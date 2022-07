00:00

THE CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT FL PUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. WE HAVE SEEN A STRONG THREE DAYS. PEOPLE SEEM OPTIMISTIC ABOUT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF EARNINGS. > > I THINK A BEAR MARKET RALLY STARTED A FEW DAYS AGO AND WE EXPECT IT COULD HAVE ANOTHER 5% TO GO MAYBE EVEN 10%. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE U.S. ECONOMY IS SLOWING AND YOU SEE THE SIGNS EVERYWHERE. IF THE FED CONTINUES TO RAISE RATES IN THE FACE OF THIS, THAN THE BEAR MARKET RALLY WOULD BE ONLY THAT AND IT WILL FALL APART WHEN IT HITS RESISTANCE OF MAYBE 5% HIGHER FROM HERE. THE PLACES WE ARE SEEING IT SLOW, THE HOUSING MARKET IS SLOWING. MARGINS ARE COMPRESSING AND EARNINGS. GAS PRICES COMING DOWN, COMMODITY PRICES COMING DOWN. EVIDENCE IS ALL AROUND US AND IT ' S JUST A QUESTION OF WHETHER OR NOT THE FED DECIDES TO PAUSE A LITTLE BIT OR AT LEAST NOT BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS THEY WERE IN THE JUNE MEETING. SHERY: WE SAW CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY LEADING THE GAINS. WOULD YOU BUY INTO THAT NOW OR IS IT TOO EARLY TO GO INTO CYCLICALS? > > IT IS ABSOLUTELY TOO EARLY TO GO INTO CYCLICALS. YOU WANT TO GO INTO CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY AND INDUSTRIALS WHEN THE ECONOMY IS READY AND RIGHT NOW, WE ARE ON THE OTHER END OF THAT. IF YOU WANTED TO BE EARLY, YOU COULD GO INTO THOSE WHEN ALL HOPE IS LOST. WHEN EVERYONE IS THROWING IN THE TOWEL AS THEY SAY AND YOU ARE JUST NOT SAYING THAT KIND OF CAPITULATION YET. I THINK IT ' S FAR TOO EARLY TO GO INTO THOSE. WE TALKED ABOUT HOW VALUE HAS OUTPERFORMED GROWTH ALL YEAR LONG. THE BEAR MARKET RALLY HAS SEEN THE REVERSAL OF THAT. YOU HAVE SEEN GROWTH OUTPERFORM VALUE AND THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY COMPANIES AS WELL. WHEN THE BEAR MARKET RALLY RUNS OUT OF STEAM, WE THINK THAT ' S GOING TO REVERSE AGAIN. WE WOULD TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIGHTEN UP ON ANY GROWTH NAMES THAT MIGHT STILL BE HELD. > > THERE ARE WARNING SIZE WHEN IT COMES TO THE STATE OF THE U.S. CONSUMER. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHART. CONSUMERS ARE HOLDING BACK ON DELAYING PAYING THEIR PHONE BILLS BECAUSE OF INFLATION AND COST-OF-LIVING PRESSURES. THIS CHART SHOWING THAT WITH RISING PRICES, WE ARE SEEING CONSUMERS TURNING MORE TO REVOLVING CREDIT. THIS IN LINE WITH THE FACT THAT WE ARE SEEING MORE JOBLESS CLAIMS, DOES THAT SENT OFF WARNING SIGNS TO YOU FOR THE HEALTH OF THE CONSUMER? > > THE HEALTH OF THE CONSUMER IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. YOU POINT OUT CORRECTLY THAT CREDIT IS GROWING. THAT IS A LITTLE BIT OF A CONCERNING SIGN. I WOULD AT A COUPLE THINGS THAT ADD TO THAT THESIS. ONE IS THAT IF YOU LOOK AT THE VOLUMES THAT THE BANKS -- BANKS REPORTED LAST WEEK, CREDIT VOLUME GROWTH IS NOW OUTSTRIPPING DEBIT VOLUME GROWTH. IN OTHER WORDS, PEOPLE DON ' T HAVE THE MONEY IN THEIR BANK ACCOUNT SO THEY ARE SWITCHING TO CREDIT. ON TOP OF THAT, J.P. MORGAN SAID ON THEIR CALL THAT ALL FIVE QUINTILES OF INCOME HAVE SEEN DEPOSITS DROP. THAT ' S ACROSS THE BOARD THAT WE ARE SEEING THE CONSUMER BECOME MORE FINANCIALLY STRAPPED. MORTGAGES ARE MUCH LESS AFFORDABLE THAN THEY WERE A FEW MONTHS AGO. THE BIG POSITIVE IN THE ROOM IS THE UNPLANNED RATE. -- THE UN-IMPLEMENT RATE. 3.6% IS SOLO THAT THE FED CAN AFFORD TO LET IT TAKE UP BEFORE THEY PULL BACK. I THINK IT ' S A VERY POSITIVE SIGN AND IMPORTANT, BUT IT ' S ONE OF THE ONLY ONES LEFT THAT MAKES THE CONSUMER LOOK STRONG. WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. > > YOU ARE SAYING THAT EARNINGS LOSSES ARE ALREADY PRICED IN. DO YOU SEE SECTORS THAT ARE MORE IMMUNE TO THAT? > > IT DEPENDS ON WHETHER OR NOT THE COMPANIES IN THE INDUSTRIES HAVE PRICING POWER. SOME DO AND SOME DON ' T. IF YOU LOOK FOR EXAMPLE AT THE AIRLINES, THEY CAN PASS THROUGH THE FUEL INCREASES BUT THEY WILL END UP HAVING CAPACITY REDUCTION STEC ' S YEARS OF THEIR MARGINS WILL GET SQUEEZED. WHEN WE LOOKED AT DOW CHEMICAL THIS MORNING, THEIR MARGINS ARE SQUEEZED BECAUSE OF THE INPUT COSTS. IT VERY MUCH IS COMPANY BY A COMPANY, BUT IN GENERAL THE EXPECTATIONS ARE HIGHEST IF YOU LOOK ACROSS THE S & P 500 FOR THE CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SECTOR AND THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR. BOTH OF THOSE AVERAGE EARNINGS ARE UP STRONG DOUBLE DIGITS AND WE THINK THAT IS PRETTY OPTIMISTIC. EVEN IF THE STOCKS MIGHT HAVE COME DOWN, THERE MAY BE MORE EARNINGS PAIN. 5% MISSES ARE PROBABLY IN THE STOCKS, BUT SOMETHING BIGGER THAN THAT ARE NOT. THE FLIPSIDE OF THAT IS GOOD NEWS IS NOT REALLY GOOD NEWS. YOU SAW ABBOTT HAVE OVER 20% EARNINGS BEAT TODAY OR YESTERDAY AND THE STOCK DO ANYTHING. -- DIDN ' T DO ANYTHING. THERE ARE AREAS OF THE MARKET SHOWING EARNINGS BEATS THE MARKET ISN ' T WILLING TO PAY FOR THOSE RIGHT NOW.