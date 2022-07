00:00

The global environment has deteriorated and cost pressures and inflation has increased. Describe to me what the operating environment has been like over the last three months. So good morning to you sir and thank you for having me on the show. I think I can give you a view of how deep has performed for the first half and then give you a glimpse of the internal external environment. So deep has I think a winning formula which can be classified as first of all. Our client base over the Dominion clients we have was 14000 UK nationals. Our product innovation I think is one of the leading situations and our strong foundation foundation from balance sheet and capital. And why is it important to mention is that during turbulent time especially as you come out of the company you have enough options optionality ammunition to ride the wave. Now from an external market perspective we have seen still positive momentum into the economy despite inflationary pressures. And as was also recently mentioned but decline sentiment is fairly still up there. What we expect to see that is that would be a possible slowdown. Some of the financing activities as interest rates continue to rise but also as inflationary pressure starts to hit some of the consumer segment and that will be have to be observed for the half of this year. I mean the provisioning was low. Was better than expected. I'm looking here at the balance sheet. Could we see a downgrade in loans and maybe an increase again in provisioning and sort of the back half of the year as some of those difficulties begin to pick up. The 40 basis points we are reporting for deep is the I would say the normalized level of cost of risk reflecting. Number one the sense of our retail franchise but also the quality of our corporate book. Now as we look into half to and beyond we have moved from a segment perspective. I think that from government and public sector perspective that will not be really a concern. And liquidity is in the market and we've seen them performing well and very well on the corporate side. There could be some pressure points coming up. And accordingly depending on how much of your portfolio is in that segment there could be a possible slight uptick into the cost of risk of the portfolio for a dip. It's not that big because a majority of our pocket book sits actually in jail is in public sector and hence the cost of its ISE possible but not very high. What about the lending market. Is it still going to grow between 5 to 7 percent or do you have to recalibrate that a little bit. Probably given the latest let's talk about the U.S. and the UAE is a liquid market and we've actually seeing some of the big Jihye Lee repainting there being some of the financing given the liquidity situation. Haven't seen the IPO which have also created a sense of liquidity. So the outlook I think from from a market perspective I think is probably in the mid single digit probably on the lower side. Now given what we are seeing and there could be also a bit of slowdown on the puppets side given the interest rate. So I would put anywhere between five to slightly below the 5 percent year on year. What are your priorities beyond the UAE in terms of expansion. Where do you see strengths. Where do you want to perhaps beef up some of your operation. Where where's that organic or inorganic opportunity to level up. So far of Haidi Lun Egypt remains to be the key market. Recently Egypt that announced its capital increase the civil rights issue which we as a parent company are fully subscribing to. It's a vote of confidence. We are not taking short term views on any market or any economy. We believe in the fundamentals of the country and the business and accordingly. Egypt is definitely number one for us on the list. What about real estate valuations that those have had a positive impact on asset quality. Did you revalue any collateral or do you see yourself doing that at all. We will be doing that definitely do it during this year. We are not rushing into any significant upward valuation because I need to see some consistency in the prices. But property prices did appreciate in double digits which is a very welcome view from the collective bargaining especially an Islamic bank. Most of the underlying tangible assets sit in property values. So towards the end of the year we will do another valuation. Looking at the 12 months aspect but it has been quite promising so far and we do expect some upside from that.