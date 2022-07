00:00

You're watching DAYBREAK ASIA coming to you live from New York Sydney and Hong Kong. Counting down to Asia's major market open. The top stories this hour. A cautious start ahead for Asia after snaps disappointing earnings take the shine off a U.S. equity rally. Markets also digesting the first ECB hike in over a decade raising by 50 basis points while unveiling its new crisis management tool. Plus president buying and tests positive for Covid as cases continue to surge globally driven by the spread of more infectious variance. Oh Sherry Heidi we're just awaiting some PMI data from Australia. But in the meantime whilst we do await that we are just continuing to watch those moves we're seeing in the bond space this morning particularly what we're seeing in that 10 year yield. We are seeing it dropped this morning signs or concerns here around those economic indicators we have from the US to the leading index now indicating a recession at the end of the year. And lots of reflection really on what the size and the scope of the contraction will be. Meanwhile the Aussie dollar just weakening a little bit this morning. It had been touching those July highs over the previous session rallying for three straight sessions. Aussie futures meanwhile lost close to the upside. But overall if you change on now broadly speaking here we are looking at to a bit of a down day in Asia. Japanese stocks looking for some losses at the open. But Heidi I'm going to toss it back to you. You know we're seeing a miss on just about every front when it comes to the PMI numbers coming out of S & P Global Australia for the month of July. That is a preliminary number. Composite services and manufacturing all declining from the previous reading. We are seeing the flash manufacturing PMI coming in at fifty five point seven falling from fifty six point two. We are seeing output unchanged. New orders though rising and in fact seeing the highest rating for new orders since April 20 22 when it comes to that services PMI. We're seeing a full a pretty significant fall to fifty point four from fifty two point six. That's the lowest reading since January. And we are seeing employment falling as well to the lowest since January as well. Prices charged clearly with the inflationary backdrop rising to the highest readings since that series began. So we're seeing a pullback but still of course all of those readings still above that 50 level that suggests expansion. Those inflationary pressures that you mentioned Heidi really felt across the board. Right. AT & T today plunging in the US session because they're now saying that customers are putting off paying their phone bills. We did see the best three they gain here in the U.S. in about two months. We saw that recoup of those losses given some optimism on earnings tech a tech rally in the New York session not means seen here in the after hours session in U.S. futures in Asian trading. Take a look at the Nasdaq 100 because of snaps disappointing results and that really pointing to a major slowdown in advertising. So what does that mean for ad dependent tech giants like Mirror Alphabet Twitter. Coming up later the 10 year yield below that 3 percent level. Recession fears recession fears given though of course we have us jobless claims again now climbing to an eight month high. We've had the Philadelphia Fed factory outlook plunging to the lowest since 1979. That was felt in the oil space as well which really lost ground in the New York session slightly rebounding in the Asian session still below that. One hundred dollars a barrel level Heidi. Well we're of course talking about the ECB as well doubling the expected size of its first rate hike in 11 years saying that the eco data will now determine the size of future moves. Let's get more from Bloomberg's global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. And Kathleen it's almost a tradition for the ECB to begin a tightening cycle with some sort of crisis going on in the background this time. It's an Italian political crisis. Previous times they've had to reverse course. So there's quite a bit of risk here with this move unless three's a charm Heidi because no no situation exactly like the previous one. But I must say if I were the ECB I would look at that that factoid and feel just a little more nervous about this. But a 50 basis point rate hike had been signaled by Christine Lagarde. I think people didn't pay close enough attention to a speech she made on June 28 where she said if inflation is accelerating that would be an instance where gradualism was no longer appropriate. I like that several times yesterday I think and people in our eco team in Frankfurt did so as well. Even so it was a surprise to many people in the markets. And why did they do it. Well because inflation's spreading. I think it's very important that this was unanimous. Seems to me that last year the Hawks led the Federal Reserve towards more aggressive rate hikes in 2022. It's the hawks at the ECB leading the ECB towards and more aggressive hikes at a time when inflation is out of control. Maybe it's the hawks we have to paying more attention to price. Price differences are spreading. They're spreading across more sectors Legarde said. Inflation is going to remain undesirable high for a while. Very important to that she made it very clear in answer to questions drop the September guidance. As you remember back in June they were saying three rate hikes 25 basis points each. And now they're saying. She said specifically we are going to go meeting by meeting. They are going to watch the data. Forward guidance is receding as they have to have a more a more flexible and more nimble miss message perhaps as Jay Powell would say that the new transmission protection instrument the anti fragmentation tool is out on the table. We don't have a lot of details. Anybody can use it. It's not clear what the indicators are that are going to suggest that they need to use that. ECB saying we'd rather not use it but won't hesitate to do so if we need to. Sherry. And given how the Italian political crisis looks given the German born versus Italian blood is remaining very wide. Maybe they'll be coming. Although Reuters reporting today that it was not discussed the German political crisis many times local crisis at this meeting. So we'll see. Kathleen Hays our global economics and policy editor with the latest on that ECB meeting. For more on how markets are digesting that decision. Let's bring in our M Live strategist Mark Brownfield. Mark really the markets didn't know what to make of this sudden euro rally that we saw in the beginning completely fading. But as you were mentioning earlier it comes on the day when the Italian government was falling apart. And so that obviously a major challenge for everybody in Europe. There is such a core part of the whole eurozone and you're seeing huge volatility in the Italian bonds have spread with German you which was widened to gain which is very significant. And it's a huge headache for the ECB although they're introducing this new crisis tool traders have got some question marks about how effective it will be when you have such significant risks taking place in a country like Italy. So whether or not they can get their act together and really calm down the Italian bond market if you look at the way it performed yesterday traders are not so sure about that. And that's obviously the impact on the euro currency as well. And as Christine Lagarde says she is two years leaving guidance open as to where the ECB ECB goes next. Well if they can't keep control of the Italian market then it's going to be very hard to do do another big interest rate hike. We saw U.S. stocks notching their best three day rally since May. But then of course those snap numbers really casting doubt to the the Brazilians when it comes to this bear market bounce will particularly when it comes to the tech sector. I think that the snap one is probably being overdone. If you remember the last time that's an issue that the NASDAQ index was down a couple of percent. It's a pretty mild setback. We're seeing so far in Asia today and it did rally pretty well yesterday. I think far more significant is the U.S. data. We saw some pretty soft data. People are particularly concerned about the job market continuing claims rising. And if you look at the Philly Fed numbers dropping to the lowest since May 2020 that's pretty alarming. So it's much more a case of how quickly is the U.S. economy slowing. What to look for in terms of what that means for peak yields. And you've got the Fed meeting next week. So investors are much more concerned about has the job market already peaked. Is he going to get worse. And what can the Fed do about it. These are the bigger questions really rather than just one small tech company. So for now stocks are hoping to believe that the peaking year which is not far away. And that's what's helping to drive the S & P index. Bloomberg's and lives tranches Mark Brownfield on what's happening across markets. And of course we saw that dip in the US session today in the morning when we got President Biden's Covid. Diagnose says he tested positive after returning from a five day trip to the Middle East. This coming at a time as House committee prepares for its final hearing into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Let's get more on all this with Bloomberg governments Jack Fitzpatrick. Jack let me get started with President Biden. How's he doing. He seems to be doing all right. He put out a video wearing a blazer and his sort of dress business casual out on the balcony of the White House saying he was doing well being productive. Obviously a very different set of circumstances than when the last president got Covid. This is a vaccinated president boosted president. They're giving him packs loaded. So you know the virus can work its way and it can change in terms of how you're doing from one day to the next. But he put out a video to show everybody to he's doing fine for now and obviously has a good medical situation in terms of being vaccinated and giving given a good therapeutic. We're also hearing the House panel's eighth meeting into the January 6 attack on the capital. What are we expecting from this round the witnesses. What do we expect to hear. And is this likely to be the last one or do we expect further ones. You know it's tough to answer that last part. This was supposed to be the big finale. That's one reason why it's on in primetime here in the Eastern Standard Eastern Time zone in the US. But they have come across so much information that they're continuing their work. They're going to continue to do interviews. And it's possible there will be more hearings after this. Today's hearing will focus on 110 to 417 p.m. Eastern Time January 6 20 21 and exactly what the then president Donald Trump did do and didn't do during that time. They're focused on his inaction to help as he as the committee views knew about violence at the Capitol. We may hear about communication between Trump and lawmakers including Kevin McCarthy. And this all culminated in a video that eventually came out after more than three hours of violence at the Capitol in which Trump did eventually tell people to go home. The details of how that came together will be a significant focus. And the chairman of the committee Bennie Thompson has said it actually took Trump six takes to do that video. So the details of his own negotiation with his staff and and reluctance to take answer is the focus today. Well we're watching for that as our hearing is scheduled to get underway at the top of the next album by governments Jack Fitzpatrick with a preview. Let's get you to Vonnie Quinn who's in New York with the first what headline money. Heidi thank you. Italy will hold an early election on September 25th after Mario Draghi resigned as prime minister. President Sergio Matt Miller officially called the vote after dissolving parliament. Polls suggest a center right coalition led by the brothers of Italy could have a clear majority. But the euro area's third biggest economy now faces months of political uncertainty. Russia has resumed sending gas to Europe through its biggest pipeline. But uncertainty remains about future flows. Delivery returns to 40 percent of capacity after a 10 day maintenance period. For now the restart eases Europe's fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin would keep the pipeline shut. But a spare turbine that's been under a parent Canada remains held up in transit in Germany. Tokyo has reported its highest number of Kobe cases since the pandemic began. The city recorded nearly thirty two thousand new infections on Thursday topping the previous record set in February. Coburn's resurgence has been driven by the spread of more infectious variants. It comes as Japan begins reopening to tourists and residents as they prepare for summer holiday travels. China's banking regulator has vowed to ensure that developers finish building pre sold homes as more people threatened to boycott mortgage payments. An official with China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would work with the BBC and governments to ensure stability. Regulators are trying to defuse a growing consumer revolt that risks spreading the real estate crisis to the banking system. Bloomberg has learned that Russia is preparing to hold referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by its troops. Sources say that would potentially give Vladimir Putin some grounds to absorb those territories into Russia as early as September. Annexation would signal Moscow's unwillingness to discuss giving up seeds land and any future peace talks. The Kremlin has denied it's planning any votes in occupied regions. No news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. Economic activity is slowing. Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine is an ongoing drug on growth. We expect inflation to remain undesirable high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. ECB President Christine Lagarde there. Let's bring in we talk attach our chief emerging market Asia and Europe strategist at t these securities. We. Good to have you with us. Of course we saw that greater than expected rate hike from the ECB something that you in your recent notes even said would go against recent communications its forward guidance dead now. And what would that mean for the markets. That's a good question. Clearly central banks are not saying one thing and doing another thing. And we heard from some time for the ECB that a 25 basis points was was most likely. And markets are pretty much expected that and suddenly we had these leads in 50 basis points. So I think you're right. Forward guidance has become a little bit more unpredictable or not necessarily useless but it's not giving us that guidance as we would have expected. Central banks are clearly hiking more aggressively across the board and not just the ECB. We've had a spate of upward surprises on rates from central banks globally both in developed and in emerging markets. And it's really playing catch up here to rising inflation. And what's happening here is that growth is kind of being put on the back seat. Economic activity is clearly weakening globally but inflation is the clear focus for central banks. And I think that's going to continue to mean rates moving significantly higher. That said ECB and other central banks have been front loading and I think it means less need for more aggressive hikes thereafter. What does this mean though for Europe itself when you have so much turmoil in Italy right now with Mario Draghi stepping down the risk backdrop and that anti fragmentation tool at the same time. Right. It's a difficult one. Unlike the US where there's still consumer balance sheets are still pretty healthy. Europe is struggling with weak demand. So you have the energy crisis that's unfolding. Clearly the Ukraine war that's still ongoing on the on the border. You've got other pressures clearly that on growth that are continuing across the board. So the ECB is in a difficult situation here but they have now really said that they want to focus on inflation. When you've got inflation four times the target there's no of a choice here. So the ECB has to act. And even if it means weaker growth. And so unfortunately it means a mild recession or more in Europe in the next several months. But it also means the ECB has to keep on hiking rates. So we could see another 50 basis points at the next meeting followed by 25 basis points hike thereafter until we get to a neutral rate of around one and a half percent from the ECB later. When it comes to the dollar which of course is such a big driver for what happens with a lot of other currency pairs. We've seen a bit of softening over the past few days from the greenback. We heard from the bear OJ saying essentially this is largely a dollar problem not necessarily just a yen weakness problem. So does this kind of make us question if we've we've peaked when it comes to the heights of the dollar. Well certainly we have the question. I think it's still unlikely that we reached a peak yet. But that said look I think any dollar gains from here are going to be more of a grind than the sharp rally we've seen in recent months. A lot is in the price in terms of interest rate markets and fed rate hikes. For example a 75 basis point hike is more than price at the July meeting for the Fed hikes more significantly thereafter as well. So I think we would see much in the price of the dollar. I think we'll find it more difficult to move higher. But that said look I think it's still a buy on dips. I think when you look at the complexity what's happening with the euro parity is still very much a magnet. The euro is still going to struggle to make much ground here. You know the ECB hiked at a time when Italy's government has fallen apart. Peripheral bond spreads are coming under pressure. And so it's difficult to see how the euro can rally for me. And we talked about the weaker growth outlook as well. So it does still look like the dollar is the more favorite currency. So is the short yet and trade. Obviously one of the hottest macro trades of the year is it looking overdone or is there really nothing standing in the way given that Governor Kuroda said that they won't be targeting the yen. Yeah I think there's little to stand in the way here. It's hard to see dollar and come off too significantly from these sort of levels even though we've been approaching obviously 140. That could be a line in the sand. But again we're not expecting intervention from Bank of Japan nor are we expecting to see any shift in the yield curve targeting which they've pretty much said they're not going to do despite the moves in dollar yen. So if anything the weakness in the yen is probably going to help reach the Bank of Japan's inflation target and not give them more support on that front. But clearly there's a bit of backlash domestically for a weak the yen. But it really is hard to see dollar yen pull back to significantly from these levels given as I said the fact that the dollar continues to be a bit of a buy on dips until we have seen significant resilience in the Chinese yuan though. Where are we headed here when you're also hearing from Premier Li Katrine that he might be a little bit more flexible with that five and a half percent growth. Well that's right. Look I think the yuan certainly when you look on a trade weighted bases actually has rebounded. Dollar yuan has moved higher but less of an extent than other Asian currencies. So you say the yuan is somewhat resilient and I think that will continue to be the case although we do expect to see gradual depreciation against the dollar in the months ahead as China's current account worsens. And still given the fact that we're seeing limited capital inflows coming into China from foreign investors. So it still sees some weakness. But look I think growth outlook is certainly under pressure. Five and a half percent. That's very very difficult to achieve. Our forecast is three point eight percent. Now we've had a bit of a rebound in June data but with the housing market coming under more and more pressure in China a lack of significant stimulus in the pipeline. It's really hard to see growth hit that five and a half cent target. Always great to chat with potential there from T.D. Securities. And you can get a roundup of the stories that you need to know to get your day going. In today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers can find that at Daily Go. It's also available on the mobile in the Bloomberg Anywhere app. And you can customize the settings. Of course you just get the news on the industries and the assets that matter most to you. This is Bloomberg. We're counting down to the start of trade in Tokyo and Seoul some of the stories that we're watching. Tokyo just reporting its highest number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. Of course we have seen the spread of more infectious variants just as Japan started reopening to tourists. Japan also reportedly mulling plans to provide a fifth call on the virus shot to limited groups of people on the corporate side. We are watching Komatsu shares after Kathy. Words are like funds offloaded its stock ahead of the machinery maker's earnings next week. Over in South Korea the government planning to exempt taxes on the interest income and capital gains for non residents. Foreign companies investments also in state bonds and monetary stabilization bonds are also included in the proposal. Also on the tax front top corporate tax reduction to 22 percent from 25 percent could be under way plus some major company earnings to keep an eye on. Kia Hyundai Mobius and Industrial Bank of Korea set to report their second quarter financials today Heidi Cherry. Let's get a quick check of the latest business headlines. One of Elon Musk's top lieutenants is said to be under internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard to get construction materials. Ahmed Shah is the executive running Tesla's Texas factory. Sources have told Bloomberg that Tesla plans to part ways with Upshaw but terms of his exit are still being worked on. Some employees have already been fired over the investigation. Samsung Electronics is floating the idea of spending almost 200 billion dollars to add 11 more chip manufacturing plants in Texas. The company revealed the plans in part to compete for a financial incentives program in the state before expires this year. Samsung is already investing 17 billion dollars in Texas on an advanced chip making facility. Blackstone cashed out of big deals in the second quarter helping ease the pain of write downs. Distributable earnings soared 86 percent from a year earlier to two billion dollars. That was driven by twenty nine billion from deal sales at the same time. Write downs on holdings of the world's largest asset manager led to a net loss of twenty nine point four billion dollars. We're getting CPI numbers out of Japan the core price excluding fresh food coming in and gains of two point two percent back in line with economists estimates for the month of June a slight acceleration from the previous month. Take out food and energy. Core core CPI 1 percent gain which is slightly ahead of estimates. The headline inflation number year on year growth of two point four percent in line with estimates for the month of June. This is pretty much expected that core CPI would come in again above the 2 percent target for the month of June. But still of course a biologic does not like this sort of inflation cost push factors like food commodities weaker yen instead of the demand growth assault by the central bank. An interesting comment from Deutsche Bank. I want to mention they are saying that the builders confidence that inflation will stay under control sounds like a transitory argument we've seen in the past bell. In fact they are calling this as Bank of Japan having shades of RBA and that they might be too late to hike. Yeah that's certainly what their concern is that the BMJ should be actually looking to front load their hikes. But certainly as we continue to monitor these inflation projections we of course have the BMJ updating its inflation projection projections yesterday. That does lead to still this conjecture around where rates go from here. But with recession fears rising of course we are continuing to see fewer bets really being placed on bonds and the yen. Now the yen is still sitting around that same level. We had a bit of strength coming back into a post to be a decision. Governor Kuroda of course saying that no changes expected to try and prop up the currency in the short term. And really it would take massive hikes to get us to that point. Meanwhile NIKKEI futures just coming online looking flat here Heidi. Ahead of the open. Yeah. Let's get some more on those inflation numbers. Bugs Bloomberg's Isobel Reynolds joins us now for a bit more context in Tokyo. And Bell Isabel of course we heard from Governor Kuroda really standing firm. He's not interested in tweaking policy. He's not interested in changing WDC or targeting the yen. Yes that's right. I mean Covid is clearly sticking to his position. And I think if you look at the headline inflation figures you can understand how he comes to that conclusion. As we've seen over the past few months inflation in Japan is mainly led by those energy and food and commodity costs. And what the government has decided to do is to focus on making handouts. And so on fiscal policy that can help people who are hurt by that helps small businesses hurt by that rather than change monetary policy which risks a much bigger hit. What the governments say to small businesses and to homeowners who might not be able to cope with those higher interest payments. So what are they thinking is a plan forward when it comes to those inflationary pressures that we're seeing not to mention the concerns about global growth also slowing down. Yes well those are the two sort of clashing risks that everyone is being coming down the road. But I think I mean looking at the latest news for example on the food front we're seeing that there's possibly good news about wheat exports from Ukraine. And wheat has been one of the major pressures on food prices in Japan. That's relieved of the market and sort of stabilizes a bit there. That will help. Obviously the very low yen at the moment is another pressure on food prices that could make prices go up further. I mean that's a concern. But I don't think in itself to the public at large it's not really a concern. People are really not travelling abroad very much at the moment. So they're not really concerned so much directly about whether yen is although the government is clearly a bit concerned about take care of putting the highest number of Covid cases so far get in this pandemic. We see of course the arrival of the sub variants playing out there as well. Has there been much government response. Do we expect policy to change at all. Right. Well that the response so far has been very very muted and that I think it's because although we're seeing a peak now of cases BOVESPA which is almost double the previous peak that we had earlier in the year the number of serious cases investors feel remains pretty low. So I think at this point Prime Minister Kishi is preferring to err on the side of trying to keep the economy going. Although Japan's population is obviously the most elderly in the world and they do tend to be rather conservative about what they want to do in terms of the virus. I think he is very concerned about the economy at this point. But what he's doing is he's doing a bit more vaccination although that in itself is still quite limited. It's only for elderly people and people working in the medical field. But I think what we could see is that he will perhaps delay the sort of opening up of the border restrictions and. Researchers are number two able to come in each day and I think he looks at of kick that down the road that there's a kind of opening that he promised early earlier in the end. A Reynolds they are joining us from Tokyo. The latest on Covid-19 and the biology astounding path and really not giving in to global peer pressure when it comes to tightening. Blackstone Group made a call earlier this week that the Fed will need to go on a longer tightening cycle and rates could go as high as 5 percent to control inflation. CEO Jonathan Gray speaks to Bloomberg Sonali Basak on inflation and what Blackstone is doing to prepare its portfolio of companies for a recession. Well we've been always doing his talking to our companies and our people here about the changing environment. We've been highlighting inflation for some time. We're obviously talking to our companies about the slowing economic environment although many of our companies are seeing real strength on the ground. You know technology is traded off a bunch. And yet our enterprise software companies are doing quite well. I was talking to one of our big CEOs and he was talking about the strength in his business. So we're telling companies to be mindful of the environment but it's still decent on the ground today. And there's an awareness that they're slowing. So I think companies will show restraint. But but as I'd say overall the picture is still mixed and there's still a fair amount of economic momentum. So what about inflation. There's a debate on how much it's peaked versus how much. It could still be a huge problem for companies that are facing margin pressure. Where do you stand. I think it is a mixed picture on inflation. What we have is shipping costs coming down commodity costs coming down. But then in Europe energy is still quite challenging. Here in the U.S. labor markets are very tight. And I would say rental housing an area where we have substantial holdings we're seeing bigger much bigger increases than the shelter numbers in the government's statistics show. What I'd say is I think the inflation will head lower. The Fed is obviously focused on that but it will probably be sticky at a level in some of these areas for longer than people expect. And I think we have to get used to that. Your economists made a huge call this week about the Fed funds going to 5 percent. That is significantly higher than where the bank see it going. If if Fed funds go to 5 percent does it really need to go that high in order to control inflation. You know I think it's very hard to make predictions. So for me what I would say just directionally is I think this will be longer. Expect inflation to remain undesirable high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. President Biden has tweeted that he's doing great after testing positive for Covid-19. The White House says he's experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Pfizer's packs. The treatment by will isolate while continuing his duties via phone and zoom until he tests negative. I'm doing well. A lot of work. I'm going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime thanks for your concern. Keep the faith. The US Congressional Committee investigating January 6th Capital Wired will televise in prime time what could be its final hearing. Maybe a Democratic panel member says they'll be making the case that former President Donald Trump was derelict of duty. Evidence will be presented that Trump waited more than three hours before asking supporters the video to leave the building. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. Heidi. Well the tech industry has been widely criticized of course for its white male dominance and rampant racial and gender disparities when it comes to pay and promotions. Research from our next guest says company cultures prevent many women and people of color from progressing in the sector. But she says some simple ways to make tech less toxic. Joining us now is Joan Williams professor at UC Hastings College of the Law. Professor Williams great to have you with us. First of all you able to talk us through some of the main findings of your report. The main findings were we focused on women of colors experience and CAC. And we found that they experience more of every single kind of bias and white women do. And of course white women encounter more bias than white men do. But women of color reported for example 23 percentage points more of the kind of bias call proved again. Well you have to prove yourself over and over again. One of the other dramatic findings we found is that women of color often have to literally work hard harder than anyone else in the workplace. They have to work harder to prove themselves. But not only that they often are handed particularly in smaller companies. Whole departments to do on top of their regular jobs for example to do lead DTI or even to do all of each are or to be the office manager when these things are not part of their job description. And then of course when performance evaluation comes around they're assessed then typically just on what their job description is. So women of color have to literally do some unpaid work in order to get ahead which of course has really important implications for their performance. We know the challenges and the struggle to overcome that that the cultural bias institutional biases structural biases that we're talking about. Are there ways that you see it not being used that could be impactful in making more gains. Oh absolutely. In the pinning down the jellyfish report on women of color in tech we have very detailed best practices that many of them we have piloted with companies. Some of them we have shown with experiments have actually concrete effects in a short period of time to level the playing field for women of color. For example there is a very simple two page sheet that just reading people through it can increase the performance evaluations and the bonuses of women of color just. And that can take less than five minutes. So what we have found is that sometimes just an evidence based tweak to one of your business. This can level the playing field really in a short period of time. So companies rather than kind of angst thing about oh my gosh what can we do. Read the report read the bias to directors implement the bias interrupter. When it comes to gender disparity how important is factoring in child care. And parental leave and parental leave are an issue. But that's not really what this report focuses on. Quite apart from being. Work family issues that women speak. And some men do it. Well. Certainly companies should have equal parental leave and shouldn't expect men to take it. But quite apart from those issues even mothers who perform exactly the same as before they had children face what's called maternal bias. Other people assume that they're less committed even when they're doing exactly the same thing. So companies sometimes say well we just can't keep women because of work family issues. Very often companies I hate to say this women are leaving and telling you it's because of work family issues. But in fact it's because of bias in the workplace. It's because of your climate is that it is very easy to fix. You just need to go step by step. And if business is done by business system and fix it is that a reason why we see that huge compensation gap as well. Well you I mean again women are women who are doing is having exactly the same performance as men very often are being paid less. Very very systematically. Nothing to do with motherhood. Everything to do with bias. Another form of bias that we haven't talked about is that women often are judged much more harshly for not having quite the right emotional toll or being coming on too strong or being intimidating. For example intimidating is the word that black women in tech meet over and over again. And Latinas intact. We found over and over again or called things like ISE or sassy which are really interesting terms sort of like thing. You're acting above your station. You're not acting the way we expect. So you're acting more assertive authoritatively than we expect a woman like you to. Joan Williams really good having you on professor at UC Hastings College of the Law really talking about that. Really divergent. So we have a disparity between genders and races at the moment. And of course one of the places where we see that gender gap is in Japan despite the fact Heidi that we saw former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe really tried to push more women into the workforce. There was some success in his eight years in government. We actually had millions of women joining the workforce in Japan but with of course the banner of women that makes not just Abbott not makes the womenomics. But we haven't seen so much success when it comes to female executives. To be sure a lot of these new female workers as you say a lot of these companies had to come up with business plans to bring more women back to the workforce. A lot of them were filling these so-called irregular positions. So part time temporary contract positions more vulnerable to the slump that we saw when it comes to retention rates across the pandemic. So that meant that women made up the bulk of the jobs that were actually lost in the early months of the Covid pandemic at the senior level. It's just a lot of disappointment as you say the goal that they had of having women to fill 30 percent of leadership positions. We actually see essentially just a really slow drip. So those numbers 258 of almost two and a half thousand seats on the NIKKEI two to five index company boards were filled by women since IBEX stepped down in September 2020. So still a lot of work to do and a long ways to go. And speaking of the pandemic a long ways to go when it comes to Covid 0 for China as well. We're just getting that update in terms of how these areas of Shanghai are being targeted. The financial hub adding six medium risk areas that are subject to lockdown. And this really coming as we continue to see this stop start situation when it comes to the lockdown restriction fears the fears of returning to more severe lockdown restrictions. The cases continue to hover at around that two month high this week. Residents of previously hard hit areas are really growing very fearful. And a lot of health authorities still warning of the big challenges ahead as well as we get those numbers out of Shanghai 18 new local Covid-19 cases there. Lots more to come here on DAYBREAK Asia. This is Bloomberg. We are tracking the fallout of the global supply chain crunch and these are the top stories today. Mattel fell in late trade after reporting that second quarter margins were squeezed due in part to inflation and higher supply chain costs. The toy makers net sales were beat. And it expects sales to grow 8 to 10 percent for the full year. Ford says it's secured enough battery supply to build more than half a million electric vehicles annually by late next year. That is a huge leap from the 27000 Avis that it sold last year. Ford has also signed deals with road materials companies like BHP and Rio Tinto to sidestep shortages. Meanwhile Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for more investment in lithium refining to ease shortages in battery materials. Processors surge because it's limited to global capacity to deliver the ultra high purity metals needed for battery supply chains. Musk says lithium mining is easy but refining is much harder. Sherry Yeah. Take a look at lithium prices Heidi because of ease very slightly in the FT. In the past a few months. But still we'll take a look at that. Nearly 400 percent higher than a year ago. Bloomberg terminal users can read more about those stories in our newsletter Supply Lines. That's on any trade. And. Do these shares rose in the U.S. session after Chinese regulators slapped it with a one point two billion dollar fine after wrapping a yearlong probe. The decision removed some uncertainty hanging over the Rhine healer and may be a sign that the worst is over for China's tech sector. Let's get to Asia equities editor Catherine Knight. Catherine so how significant is this. Hey good morning. Yeah I mean this is definitely closure. And you have to remember this has been an 18 month two year sort of time now that this investigation is kind of broader crackdown on the sector started with you know when authorities suddenly pulled and groups IPO in late 2020. And this was kind of you know the Didi sort of saga had been a hallmark of this kind of tech crackdown. Things have really changed for this company. Right. You know now it only trades. How do you see in the US and the shares of tech you know the shares for this company and shares for all the other big tech had had fallen. But I think investors are quick to say that even though this has happened we aren't so sure because you know we remember we you know history has not been forgotten so quickly. And I think investors say this is great for the closure for this company. But ultimately there are concerns for the broader market. Is it too early to say that this signals the broader end to the tech crackdown. Right right. So this is something we've been asking investors and analysts for the last couple of days. Everyone says I'm not so sure. Right. There's still sort of a lot of things that are unresolved. You know what about the gaming side. Is that going to be settled. You know some of the crackdowns on the other sectors. Every time that someone has tried to call a bottom they have been proven surprise or wrong. So in this atmosphere with so much volatility I think that I think investors will need a little bit more time to see the dust settle before they can really get back in equities either. Catherine 9 there with the latest on Didi and tech regulations in China that we're very much focused on Capitol Hill right now. The second primetime hearing by the House committee investigating the January 6 20 21 insurrection. Now a lot of focus on president trumps. One hundred and eighty seven minutes of inaction. This of course as we have that our mob attacking the U.S. Capitol. The panel's eighth hearing already since June 9th. Heidi we'll see if this is the last one if we could see more witnesses coming forward. Yeah that is really key isn't it. This is supposed to be the finale the eighth hearing but we could actually get more. We're getting that started in just a few minutes or so. But looking of course in this hearing the first person narratives from those who were inside the West Wing of the White House in terms of what the former president was doing during the attack the efforts to get him to act sooner more decisively. We'll be hearing from Matt Pottinger who's a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration who resigned after the assault. Trump's deputy press secretary with some of the live witnesses. We'll be hearing from the also be video testimony. Cheri that will be key when it comes to some of those players the former White House chief counsel who called Trump's actions a dereliction of duty potentially. Also some insights again from a Van CAC Trump. That is all coming up next. And the market opens too. This is Bloomberg. This is a brigade year we're counting down to Asia's major market opens as China continues to battle is Covid outbreak. Tokyo hitting a pandemic vector and in cases and Heidi even president buying and testing positive for Covid. Right. And of course we continue to keep our focus on Capitol Hill as we get this final potentially final televised primetime hearing into the events of January 6th. That's getting under way just at the top of this hour. The focus will be one one hundred and eighty seven minutes Sherry. One hundred eighty seven minutes of an action by the former president Donald Trump as we saw that mob attacked the U.S. capital. That will be the focus in witness testimony and that hearing beginning right now. Let's get you the latest when it comes to the market open. So Bell is in Hong Kong. Thanks Heidi. We've got the opening now of Japan Australia Korea as well and cash. Treasury markets we are continuing to monitor those moves that we saw in the 10 year yield in the previous session posting their biggest drop here in weeks. A lot of concerns here about those economic signals we're getting from the US recession risks as well. As you mentioned Sherry President Biden testing positive for Cuba. Now those moves should surprise provide some support for Japanese bonds this morning. But also there is speculation around the path of the OJ because we did just have those inflation numbers coming out. And what is really important here were those core CPI numbers still rising beyond that 2 percent target coming in at two point two percent on the year. But still when you strip out the fresh food energy we're only seeing gains of 1 percent on the year. So the BMJ thinking that these price pressures are unlikely to be sustained here and because of that they're sticking with their easy policy settings. In terms of what we're seeing in the NIKKEI this morning we're coming online a little bit weaker again reflecting these recession fears that in the US. Turning now to Korea as well because we did have some producer price data coming out this morning as well quickening in the month of June. Now it does really signal how hard it is to bring down inflation and the battle against consumer prices commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. So we saw rising manufacturing price is also a key driver here of consumer prices in Korea at levels of course we haven't seen in more than two decades does certainly add to pressure on the B. OK they've already signaled that they're going to be moving forward in 25 basis point increments stocks wise. We're also keeping an eye on the chip makers this morning. We are seeing the cause DAX here gaining against the broader Cosby index. Now a couple of reasons for that. The primary one of course these moves that we're seeing for chip makers so specifically that the US is now clearing this deadline or this path towards providing more subsidies for domestic chip makers. That could also benefit though the biggest names in Korea and Japan possibly Taiwan as well although Gina Raimondo just speaking now at a conference saying that the dependence on Taiwanese chips is unsustainable. Let's quickly move now to Australia as well. The ASX 200 could be dented by those recession fears in the US as well as what we're seeing in China. The Covid outbreak here really expanding now. More districts under lockdown. Also keeping an eye on oil this morning. Brent crude is actually higher at the start but still Sherry we are looking at the longest drop this year yet. Of course does the main concern is really weighing on the markets and oil prices. Our next guest says the U.S. equity market is showing higher quality characteristics than other markets. But growth is likely to come from E.M. Asia. Joining us is Clara Chang global market strategist at J.P. Morgan. Clara good to have you with us. So what does this mean in terms of what you like in Asia as a time when we continue to see more Covid around the region and start and stop sort of reopen things around several different countries. Yeah that's right. Well recession risks have definitely risen in the developed markets but you know one of the bright spots that we're seeing is really in places like Asia Japan where you know a lot of the ISE economies are still continuing to reopen pretty strongly. And China even though it's still grappling with the credit situation. And more recently there's also been some concerns over the recovery of the property market. So we do believe that you know China's on track for a more strong rebound in the second half of 2022 and that should really help to bolster Chinese equity markets and the broader region as a whole when it comes to earnings. How dependent are Asian companies in the region and more globally. That's that's a good question because you know one of the bright spots that we're seeing is that if you were to break down so that if you were to break down the MSCI Asia Japan index if you look at where the geographical revenue all these companies are coming from is actually 80 percent from Asia. And within that 80 percent 40 percent is actually coming from China. So to the extent that we believe China's rebounding and Asia Japan region as a whole is starting to grow again then that should be a pretty positive offset to the gloom your global outlook. Interesting that you are quite constructive when it comes to China. There are some pretty major risks. One of them obviously is the fact that Covid 0 and these strategies potentially parts of Shanghai going back into lockdown the impact on supply chain all of that is going to put a cap on the productivity of stimulus and the ability for the economy to rebound. Right. Yeah. But you know there's a fair price for everything. If you look at how significantly valuations have given across many different sectors in the Chinese equity markets and if you look at how low earnings expectations have actually gone throughout the course of the year actually there is reason to believe that you are at peace Fred is a confluence of factors that invest in more positive on China as a forth. So we do believe that you know they will continue to grapple with the corporate situation. But the important thing is that they are adopting a much more flexible approach and avoiding locking down the cities as a whole and rather focusing on more problematic spots. A lot of this hinges on whether we see continued strength in the dollar. Do you assume that. And if so what do you avoid across the region that are going to be badly hit by the strength of the greenback. Yeah. So I think throughout the course of the year there are two reasons as to why the dollar has continued to remain quite strong despite expensive valuations. So the first reason is the hawkish Federal Reserve. And the second reason is the dollar's status as a safe haven currency. So given that the global outlook has didn't significantly it is not surprising that people have flocked to this safe haven asset to seek shelter. And historically it's not really been a big positive for Japan equities in general or emerging markets as a whole. When the dollar's strengthening cause these assets are more levered towards the global growth situation. So you know this is not to say that we want to avoid the region as a whole because there are bright spots and there are opportunities. You get more export oriented companies that stand to benefit from weaker currencies or more domestic people as companies that focus more on the local economic growth. Those are the opportunities that we're seeing at the. Clara Chang global market strategist at J.P. Morgan there we appreciate your time. Let's get a look at the early movers but what are you watching. Thanks Heidi. Just taking a look at the biggest chip makers here in Asia this morning because we have seen the U.S. now progressing even further to this promised aid for the biggest chip makers domestically there around 50 billion dollars worth. So how that is impacting Asia we are just seeing the tech stocks looking fractionally weaker here this morning. But broadly though we have seen them rallying up around 20 percent or nearly this month from the low. So these subsidies they could also of course help some of the biggest names in this region particularly in Korea and Japan. Gina Raimondo of course has been highlighting Taiwan and the dependence on ships there as a major risk to the sector. Let's turn now though also to look at some of these social media companies because SNAP really following this very disappointing earnings for the social media giant around ad revenue and receding spending. That has been a major drag on the stock and after hours. We are also seeing subsequent losses for its peers here in Asia Sherry. Right let's now get to Vonnie Quinn with the first one of the headlines Bonnie. Sherri thank you. Italy will hold an early election on September 25th after Mario Draghi resigned as prime minister and president. Sergio Mozzarella officially called the vote after dissolving parliament. Polls suggest a center right coalition led by the brothers of Italy could have a clear majority. But the euro area's third biggest economy now faces months of political uncertainty. Russia has resumed sending gas to Europe through its biggest pipeline. But uncertainty remains about future flows. Delivery returned to 40 percent of capacity after a 10 day maintenance period. For now the restart eases European fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin would keep the pipeline shut but spare a turbine that's been under repair in Canada remains held up in transit in Germany. Tokyo has reported its highest number of Covid cases since the pandemic began. The city recorded nearly thirty two thousand new infections on Thursday topping the previous record set in February. Cope with resurgence has been driven by the spread of more infectious variants. It comes as Japan begins reopening to tourists and residents prepare for summer holiday troubles. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. More than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry in Washington. The January 6 House committee has just started this latest televised hearing. The main focus will be President Trump's one hundred and eighty seven minutes of inaction as an armed mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Let's get more from Bloomberg's U.S. government reporter Emily Wilkins. Emily this is just a second prime time hearing. What are we expecting. So this is really expecting to hone in to a moment that I think was most shocking for a lot of people within Trump's party as the day. The fact that he had his vice president in the capital that he had his allies in Congress in the capital. And yet he did nothing to call off the mob that was potentially very dangerous. They got so close to device of Vice President Pence. And that's where a lot of the concern if you talk to Republicans in the days following January 6 a lot of them were very shocked by that. And a lot of this hearing is going to focus on what Trump did and did not do during that time. Why did he call the National Guard. Why did he try and talk to the Department of Defense to his attorney general. We're going to be hearing testimony today from Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger as well as deputy communications director's director Sara Matthews. Both of them were in the White House that day. Both of them were within Trump's orbit. And it's going to be very interesting again what the committee tries to do here as they have for all the hearings. It's really take folks who were inside the White House who were around former President Trump and let them tell the story of what happened that day. Emily this is supposed to be the last of a number of prime time televised hearings. Are we likely to hear more and have more of these hearings after tonight. So the committee has announced that they will be having more hearings come September. That's also around the time that we're expecting the committee to release some type of report showing what their findings are. Initially this was supposed to be the last hearing but since the committee has started doing these they've picked gained momentum. More people have come forward to speak with the committee. And the committee says it now has more information that it needs to share as well as process. Russia's unjustified aggression towards Ukraine is an ongoing drug on growth. We expect inflation to remain undesirable high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. ECB President Christine Lagarde is civilian doubling the expected size of his first rate hike in more than a decade saying that the economic data will determine the size of future moves. Let's get more from Bloomberg Global Economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays and count me in. I understand that inflation accelerated more than they expected. But why not just do what they said that they would be doing. And they guided the markets for 25 basis points. You know I think what's going on here is that there maybe is a bit of a shift a much more fundamental shift that than just they did 50 basis points and where they're going next. It's realizing that at a time like this they got so far behind on their inflation fight. And remember it seemed like the ECB took a long long time to even start hiking rates. And now what. For guidance we're going to realize at some point maybe was more part of the Ben Bernanke's great financial crisis era. This is a very very different time. And the 50 basis point rate hike only got them to zero. In a sense it's not all that aggressive when you stop and think about it at a time when the ECB president like Christine Guard says she's worried about inflation because she sees price pressures that are there spreading out there in more sectors now it's going to remain undesirable high quote unquote for some time. And they acknowledge their recession risk. You heard that in the sound. The statements we just ran from Christine Lagarde from today's press conference. And yes Christine Lagarde made it very clear there they're dropping the forward guidance they gave earlier in the year when they finally said yes we'll hike rates. We'll probably do basically 3 3 25 basis point rate hikes June July and then in September. And we're going to take it step by step. One more thing to look at that they did of course is the transmission protection instrument the anti fragmentation tool the tool that they can buy bonds with in individual countries inside the euro area. If these rate hikes start hitting the indebted nations like Italy hard if those spreads against bunds German bonds those yields of those keep widening out. In fact they said that they would rather not use it but they won't hesitate to do so if they have to. So Heidi it's definitely big changes but I think it's interesting the more we think about it the more it sinks in. We may be seeing a more kind of fundamental shift in central banks as well. You know the ECB is just the latest in a series of generally bigger than expected signalled rate hikes for the central banks right around the world. So does this mean we kind of toss out forward guidance in this environment. Does this put the nail in the coffin though for our guys. I know just what you mean Heidi but it's not the first one. But it's all been happening rather quickly hasn't it. We had the Federal Reserve two days before there the meaning of the first hike of 75 basis points in June. Suddenly there's an article in The Wall Street Journal not attributed to anybody signaling oh they're not looking at 50 they're looking at 75. Now this seems to be an ECB just recently did seem to be signaling twenty five. Although Christine Legarde opened the door to more aggressive hikes if things were happening like inflation accelerating. In fairness to Jay Powell he too said we're going to be watching the numbers and we could change this. We could change what we're suggesting. If the numbers change a lot of central banks got behind on inflation fi. Now they realize they've got to catch up quickly Heidi. It does seem that it's something that is always going to be out there but the markets and investors have to realize it's all about the numbers now. Kathleen Hays with a look at the central bank action of course the ECB still in focus with that outsized move the first hike in 11 years and the biggest since the year 2000. Take a look at our European stock. Futures are shaping up as we get into the end of a hectic week unchanged when it comes to your stocks 50 MSCI Europe up by just about a quarter of one per cent. And German DAX futures looking pretty flat. The moment we did see euro shares really rising in the previous session after the ECB announcement Italian shares unsurprisingly underperforming given the ongoing political turmoil there. We did really see financial services tech stocks leading the advanced energy travel leisure dropping though unsurprising again that we saw banks doing quite well in that session. Let's bring our Bloomberg intelligence European equity strategist Tim Craighead there. Tim let's start off with your view on the ECB. Of course history would tell us there's this is a decision that's fraught with a lot of risk. Given the last two times they did this they had different crises brewing. They had to unwind pretty quickly. But how are markets and investors feeling. See you again. Our mind that the relative calm that we saw yesterday on what was a very big day in terms of actions speaks volumes. You've got relative calm in stocks relative calm and bonds even relative calm in the euro. The ECB is irrelevant. Tom Keene was perceived to be behind the curve. It's now shifted more of data dependent roach which is appropriate when things are changing and that that single's credibility too. Unfortunately we can't hear you very well but there those a pause. Tim Craig Craighead there with a reaction on the ECB move. We have plenty more to come on DAYBREAK ASIA. Stay with us. This is BOVESPA. Let's bring back Bloomberg Intelligence you have an equity strategist him Craig Ed who joins us now from Singapore. So the market's pretty sanguine when it comes to the actual ECB move. But there is a confluence of negative news factors for Europe right now. Yeah indeed. I think there's good and there's bad from yesterday's moves. I think if you look at the calm across stocks mainstream European bonds like bonds or the euro that's a good thing. And it shows that there is increased credibility from ECB policy with them moving to more of a data dependent strategy. The decline in bond yields over the course of the past several days. Couple of weeks I think is also a signal that the market is starting to think that the ECB can have an impact on growth slowing growth which is going to be a positive for inflation going forward. I think the negative out of yesterday's move is the Italian bond yield which we did see rise which signals the market isn't it isn't quite clear yet on whether the TPA is going to be effective. And I think the ECB is in for a test. You know the market's going to push this to see if the ECB will indeed act and use the tool as they've indicated especially says Italian politics seems to be a bigger factor at this point than dealing with their own government issues. With Mario Draghi resigning what are the possible outcomes here. Yeah you know it's an interesting thing Heidi. You know Italian politics are just constantly a state of flux unfortunately. I suppose the good news at this point is there is an awful lot that's already discounted in the market place. Even if this goes on for a while with indecision that the markets trading at seven and a half times forward earnings which is where it was back in the last crisis. So granted there's other extenuating circumstances with what's going on in the broader market context. But I think a lot of bad news is priced. We'll see what happens if they can cobble together the coalition in some form which would be the upside case which we could see a nice relief rally. We're not betting on that. Anything that this could slog on for a while and we'll continue to keep Italy on the sideline in terms of how we think broadly about European markets. How much of West does the energy crisis get in Europe as we get towards the key winter season. Because obviously a bit of relief a big relief I should say with Nord Stream coming back online. But that's only part of resolving this issue. Yeah I would agree with you. I mean there was there was a.. You said it a big sigh of relief yesterday that said we're still with Nord Stream coming back on running at only 40 percent of capacity. There's the risk of further outages ahead with more maintenance that is set and scheduled to be done. And both natural gas as well as oil are possible weapons that can be used within the conflict that's going on between Russia and Europe more broadly. Germany bears the brunt of the blow. Our analysis on this would suggest that if gas were to be cut off that German industry would suffer significantly. Basically Germany would need to cut back 25 percent of their natural gas demand. And now all of that's going to go to things like big chemicals like BASF and in other companies. So it's a big risk even though yesterday was a good buy a good reprieve. Bloomberg same Craig head there with a look at what's happening across Europe and of course those energy supply disruptions Heidi. Just adding to the inflation concerns which is why we're seeing borrowing costs around the world rising and uncertainty and risk about potential sovereign defaults also rising. We are now hearing from the Economist Intelligence Unit that Asian frontier markets could suffer the most louse to highest chance of default in the next four years followed by Mongolia and Myanmar. And it's very interesting because we keep hearing from economists saying that broadly Asian emerging markets there are not a lot better situations compared to say the taper tantrum compared to the Asian financial crisis. But you're right it is these frontier economies like last like Mongolia that are really in that tight spot of these surging input costs and dwindling revenues. Mongolia expected to be reliant on new debt inflows this year allows looking at potential debt restructuring and ownership transfers is a possibility as they come under that debt pressure would add more to come here on DAYBREAK Asia. This is Bloomberg. Breaking news out of Japan a GBM bound PMI no softening from the previous month for July. The preliminary numbers that composite a fifty point six softening from fifty three. The services number of fifty one point two softening from fifty. Manufacturing even fifty two point two from fifty two point seven. Still in expansionary territory but a pretty soft number are coming especially for services down to fifty one and very close to that 50 threshold of expansion and contraction. Perhaps not surprising given that of course Tokyo has now hit a pandemic record of thirty thousand plus daily cases. Let's turn to Bill for a check of the markets. Really not a clear direction when it comes to the Japanese equity space but just picking up what you were saying there about those PMI debt numbers for Japan because yeah of course we do have those Tokyo cases rising. That is a big impact for the services sector. You've also got high input costs as well. Energy really spiking there as well as other things like fresh food as well. So that certainly weighs on those numbers as well in terms of what we're seeing in the market reaction. Well the yen also really being driven this morning by that continuing differential we've seen between the US and Japan. So it's just still sitting around a one week high against the dollar this morning with the BMJ Governor Harry Hugo Kuroda signaling that he's not going to be doing anything at least in the short term to stem that. Meanwhile in terms of stocks this morning we are just seeing a little bit of a mixed picture across the board. But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index just eking out some very modest gains here today. And if we can bring up the terminal chart as well we can take a look on a four week basis. What we're seeing here globally is that shares are set for their best returns over the past few weeks. Now the reason for that has really been driven by what we're seeing in the dollar. So we are continuing to see a little bit of weakness coming back in now even though we do have those recession risks of course returning Heidi with those leading indicators saying that a downturn in the U.S. could be imminent near the end of the year. Staying with the US let's get back to Washington now. A televised hearing into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was under way. We're joined now by Bloomberg's political news director Jody Schneider. Jody take us through in terms of what we've heard so far what the really key focus is in this hearing. Yes Heidi. Well the hearing began a little more than a half hour ago and it is being presided over by Liz Cheney. Bennie Thompson the committee chair has Covid and so is remote. But Liz Cheney made the statement right from the top that the president abdicated his oath of office. He did not live up to his oath of office as president. This is President Trump on January 6 of 20 21 because he did not try to stop the mob that was attacking the Capitol for one hundred and eighty seven minutes. And we'll hear that number a lot tonight in this hearing. He did nothing from the time that that mob attacked the capital to when he finally did make a statement. They showed that statement. And we're going to hear from. We're starting to hear from witnesses who were there who were at the White House that day who were there and the first things from that end of things. So we're not hearing so much what happened that the capital to that in this hearing but more what happened with the president and why he didn't act. Jodi I'm personally just curious about what happened with the deleted Secret Service text. If we can get any insight into that what should we be watching out for. Yeah sure. There was there was a number of attacks. Most of the texts from January 6 that seemed to be missing from the Secret Service. And some perhaps were deleted. There is an investigation. The Department of Homeland Security is investigating this. But there's a real question why those texts where they went and why if they were deleted why they were which could be a criminal offense. That is something that is being investigated. We will hear more about. And apparently there is more to come. Liz Cheney at the start of the hearing said they are continuing to get more information. The investigation is ongoing. And as as these hearings have gone on even as these hearings have gone on they're getting more information in. And so there will likely the investigation will continue through their August recess of Congress and they will have likely have more hearings this fall. Well you're looking out for those after this hearing today. Bloomberg's political news director Jody Schneider joining us from Capitol Hill. Let's now get to Vonnie Quinn with the first world headlines finally. Thank you. The ECB raised its key rate 50 basis points for its first increase in 11 years. Ahead of most expectations the hike ends an eight year experiment with sub zero borrowing costs. The central bank says more rate rises may be coming. President Christine Lagarde also announced a tool to prevent borrowing costs from jumping aggressively in weaker economies. We expect inflation to remain undesirable high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. China's banking regulator has vowed to ensure that developers finish building pre sold homes. Has more people threatened to boycott mortgage payments. An official with China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would work with the BBC and governments to ensure stability. Regulators are trying to diffuse a growing consumer revolt that risks spreading the real estate crisis to the banking system. President Biden has tweeted that he's doing great after testing positive for Covid-19. The White House says he's experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Pfizer's Paxil. That treatment might well isolate while continuing his duties via phone and zoom until he tests negative. I'm doing well. Have a lot of work going to continue to get it done. And in the meantime thanks for your concern. Keep the faith. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. Heidi. Well Russia has begun sending natural gas to Europe again through the Nord Stream after a pause shipments returning to 40 percent of capacity. Let's bring in our next guest Tamara Snow who is a principal at Victor's Energy Partners. Let me start off with this big picture chart on the Bloomberg which shows what we've seen over the past few months when it comes to the curb supply of Russian gas to Europe not just the Nord Stream of course. And there is still talk and concerns that we could see that 40 percent dropped lower depending on sanctions and how they affect this maintenance of these turbines. Right. So the restart do you see that as positive but not fundamentally changing the trajectory of this energy crisis. Yeah that's right. I think it buys Germany and Europe at large a little bit of time but. Doesn't change the calculus that they have to work very aggressively right now to curtail and ration their demand especially going into winter. Russia has been not shy about using natural gas as a geopolitical weapon. We think that Russia wants to inflict maximum pain on the West to sow disunity. And so I think that we can expect that supplies going forward will be up and down. And still Russia will really try to do whatever they can to put maximum pain on Europe. And so I think that you know especially with Europe announcing plans to reduce by two thirds their reliance on Russia by the end of the year for natural gas supplies. I think Russia's basically saying don't worry we'll do that for you. We'll just do it on a timetable and in a way that's best for us. And so I think that that's really the concern is that Russia won't be that sorry Europe won't be able to fill their inventories ahead of the winter season. What options are there other than rationing supplies. How quickly could U.S. supply and exports come in. Because it doesn't seem to be a short term solution. Yeah that's exactly right. The problem is is that Europe since the invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of Russia weaponized natural gas first came to people's attention. The problem is is that Europe has been focusing mainly on supply and finding alternative sources to Russia. And as you mentioned that's going to take a couple of years to really get that supply up and running on the associated infrastructure for it. So the really the most important thing that they can do in the short term is really think about how to use their demand constructively. And that's really where Russia has the upper hand because there is difficult questions in Europe as to exactly how to write Russian. It's not just a question between you know residential vs. industry particularly in Germany and then making difficult questions as to which industries can can continue at what levels and which industries have to have more of a curtailment. But really you're talking about key differences between Germany versus other countries in Europe that aren't quite as reliant on Russia and that don't use as much natural gas. And so that's really where the question of disunity within the continent comes into into the play. We always see a reversal away from renewables given that of course they want to also resource restarts on coal power generation as well in order to get through this winter. I think that what this crisis shows is that we need more of all different types of energy. The unfortunate situation for Europe right now is is that you know they were thinking that the big seasonal problem would be winter and they've got to fill up inventories ahead of the peak season and in winter when there's higher demand for cooling. But unfortunately Europe is in a massive drought and heat wave right now which means that there has been more pressure unanticipated pressure on other sources of energy. As you mentioned wind and solar is not working as well. And this extreme heat there's difficulty in getting coal because river levels are lower. Nuclear power is not working as well. So I think that there will be continued investment in renewables over the long term. But seasonal patterns and weather patterns are making that difficult in the short term. And so yes an unfortunate casualty is this is the environment because coal has really been Germany's main alternative source of German natural gas. And Tom before we let you go what are you seeing in terms of demand coming from China. Because we have seen really oil prices being pressured recently as well. Yeah. So China has been really ambiguous. The internment and lockdowns has certainly been a factor in why crude oil prices have come down recently. Europe has actually caught a bit of a break because China has been in lockdown because that's actually enabled more LNG supplies to be diverted to Europe instead of going to to Asia and particularly into China. So it's a real big question if China continues with this zero Covid policy. We we are uncertain if that will continue especially as the Communist Party has its Congress in October. But until now it's been helpful for European consumers of natural gas. And it's put a bit of pressure on the oil market. Tamara is there a principle of vectors. Energy Partners good to have you with us. In fact we'll be learning more about the Corona virus cases across China. Some variants pushing Covid infections to new highs in China and in Japan. An update on the only concern next. This is Bloomberg. Take a look at how Asian stocks were trading at the moment. Energy is the biggest loser right now. Perhaps not surprising given that oil prices are still below that one hundred dollars per barrel level for West Texas Intermediate. This of course on demand fears. We have the ongoing Chinese outbreak the US gasoline consumption also stalling despite the fact that it's summer driving season. Libya restoring production as well. We have real estate and information tech at the moment gaining ground but really not a lot of positive sentiment today across markets Heidi. Yes. And when it comes to the backdrop we're seeing of course is some variant really taking effect and taking hold. Tokyo for example reporting its highest number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. Driven by this more infectious range of various. Let's get some more now from Bloomberg's managing editor for Asia Global Business Emma O'BRIEN. And compared to the February record it is much more right. So we are seeing a very fast pace of how cases are now rising. Yeah that's right. Almost across the board even in China which of course as we know is is deploying a very different strategy to the rest of the world. We are seeing an uptick mainly because of these sub variance be a four day a five day are still strains of a crime which in itself was more contagious than the variants that came before it. But these are more infectious and do appear to to be a bit more impervious to the vaccines when it comes to transmissibility. And then what's happening in the Macao. I mean they're targeting now Filipino residents. Yeah very interesting development in Macao late yesterday. So obviously they're about to reopen the casino sector there which is the bulk of the economy. Obviously being welcomed as cases really are coming down. But still an interesting tweak in the way they're deploying the mass testing there. They've said that anyone with a Filipino passport so Philippine nationals and even those that in Macao nationals but still have a Filipino passport they have to be tested every single day. Now they say that's because of the social patterns of this ethnic group makes them more vulnerable to spread and the virus. But it's obviously being criticized quite heavily and has sort of hearkens back to some of the more questionable moves we saw earlier this year out of Hong Kong which also unfairly some said targeted helpers and domestic workers there when it came to testing and sort of implying that those groups were responsible for more spread than other groups in the community. We continue to see these high risk medium risk areas being added in Shanghai. What does that mean in terms of the potential for returning to lockdown. I think that they are very much trying to avoid declaring a city wide lockdown. But that doesn't mean that they aren't looking down. As you said a number of areas every day we're seeing you know 12 to 15 new areas as they call them. And that can be an apartment block or it can be a neighborhood lockdown for new cases or even just a close contact. Having visited the building I can see it locked down for a number of days. So in effect you are seeing vast swathes of the city actually locked down shut down people prevented from going out and about without them calling what would be a very contentious and heavily criticized no doubt city wide lockdown again. But the effect is kind of similar. My mom Brian managing editor for Asia Global Business with the latest on the pandemic across Asia. And coming up China's one point two billion dollar fine for dead global is raising hopes that Beijing is done putting pressure on its tech industry. We'll take a closer look. This is Bloomberg. Here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the US consumer remains healthy in the face of inflation and geopolitical turmoil. He told us the bank is seeing borrowing and spending increase with loans including credit cards and mortgages back to pre pandemic levels. He also told us they're sticking to their original hiring plans even as other big corporations pull back. We don't have any plans to make any major adjustments because frankly we have those plans to adjust our headcount at all times. It's a constant planning process in our companies. How do we use that human capital that that great team we have even more efficient effectively inefficient. Samsung Electronics is floating the idea of spending almost two hundred billion dollars to add eleven more chip manufacturing plants in Texas. The company revealed the plan in part to compete for financial incentives program in the state before it expires this year. Samsung is already investing 17 billion dollars in Texas on an advanced chip making facility. HSBC is selling its Russian unit to local lender X Bank. It's the latest international bank to exit the country after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The bank didn't disclose terms of the deal. HSBC stopped providing retail banking in Russia several years ago but was still offering services to international corporate clients working in the market. Shares of AT & T fell the most in 20 years after it cut its forecast for free cash flow this year by two billion dollars. The wireless carrier says some customers are putting off paying their phone bills and they've expect that trend to continue. AT & T was already facing pressure from deep discounts on new phones and higher spending on network equipment. Cherry watching Diddy shares they rose in the U.S. session after Chinese regulators slapped it with a one point two million dollar fine at the end of a year long probe. While some see it as a sign that China is easing more broadly on its tech crackdown Bloomberg intelligence said the scrutiny may persist. Consumer and technology senior analyst Kathryn Lim joins us now from Singapore. So with the amount of surprise and I suppose we kind of have to separate this in terms of does this mean better times ahead for Didi and what it means for the broader tech sector. Well it's um soft. Yeah. Fine. That was slept on. It's about 5 percent of debt. We need one revenue attack higher than that of what was set in terms of percentage revenue. Oh for Ali Baba is me want. But I think what was what stood out from this entire penalty was that he is the first time management will find together with the company. So that's one thing to actually keep the going. So don't go as D.D. have next year. Yes you can be doing what they can. And Debo complied with the regulations. We definitely have seen two companies stepping up and B and articulating commitments to follow regulations do you know over the last 18 months. So in terms of I guess visa violations and regions that actually do it the compliance and vigilance on rules comes true. I think naturally we can expect that a number of zebra and fines in terms of X amount should come up but the scrutiny will do it. So what does this mean for market moves. Because investors have been so optimistic that perhaps this was the end of the crackdown. Right. So I think a couple of things to take note is that you know deep into that sector the technology sector is an evolving and ongoing arm to a market place whereby there will still be new developments. And you realize that may actually catch the attention of Michael McKee. And notably absent from that was link to any actually. Also highlight that there are still potential fools that may require new regulations and further scrutiny. So I think that's something that your market watches. We all do have to keep the attention to. And hence you know my view that the scrutiny will continue and we should still be prepared for penalties and fines again on how to market and how regulators view changes to cutting them from Bloomberg intelligence. And those are some of the songs. So we'll be watching when markets open in Hong Kong and the mainland in about half an hour or tech shares in focus with those hopes that these fine may set the tone for China's other us as a tech giants. But of course Katherine just telling us that perhaps we still have to be on the watch out for more regulatory measures. China's top chip maker as Sam I see has reportedly achieved a breakthrough despite U.S. sanctions shipping bitcoin mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology. Other chip makers were also watching TSMC on Hong high end PIO Tech. Cherry pick intelligence has also found that China's apparent gasoline demand has risen back above pre virus levels last month. So to that end we're watching trading when it comes to see petro China. China oil and gas as well as China oilfield on watch as well. Well coming up in the coming hours we're speaking with Peyton and. Geoffrey Cleveland. As markets digest that first ECB hike in over a decade and a bigger than expected move the biggest since 2000. Fitch Ratings is also joining as they see China's mortgage crisis as a test for the broader banking systems. Resilience Grace we'll be discussing some of the economic and of course social implications at play here. But that is it for DAYBREAK. Asia markets coverage continues as we get into the start of trading in Hong Kong Shanghai and Gingin. Bloomberg Markets China Open is next. This is Bloomberg.