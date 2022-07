00:00

On one hand you have this big jump in distributable earnings. And on the other hand you're watching your private equity start to see the pains of a declining market. What are some of the pains and what are some of the promises when you look at this quarter. So we see Shinola an outstanding quarter overall. We outperformed public market indices pretty much across the board led by our hedge fund area. We had investors show their continued confidence in us. We raised 88 billion dollars. The second most in our history. Despite this tough backdrop we now have one hundred and seventy billion dollars of dry powder available to invest in a dislocated market. And we delivered distributable earnings that were up 86 percent. The second most in our history. So we were very pleased with the quarter. So if you look at that quarter that hedge fund performance is obviously a huge outlier. When you're looking at the market overall and hedge funds overall what is performing and are you making any major shifts to how you invest in hedge funds based on what is going to work in this new paradigm. So we take a long term view but there's no question that's what's working today are more macro and quant strategies that are taking advantage of this significant market volatility. What's great about our hedge fund model is it's designed to protect the downside. It doesn't just give you the beta of fixed income or equity markets. And so we have nice diversity in our portfolio there. Joe Dowling who runs the business has done a terrific job in terms of constructing the portfolio and delivering great returns. And as you point out delivering positive results here in both the first and second quarter and liquid markets is really exceptional. So what about private equity overall. To what extent are you starting to see those pains from the public markets start to seep into private markets. And to what extent is that going to have an impact on the broader private equity industry. Well you've begun to see that we did have markdowns in our portfolio not as great as the public markets. And that obviously reflects some of the pressures out there some of the margin pressures. Also some public holdings. But overall we also saw very strong revenue growth in the quarter in our private equity portfolio up 17 percent. So I would say it is a mixed picture. The great news is we don't own the market. You know we own for instance in our private equity portfolio 28 percent is in travel leisure and energy versus 5 percent in the S & P. So we've been really thoughtful about how we deploy capital. We've been mindful about inflation something we've been talking to you about for quite some time. So we feel really good about our portfolio but no one is immune in this kind of environment. Let's talk about the environment for a second. To what extent are you preparing Blackstone's and its portfolio companies for a recession. You know what we've been always doing is talking to our companies and our people here about the changing environment. We've been highlighting inflation for some time. We're obviously talking to our companies about the slowing economic environment although many of our companies are seeing real strength on the ground. Technologies traded off a bunch. And yet our enterprise software companies are doing quite well. I was talking to one of our big CEOs and he was talking about the strength in his business. So we're telling companies to be mindful of the environment but it's still decent on the ground today. And there's an awareness that they're slowing. So I think companies will show restraint. But but as I'd say overall the picture is still mixed and there's still a fair amount of economic momentum. So what about inflation. There's a debate on how much it's peaked versus how much. It could still be a huge problem for companies that are facing margin pressure. Where do you stand. I think it is a mixed picture on inflation. What we have is shipping costs coming down commodity costs coming down. But then in Europe energy is still quite challenging. Here in the U.S. labor markets are very tight. And I would say rental housing an area where we have substantial holdings we're seeing bigger much bigger increases than the shelter numbers in the government's statistics. So what what I'd say is I think the inflation will head lower. The Fed is obviously focused on that but it'll probably be sticky at a level in some of these areas for longer than people expect. And I think we have to get used to that. Your economists made a huge call this week about the Fed funds going to 5 percent. That is significantly higher than where the bank. See it going. If if Fed funds go to 5 percent does it really need to go that high in order to control inflation. You know I think it's very hard to make predictions. So for me what I would say just directionally is I think this will be longer. I don't know ultimately how high fed fund rates go. But as I said I think the Fed will have to hold here probably longer. The market's pricing in cuts in early 2023 and that feels a little premature to us. Given the strength in the economy and some of that residual inflation I was talking about. So many of your peers on Wall Street are now thinking about slowing down hiring really preparing for tougher times ahead as they face this margin pressure. How are you thinking about your headcount moving into the end of the year. And compensation that goes around it. So what I say is we are a company that has been growing quickly. This year our headcount will grow by more than 20 percent. Obviously now we're mindful of the environment. So as we look forward we'll continue to grow. But I would expect that pace will probably moderate. So if the pace moderates what kind of job stay and which go. Well we're a company that's growing. Our EU M was up 38 percent year on year. So we don't have many jobs. I can't think of any that are going into the questions are where would you not need quite as many people in terms of growth. You know your transaction activity may be obviously a bit slower here and that creates some excess capacity. But work firm that is growing. That's in a terrific area serving institutional customers retail customers individual investors. And so we see our headcount certainly growing over time. You know if you look at I want to shift over to real estate for a second here it's where your heart and soul has been for so long over at Blackstone. And you are seeing a jump in core real estate a little bit of a drop off in the quarter and opportunistic real estate. You mentioned that shelter costs are rising higher than what the government data suggests. How much pressure is that. Put a on folks for renting and buying right now and how much do you expect that to persist. So I would say in in residential real estate it's a tale of two cities. On the one hand in the for sale market the cost of construction is going up. Prices have already gone up a lot. And now mortgage rates have gone from the 3s to the fives. And that makes him much more expensive. And so homebuilders are responding. They're reducing their building. So that's gone down I think by about 20 percent this year the number of new starts. And yet on the other side of course people have to live somewhere. And so that's pushing more people into the rental market. It's one of the reasons why we think there'll be continued strength in that area. And while we're optimistic there. But it does create challenges for consumers. And how much pressure do you feel to keep rents under control. Well we're always mindful of what we do with with tenants. We obviously you know want to make sure we're serving tenants in the right way. There's a broader market. Obviously the rental housing market in the United States is very significant. We're not setting the level of rents and we are involved in some cases in more regulated housing here in New York City and broader in the United States. And there there are very strict guidelines on rental increases because it's targeted for lower income consumers. Shifting gears one more big question for you because you're sitting on just an enormous amount of money. You have a record amount of dry powder here. You said one hundred and seventy billion dollars. How do you spend it. JOHN Well finale they're there. The good news is is that when markets sell off that tends to create opportunity. So in the near term the public markets tend to offer the best spot. You've seen us buy a large casino company in Australia commit to a big transportation infrastructure company in Europe. Big student housing business here in the United States. I think the public markets tend to move as you know a little bit pillar to post and that can create opportunity. A lot of sectors in technology and biotechnology. We're sitting with our life sciences group yesterday getting excited about some of the companies and some of the exciting drugs where there's a need for capital to accelerate that research. So I think the public markets on the equity side and also in the credit markets you know we've seen the leveraged loan market trade off pretty meaningfully the high yield market. And again there's sometimes indiscriminate selling. And so better companies better credits can offer opportunity. Over time there'll be companies that are looking for liquidity. We can help them out in many of our different business lines in credit and tactical opportunities. And then I think there will be some distress and that will create interesting opportunities as well. So the good news is in an environment like this you want to have a large amount of discretionary capital and that's exactly what we have. Blackstone is what you're saying is while your rivals start to pare back on risk are you ready to take a little more on you know I don't know what what our competitors are doing for us. We're always looking to make attractive long term investments into great businesses and great assets. And in periods of dislocation you can go back to the early 2000s certainly after 0 8 0 9 for a brief period of time in 2020. Prices went down significantly and we made some of our best investments in our history. And I would expect again here with markets off in us having a lot of capital it will create opportunity. It may take a bit of time for some of those transactions to materialize but we're pretty optimistic about how we can invest. Is there anywhere to the extent you're taking risk off. Is there anywhere you are paring back. Well look I think you want to be very mindful of businesses that are exposed to input costs. So if you think about industrial companies that have a lot of input costs businesses that have limited pricing power a small number of customers in an inflationary environment you want companies that have less of that exposure to cost more pricing power. That is definitely where we want to focus. Long duration fixed income is something we don't want. We really like hard assets. Which one of the reasons we're excited about real estate and our non traded rate. We like leverage loans and direct lending because as the Fed raises rates you can generate higher returns. So I do think you've got to be mindful in this kind of challenged environment rising rates rising inflation. You've got to own businesses where cash flow is going to grow. And from a valuation perspective is a US even the best place to invest anymore. How are you thinking about the opportunity abroad especially in Asia. You know I think there's opportunity everywhere in the sense that prices have traded off. Asia has had more challenges around Covid and will come back. There will be growth in Asia again. Europe the war and the energy challenges there have created particular issues. And the US here the market has traded off. So I would say the opportunity set is global because what we've seen is you know a pretty sharp sell off around the world and both fixed income and equities. And as we move through this more opportunities will emerge. People will need capital. And we're in the business of helping provide capital solutions. So that's where we like to be.