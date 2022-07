00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What does this mean in terms of what you like in Asia as a time when we continue to see more Covid around the region and start and stop sort of reopened things around several different countries. Yeah that's right. Well recession risks have definitely risen in the developed markets. But you know one of the bright spots that we're seeing is really in places like Asia Japan where you know a lot of the ISE economies are still continuing to reopen pretty strongly. And China even though it's still grappling embrace the credit situation. And more recently there's also been some concerns over the recovery of the property market. So we do believe that you know China's on track for a more strong rebound in the second half of 2022 and that should really help to bolster Chinese equity markets and the broader Japan region as a whole when it comes to earnings. How dependent are Asian companies in the region and more globally. That's that's a good question because you know one of the bright spots that we're seeing is that if you were to break down so that if you were to break down the MSCI Asia Japan index if you look at where the geographical revenue of these companies are coming from is actually 80 percent from Asia. And within the 80 percent 20 percent is actually coming from China. So to the extent that we believe China's rebounding and Asia Japan region as a whole is starting to grow again then that should be a pretty positive offset to the gloom. Your global outlook. Interesting that you are quite constructive on guns to China. There are some pretty major risks. One of them obviously is the fact that Covid zero and these strategies potentially parts of Shanghai going back into lockdown the impact on supply chain all of that is going to put a cap on the productivity of stimulus and the ability for the economy to rebound. Right. Yeah. But you know there's a fair price for everything. If you look at how significant devaluations had read across many different sectors in the Chinese equity markets and if you look at how low earnings expectations have actually gone right throughout the course of the year actually there is reason to believe that you are at a place where it as a confluence of factors that must in more positive. On China as a fourth. So we do believe that you know they will continue to grapple with the court situation. But the more important thing is that they are adopting a much more flexible approach and avoiding locking down the cities as a whole rather focusing on more problematic spots. A lot of this hinges on whether we see continued strength in the dollar. Do you assume that. And if so what do you avoid across the region that are going to be badly hit by the strength of the greenback. Yeah. So I think throughout the course of the euro there are two reasons as to why the dollar has continued to remain quite strong despite expensive valuations. So the first reason is the hawkish Federal Reserve. And the second reason is the dollar's status as a safe haven currency. So given that the global outlook has didn't significantly it is not surprising that people have flocked to its safe haven asset to seek shelter. And historically it's not really been a big positive for Japan equities in general emerging markets as a whole. When the dollar's strengthening cause you know these assets are more never to us the global growth situation. So you know this is not to say that we want to avoid the region as a whole because there are bright spots and opportunities to get more export oriented companies that stand to benefit from weaker currencies or more domestically focused companies that focus more on the local economic growth. Those are the opportunities that we're seeing at the.