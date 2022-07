00:00

As we look at these traders John look at that overnight wall on the euro. I mean we are bracing for some fireworks today. What do you think about Europe. Well I think it's quite good news that the ECB is finally getting lift off. I think that's what the markets wanted. I think the decision whether it's 25 or 50 basis points is what's concerned. The the the currency markets. But in reality I think the issue for equity investors and global investors is really that we're going to move away from the negative rates. And that in a sense I think ought to start to support the euro versus other currencies. And that regime shift I think we'll probably keep the euro reasonably well despite all the other shenanigans going on outside. So I think whether it's 25 or 50 basis points is a mute point. But the fact that they've lifted off from negative rates is really under the direction of travel is back into positive territory. And we wanted the possible second order effects of a stronger euro might just be a weaker dollar to some extent. And does that help the equity equation I guess. Well it does to some extent. I think part of the reason why it may be a 50 basis point cut 50 basis point high basis point hike is to get some support for the euro. And that way you start to get the inflation rate starting to work back in favor of the ECB. Bear in mind Europe's core CPI is actually much much lower than the U.K. or the United States. So it's a headline problem for Europe and not a deep embedded one in terms of the inflation problem. So in a sense Europe's got a lot of flexibility in terms of what it can do outside of that of course. You've got issues around the Nord Stream one pipeline but our base case is that it reopens as the news flow has been. But Russia just keeps the infant trees in Europe very very low. But I think the worst case scenarios have been taken off the table. Again that should be Jan Europe positive and our soft cheap enough though even if we do enter a recession next twelve months. Do you think this is fair value. To be very frank it's actually looking a lot of sectors are now trading below sort of nine eight times P and historically that's generally a pretty good entry point for Europe. There's no solvency crisis from what we can see within the European corporate sector. So on the basis that we're actually slowly moving into recession in fact European GDP will probably still be positive this year. I not expect Europe to suddenly have a huge downgrade in earnings numbers in the sense that it's going to force stocks much lower from where we are at the moment. Speaking of earnings it's been a good earnings season so far. Market reaction S & P has been rallying. What do you make of what's happening. Well I think it's a combination that everybody's waiting for earnings disappointments which haven't necessarily appeared to a lot of cash on the sidelines. Risk appetite has been firmly in risk aversion and also the fact that maybe the Federal Reserve is going to engineer a soft landing. And I think that's really what the markets have actually started to decide once they've been able to deal with the bubble in the property sector in the home and that actually the markets began to come much more attuned to the fact that actually the Fed can can engineer a soft landing is well within their remit now. And again surprises of 100 basis points probably off the table. And globally we're just flashing down on the screens to consumer discretionary. And this is one of your calls. I mean that specific global index has just collapsed. Right. Time to buy it. From my point of view. Most contrarian bet that you could make at the moment because you've never seen Michigan. China household consumer sentiment East Europe and to some extent the U.K. all at record lows. So you only have to have some small change at the margin whether it's in gasoline prices interest rates or indeed employment prospects. And actually that can reverse quite quickly. And I think consumer discretionary probably will be the one area that actually does reasonably well. So you know geographically it's the most bearish points of view in terms about look for consumption. Right. Ever in history. So what I get in a lot of ways because some people look at some of these indicators at record lows consumer confidence indirectly what you're seeing that's backward looking. Don't wait for that to turn. I would agree. I think that it is encompassing a very narrow set of variables which are generally household spending where we're at worst points than we saw during the GFC during the pandemic where there was much more serious issues for the economy. So in the sense that though those narrow group of variables changing at the margin ought to allow some of these consumption numbers to pick up reasonably well particularly going into the all important Christmas and winter season. Right now the thinking around the Fed is looking at some of the key assumptions you're making. Right. So you think Vault's going to start coming down in a 30 year break events that's going to roll over 10 year yields obviously peak according to. It seems that we're past the hump here. Well I feel that the perversely we've had a cycle where we've almost started to. Crisis in a recession. As interest rates were being moved up and that's very much similar to what the ECB issue has been at the moment. And that's the way the bond market is reacting once it wants to break evens really washed out the inflation premium from the Russian Ukraine war. The markets sort of sense that the Federal Reserve and other central banks have got back in control. I think that's why some of the worst case scenarios for vol for some of the potential sell off in rates is probably to some extent behind us at the moment. And relative outperformance geographically where where do you sit in that. Where are we. Well I guess the the. Ironically it could be Europe with actually reasonable news flow potentially on the anti fractionation potentially some better outcome on Italian politics. I mean Europe has had a stream of bad news since late February and that to that extent Europe could probably pay Europe ex U.K. probably could play actually better better proxy in terms of equity market outperformance. Any thoughts on Japan. M.J. today final thoughts. The only thing that really matters for investors is you know whether why Sisi is is a rearranged and I don't think Mr. Crowed is there yet. But from our point of view it makes life much more difficult for equity investors purely because it's very much more expensive to hedge. Now in that market. So taking a view you have to sort of encompass a very normal monetary policy regime which potentially can change within the next couple of months.