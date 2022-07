00:00

We saw that greater than expected rate hike from the ECB something that you and your recent Nelson said would go against recent communications is forward guidance and dead now and what would that mean for the markets. That's a good question. Clearly central banks are not saying one thing and doing another thing. And we heard from some time for the ECB that a 25 basis points was was most likely. And markets are pretty much expected that and suddenly we had these leaks around 50 basis points. So I think you're right. Forward guidance has become a little bit more unpredictable or not necessarily useless. But it's not giving us guidance as we would have expected. Central banks are clearly hiking more aggressively across the board and not just the ECB. We've had a spate of upward surprises on rates from central banks globally both in developed and in emerging markets. And it's really playing catch up here to rising inflation. And what's happening here is that growth is kind of being put on the back seat. Economic activity is clearly weakening globally but inflation is the clear focus for central banks. And I think that's going to continue to mean rates moving significantly higher. That said ECB and other central banks have been front loading and I think it means less need for more aggressive hikes thereafter. What does this mean though for Europe itself when you have so much turmoil in Italy right now with Mario Draghi stepping down the risk backdrop and that anti fragmentation tool at the same time. Right. It's a difficult one. Unlike the US where there's still consumer balance sheets are still pretty healthy. Europe is struggling with weak demand. So you have the energy crisis that's unfolding. Clearly the Ukraine ward and still ongoing on on the border. You've got other pressures clearly on growth that are continuing across the board. So the ECB is in a difficult situation here but they have now really said that they want to focus on inflation. When you've got inflation four times the target there's no of a choice here. So the ECB has to act even if it means weaker growth. And so unfortunately it means a mild recession or more in Europe in the next several months. But it also means ECB has to keep on hiking rates. So we could see another 50 basis points at the next meeting followed by 25 basis points hike thereafter until we get to a neutral rate of around one and a half percent from the ECB. So when it comes to the dollar which of course is such a big driver for what happens with a lot of other currency pairs we've seen a bit of softening over the past few days from the greenback. We heard from the bear saying essentially this is largely a dollar problem not necessarily just a yen weakness problem. So does this kind of make us question if we if we've peaked when it comes to the heights of the dollar. Well certainly we have to question. I think it's still unlikely that we reached a peak yet. But that said look I think any dollar gains from here are going to be more of a grind than the sharp rally we've seen in recent months. A lot is in the price in terms of interest rate markets a Fed rate hikes for example a 75 basis point hike is more than priced at the July meeting for the Fed and hikes more significantly thereafter as well. So I think we would see much in the price of the dollar. I think we'll find it more difficult to move higher. But that said look I think it's still a buy on dips. I think when you look at the complexity what's happening with the euro parity is still very much a mark that the euro is still going to struggle to make much ground here. You know the ECB hiked at a time when Italy's government has fallen apart. Peripheral bond spreads are coming under pressure. And so it's difficult to see how the euro can rally for me. And we talked about the weaker growth outlook as well. So it does still look like the dollar is the more favorite currency. So is the short yet trade. Obviously one of the hottest macro trades of the year is it looking overdone or is there really nothing standing in the way given that Governor Kuroda said that they won't be targeting the yen. Yeah I think there's little to stand in the way here. It's hard to see dollar and come off too significantly from the sort of level even though we've been approaching obviously 140. That could be a line in the sand. But again we're not expecting intervention from the Bank of Japan nor are we expecting to see any shift in the yield curve targets in which they've pretty much said they're not going to do despite the moves in dollar yen. So if anything the weakness in the yen is probably going to help reach the Bank of Japan's inflation target and not give them more support on that front. But clearly there's a bit of backlash domestically for weekly yen but it really is hard to see dollar yen pullback too significantly from these levels given as I said the fact that the dollar continues to be a bit of a buy on dips mental. We have seen significant resilience in the Chinese yuan though. Where are we headed here when you're also hearing from from league coaching that he might be a little bit more flexible with a five and a half percent growth. Well that's right. Look I think the yuan certainly when you look on a trade weighted bases actually has rebounded. Dollar yuan has moved higher but to less of an extent than other Asian currencies. So you say the yuan is is somewhat resilient and I think that will continue to be the case although we do expect to see gradual depreciation against the dollar in the months ahead as China's current account worsens. And still given the fact that we're seeing limited capital inflows coming into China from foreign investors. So it still sees some weakness. But look I think growth outlook is certainly under pressure. Five and a half percent. That's very very difficult to achieve. Our forecast is three point eight percent. Now we've had a bit of a rebound in June data but with the housing market coming under more and more pressure in China a lack of significant stimulus in the pipeline it's really hard to see growth get that five and a half percent target.