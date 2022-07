00:00

I mean how much of that. The bottom line momentum are you gonna be able to carry forward. When the high uses basically we are optimistic and we are very ambitious organization. So we believe we will continue with the good performance. And I want just to mention that the net profit of one hundred twenty one million dinars or three hundred ninety five million dollars for the three month period ended June 20 22 year on year increase of fifty eight point six percent which is the highest quarterly profit on record for the group. It's worth mentioning that. And ISE I told you we are you know focusing on our strategy and we have a clear plan on growth. So basically the strategy to increase revenues and profitability is you know ongoing. Our strategic migration are focused on diversification diversification and creating value for our shareholders. In that respect we are always focusing on strategic initiatives on the interest income front. Our strategy to manage funding costs will continue to drive our revenue growth going forward. In recent years we became more active in capital markets and have successfully netted some. You have notes to. To that right. So we're looking at now if I can if I can just unpack this a little bit. Just because there's a lot of information in there. I look at inflation in Kuwait and it's running higher than the rest of the region. How is that going to weigh in on the banks. Ambitions to deliver results. How is that going to sort of shake the vote this year. Yeah I agree. It's the highest inflation. It's not that high. If you compare it to the rest of the world driven by basically real estate and food. And as you know Kuwait has the subsidies to support the Nationals. However the Kuwait economy is showing very strong signs of recovery post to Covid and business sentiment has been improving in recent quarters although internationally there are more concerns now on the global economic outlook. As a result or a result of increasing geopolitics good political tensions and high inflation as other factors. And the situation in Kuwait is completely different. We believe the growth momentum will continue. As I said that the higher oil prices definitely will help the. I mean the growth in GDP. The expectation is to know eight point eight percent. This would create opportunities for banks. As you know there is a massive pipeline of projects that remains key to sustain the infrastructure in Kuwait and improve the position and facility to mean the country. Yeah that's something I want to pick up on which is what's going to be the growth catalyst for the second half of the year. Is it going to be the mortgage law. Is it going to be a renewed push in terms of government projects. Well that's what's gonna be the big deal here. Well of course no one is the government projects as ISE as I told you. I mean we have a strong and good pipeline. We have projects in the oil and gas sector an oil sector and other you know initiatives. And the focus is basically that the government hopefully will pursue last projects through the private sector. And this would create opportunities for banks as well as you know private sector. Regarding the more good you do it's a great opportunity for banks. The fundamental of the housing market in Kuwait along with the very young population you know requires the approval of the mortgage. You for your information good is the only country without you know a mortgage law. So we also view that all over the banking sector to be eminent and central in supporting that government and securing that market and so on. What we need to know about approval of the law it's already there. And you know the basics of the parliament and the government as well. But as I said the projects is a number one followed by the more digital due to the requirement of the Nationals.