GIRL WAS A BIT UNDERWHELMING. DO YOU EXPECT DISNEY PRINCESSES TO BE A BIG REVENUE DRIVER? WE WERE ALSO TALKING ABOUT THE LAUNCHING OF THE NEW SPACEX TOYS AS WELL. > > THE SECOND HALF OR US WILL BE DRIVEN BY THE POWER OF OUR BRAND PORTFOLIO COME THE RELAUNCH OF MONSTER HI AND JURASSIC WORLD, MINIONS, AND LIGHTYEAR AMONG OTHERS. NEXT YEAR INTO MY 23, WE ARE SEEING THIS YEAR SHAPING UP VERY WELL WITH STRONG INNOVATION PIPELINE AND THE BROADENING OF OUR PORTFOLIO INCLUDING THE GLOBAL ROLLOUT NOT JUST IN THE U.S. AND THE RETURN OF DISNEY PRINCESS AND FROZEN WHICH WILL BE A GREAT ADDITION TO OUR OVERALL OFFERING AS WELL AS THE ADDITION OF TROLLS NEXT YEAR. 2023 IS SHAPING UP TO BE A GOOD YEAR. ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR FOR MATTEL. WE ALSO REITERATED OUR GOALS FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2023. > > THAT SOUNDS LIKE AN EXCITING LINEUP. I LOVE HOW YOU SAY YOU ARE IN A RECESSION RESILIENT BUSINESS. TELL US ABOUT THE RETAIL ENVIRONMENT GOING TO THE THIRD QUARTER AND WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN IN TERMS OF THE IMPACT ON DEMAND WITH PRICING. YOU SAID EARLIER THERE WAS NO NEGATIVE IMPACT IN THE FIRST QUARTER. > > WE GREW OUR OWN RETAIL SALES LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT THE SECOND QUARTER AND IMPROVING TREND POST EASTER. WE DO EXPECT TO SEE FURTHER INCREASE IN RETAIL SALES IN THE SECOND HALF RELATIVE TO THE FIRST-HALF. WE ALSO EXPECT THE INDUSTRY AS A WHOLE TO GROW FOR THE YEAR. IT HAS BEEN GROWING IN THE FIRST-HALF. IT IS AN INDUSTRY THAT STANDS UP DURING TIMES OF CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. THE REASONS ARE PARENTS WILL ALWAYS PRIORITIZE SPENDING MONEY ON THEIR CHILDREN ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO QUALITY PRODUCTS AND TRUSTED BRANDS. RETAILERS SEE THE TOY CATEGORY AS A STRATEGIC BECAUSE IT DRIVES TRAFFIC, IT ' S EXPERIENTIAL, THE ITEMS ARE AFFORDABLE, AND IT ' S AN IMPORTANT CATEGORY FOR THEM AS WELL. YOUR MONITOR JUST UPGRADED THEIR OUTLOOK AND WE NOW EXPECT THE INDUSTRY TO GROW MORE THAN 6% IN 2022 AND SURPASSED $100 BILLION AND GROW AT 5.5% THROUGH 2026. A LOT OF POSITIVE SIGNALS AROUND THE TOY INDUSTRY AS A WHOLE AND WITHIN THAT ENVIRONMENT, WE EXPECT TO GROW OUR SHARE AS WE HAVE DONE FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS. HAIDI: GIVE US THE SCOOP ON BARBIE. KENT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE HE IS LIVING HIS BEST LIFE. CAN YOU GIVE US SOME INSIGHT? > > BARBIE GROUP 7% IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND 9% IN THE FIRST HALF. BARBIE HAS BEEN FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW THE NUMBER ONE PROPERTY TOY PROPERTY OVERALL GLOBALLY. BARBIE WAS THE NUMBER ONE TOY PROPERTY -- ALL PROPERTY IN THE U.S. EVERY SINGLE WEEK THIS YEAR. THE NUMBER ONE DOLL GLOBALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER. TODAY, WE ARE EXACTLY ONE YEAR AWAY FROM RELEASING THE BARBIE MOVIE THEATRICALLY TOGETHER WITH WARNER BROS.. TODAY, WE WRAPPED PRODUCTION OF THE BARBIE MOVIE. WE COULD NOT BE MORE EXCITED ABOUT THE WAY THIS PICTURE IS SHAPING UP WITH THE DIRECTION AT THE HELM, WITH SUCH STRONG DIRECTION AND CREATIVE EXECUTION, IT IS SHAPING UP TO BE AN ICONIC CULTURAL EVENT WITH MARGO ROBBIE AND RYAN GOSLING STARRING IN THIS PICTURE. INCREDIBLE SOCIAL MEDIA EXCITEMENT. IT ' S WOULD BE WORTH THE WAIT. > > BEFORE WE LET YOU GO, I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN INTO NFT ' S. YOU HAVE TESTED THE MARKET. DO IS COLLAPSING RIGHT NOW. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF YOUR FUTURE PLANS IN THIS INDUSTRY? > > WE OWNED ONE OF THE STRONGEST PORTFOLIOS IN THE WORLD. THAT GIVES US OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND BEYOND THE TOY AISLE. DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AS AN AREA OF GROWTH IS EXCITING FOR US. WE ARE GROWING IN DIGITAL GAMING AS WELL AS LICENSE PARTNERSHIPS AND SELF-PUBLISHING. WE ARE ALSO GROWING IN THE NFT SPACE. TODAY, WE HAVE FOUR CAMPAIGNS THAT DID EXTREMELY WELL AND WE ARE VERY EXCITED TO PARTICIPATE IN A GROWING ARIA -- AREA WHERE COMMUNITY AND COLLECTIBILITY PLAY KEY ROLES. THIS IS EXACTLY WHERE OUR STRONG OFFERING OF BARBIE AND HOT WHEELS STANDOUT. WE EXPECT TO SEE THAT THERE IS ANOTHER GROWTH DRIVER FOR MATTEL.