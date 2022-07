00:00

We expect inflation to remain undesirables high for some time owing to continued pressure from energy and food prices and pipeline pressures in the pricing chain. Higher inflation pressures are also stemming from the depreciation of the euro exchange rate. But looking further ahead in the absence of new disruptions. Energy costs should stabilize and supply bottlenecks should ease which together with the opening of policy with the ongoing policy normalization should support the return of inflation to our target. The labor market remains strong. Unemployment fell to a historical low of six point six percent in May. Job vacancies across many sectors show that there is a robust demand for labor. Wage growth also according to forward looking indicators has continued to increase gradually over the last few months but still remains contained. Overall over time the strengthening of the economy and some catch up effects should support faster growth in wages. Most measures of longer termination longer term inflation expectations currently stand at around 2 percent although recent above target revisions to some indicators warrant continued monitoring.