Happy Friday morning from Hong Kong. It's 9:00 a.m. here in the city up in Beijing and also in Shanghai. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. China Open. I'm David Ingles. Let's get to the top stories today. It's a snap back to reality for equities after earnings myths from tech to banking. Raising some fresh concerns about the U.S. economy now. In China the lending regulator they're vowing to ensure that developers complete these pre sold homes as more buyers threaten to stop their mortgage payments. Plus the US House Committee renews public hearings into the January 6 attack on the Capitol focusing on Donald Trump's actions on that day itself. A warm welcome to the show. Hope you're all well. We'll get you guys an update on the latest cause out of Washington and out of D.C. as far as Jan 6 is concerned here. Back to the here and now and what's happening across our equity markets. And this is the picture really as we approach the open in China. And keep in mind of course we're also coming off quite a very busy earnings season in the U.S. SNAP was was your big one. In many ways as a proxy to what might come as a proxy to what perhaps some might weigh on U.S. equities later on tonight you had a 26 percent drop in your post market trade here. It's going to be a very busy agenda as far as today is concerned here. So everything from your forward looking growth indicators obviously in the U.K. you have a rate decision in Russia yet some inflation numbers out of Japan 70 here in core there. Flip the boards please. Have a look at where we are here on currency markets. We are obviously coming off quite a busy news day out of the ECB. Big one plus an insurance policy taken out there to keep spreads hopefully within manageable range. J.P. Morgan actually now sees about three basis point hikes there. That's as far as the ECB is concerned. Just to be more clear that gets us into the Fed story. That's next week but certainly not early not too late and too early to really look ahead to that. Very quickly a brief look at a short ad from Japan all the way to Australia. Here's where we are. And we will take you to the latest here as far as the the mortgage boycott and China's concern. And that's really showing up not so much in the currency credit to a large extent here with high yield bonds 10 percent down. And in July we could see eleven percent. We'll see what happens with this one. Now let's get to the ECB now. Big surprise the 50 basis points that was the size of the hike at Madame Lagarde says the decision was unanimous. High inflation obviously seen sticking around. Listen in. We decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and approved the transmission protection instrument to all members of the Governing Council rallied to the consensus of 50 basis points. Economic activity is slowing. Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine is an ongoing drug on growth. We expect inflation to remain undesirable high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. And that was ECB President Christine Lagarde really taking the ECB among others really into what's really a growing list of this 50 basis point club. That's obviously the low end near the low end of the spectrum. You are getting of course a lot more in terms of 75. And do we get one obviously coming from the Fed. Next week is the key question here. Let's bring in Jeffrey Cleveland. He's chief economist at investment firm Patton. Rygel joining us now out of the West Coast in the U.S.. How are you sir. Pleasure to have you on the show. I guess let's start with the simple one here in the ECB. Do you think they did the right thing. Good morning David. Well I think they're in the same spot as many other global central banks. They are now actively sacrificing growth economic growth in order to rein in inflation. I think Madam Lagarde was asked during the press conference whether you know if growth were to slump in Europe whether the ECB would pivot or change course. And she said well we we have a single mandate. The mandate is to achieve price stability. So they need to rein in prices and getting back to zero and then higher. Is that the first step in that. But I think that the global pattern is pretty clear here. Central banks reining in prices at you know by sacrificing economic growth. And this is you know really the first time I would say in 40 years where we have a concerted effort by central banks to to really accomplish that. So it's it's weighing on on equity markets. I think you see that. And it's also weighing on bond yields as a U.S. bond yields sniff out the fact that growth might indeed slow down in the months ahead. I mean your assumption on that then I mean the long and has really rolled over in the US as far as the Treasury market goes DC. Do you think we have seen the peak in U.S. Treasury yields. It's possible David. I think a concern. We saw a negative Q1 GDP. We think we're going to see a negative 2 to GDP although we won't get that for another week. I would point investors too in real time. Look at the initial claims for unemployment insurance data that we had out this morning in the US that has crept up from a low back in March of 166. That's now two hundred fifty thousand in the latest week of data. It may seem low and still low historically but that it doesn't take much of a move up in layoffs for a downturn to begin. So I think the Treasury market is beginning like I said to sniff that sniff out that possible growth slowdown and get ahead of that. I mean does the Fed look at that though in terms of what they do next week what do you think they're going to do. I think the Fed is saying hey now we need to see some economic pain in order to achieve our price stability goal. So in the mind of Fed policymakers this is sort of had to happen. I'm sure they would prefer to have a soft landing David but it's no guarantee that they are going to achieve that anyway. So some economic pain was going to be inevitable. So I think if you actually look at the U.S. inflation data my favorite gauge is the trimmed mean CPI figure and that was six point nine percent year on year as of June. And that is extraordinarily high. So I don't think as a central bank right now you have to be focused on reining in those price pressures. That's what we're seeing. So I expect at least 75. I wouldn't rule out a 100 basis point move next week. David. Now what. I'm guessing we will try and figure out and I'm sure the Fed as well in there how they frame it and sort of contextualize their languages as we move down in terms of the inflation rates whether that's the gauge that you mentioned or headline or PCI for example from about the current levels to the target of about 2 percent. How do you think then they play and change and evolve that language from something that's obviously very aggressive right now to something that's more accommodative even as inflation remains above 2 percent. Well they've said they want to see clear and compelling evidence of a slowdown. So you know gas prices have come down pretty sharply in the U.S. in the last few weeks. So that will feed through into the July CPI that we'll get August 10th. And so you might see a headline come down. You might see food and energy prices coming out but that won't be enough for a clear and compelling evidence. You need core inflation measures like that trimmed mean measure that I cited. You need to see a deceleration there. I think it requires a couple of months where the month to month change in those underlying inflation gauges decelerates. When when is that going to happen. That's anyone's guess. We haven't seen any evidence of that yet. I don't have a lot of confidence. We're going to see that in the next couple months. So maybe later in the fall we'll get that. And then I think that could point to the fact that yes the data has turned. It's they're moving in the right direction. The trajectory is back toward their target. It's not going to be something that they reached this year. It's going to be something they reach over the balance of 2023. I think they can. I think they can frame it that way. And that would be another big big shift macro shift for markets. Jeffrey five seconds or so dollar mic drop this week do you think we've picked it. It's possible we peaked but I think we're going to peak when the Fed finds a way to pause or shift its rhetoric that's probably going to be the definitive sign of a peak and I would tie that back to inflation peaking. So unfortunately it's TBD. I think we thought maybe we were near a peak back in May but then we got very strong inflation readings since then. So it's going to it's going to have to be first I think inflation showing signs of peaking and then that gives the Fed a way to to back away. OK. As they say in corporate e-mails let's touch base again. All right. Jeffrey Cleveland a chief economist at Ft. And right about central bank Syria. It's not just the ECB of course that we got the big one of course. And the surprise when was out of South Africa Turkey hailed. You had Bank Indonesia of course it's at 24 hours. And of course later today you have the Bank of Russia. That's the big one to watch as far as the monetary policy decisions are concerned. Leave that there for now. President Biden has tweeted that he's doing great after testing positive for Covid-19. The White House says he's experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Pfizer's CAC million treatments. Biden will isolate while continuing his duties. Russia has resumed sending gas to Europe through its biggest pipeline. But uncertainty remains about future flows. Delivery returned to 40 percent of capacity after a 10 day maintenance period. For now the restart eases European fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin would keep the pipeline shots. But a third turbine that's been under repair in Canada remains held up in transit in Germany. Bloomberg has learned that Russia is preparing to hold referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by its troops. Sources say that would give Vladimir Putin the grounds to absorb those territories into Russia as early as September. Annexation would signal Moscow's unwillingness to discuss giving up seized land and any future peace talks. The Covid has denied signing any votes in occupied regions. China's banking regulator has vowed to ensure that developers finish building pre sold homes as more people threatened to boycott mortgage payments. An official with China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would work with the BBC and governments to ensure stability. Regulators are trying to defuse a growing consumer revolt that risk spreading the real estate prices to the banking system. This is Bloomberg. David Okay. Now in Washington the Jan 6 House committee is holding its latest televised hearing. In fact let's get the latest on what's happening there with our government. Congress reporter Jack Fitzpatrick joining us right now Jack. Pleasure to have you on the show. Thank you so much for staying up. Let's look let's look at a specific focus of tonight. What witnesses will viewers hear from their hearing from two then White House aides Matthew Pottinger and Sara Matthews who were both at the White House for a significant amount of time. They're detailing what happened from 1 10 p.m. to 4 7 10 p.m. 417 p.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. on January 6th. What then President Trump did and didn't do. Essentially the story they're telling is that he got back to the White House after giving a speech watched Fox News in the dining room of the White House for about two and a half hours was keeping up with what happened and was told by virtually everyone around him that he needed to make a public announcement calling for an end to the violence telling people to go home. And it was a matter of hours before he actually did. So that really is the main thrust of the committee saying that the president was in their words derelict of duty on January 6th. Jack will this be the last one. Or possibly could there be more after this. There's going to be more. This was supposed to be the big finale. That's why it's on in primetime here on the East Coast in the U.S.. They said at the start they're going to come back in September. They're going to work through August to continue gathering information. They've really gotten so much over the course of this that they they have had to change their schedule a bit. So there will be more hearings. And the report that's supposed to come out in September that was supposed to be a final report will be more of an interim report. So we don't know exactly when they'll wrap this up. But we do know that this will not be the last one. More to come. Jack great stuff of course. Jack Fitzpatrick there are government Congress support alive. Quite literally a force where things are ongoing at this point in time on the East Coast. Right. Just ahead here in the show so this whole banking and property issue in China graceful out of fish will be coming along to take us. Tell us what her latest report here. How bad is it. Do we worry. Do we need to worry. Coming up next no. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will be hearing from him about hiring plans amid a looming recession. And we're just gonna leave you of course with some live pictures out of Shanghai as we approach the final session of the week. Sixteen minutes away. This is Bloomberg Markets China Open. Good morning. The new season is here. Plus what's this earning season. Recession inflation foreign exchange layoff. We asked RTS. Well the world got a little bit more cautious about what these earnings are going to look like. Bloomberg breaks the numbers first can to adding that Delta Airlines missed expectations but not inflation. Print. ISE on Amazon in particular with exclusive expert analysis issue here really is elevated cost. You take a look at the projections. That is the story. Bloomberg Television and Radio the fastest numbers and analysis you trust. Right. Welcome back. Happy Friday. The facts of the day is out. Your daily midpoint bit weaker compared to estimates here six seventy 22. It takes us also into a daily update of the Covid case numbers. Eight hundred eighty local Covid cases on a man led. That's for Thursday July 21st. That's according to CCTV. It takes us now straight into where we are equity market wise but U.S. futures backing off a little bit maybe half a step back as we flirt with that psychologically important 4000 level bit of us mark their data point overnight. Jobless claims eight month low. Couple of headlines to tell you about here. Ford cutting jobs here. Microsoft also cutting job openings. Google is also slowing its hiring plans. That's the tech story. You look at banks though that's also a big theme to watch. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan actually talking about this too. Basically saying that a company will be sticking with its original hiring plans. That's despite forecasting a fairly mild recession at the end of this year. He also told us more about the outlook for Fed policy for inflation and also that the U.S. labor market. Have a look. I think the Fed is raising rates quickly which is the tool they have. And also telling people whether what they're doing and being transparent and you start to see some adjustments being made the rate of increase in certain areas is tipped over a little bit. But there's still work to do. In the end of day. The Fed's toughest job is the fact that it's trying to slow down an economy which has strong employment strong wage growth and strong spending. And that's not to use. That's an unusual case to see all that go on at once. And by the way with the U.S. being one of the strongest economies in the world. And so I think they've got a tough job ahead of it. But they're using the tools they have which is to basically raise rates and change the balance sheet. But more important to tell people what they're doing and you've seen the markets adjust to that. Brian you. So many ways a Bank of America looking into the U.S. economy getting a sense where it really is. One of the big questions is do we think inflation has peaked. If you were asked the question what would you say. Well I think could be different for different areas. So you're seeing in some areas the rate of increased slowdown is starting to tip over. But you're seeing other areas. Wage growth is still very strong. So I don't think it's peaked yet. And your economist would say it's peaking probably as is our team. Our team basically says that the Federal Reserve could do to raise rates. And actually Kenneth spending pie. This team the research team at Bank America has that year end recession which they made a call on a few weeks ago. But so it's a slight recession. And a recession is not accompanied by high unemployment which means it ought to right itself and come back out. But it's more impact of the Fed raising rates a slowing economy. So it's peaking is probably more appropriate than peak. You're seeing some in this that starting to tip over in areas and flat now. And remember the way economists think about it it's not the 100 to 115 dollar price change. It's 115 as it looks forward. And I think the expectations are starting to flatten a little bit of future inflation as you hear them come through. Flat is one thing when it comes to inflation down is another. And one of the questions is even when we peak and start to come down how fast is it likely will come down. Forget about the end of 2022. We're at the end of 2023. What does your team Candice and the others say about where they think inflation will be at the end of 2023. Well they think they think that the recession than inflation will come down and by the end of 2003 you're starting to work your way back up to the 2 percent type of growth rate. Nice stay saying they have 1 percent towards the end of 2003 5. Remember I. But still it's still under trend growth and so it's still recovering. And so that means that they see inflation having tipped over enough that the Fed then pulls back on rates a little bit. So that rates actually their rate structure actually the Fed funds rate actually comes back down a hair towards the end of next year. But it's it's relatively the same. And that was Bank of America chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan in force. You can catch more of him and other heavyweights on Wall Street on Wall Street week. Catch it of course if you're watching out of New York 6:00 p.m. Friday there 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning here in Hong Kong. Right. A couple of well a couple of names that we're tracking as we approach the open. Tech has obviously seen quite a volatile week to say the least. News flow price wise. And just the approach to the open looking like this. Let's flip the boards please and have a look at the other group that we're tracking very very closely. Chip makers in case you missed it. We'll start with SNAP which plunged in late trading after a major slowdown in ad spending. Second quarter revenue grew 13 percent to just more than one point one billion dollars. That missed estimates years ago so still outpaced its rivals Facebook and Twitter. It's not didn't issue third quarter guidance but says so far this period revenue is. One to beat on. Most top lieutenants is said to be under internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard to get construction materials. Oh we God. Ash-Har is the executive running Tesla's Texas factory. Sources have told Lou that Tesla plans to part ways with offshore. But in terms of his eggs that are still being worked out some employees have already been fired over the investigation. Samsung Electronics is floating the idea of spending almost 200 billion dollars to add eleven more chip manufacturing plants in Texas. The company revealed the plans and parts to compete for financial incentives program in the state before it expires this year. Samsung is already investing 17 billion dollars in taxes on an advanced chip making facility. We'll start with SNAP which plunged in late trading after a major slowdown in ad spending. Second quarter revenue grew 13 percent to just more than one point one billion dollars. That missed estimates years ago so still outpaced its rivals Facebook and Twitter. It's not didn't issue third quarter guidance but says so far this period revenue is. One to beat on. Most top lieutenants is said to be under internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard to get construction materials. Oh we God. Ash-Har is the executive running Tesla's Texas factory. Sources have told Lou that Tesla plans to part ways with offshore. But in terms of his eggs that are still being worked out some employees have already been fired over the investigation. Samsung Electronics is floating the idea of spending almost 200 billion dollars to add eleven more chip manufacturing plants in Texas. The company revealed the plans and parts to compete for financial incentives program in the state before it expires this year. Samsung is already investing 17 billion dollars in taxes on an advanced chip making facility. And those are your latest business headlines. Davis is minutes away from the open of trade and I think it's broken. That came out with a quite a interesting note here. I guess this just to summarize here they're looking at TV space and several of their names and their ratings are going to come up on your screens right now mostly fairly bullish calls yearly auto x palm and kneel by essentially except for. Those price targets on your screens. Just do the math of course given where current levels are. That's out of Boca. Right. In terms of the markets though it's been a good week for most. CSI 300 has lost some little bit of steam here. So yellow line 50 day moving average prices. Obviously why it's we've put a curved line. And just to kind of show you with that bull market and that sort of gravitational pull lower into current support the bottom of your screen shows you advance decline line. So just an idea. Certainly a breath and sort of market support and participation in this sort of rally and into where we are right now as we really head into the sort of low summer minds. Volumes have been really on the lighter side this week. So we'll track that very closely. It takes us into the agenda forward today. Does a bond auction by the way I think to five you're not mistaken. There we go. Jeebies sectors to watch casinos. We'll find out maybe very soon whether or not they will be able to reopen July 20 third. That's tomorrow. If conditions do of course cooperate support levels 50 day moving average and the Hang Seng Tech Index. And we'll talk about those first two bits there. The latest on the mortgage boycotts and really that widening in credit spreads in dollar high yields. Twenty six percent yield. You want that. Any takers. This is Bloomberg. What's happening. Here we go. Forty five seconds to the final session of the week. It's looking good. We are seeing a little bit of momentum there. I need to see volumes though. Pick up yesterday obviously coming off quite a little base money to Wednesday. So we'll see what happens as far as this is concerned. Not a lot of data points out today. If you're in the sort of fixed income space couple of things to note here. There's a 91 day bill. SEAL is a five year CGT bond sale. Just keep that in mind. We'll get to what's happening in the high yield space in just a moment. That would just really just blowing out in the dollar bond market given what's happening and given the mortgage boycott situation there. Five seconds city open. It's looking like we are going to get some momentum at least in the opening minutes. Couple of sectors to watch and we'll talk about this a bit later on. Things like this for example on the back of that note out of bull com Macao casinos do we get an update tomorrow. Do things reopen as far as casinos go. So decent open one and a half percent as far as the tech space is concerned. That's certainly the news out of D.C. in many ways. And we'll really have to wait and see. What this really means is that the book and as far as that specific story is concerned we can talk about the broader sort of realistic here if that happens and de-listing risk of what more than 200 others in the U.S.. Ali Baba back above about 100 bucks. Excellent. I talked about this to some Macao and multi by the way. I think we had a 20 percent first half feeling. Numbers were out. There we go. Thank you so much. First half nets up about 20 percent. Now as promised it takes us into the John bond market here. And you know. Twenty three percent was the yield the latest stretch of losses in dollar high yield bonds here. And as you can see the bottom panel is the price change. And we're down what 10 percent this month worst month so far this year a little bit more. Worst month in about 10 years. And anyone who wants yield. You have 26 percent on the table right now. Have you any takers there. And it goes into really these projects and delayed projects on the mainland. Just to give you a sense of just scale and where most of that or who the developers are. Ever grand is obviously very soon. Basically almost the same list as you know some of the ones we were worried about last year. Same thing. Right. It's just a different iteration cash flow issues. And then being able to complete that fire sort of back out then you have to turn to the bank. So what does it mean for the banking sector and the risk profile this creates or changes. Let's bring in our next guest who actually does think that the boycott crisis there could weaken the asset quality of banks. Great move. Head of Greater China Bank Ratings at Fitch Ratings is here with us in our studios also in blue like myself. And hopefully of course that is just the color of what we're wearing not so much the feeling out there of the banks. Take us through your latest report here. What's the what's what's your latest takeaway. Yeah I mean in terms of the number of all sides of mortgages that are involved in these continents humanity and small for most of the banks I think they've publicly made announcements. In most cases we're talking kind of point zero one percent of their overall mortgage portfolio. So surely on the surface it looks like it's a small thing. But the bigger issue here is whether things will spiral. There are also new suggesting that even some of these suppliers for property developers are now sort of joining the movement and suggesting that they will also delay repayment. So the major concern for us is whether you know if the property market if sales volumes don't recover as we expect in the second half of the year what that ultimately means to the property market in the longer run and what that means in terms of banking sector resilience because mortgage lending by and large is a very big segment for banks. On average it's about 20 percent from banks notebook. And for some banks that ratio can be even as high as 30 percent. So it is a major issue that we're watching very closely. Fitch. So short term is it still just a profit impact for most banks. It's not a it's not a solvency crisis. We're not even. Yes. Yes that's right. But the concern is you know with also broader economic challenges some of that's been quantified because of Covid restrictions and also just just tighter economic situations. What that means to homebuyer confidence in second half I think that's also something we're watching very closely because ultimately you know think things are fine for a few months until they're not tied. Exactly. And if the housing transactions numbers come come back they don't recover. And that's when we're we're in a much bigger trouble. And in that sense a lot of this is contingent to your point on what happens in the housing market really like what happens in many places in the world. Right. When housing prices are going up. Most of the other sort of smaller problems go. This report also makes in the views of your colleagues at Carver property and what assumptions are you making. As Fitch rating as far as that's concerned what's going to happen to the housing market. In general we do expect some recovery although we're looking at Stuart just for the single digit growth into 2023. OK. So this year we're we're still maintaining a very cautious songs on the property sector. Worst case scenario as far as nonbank NPL is for example are concerned. Do we get to a point where some of these banks need to raise some money. Yeah I think capital raising is on the cards. Whether there's some crisis or not for the larger banks is for regulatory requirements for some of these smaller banks. Basically the the capital raising is just a way for them to keep pace with their expansion. So I think capital raising is going to be on the agenda in terms of worst case scenarios. You know we've done various tests as it out. We've run serious series of stress tests on the sector. Generally speaking you know if we do see mortgage NPL rising over 2 percent from about zero point three percent currently then at that level that's where we start to see more systematic stress with a system that would be consistent with experience in for example Hong Kong and time line which seems a bit far away given where things are right that DAX the exterior stream parameter of that stress test that you're doing. Yes that would be the kind of scenario where we would start to see the rating. Headroom started to cheer me on on a standalone basis for some banks. OK. So I'm guessing that's an indirect way of saying you're not even close to looking at changes some of your ratings here or are you getting to a point for some of these banks. Yeah. Well first of all I would stress that for Fitch our ratings on the Chinese banks on a second Covid governments are. That's right. Chipping. So in that sense you know that while there might be some deterioration in the intrinsic sentiment profile at the moment there's no reason to suggest that these incidents will reduce government support propensity. So at the moment we've got a stable outlook on all of our bank ratings. Yeah. The put as they say. All right. Here's some of our analysts here have altered crunch their own numbers as far as the banking sector is concerned. And they basically say the big banks are going to be fine. It's the smaller rural local ones that need to be worried about. Are you making that distinction too. We don't cover the. We don't reach the small rural banks in China. But we have said in previous publications that yes that's the weakest link in the system where there is no exposure to property or exposure to weaker customers. And in general that they've always been the weakest link. Right. Earnings season is coming up. Apart from this what other themes are you tracking as far as the next reporting season. We're also looking at margin developments quite closely because ultimately China's banking system is very reliant on net interest income. And unlike the rest of the world where rates are rising and in China where we're actually looking at a reduction in rates scenarios that ought to have some pressure on margins as well especially in a time when government is against. So urging banks to lower borrowing costs as to reduce the interest burden for the average Paul Allen. Yep. It's certainly a different business cycle isn't it in China. Great. Thank you so much. Great view there out of Fitch Ratings. Their latest report is out. Watch this closely. I guess it's a short version of that to the point we were just talking about there. We would talk about mortgages and rising rates. I mean certainly in Hong Kong because of the peg we kind of need to follow where the Fed goes in that. But as you can see the Hong Kong dollar has been pushing the weekend off the trading range. And I think this next charts about to explain to you why that is going to be the case. And I'll tell you why that secondary is important. The spread between labor and high was obviously widened a little bit. That's really pushed a Hong Kong dollar to the week weekend of it. And it's not going to push the banks here. According to I think it's 12 economies that we've spoken to at Bloomberg the first increase in the prime rate here in Hong Kong since twenty eighteen. That is the expectation there. And certainly in a lot of ways the latest challenge if you will to the ongoing cooling of the property market here in Hong Kong. So just watch it very very closely and everything to get here as far as that bank story is concerned. You can read all about that by the way that is on your Bloomberg. That should also be on the Web site today. Just search in Hong Kong. Hong Kong banks to be more comprehensive. The European Central Bank raised its key rate by 50 basis points for its first increase in eleven years and that was ahead of most expectations. The hike ends an eight year experiment with sub zero borrowing costs. The central bank says more rate rises may be coming. President Christine Lagarde also announced a tool to prevent borrowing costs from jumping. Sadly in weaker economies we expect inflation to remain undeservedly high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. Italy will hold an early election on September 25th after Mario Jihye Lee resigned as prime minister and president. Sergio Matt Miller officially called the vote after dissolving parliament. Polls suggest a center right coalition then might the brothers of Italy could have a keen majority. But the euro area's third biggest economy now faces months of political uncertainty. But the euro area's third biggest economy now faces months of political uncertainty. Noble news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake. However more than twenty seven hundred journalists and also more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is no money. David thank you so much. Let's get you more in the ISE. This ongoing U.S. earnings season snap was really the big one in terms of the report and its massive move down the price in your post market trade here. It's obviously the popular Snapchat app in case you didn't know what the application was extended trade massive move down obviously flagging a major slowdown here in terms of ad spending. The bad news really caused some of the other big tech plays here social media stocks to be more specific to tumble as well. So this is a theme to watch Su Keenan. She's with us out in New York to talk us through this. And Sue I mean even the CEOs said he wasn't happy with the results. And that tells you something already doesn't it. Yeah. The official statement from the company is we're not satisfied with the results we've delivered regardless of the headwinds and headwinds it turns out are significant. This is a social media app that depends on advertising dollars and advertisers are slashing budgets far more than expected. That is a trend that's being attributed to the general economic downturn and uncertainty. You're looking at the stock which collapsed after hours. At one point it was down 28 percent. Period. That a little bit. But it also knocked down a number of other stocks including the QQQ which is an ETF that mirrors the tech heavy Nasdaq. So all of these social media stocks are also dependent on advertising dollars are took a big hit. And that may translate into a bearish open for those stocks. In the Friday U.S. Open second quarter revenue grew 13 percent to one point one billion. That fell short of analysts expectations for one point 1 4 billion. Advertisers are slashing budgets again. The combination of macroeconomic headwinds platform policy changes that's a reference to Apple which now requires firms like SNAP to get the iPhone users permission before they can track them to find out what their interests are. And the broader economic uncertainty snaps his rule attributed to this result very daily. Users were actually above what analysts expected. But again the focus was on these numbers. ISE snap not giving guidance going forward for the third quarter. They're also reining in hiring. They had already told staff they were going to tamp down hiring but they have now saying they're going to significantly cut back on hires. And that mirrors what we're hearing from a lot of other tech companies. So far many investors will be looking to snap for clues on how to look forward to matter. And Google which is owned by Alphabet which will all be reporting later this month. Yeah look. Yeah I mean even before that. Sue I mean it. I mean Twitter reports today and I mean the same solar winds and gravitational forces I would imagine also apply applies to Twitter. I mean what can we expect from those results given what we've heard from SNAP by solar winds. You're talking about advertising dollars. It is this same advertising dollars the same pie that all of these companies depend on on Twitter reports. Yes. Before the Friday U.S. Open are the analysts are expecting them to be in line 14 cents a share for profit. But there's so much uncertainty now surrounding this company with the mosque drama that is weighing on this stock. Elan Mosque making a forty four billion dollar takeover offer and then trying to walk away from that situation now headed for a Delaware courtroom. Twitter has said they will not have a conference call that will issue a statement. So any indication of what is going on with the Twitter mosque fight and the planned lawsuit which is now heading for a courtroom or trial in October. That would be in this statement. A lot of uncertainty hanging over Twitter. So this is getting a lot more attention analysts say than it normally would. So a lot of eyes will be on this report. Back to you. Absolutely. Su Keenan there live for us out of New York. Just ahead here we'll head to Washington again to get the latest out of the House committee's hearing on. The attack on Capitol Hill on Jan 6 the latest there is just ahead. This is Bloomberg. All right. Welcome back to the shows here. So we are at about mid-morning here in the Asia Pacific with Hong Kong to be more specific of course taking place in Washington Thursday night. These live hearing of course on the events that took place on January 6. In fact let's get you the latest on this with the congressional committee has now in fact heard that senior White House aides have pushed then President Donald Trump to issue a strong and direct message to rioters attacking the capital. On that date last year. Let's get it over now. In fact right there to the capital in D.C. with our political news director Jody Schneider. So Jody between I guess these last few hours are some key takeaways. What's been the latest so far where you are. David the key takeaways are that the committee has been trying to show that Donald Trump once the riders came to the capital not only did not try to stop them even though he was given advice from all his senior staff to do so but that he inflamed things with a tweet that he sent out where he called at that time Vice President Pence a coward for agreeing to certify the results of the election for Joe Biden. And at that point we are we were shown video at just after the tweet was sent of how things got much worse at the Capitol. We were also given there was also testimony from key people in the White House on that day including Matt Potter a deputy national security adviser and Sarah Matthews who was a deputy spokesperson a communications person. And they gave testimony that people around them and the cap in the White House at that point were trying very hard to get the president to make a statement telling the rioters to call it off to go home. And the president didn't do that. So that is the case that has been they've been making here and they've been making it compellingly both with the witnesses and also with the tweets and with the footage of what was happening at the Capitol that violent mob at the Capitol on that January day quite literally Jodi plotting them on the same timeline or time scale so to speak in terms of this ongoing controversy that may or may not be hanging in the room tonight. What what would what would that be. Well the Secret Service which of course was involved in this on that day that almost all of their tweets and their communications rather their emails to one another their text to one another have disappeared. There's very few of them remaining. And there is there are allegations that they have been deleted which could result in criminal charges if that was found to be the case. The. There is the Homeland Security Committee. The Homeland Security Department is investigating this. But it is a very curious kind of development. We also heard interestingly David from Liz Cheney who has been presiding. She's Republican on the committee. She's been presiding tonight because Bennie Thompson the chair of the committee the Democratic chair of the committee has Covid in this as had to do this remotely. But what the what she was saying was that more evidence as these hearings have gone on this summer more evidence has continued to come out and that they don't think they're done with their work that there may be other hearings like this and that they're continuing they will continue to look at evidence through the month of August. Blackstone cashed out of big deals in the second quarter helping ease the pain of write downs. Distributable earnings soared 86 percent from a year earlier to two billion dollars. That was driven by 29 billion from deal sales at the same time. Write downs on holdings of the world's largest alternative asset manager led to a net loss of twenty nine point four billion dollars. HSBC is selling its Russian unit to local lender Expo Bank. It's the latest international bank to exit the country after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The bank didn't disclose terms of the deal. HSBC stopped providing retail banking in Russia several years ago. But while still offering services to international corporate clients working in the market. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the US consumer remains healthy in the face of inflation and geopolitical turmoil. He told Bloomberg the bank is seeing borrowing and spending increase with loans including credit cards and mortgages back to pre pandemic levels. He also told us they're sticking to their original hiring guns even as other big corporations pull back. We don't have any plans to make any major adjustments because frankly we have those plans to adjust our headcount at all times. It's a constant planning process for companies. How do we use that human capital that that great team we have even more efficient effectively inefficient. Write downs on holdings of the world's largest alternative asset manager led to a net loss of twenty nine point four billion dollars. HSBC is selling its Russian unit to local lender Expo Bank. It's the latest international bank to exit the country after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The bank didn't disclose terms of the deal. HSBC stopped providing retail banking in Russia several years ago. But while still offering services to international corporate clients working in the market. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the US consumer remains healthy in the face of inflation and geopolitical turmoil. He told Bloomberg the bank is seeing borrowing and spending increase with loans including credit cards and mortgages back to pre pandemic levels. He also told us they're sticking to their original hiring guns even as other big corporations pull back. We don't have any plans to make any major adjustments because frankly we have those plans to adjust our headcount at all times. It's a constant planning process for companies. How do we use that human capital that that great team we have even more efficient effectively inefficient. Those units Bloomberg business news headlines. All right. For a look at these markets right now let's start things off with a look at some of your benchmarks on the Chinese mainland here. So it's Friday 20 points to the upside on CSI. Three hundred. In terms of market breath today it's nothing very consistent here as far as I guess one direction or the other. So you just about split in between down about 130 160 up. Obviously a single digit unchanged as far as Hong Kong is concerned though slightly more breadth if you will but nothing really groundbreaking. I mean we'll really need to wait for a lot more of these sort of good days and to turn the tide as far as momentum market breath. You know some key technical resistance levels are certainly way ahead of us. 