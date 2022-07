00:00

> > THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THAT BRINGS OUR PRESS CONFERENCE TO AN END. JONATHON: THAT NEWS CONFERENCE WREPS UP JUST SECONDS BEFORE THE PRESS RELEASE COMES OUT BEFORE ANYONE CAN ASK ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT IT. I THINK IF WE HEAR "TPI" WILL MORE TIME, OUR HEADS MIGHT EXPLODE. I'M JONATHAN FERRO AND HERE IS YOUR PRICE ACTION. A 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE, THE FIRST SINCE 2011, WITH BACK TO ZERO ON RATES FOR THE ECB SINCE 2014. LOOK AT THIS SINGLE CURRENCY. EURO-DOLLAR BASICALLY UNCHANGED NOW. LOOK AT PERIPHERAL SPREADS AS WELL. IN GERMANY, THE 10-YEAR IS BASICALLY UNCHANGED AT THE MOMENT. ITALY IS RUN BY MORE THAN 20 BASIS POINTS, THE TENURE UP BY 25, THE TWO YEAR UP BY 30. WE ARE NOT FAR OFF FROM THE WHITE OF THE YEAR. STATESIDE COME ABOUT 15 MINUTES INTO THE SESSION, SHAPING UP LIKE THIS. WE ARE DOWN ABOUT A THIRD OF 1% ON THE NASDAQ HUNDRED. TAKE A LISTEN TO THE ECB PRESIDENT, PRESIDENT LAGARDE. PRES. LAGARDE: THE GUIDANCE FROM SEPTEMBER IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE FROM NOW ON, WE WILL MAKE OUR MONETARY DECISIONS ON A DATA-DEPENDENT BASIS. WE WILL OPERATE MONTH BY MONTH AND STEP-BY-STEP. JONATHON: WE WILL SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER. MICHAEL MCKEE WILL BREAK THAT DOWN FOR YOU IN JUST A FEW MINUTES. > > IT IS CLEAR THAT THE ECB HAS BEEN CHANGED BY THIS DECISION. THAT LANGUAGE FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE, I THINK IT BEARS REPEATING THAT THIS DECISION AND FORWARD ONES WILL BE DATA-DEPENDENT, OPERATE MONTH BY MONTH, AND STEP-BY-STEP. THE DOOR IS CLOSED GUIDANCE. EVEN THE SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE THEY SAY WILL BE BIGGER THAN 25, SHE SAYS THAT IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE. I THINK IT IS PRETTY REMARKABLE THAT THIS WAS A CLEAR UNANIMOUS DECISION. IT WAS CLEAR THAT SHE TIED THE TWO TOGETHER. CHRISTINE LAGARDE OVER AND OVER IN THAT PRESS CONFERENCE, WHEN IT COMES TO TPI, GOT QUESTION AFTER QUESTION ABOUT ITALY. SHE BATTED EVERSON THE ONE OF THEM AWAY, AT ONE POINT NOT EVEN WILLING TO SAY ITALY, ONLY SAYING "THE COUNTRY TO WHICH YOU REFER TO." WE ARE GETTING DETAILS JUST NOW ON THE TPI THAT THEY ARE LAYING OUT. SHE LAID OUT FOUR CLEAR CRITERIA FOR IT. SHE DID NOT SPEAK EXACTLY TO WHETHER ITALY MEETS THAT CRITERIA OR NOT, IT REALLY EMPHASIZED ON ALL OF THIS IN TERMS OF WHO GETS ACCESS TO THE TOOL IS DOWN TO THE DISCRETION OF THE EARNING COUNSEL. JONATHON: THANKS FOR THE COVERAGE TODAY. LET'S GET OVER TO MICHAEL NOW. SONALI: UNFORTUNATE --MICHAEL: UNFORTUNATELY FOR YOU, WE DON'T GET THE ANSWER THE QUESTION, HOW BIG IS IT? THEY SAY IT IS GOING TO BE BASED ON THE NEED, RATHER THAN SETTING OUT AN AMOUNT AT THIS POINT. IT WILL BE USED FOR THE PURCHASE OF SECONDARY MARKET SECURITIES ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT AGENCIES IN THE EURO ZONE. JURISDICTIONS EXPERIENCING A DETERIORATION AND CONDITION NOT WARRANTED BY COUNTRY-SPECIFIC FUNDAMENTALS, RISK TO THE TRANSMISSION RECORD -- TRANSMISSION MECHANISM, THE SEVERITY OF RISKS FACING MONETARY POLICY TRANSMISSION, AND YOU ALREADY HEARD THAT THESE ALREADY HAVE TO HAVE HAPPENED. THE OTHER FOUR CRITERIA IS THAT ANY COUNTRY RECEIVING THIS KIND OF AID WOULD HAVE TO BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE EU FISCAL FRAMEWORK AND DEEPLY IN DEBT. THE ABSENCE OF SEVERE MACROECONOMIC BALANCES, AND OTHER WORDS, IT HAS TO BE NOT THEIR FAULT. DIFFICULT STATE TO STATE ABILITY. THEY HAVE TO BE ABLE TO PAY THIS ACT. THEIR FISCAL PACK HAS TO BE SUSTAINABLE. THEN, THEY HAVE TO HAVE SOUND ECONOMIC POLICIES IN LINE WITH THE COUNTRY'S COMMITMENT TO RECOVERY FUND PLANS. THE KEY HERE, ACCORDING TO CHRISTINE LAGARDE, IS THAT THIS WAS ALL DECIDED UNANIMOUSLY. THE GOVERNING COUNCIL WOULD RATHER NOT USE IT, SHE SAID. BUT IF WE HAVE TO USE IT, WE WILL NOT HESITATE. THEY DON'T TELL YOU HOW MUCH IT IS GOING TO BE, WHICH MIGHT BE A DETERRENT TO THE MARKETS FOR PUSHING SPREADS TO WIDE. BUT THEY DO TELL YOU THAT WE HAVE GOT THE BAZOOKA, WE KNOW HOW BIG IT IS, AND WE ARE NOT AFRAID JONATHON: HE'S IT. JONATHON:PRIVATE SECTOR SECURITY COULD BE CONSIDERED. OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS, IT HAS BEEN A LINK BETWEEN THE SOVEREIGN AND FINANCIAL SECTOR. IF WE ARE REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT MONETARY POLICY AND THIS IS A MECHANISM TO MAKE SURE THAT IS NOT IMPAIRED, WOULD IT BE A STRETCH TO SAY THEY MIGHT CONSIDER THE DEBT OF EGGS IN THE EURO ZONE IN THAT PARTICULAR COUNTRY? MICHAEL: THE WAY YOU READ IT, IT DOES NOT SUGGEST THAT IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE. THE QUESTION IS, DO THEY REALLY WANT TO DO THAT? THEY DO PHRASE IT AS "IF IT IS NEEDED." THAT IS THE QUESTION, IF WE DO SEEK TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS. IT IS THE TRANSMISSION SYSTEM, NOT UNDERLYING BALANCE SHEETS, THAT WOULD AFFECT THOSE BANKS AND OTHER PRIVATE SECURITY ISSUERS. WE HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE. THEY ARE NOT GIVING US ENOUGH INFORMATION. IT IS AN -- IT IT INTERESTING THAT THEY ENDED THE PRESS RELEASE BY TALKING ABOUT THE REINVESTMENT FLEX ABILITY THAT THEY HAVE AND THE OUTRIGHT MONETARY TRANSACTIONS SYSTEM THAT THEY SET UP DURING THE EURO CRISIS AND HAVE NEVER USED. THEY ARE LETTING PEOPLE KNOW THAT WE HAVE ALL THESE TOOLS, THIS NEW ONE THAT WE ADDED TO OUR TOOLBOX, AND WE WILL USE IT IF NECESSARY. I GUESS IT WOULD DEPEND ON THE NATURE OF THE CRISIS WHICH WHEN THEY WOULD GO TO FIRST. JONATHON: THANK YOU, BUDDY. MICHAEL MCKEE GOT THE PRIVILEGE OF GOING THROUGH THE PRESS RELEASE. ESTY DWEK, YOU ARE WITH US NOW. I HOPE YOU'RE STILL AWAKE. DO YOU THINK ITALY IS ELIGIBLE FOR WHAT HAS BEEN OUTLINED TODAY? > > I THINK ITALY IS ONE OF THE COUNTRIES THAT THEY NEED TO KEEP CONTAINED AND TO KEEP IT WITHIN THE EURO. I THINK THEY WILL FIND A WAY TO MAKE IT ELIGIBLE. FROM WHAT WE HEARD REPEATEDLY IS THAT THERE AREN'T SO MANY UNDERLYING DETAILS. I THINK THIS IS MORE OF A WAY OF SAYING, DON'T TEST US, DON'T PUSH THE BOUNDARIES ON ITALY BECAUSE WE WILL REACT. IF IT IS NOT THE TPI, IT IS ONE OF THE OTHER ACRONYMS THAT THEY STILL HAVE AVAILABLE. BETWEEN ALL OF THOSE, THEY WILL CONTINUE TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD AND ENSURE THIS MECHANISM. JONATHON: YOU HAD YOUR DOUBTS ABOUT THE SUSTAINABILITY IN THE EURO. NOT BECAUSE OF WHAT HAPPENS TODAY, BUT ULTIMATELY, YOU SEE A PARTICULAR RATE HIKE IN THIS CYCLE WILL NOT BELONG. YOUR THOUGHTS ON WHAT HAS CHANGED? > > NOT PARTICULARLY. I UNDERSTAND THE FORWARD GUIDANCE FOR NOW. THEY HAVE OPENED THE DOOR TO LARGER HIKES OR POTENTIALLY MORE THAN 50 BASIS POINT HIKES. THE FUNDAMENTALS, AND MY PIN, HAVE ONLY GOTTEN WORSE SINCE JUNE. IF WE ZOOM OUT A LITTLE BIT, THE ENERGY CRISIS IS STILL A PROBLEM. ITALIAN POLITICS HAVE GOTTEN WORSE. THE FACT IS, THE ECB CANNOT INCREASE THE FLOW OF GAS TO EUROPE. THEY CANNOT CHANGE THE POLITICAL SITUATION IN ITALY. THEY CAN SIT -- THEY CAN CERTAINLY EURO DOWNSIDE,, BUT THERE IS SOME SWAY IN LIMITING THAT. JONATHON: THE GAS SHUT OFF RAISES SOME IMPORTANT QUESTIONS. SOMEONE CAME WITH THAT PARTICULAR QUESTION. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT. DID WE GET AN IDEA OF THE ECB'S REACTION, HOW THEY WOULD RESPOND TO A NEGATIVE SUPPLY SHOCK ECHO DO YOU HAVE A DECENT RATE ON THAT? IF WE ARE TRULY IN A WORLD WHERE FORWARD GUIDANCE IS DEAD, WE NEED TO REALLY REESTABLISH HOW WE REACT TO CERTAIN INFORMATION. THAT IS A CERTAIN -- THAT IS THAT IMPORTANT DATA POINT FOR MANY OF US. HOW WOULD THE ECB RESPOND TO A NEGATIVE SUPPLY SHOCK ECHO -- SHOCK? > > RIGHT NOW, THEY ARE STARING AT A RATE THAT HAS ONLY JUST GOTTEN BACK TO ZERO. THERE IS ALREADY A CLEAR AND IN-MOTION RECESSION. THEY ARE PROBABLY GOING TO PUSH TOWARD HAWKISH GNASH. IF WE FAST-FORWARD TO THREE MONTHS OR SIX MONTHS IN THE EURO ZONE IS MAYBE IN RECESSION, AND THERE IS A REAL ENERGY CRISIS, WHICH IS MANIFESTING IN REAL TIME, AT WHAT POINT DOES THE ECB SAY THIS IS TOO MUCH AND WE CAN NO LONGER HIKE RATES, AND WORSEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IN THIS SITUATION? THAT IS WHAT CONCERNS ME ABOUT THE YOUR OUTLOOK INTO THE END OF THE YEAR. JONATHON: IF YOU HAD ANY IDEA FOR THE SEPTEMBER MEETING, WHAT WOULD IT BE? > > I THINK THE REASON THEY DON'T WANT TO MAKE THAT DECISION IS EXACTLY BECAUSE OF THIS ENERGY CRISIS. I THINK THIS IS WHAT IS WEIGHING ON THEM. IF THE FLOWS SUDDENLY GET SHUT OFF, IT IS ALMOST AUTOMATIC GUARANTEED RECESSION. ESPECIALLY FOR GERMANY. OR YOU HAVE ONE OF THE MORE HAWKISH COUNTRIES, THE BIG QUESTION IS ABOUT GROWTH AND HOW YOU DEAL WITH THAT. COMING OFF OF TODAY, IF THE GAS FLOWS CONTINUE AND INFLATION DOES NOT COME DOWN MUCH FURTHER, IF THE GAS FLOWS CONTINUE, THEY COULD DO ANOTHER 50 BASIS POINT. BUT IF YOU HAVE ANY KIND OF CONCERN THAT THOSE MIGHT STOP OR HAVE BEEN LOWERED EVEN FURTHER, I THINK THEY WOULD WANT TO GET THOSE 50 BASIS POINTS, THEY WANT TO GET BACK TO ZERO, AND THEN MAYBE THEY HAVE TO GO A LITTLE BIT SLOWER GOING FORWARD, BECAUSE THAT FOURTH-QUARTER AND FIRST QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR ARE STARTING TO LOOK REALLY, REALLY 20 -- REALLY TRICKY. JONATHON: OFF THE BACK OF THIS, WHAT IS THE TRADE? I JUST WONDER HOW MAY PEOPLE START TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK AT THAT IN THE COMING DAYS AND WONDER WHAT THAT MEANS. WHAT IS THE TRADE-OFF ON THE BACK OF THIS? > > AT THE MOMENT, THE EURO IS HAVING THE MOST REACTION. EQUITY MARKET HAS NOT BEEN AS EXCITED ABOUT THE 50 BASIS POINT HIKE. YOU SAW THIS MOVE THAT EVEN THE EURO IS SOMEWHAT UNDECIDED. IT IS BETTER, AND THAT IT REDUCES INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS WITH THE DOLLAR AND EVERYONE WILL BE HAPPY WITH A SLIGHTLY SOFTER DOLLAR AT SOME POINT. BUT IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE THERE IS SO MUCH CONFIDENCE THAT THIS IS GOING TO BE AN AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKE CYCLE. AS YOU SAID, THE TPI IS GETTING A LOT OF DIFFERENT OPTIONS TO HAVE THAT SORT OF DOVISH TILT AND PROTECT THE EURO ZONE. IF YOU NET THAT OUT, THAT IS HOW POSITIVE IT IS FOR THE EURO OVER THE MEDIUM TERM. JONATHON: ERIK, I WANT TO GIVE THE FINAL WORD. THAT CALL YOU MADE ABOUT A MONTH AGO, JUST A FINAL WORD IN 20 SECONDS. > > THE MOST IMPORTANT THING HERE IS POSITIONING STILL IS NOT STRETCHED IN A EURO DOWNSIDE. WE THINK IT STILL FAVORS EURO LOWER FROM HERE, TARGETING $.95. JONATHON: THERE WE GO. ERIK NELSON AND ESTY DWEK, THANK YOU TO THE BOTH OF YOU. THE EURO-DOLLAR ABOUT TO GET OFF. THEY ARE NOW LOOKING FOR 95. IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPREAD IN GERMANY, ITALY OVER GERMANY, WE ARE HIGHER BY ABOUT 21 BASIS POINTS ON A GERMAN TENURE -- 10-YEAR. FROM NEW YORK CITY, THIS WAS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE.