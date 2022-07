00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What is going on. Well holding the boycott case you know mortgage it's very much that people worry that whatever they keep on paying the project eventually did not get complete. And you have to understand this is like 70 or 80 percent of these local people. Wealth that's a lot. I mean when you sort of the deal and then you do not even see the construction workers there. I think that's sort of a response to that. But I have to say I mean over the weekend or the last two days we start to hear about local government interfere. They try to enforce the constructions restart. So bringing people confidence. I think that was I don't know. As you guys know there is an international media talking about they might give people some sort of mortgage payment holiday. Yes. To give people any I think you know. Oh OK. OK. Oh that's good. Just a plug. So this is very important. Like you need to sort of be more understanding why these people make this movement and sort of look into it and tackle it and stop this boycott spreading into other regions. And given the nature of hopefully not the alternative the alternative is you know we do want to talk about the alternative here. Right. Can I trust that they can ring fence this and it will not lead to a market event. That's the question for investors right. Do we get to a point where it's disruptive. Well I think the entire thing it's moving very fast and it's a lot sort of brought to their attention. As I said for the national government and regional governments who look into it and it's actually not just hitting economic data is hitting social tension in this year and we're only two to three months away to the big meeting. So I think all of these developed meant were made to us to ensure that they will make a problem actions. I think that thought that's crucial. I don't have a crystal ball but I do space on logical deductions. I think there will be something. This issue will be handled right. And the final question I guess on property because you Covid before this comes down to the debt issue. Right. And can we expect these balance sheets to take on a little bit more debt just so this short term problem goes away. I think as I go back to the early issue I think local governance what they would do is they probably need to provide bridging loans to these developers so that they can complete the projects and encourage more of the associates and coach more that emanate. You know basically governments need to step in to do a lot of things to ensure you know at least some of these projects that have pre sold a unit that are completed get completed. So as a result the three red lined you know my have to be loosely implemented. But I didn't say I think there was still so relying on the policy binds as we start to trickle to to handle this. It's hard to see how they completely abandoned the debt you know limiting the debt. This story is well just a look at the broader markets. Your expectation is stimulus continues is what low single digits. High single digits for Chinese markets. Well given how digits how much your market has corrected so quickly I say high single digit return from now until the end of this year. Okay. Even with no change in what I mean I'm still constructive on the earnings growth and recovery in second half. We'll have more color as results season is just around the corner. We will the manager will give us sort of how they feel that by the second half. And then if Pete taking this boycott issue away people will go back to hey I mean what sort of multiples. I've read too harsh on them now is trading at close to minus zero point a standard deviation below average. So not we don't need to go back to average even closer to average. It's already give you some return. OK. The rest. This is MSCI China you're talking about. Yes. OK now sector wise I mean earnings season is coming up as you mentioned. Is there any specific sector you're keen to hear what executives say about guidance margins and why. I think it's definitely the new economy space. Oh because the fact is new economy is 40 percent of MSCI China. OK. So it matters the most. Exactly. And plus you know because recently that Didi you know the reported penalty makes people worry the regulation is coming again which is not true. We think that is just sort of wrap up the situation and second quarter looks like the numbers could be slightly better than what market expects. And then if they give a good second half guidance about you know the new investment about the actual call this is the margins the trend whether they even on a. Slow growth of GMV. They able to generate decent bottom line growth. I think all of these are important for us at least for the overall market. The final question I guess infrastructure the whole cyclical story was if you were in that 3 months ago you'd have done better than most. Do you think that continues or is it now to your point growth and new economy like what's the what's the best trade. I mean again I want to emphasize I'm not saying that we like growth because in a cruel bull inflation environment we have to focus on value. This is crucial to banks spot. But if China is a different story we need to look at pockets you know whether some of you know sort of underperformed too much. If this actually is a very good questions. If you think about how much they have bring in the infrastructure loans or these LG bonds issue. But the infrastructure spending it's not showing a very nice number. I think it's because of the culvert restrictions and eventually I think it will show up positive numbers and second half because the bonds already issued where the money goes to it has to go somewhere and infrastructure is the way to do it.