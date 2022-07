00:00

Just give us your sense of the demands in terms of publicly listed companies in the UK. Of course we have economic financial conditions that are tightening rates are going up. So it's not just unique to the LSE. It's worth pointing that out but it has been subdued this year in the first half of this year. Do you expect this to continue. Are you seeing any pick up of momentum as we look to the second half of the year. I think there is a distinction between the preparation activity that companies are doing to get ready to come to market and the choice they make about when they do so. The preparation piece is continuing and we continue to have a lot of conversations and a lot of companies are getting ready. I think the question questions to when is partly a function of their advice and what they're told to do in terms of the optimal valuation. And obviously we're seeing a complete shift in the interest rate environment. We've seen the Russia and Ukraine circumstances. There is a global reset going on which I don't think was anticipated when people were looking at the year in December January and that is factoring into people's timing decisions. But that's really what it is. The other point I'd make is that total issuance is actually down 64 percent whereas it's down 81 percent in the US. The follow on issuance that we've had in London has always been one of its strengths and OVERBY focuses on IPO. But for me I would say our listing is for life and not just for Christmas. And therefore we have to focus on the ongoing access to capital that the markets provide. And actually that's pretty robust in the circumstances I'd say. Julia good morning from the political chaos capital of Europe at the moment Rome. But I have to say London is also not at commerce as it used to be. What does this political turmoil as we await the new government the new prime minister mean for a business like London Stock Exchange. Well I think of my job as something I describe it as a five year five year forward job. I was a fixed income person for many years. And therefore I still think in those terms and we have to work on today. But we also have to prepare for tomorrow and for the years to come and the structure of our markets because people make long term investments in interacting with our markets and therefore we have to have long term visions for what we do. And actually that long term vision in the U.K. is coalescing in a way I haven't seen in a very long time. We sort of mentioned house loss last night the night before. We've seen it with the creation of the Capital Markets Industry Task Force to pick up on the Hill and Khalifa reviews and Mark Austin's review to really work on how we continue to enhance the dynamism of the U.K. market that is happening notwithstanding the fact that yes we have an interregnum right now. But that commitment I see is something that is cross-party is totally focused in the U.K. and there is greater consensus. And I've seen in a long time because on the politics Julia of course the reporting from some outlets the FTSE and others has suggested that the reason Softbank Apel back on the on listing in the U.K. is because the political uncertainty. So so that is a risk. First of all in your reaction to that and secondly to what extent how concerned are you. How disappointed are you that arm now are considering possibly other venues that I want to win every single offering that I can do. And I also feel very strongly that there is a very compelling case for to have a dual premium listing in the UK. When I was here before it actually had a higher valuation than its peers elsewhere around the globe. And so it has a strong track record of being followed here and the U.K. does want to have the access to these sorts of securities. So I think there is still a compelling case but that is clearly for the company and for its shareholders to decide. Have you have you on the LSC been part of that lobbying effort. We've been working very hard. I describe the attitude I have to winning anything is that we have to be young scrappy and hungry to quote Lin Manuel Miranda. And we should absolutely fight for everything that we think we have a compelling strategy to propose. And if we have a good case we should we should argue for it. So Julia what would that look like. What kind of requests or advice or whatever you want to call it. Would you ask the next prime minister and Chancellor can London still become or still hang on to its title of the best financial capital in Europe. And what should it focus on. I think London still is the European financial capital. If you look at capital raising it is still the largest venue. We are the largest venue outside of Greater China in the US. That is where we aim to be and that's where we should be. The UK has great potential. We have two of the top five universities in the world. We have a unicorn that we create once every 26 or 27 days. And so we have the great capability to start brilliant companies. What we need to really enhance is the capacity to create an environment where great companies can start here grow here scale here and stay here. And we haven't necessarily always had a system that's run through the tape. I would say and therefore one of the reasons we're creating this capital markets industry taskforce is to really focus on the dynamism of the private market ecosystem in the UK a crossover ecosystem and the public market ecosystem and not just turn it to the regulators and to the government and say please can we have this tweak and please we have this tweak but actually take proper ownership as the CEOs and chairmen and leaders in this industry of what it does to serve the real economy. And the UK places a global financial centre. Julie on the question of equality the vast majority of companies going public in the UK are still headed by men. Is that is there more that can be done by by you by the LSE by regulators to kind of change that makes change that dynamic and get more women more diversity into the boardrooms of these companies that are looking to list here in the UK. I think you'd be surprised if I didn't say of course there is more we can do. I feel very passionately about this as Francine knows. But to me one of the key things we have to call these elephants in the room out Joel Weber. The simple reality is female founders get far less access to capital at startup and scale up stage than male funders do. But the evidence that they produce less value is not there. So we need to make sure that we're calling it out. Earlier this year we didn't just have International Women's Day at lunch locations we had International Women's Week and we focused on female economic empowerment and entrepreneurship and really pointed out those those mismatches in the access to capital and pointed out and tried to create opportunities for women to connect with sponsors and venture capitalists so that they could find the financing. And we are increasingly moving into creating venues in the private market space as well to reduce the amount of friction that that it causes for people to try and find private finance. And that I hope also creates some degree of equality in the process. So our job is keep talking about it. Keep fighting for it and put our money where our mouth is.