I think inflation will decline towards the end of this year. We're certainly seeing prices of commodities trending lower. Take with a grain of salt. We have to reduce our gas consumption. I know this is a big ask for the whole of the European Union but it is necessary to protect. The US president is committed to taking aggressive action to tackle climate change and made clear if the Senate won't act he will. Well good morning everyone and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in Rome. And here's what's coming up on today's program. Well Italian government in chaos. The Prime Minister Mario Draghi tells lawmakers you'll meet with the president where he's expected to offer his resignation. But how much. The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in a decade. The question 25 or 50 basis points. Plus turning on the taps. The Nord Stream says gas shipments from Russia have restarted. Prices tumble. Now first things first let's check in on the markets. I have to say there is a bit of a market wobble not only because of Italian politics but also as we await that ECB decision again with Mario Draghi gone. Likely we'll see elections in October. At the moment what we're hearing is it could be October 2nd or October 9th that election. Remember we have not voted in the fall in Italy since June that actually 19 and 19. What that means is that we could have a coalition in place that is unreadable at the moment. And it's definitely putting a lot of pressure on some of these Italian assets. The footing of Italy down some 2 percent euro holding for the moment at 1 0 1 94. But things could change. I mean if you look at a map of Europe it's very clear that it's really Italian assets that are hurting most other ones. Now Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is the man of the hour. We thought he would resign in the lower house but instead he's decided to go to the president that I love and that's after he failed to revive a broad based coalition unified behind his premiership. Now in the last hour drive he suspended a session in the lower house of parliament saying he would first state his intentions to the president said a matter of course. We'll continue our coverage of this story as it unfolds throughout the day here in Rome. But in the meantime the biggest stories of course the ECB the central bank will raise rates for the first time in 11 years. A question whether they hike by 25 or 50 basis points with money markets betting even odds of either. Now the ECB also set to unveil a new anti fragmentation tool to prevent peripheral bond yields. Now such as those in Italy from spiking Dani Burger joins us now from Frankfurt. She's on the ground any 25 or 50 basis points. And this goes to the credibility of what the ECB does. It does because they've guided 25 basis points so explicitly. You talked to Christine Legarde only a month ago. She said that she's put it in writing. They've said it over and over again. So if they move 50 basis points do they risk losing the credibility of forward guidance. Now there's an argument to be made that in prior ECB times you wouldn't have that explicit forward guidance perhaps is just to return to the orthodoxy. So it might not be a bad thing but they are using guidance as a tool so they might lose that issue. And at the same time a lot of folks think that hey 50 basis points it would just get us back to neutral if inflation's at eight point six percent neutral still accommodative given that inflation rates are perhaps the time is now to go at it with jumbo hikes. Danny thanks so much. We'll have plenty more of course where Bloomberg anchor Dani Burger. We also have special coverage of the ECB rate decision and reaction to it. That begins at 1 15 p.m. London time. Don't forget because the timing has changed to something we're not used to. It's 215 Central European Time right here on Bloomberg. So we're now joined by a sticky it's gone global macro economist at Fidelity International a 25 basis points. Is that your base case for the ECB. And is there as Danny was suggesting a credibility problem if the ECB does more. We think 25 is probably more likely although of course they have been pushed and pressurised to do more. Given inflation pressures and what the Fed is doing in a very aggressive way. But I think you're right. Credibility is so key and credibility of forward guidance has to be preserved. Also what they have on they side in the way is that inflation expectations do remain under control. There is no evidence of a wage price spiral just yet. Inflation that is mainly driven by energy and food components. And so in sense that they can afford not to go out to hike 50 basis points at the same time the window of opportunity is closing for them. And we think it's only July and September the two meetings that there will be able to raise rates before they have to stop given the damage to the economy. Yes so I don't really understand the market positioning or he's worried that 50 percent of the market expects 25 and the other 50 percent expects a 50 basis points increase. Does does it kind of show the anxiousness out there on the markets. Of course there are still a lot of uncertainty difference in as you know it's really easy. It's toxic mix of factors. For these to be tried to combat the factors that are outside of their control gas flows aggressive fed tightening and of course the Italian political situation. I think the market is really struggling with that uncertainty as well. So what does it mean. Where do you want to be overall as an economist you worry that this impacts the you know the disbursements. If I can get my words out the money that they will get from the EU what are you expecting it to be. Well I think I mean clearly it's it's very tricky and complicated the job. The job of the ECB it complicates that. That's the fiscal stimulus of course as you say disbursement. But I think for sure it undermines that that unity for Europe. And that's that's what Europe needs today to go through this. The main crisis of course the gas crisis related to the war in Ukraine and Europe passed to reach that consensus on area wide fiscal support. So we don't think that government support national support will will help avoid recession or cushion that recession. We need that area like fiscal support. And of course that that in political situation is complicating things. And what does it mean for overall the you know this fragmentation tool that we could get from the ECB. Does it need to be a deterrent. Or do you worry that actually to reach the fragmentation tool the bar will be so high they'll be very unlikely that it will give countries like Italy any support. Well that's exactly what the focus is is now how credible what what the conditionality is. And again given the situation in Italy unfortunately that they should be it might have to use that to earlier rather than later. But at the same time I think they will try to communicate that they are not going to close the spreads because of bad political risk. And I think the tolerance for that default for higher spreads is high. And now from these two sides given this political uncertainty. So they want obviously to make sure that transmission mechanism remains in place but not necessarily close to close the spreads because of that political risk premium. And I think so much and it's got their global macro economist at Fidelity International joining us this morning. We'll have plenty more live here from Rome. We'll bring you the latest on the political turmoil after the collapse of Maori drugs coalition. This is Bloomberg. Breaking news out of Rome in the last couple of minutes. The president of course or that the prime minister has said that he will resign. This according to a presidency statement. Mario Draghi has resigned. Now we were expecting this. We were actually expecting him to go to the lower house this morning and resign and then speak to the president of the Republic of Mr. Mandela. He did not do that. He'd said he'd go straight to. That I love. And then we would hear from him. The impact on markets has been pretty brutal. If I'm honest Italian assets have been sold off. You can see the footsie maybe over in Italy down some two point four percent. This is of the uncertainty. Investors are worried about what comes after Mario Draghi again. He was a technocratic government. He reassured investors because of his politics because of reforms under him. It was pretty convenient or pretty clear that they would access that you funds that the EU would disperse in December. It could have also helped with the ECB fragmentation tool. Now with him gone although he could stay on as caretaker until the elections we go into the unknown. Well joining us now is an entrepreneur business leader. Angelica Donati chair of the Italian construction lobby group. Angie Giovanni good to. Thank you so much Angelica for always coming on to give us a business perspective because I imagine there's a lot of anxiousness out here. We focused so much on the markets but if you're a business leader now you don't know who comes next. Well I mean businesses have been very clear that we believe all of the Italian business community believes that motor daggy was the right person for the role. We said it when he was nominated we thought. I mean it was the biggest piece of luck Italy had right. One of the most prominent world leaders was our leader. He was a man or he is a man that gave credibility to Italy globally both from an economic perspective and also from the political leadership perspective. He is the leader in Europe the prominent leader in Europe. And so losing him as such a crucial moment. There is a series of very fundamental essential reforms that need to be implemented now before the end of the year for the PNTR and our people to be to be put in place properly. So this country because they say is a recovery fund money. What happens if we don't access this money. What happens if we don't access this money. Is that Italian. Italy's last big hope. It flies out the window for no no good reason really. I mean Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the piano. It's almost 200 billion euros of money to be spent. But not just that. The reforms that are being put in place which we hope will continue to be implemented because as you rightly said he should stay on as caretaker. We hope that there will be a clean transition into whatever the next government is. And we hope you think the next government is. I have no idea. I honestly have no idea. I think there's a lot of checks and balances that need to be worked out. Now there's a lot of dissent and a lot of angst around what happened. So whoever the next government is led by whatever the next coalition is because I would imagine this inquisition. I would hope as a business person that they would take a leaf out of my drag book and plan for the long term and and put in place reforms actually help the country. So that I guess credibility brought us into kind of a new a new pace. And we hope that that pace remains. And Jessica I mean if anybody has any sense why would they go back on some of the good work that he's done. Well it's not a question of going back on. The good work that he's done is what he's done is start a process that needs to be implemented in a very rigorous and fast manner. And if it stops then we miss our deadline. So we have very very strict deadlines in terms of public tenders in terms of public tender and law reform fiscal reform competition reform. All these things need to happen now. And if we lose too much time then the ship has sailed and it won't come back. So specifically what does it mean for the construction so far for the construction sector the biggest. Well there's two big milestones for us. The public kind of law reform which needs to happen after the summer and also all the big Pinar ISE recovery fund tenders which need to be tendered and assigned before the end of the year. And we're already behind schedule. We're behind schedule because due to the war in Ukraine and due to that the crazy markets shock on raw materials prices we've had to readjust our prices. The DLJ duty which was approved last week which was also kind of what started this whole this whole mess was put in place in order to allow amongst other things that allow the public sector the public construction sector to work on our projects. And now you know where that basically becomes an investable. I mean I guess the markets have been telling us that because if you look at the Italian BGP spread over the bund where the same level as Greece again gets a fatty the Italian stock exchange has crashed this morning. So and as bad as it used to be. But I mean the markets are worried and you know the markets are worried. We're worried. Obviously Italy is a country with massive opportunities. We've got a very strong entrepreneurial category. And I do believe that you know we've weathered other crises before will weather this one. But obviously it would have been better off if this never happened in the first place. What kind of assurances do you need from the next prime minister from the next coalition to make your job easier long term planning long term strategic strategic planning. So one of our biggest weaknesses I think is that as a country we've been very short term in our approach and we need to be able to plan for the long term. We need to start thinking in the way Mr. Draghi has been thinking which is let's look at the next 10 20 30 40 years. And that's what needs to be done in the long term for Italy. I mean do you worry about the level of the euro. Does that impact for example business. Well not so much for the construction sector in terms of the fact that we work. Yeah. It's local. So a weaker euro could be a problem if we're importing goods from outside the European Union. So that that's definitely the case. On the other hand Italy is a net exporter. So a weaker euro for an exporting country is actually not necessarily a bad thing. We go back to the devaluation in the 90s. No kidding. Thank you so much as always. Thank you. The chair of the tunnel construction lobby group Jihye Lee. Now coming up it's decision day in Frankfurt as the ECB gears up for its first hike in eleven years. Will we see a 25 or 50 basis point hike. Well we also look out for the anti fragmentation tool. That's coming up next. And this is. Economics finance politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now onto the ECB for the first time in a decade. The central bank will raise rates. The question whether they hike by 25 or 50 basis points. Let's get straight to our lead anchor covering this. And it's Dani Burger. He joins us with a guest from Frankfurt. Danny over to you. Hi Francine thanks so much. A lot of questions surrounding today really happy to say that with me today is Rest Esther Wright health ethics strategist at Commerce Bank to try to sort through some of the chaos. Esther thanks so much for joining what we have to start. Perhaps the political chaos considering just the breaking news Draghi finally stepping down saying he will be resigning. What sort of impact or is this impactful for the markets you watch. Yes absolutely. I guess like this is quite negative for the euro in particular ahead of the ECB because it really puts the spotlight on the ECB. We have this discussion 25 or 50 basis points. You know like if they don't deliver 50 now it looks as if they are bowing to the whole Italy chaos. And of course it also puts a focus on this new transmission or fragmentation tool they are most likely going to discuss today. Yeah I mean a lot to dig through there. But what does it mean in terms of actually being able to put to use an anti fragmentation tool. It spreads are widening because of politics in Italy. Yeah. That's really bad timing for the ECB because there is always a danger that they are leaving their mandate. You know like they're only allowed to act within their mandate. And if they are now implementing an entity for contagion tool that would look as if they are helping out Italy in this political chaos. And in the end it is fundamentally justified that spreads are widening if there is this heightened political uncertainty in the in Italy. But if I'm a trader today what am I trading on. Am I trading on 25 or 50 or the anti fragmentation tool. That's a big question because and typically the short term it's more important 25 or 50 because it has a sick lake effect with respect to what more is going to come how decisive the ECB is going to act on inflationary risks actually. Now this might change and the contagion tool it gets more into focus because it's more important in the medium term. You know like how stable is the common currency politically. Because we are having this fragmentation problem. It's the very foundation of the common currency. Perhaps some irony there that it's driven from Mario Draghi a man who helps preserve the euro as well. OK. To the former point in the short term. Steven Englander over at Standard Charter says that if they go at twenty five. The market is set up in such a way that Europe could test parity again. Is that a reasonable expectation. Absolutely. Yeah because it would indicate in particular now following these rumors about 50 basis points in particular now following this Italian chaos. It would signal that they are cautious you know like they are acting cautiously. And we're having inflation you know like so far above target with the Fed moving forward quite decisively. The ECB ECB would a drop far behind the curve if they are now not solely showing to the market that they are willing to do whatever it needs or whatever it takes. If you go back to Draghi and it would be very very good signaling for the euro if they don't deliver. I do wonder about the staying power of moving 50 basis points in terms of strengthening the euro because I think about obviously a very different situation. Chile for example trying to strengthen the peso. That doesn't work. The BMJ today raising their CPI forecast. That doesn't do anything to strengthen the yen. Can the euro find sustained strength when it is all about CAC dollar at the moment. Interestingly that might depend on the fragmentation too. You know it's not 25 or 50. It has an importance for signaling effect. But for the long term if there is a way the ECB could implement an effective and that's important legally feasible tool that would allow them to implement their monetary policy as they please and not having to worry so much about like individual analysis specifically a specific point of member countries and that would put the euro in a much better position. And in the end not everything is looking great. And yes either you know like we have a recession risks that in the end. Then in the medium term most will depend on whether we are going to have a full blown Garrett gas crisis in the eurozone. Well we'll talk to you a bit about that because we have Nord Stream of course today saying that flows has resumed. Can we breathe a sigh of relief yet. No absolutely not. You know that because we don't know what kind of supply we will have. In the end the EU has or is trying to introduce some gas saving measures next week. And but whether that will be sufficient. We don't know. And in the end even if it will be we will have a structural change away from cheap Russian gas in particular in Germany. And this will be a burden on the euro due to the effects on the potential growth and also the yield IBEX. OK. Esther thanks so much for joining us. I'll let you go. I know you're very busy. Day ahead of you Francine. That was Esther Wright Health of Commerce Bank. Danny thanks so much. What a day. I mean you know for our trading does today and you see the market it's 50/50 whether it's 25 or 50 basis points. You probably have to have second thing and speak to your chief economist. And most of the day now we'll have special coverage of ECB rate decision and reaction. It begins at 115 p.m. London time. Don't forget the The Times are a little bit funny. Funky today to 15 Central European Time right here on Bloomberg. Coming up Italy's prime minister has resigned. We'll have an exclusive conversation with a record like that. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg. Now Mario Draghi resigns as Italian prime minister. We get all the latest on a pretty dramatic day two days here in Rome. Hi. But by how much. The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in over a decade. The question 25 or 50 basis point hikes. Plus turning on the taps. Nord Stream says gas shipments from Russia have restarted. Prices tumble. Well good morning. A bit of a worrying moment here in Rome. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition. As ever I'm Francine Lacqua. But this time I'm in Rome. This is the market. And the market perception is that they don't know what will happen in Italy. We talk now about coalition. Certainly the perception is that we go to elections and not could be as soon as October. It could be there is a 70 day rule so it won't be before October. I think it's the first time that we have elections in the fall since nineteen nineteen footsie may be under pressure down 2.5 percent. Euro dollar holding at 1 0 1 87. And then of course that begs questions about the ECB fragmentation to anti fragmentation tool and then the recovery funds that Italy was meant to touch in December. Now the Italian prime minister has resigned. He's set to address lawmakers a little bit later today as the country begins now to look ahead to the process of choosing a new leader. Joining us is one of the best perspectives we can get you. And this is of course what happens next Tuesday from Italian prime minister. Radical left that much more than that. He's one of the kingmakers possibly in exactly one year that really understands Italian politics like no one else equal at all. Thank you for joining us. If you're an Italian investor you worry because you think that this is a mess at the moment and you see no end in sight. First of all who's to blame for the demise of my idea. Oh it is very easy to say because yesterday we had a moment in which the parliament decided and there were three political parties decided not to be supportive of view that argues program. And this part is where had the beginning five stars. Then yesterday. And that was unexpected. And I think really crazy and irresponsible. Liga and force Italian. Do you regret saying the coalition with Mr. Conti forced today. The discussions about the future of coalitions are completely different from what we had until yesterday because we what happened yesterday. It is a turning point in Italian history. We had governments working very well with the respect of the entire community Italian community not only business community the people the people. We had the entire weekend full of calls by people working people representative of municipalities asking for the continuity in this government but also the respect at the European level and at ward level. And now everything is gone has gone. And I think it's responsive. The responsibilities are very clear. We support that. Drag it until the end. And we will try to keep fighting on that ISE program in the electoral campaign and after the elections. This first of all do you think what happened yesterday is reflective of how the Italians would vote in an election. No it is not. I think yesterday is a turning point. We had polls until yesterday but the polls were related to the attitude of the parties that the parties up until yesterday for instance Liga and 40 Italia were voted by people entrepreneurs. Sammy's thinking that they were supporting Draghi on the right track but now they understood how crazy was the choice of footsie failure. It was just the choice of power. Just the idea to get power and to redistribute power. But they don't understand that we need it and we need to continue on the program that maybe Draghi proposed to the country. Mr. Le Different go to elections. And I think I was looking at polls saying that the most likely outcome also almost the only outcome on Wednesday morning would have been a right wing coalition. Is it still the case. I'm sure that the voters will change their mood. They will change their mood because what happened yesterday is a straw for Italy and it is a storm or for the expectations of the Italian people of the Italian people working every day and thinking that politics and the parliament has to help them not has to work only for their own interests. What the parliament in the large majority did. Yesterday we were on the other side. We were on the side of responsibility. We support the rally but the rest of the parliament decided on their own in. In terms of both is not the interest of the country. So we'll see elections tells her and off and off the end of September. First days of October first first year that we will have elections. But for that we had last year local elections. Electoral campaign in the fall and two years ago a regional election elections. So we are ready. So what does this mean. I mean who has it worse. Is it the Europeans. If you're the ECB ready to announce some kind of anti fragmentation tool how do you look at it. You have to be very clear that Italy is a great country with a great economy great people. It is absolutely democracy. Democracy means that we have the vote. The vote will be September instead of March. So it doesn't change so much. It's complicated because what Draghi was supposed to do was very important also for the relaunch of the country during autumn. Of course it is not the case but I'm sure that the electoral campaign will bring the voters to understand who is responsible and who is not. There is also a big chunk of money on this EU recovery fund which is due. Do you think campaigning will be supporting the reforms to make sure that Europe gives it leader. I'm sure and what I'm sure that all the parties they have to be compliant with this process of reforms related to the next generation EU recovery fund money. It is impossible not to be compliant with this money and with this process or what they proposed to all the parties and will propose to all the parties during the electoral campaign and to sign a pact. And the fact is that we will be all compliant with this choice and with this program because this money is European money. It is for Italy but it is European money. Do you think they'll sign that pact. I hope so. Is a big winner in this Vladimir Putin. I'm sure that Putin will have a cheers with his prosecco maybe. And he will be very happy today. And that's not good news for Europe for the West for Ukraine and Draghi and our coalition. We were very strong in supporting Ukraine. Italy was one of the most supportive countries. We have to keep fighting and keep helping Ukraine. But I'm sure that Putin to put him today is very happy. Would you worry about the most in the Italian economy. Inflation is a cost of living. It's this huge proximity actually to Russian gas. I think the main problem today inequalities inequalities are very high in Italy because of the past because of pandemic. But there will raise if there is not the entire inflation capacity that the government was able to put in place. And this is why I think we have to have elections as soon as possible. We hope to win elections and we hope to continue the program of native rights. I mean a couple of questions actually that I've been getting from a lot of investors is we haven't voted in the fall in Italy since 1919. Does it actually change anything. I don't think so. I think the only thing that is that will change it is the fact that we never had a vote with a clear idea that there was a government working well for the country and for interest of parties the right parties league not for its Italia five stars everything has collapsed. That is something completely new. Do you think you could lead a government come September October. You know it depends on the vote. It depends on the way in which we will run the electoral campaign. But my answer is very short and very clear. I'm very very confident with the Italian voters. The Italian voters are always very wise and they would be very wise this time. Always great to have your perspective and your insights. Thank you so much. And we wish you the best of luck actually for today. It's going to be tumultuous right. It will be but we have to be confident. Italy is a great country and Italy will overcome this crisis. I mean it's nice looking at the rooftops to actually be quite optimistic about the country. But then you look at the politics and there are questions question marks. Coming up we'll dig deeper into the chaos unfolding with Italian politics. Don't miss our conversation with an inside. Also the chairman and co-founder of the International Fashion Group on TV. That's coming up next. And this is. Economics and politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition and Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now let's get straight to Bloomberg Businessweek. Here's Leon Gibbons in London. Hi Leon. Hi Francine. Tesla says it sold off about 75 percent of its bitcoin holdings. The convergence added nearly one billion dollars to its balance sheet. Tesla beat second quarter earnings estimates reflecting its progress in tackling supply chain issues and Covid lockdowns at its China factory due to rising demand for transport due to a prolonged shutdown of Sydney factory. Because for years of course in quite a few years and it's been a supply chain held for several years now Microsoft is eliminating open job listings including in its key as all cloud business and security software unit. The company says a hiring freeze will continue for the foreseeable future but it's still honouring job offers that have already been made. A hiring slowdown was disclosed in May which mostly affected its windows. Office and team greets. Google and Lyft are also hitting the brakes on hiring and then mounting recession fears and rising inflation. Google says it will pause hiring for two weeks to allow the company to review head count needs. Meanwhile Lyft will shut down its car rental business and cut 60 jobs. That says that ride hailing giant grapples with a labor shortage and a fall in its stock price. And that's your Bloomberg business flash. Francine thank you so much. Now we understand and this is from local agencies that Russia's planning the annexation votes in Ukraine regions by September 15. So I think this comes from the Russian news agency. But we'll dig a little deeper into exactly what this means not only of their intentions but also what it means for security what it means for arms to Ukraine. Now we've been discussing this all day. The prime minister Mario Draghi prime minister of Italy he's resigned. Joining us now to discuss the chaos is the founder and chairman of OTB Group. He's in so he's OTB is of course a founder and international fashion group with a range of global brands including Diesel and Missile Majella. Thank you so much Mr. Russell for joining us. Italian business give me the state of play today. Are they worried that they will no longer have Mario Draghi as prime minister. Major that I mean. I if. Didn't like it at all. The best time to have a life is. The design of the website was basically out. So I'm going to I'm going to cut you off Mr. ISE I'm so sorry. I'm going to cut you off because I think we're having some Wi-Fi trouble sometimes with all these virtual interviews so we can't hear it clearly. So we're going to take of course a look at the market. So we're going to talk a bit about Italy and then I hope to see you back in a couple of minutes with crystal clear communication. Coming up it's also the final two in the U.K. So there's a lot of politics going on. It's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss versus former chancellor. She soon will bring you the latest on the race. Also to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. That's later this hour. And this is Bloomberg. Economics finance politics this is Bloomberg Surveillance really edition and Francine Lacqua here in Rome. Now let's get straight to U.K. politics. Not dull either. The political British landscape or the UK's outgoing prime minister had his final parliamentary grilling yesterday. I have to say it was pretty exciting to watch. Boris Johnson's successor will either be the foreign secretary Liz Truss or the former chancellor. She soon CAC after the pair came top in the final round of voting by conservative members of parliament. Well our experts in the UK think she was out of the gallery when Prime Minister Johnson said hasta la vista baby is the one and only Lizzie Borden. Lizzie the focus shifts to the grassroot Tory parties. What can we actually expect from them. Well Francine they're a very different beast to the MPs that had made really Sue knock the front runner in all the votes that we've had so far. So actually they favor less trust. That's what the polls say although the polls can fluctuate because it's a hypothetical question of course to ask who they'd prefer to be the next prime minister. It'll come down to who can convince the membership that they're really the true heir to Margaret Thatcher. Liz Truss is promising tax cuts from day one. Rarely see Knox saying he wants to wait until inflation's under control. We actually had to knock Ally and former city minister John Glenn on Bloomberg TV yesterday. And he said think about it. They're both tax cutters. They just have different timescales for it. And that's the message that soon Knox team are going to try to hammer home over the next six weeks when they're campaigning to the grassroots. Although Liz Trust might steal an advantage with the postal ballots being posted out in the first week of August could be a done deal before we know it. Yeah I have to say yesterday was pretty fantastic watching Boris Johnson kind of doing Johnson at his best. You know the last prime minister's questions asked de la Vista baby. Will people like miss him in parliament or they have to get rid of him. I think they'll have to miss him because when I was in the public gallery it was laughter all around. And he did that Terminator impression. But there were also groans I have to say when he tried to hammer home what he thinks is going to be his legacy on Brexit on Ukraine on the pandemic seemed a little tired to be trying to rewrite history in his favor. Again he tried to do that in his resignation speech in Downing Street. But he also had a little advice for whoever is his successor. Term my successor whoever he or she may be number one stay close to the Americans. Stick up for the Ukrainians. Stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere. Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest a showman to the end. A shop into the end. I have to stay close to the Americans. Don't do not do too much on social media. I don't think about it socially too much. I mean words good words to live like Lizzie. Thank you so much. I was very very latest on UK politics wise advice. Let's get back to our discussion on the chaos in Italian politics still with us. We hope with a better connection is the founder and chairman of a to be group. He's so also. And of course this is a international group including Diesel and Missile Magellan as is brand. So can you hear me first of all. And are you. Yes sir. What comes after Mario Draghi. But you know this is a strange situation. I can't believe that we are astonished. The Italian people that that I the council in terms of the economy is that yes it is deeply unpopular. We are only seen in this situation for the first time made overnight if we ever saw fantastic Tidjane Thiam ISE. I think they would indeed love steam. Everybody loves enough and that's fine. We can never stop the of it folks that we dealt with countries in the world who started to live the proceeds from the other country. The last that we did. Yes. It was not the best but support from that chapter. This is the first time that we have a somewhat can drive the economy solve the dependency. We have the lesson there was broadband academia and I could not understand why this is stupid not what it is. So they can be broken this fantastic metaphor. But Renzo you look you're one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs frankly that Italy has ever had especially in the fashion and luxury space. What do you need from the next government from the rest of government. Now we've the devil facial. Are you open to the Italian people. Fine. And stopped at any pussy who are strong who are right because nobody or this politician. They just play in vain from the position. They leave us just something. They just the world that they thinking about the themself and they got the police involved on the. Not on that I. So I hope at this time that finally the people of Egypt can the Italian people could wake up. I hope it can be a good campaign fodder for the next the next adventure. And what the what they mean by that that maybe this sound was going to meet up with them maybe more to become more on the legal side. And maybe we can yet again. But I was I don't see any any any man at the moment that they're doing something for their mothers. Right. So did they target for the detail right now that everybody will see that they will the. No it doesn't because his value was respected or because he can push reforms knowing that money is being respected. You know that is the momentum that was lost finished. Just because if you were a politician I think it's doable. But Bill already just tell that they're from the proper context and they don't care about the dangers. Then they tell in front of me. This is why for the last three years it was it was a disaster. Let's throw in equally equally count the stay alive. Thanks to doing that for now. Thanks to the people that them in the industry and the people that they any every day to support people in the not from the politicians side. We have a disaster. We need this time by your office that we can find that right. This through snow. Right. Right. Will be national. Maybe you'll find that we can bring it by the or book. Renzo if there is no money drug what do you need from a prime minister or a treasurer or a minister of finance. Is it help with energy. Do you worry about this inflation that is running rampant out of control and what that means for business and for wages. You know what it's like what it was. They're just needed to find someone or demote another but understand the semantic field. And it will be similar to drive that country because I know it was awesome because it was everybody let's say some fossil defended by the government and get the economy. I think you say incredible. You must of this that this former CEO from from the Italian government. How do you think it would be the best. The best. Hopefully that's we have we need three. And I can see a credible distro above so many fold that we have from the ones I made with the middle label pump that it is fantastic that in the end there. Are you ready. So we're running out of time. Next time we do this interview in person. OK. From OTB I'm always nervous going into the summer. Bad things happen to the mark in the summer. All the talk about whether we're in a recession. I happen to think we are is of secondary importance. What's a primary importance is inflation and regulation on recession is a little bit exaggerated at the moment in the US ISE case. We think that it will dip into a mild recession. The real problem is that the eurozone needs to proceed very quickly towards economic and political integration. It is 10:00 a.m. in London 5:00 a.m. in New York and 5:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Top stories today. Mario Draghi calls it quits. Italy's prime minister resigns in a move that will add to the country's political chaos and stoke economic uncertainty across Europe. Meanwhile Russia resumed gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline providing some relief for a continent that was bracing for a complete halt of supplies. The European Central Bank gets off the sidelines in the fight against inflation. The ECB is about to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. And Tesla CEO must season end to what he calls supply chain hell. Moss says the electric carmaker could have a record second half of the year. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Tom Mackenzie in London with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz in New York. Anna Edwards is off today in Caley. Reminder as well of the geopolitics with Russia announcing plans for a vote an annexation vote in some of the territory in which it occupies in Ukraine. Yeah plans for that vote to happen by mid-September. THOMPSON We'll have more on that story in just a moment. But first we want to run you through the market action starting with Asia overnight where really it was a mixed session. On the one hand U.S. stocks down in Hong Kong and China a large part of that due to the growing crisis in the property sector. And concern about defaults on the rise to the Hang Seng property index was down about three percentage points overnight. The other big story out of Asia though of course was the Bank of Japan decision. You had the Nikkei 225 up by about four tenths of 1 percent. No surprise there. Keeping it easy they held rates unchanged. They're still targeting 25 basis points on that 10 year yield even though their inflation forecast was raised more than expected to two point three percent for the year. So I'm not 10 year yield or south or 25 basis points actually a little south of twenty four basis points while the end is fractionally weaker against the U.S. dollar trading at 130. Thirty eight. Sixty nine now. All right. Well we are seeing a little bit of a sell off here in futures right now down just about a quarter percent after really a great week for the S & P 500. The U.S. 10 year yield rising just about 2 basis points right now to three spot 0 4 7 1. So as that yield rises investors have less of an incentive to buy equities because you can get more from the 10 year or more than you would in relation to the S & P dividend. Now 9 crude down 350. So a pretty big move for oil coming in well under a hundred dollars after yesterday's retreat from relatively high levels. Ninety six forty four is what we're seeing for Texas Intermediate. And Bitcoin is also off one point six percent since midnight but is still around twenty three thousand twenty to eight eighty one. It's very correlated assets and that's probably why we see it going down today. Tom what you see in terms of Europe. Yeah man was zero in of course on what's happening in Italy. And that's where the biggest losses are being felt across the epic city. Markets now down two point two percent across the major index the footsie map over in Italy. We do have a story around the gas flows coming from Russia back to 40 percent volumes. We'll break that story down for you. And since the other major economies are seeing pressure in the U.K. down for 10 percent. The German DAX is down 8 cents and over in France. Losses of three tenths of a percent. But really it is Italy of course with the selling pressure is most acute particularly the banking sector. The last time I checked losses of around 4 percent in that sector. Let's switch it on and see how things are playing out then across European equities. As we look ahead to that decision by the ECB the debate as to whether they go 50 on front load or stay with the guidance of 25 basis points if they go 50 standard chances said you could see a 2 percent move in euro dollar single currency county at one point zero one just getting a tenth of a percent in terms of the broader benchmark here and you have losses of four tenths of a percent. And of course we continue to look at the piece that Italian debt sell has been pretty strong 17 basis point move higher on the benchmark to you. That's the two. Yet we're looking at the 10 year as well. That has also seen a big spike in years of course on the pressure around Italian debt and the political risk and gas as well on the back of those flows from Russia just down around 4 percent Tony. So many European stories to keep on top of this morning Tom. But let's begin with the political chaos in Italy and get more on that now as Prime Minister Mario Draghi has offered his resignation to Italy's president. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua joins us now from Rome with more. Francine is Draghi resigning. Now the only option and what happens next. Yes so he's resigned. Really. Kelly good morning. It was 100 percent the only option because we thought he had support not from one coalition member but the others but actually the others at the end of the day yesterday also let him go. Now this was not because they didn't believe in him. This was bickering behind you know between the coalition members. But it doesn't matter. He's no longer in charge. Will go to elections probably in September and October. And the question is what does it mean for ECB fragmentation. What does it mean for access to the EU recovery fund so badly needed 20 billion that should be given to Italy if they continue with the reforms. And whoever the next government whoever the next prime minister is will they be able to guarantee of course to stay on the path of reforms to make sure they have access and friendly relationship with Europe and the rest of the world. As I was reading his emotional speech I thought man they're going to regret this. Do they regret this. What's the reaction to the turmoil that is almost like the resting state of Italian politics. I know we've had a lot of governments but think about this Matt. If you look at the inflation if you look at the cost of living if you look at the need for stability to encourage the ECB to maybe give you a helping hand and that you recovery fund it probably could not have come at a worse time. Will they regret it. I think it depends on what investors do on what markets decide to do. But the papers this morning were pretty punchy. Look at this. Shame shame on Italy from left Tampa in Tampa which is a center. I'm going to actually you know not show you this because it's a swear word in Italian but they're pretty mad about what's happening where don't call it the suicide of Mario Draghi because he was uncompromising. And then this is goodbye Mario Draghi. Look it depends on if the next person in charge is considered a safe pair of hands liked by investors and stable to see whether markets and voters will regret it. But then it's democracy. You can't go against democracy. Something needed to happen. And an election it is. All right. Great coverage for us out of Rome. Francine thanks so much for joining us. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua out of well on the ground there in Italy. Tom. OK here in the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss ousted many more than in the race to become conservative leader and the UK's next prime minister. She will compete against former chancellor really soon. At the focus now shifts to about one hundred seventy five thousand grass roots Tory members who make the final choice before the winner is announced on September 5th. All right. Let's talk about what's going on in Russia Tom you were highlighting at the top of the show that the Kremlin now plans to hold referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by its troops to give grounds for President Vladimir Putin to absorb them into Russia as early as September. Joining us now for more is Mark Champion our senior reporter for International Affairs. And Mark you know I saw this headline. My first thought was is this the beginning of the end of the war. Yeah. I mean it's a good question and one I think we'd all like to know the answer to. I mean essentially this is something that the Russians have been wanting to do for several months already. The reason they haven't done it was that they couldn't secure the support from the bureaucrats that they needed to organize an election and they couldn't really guarantee that they'd get the kind of result that they want. Nothing there has changed. What seems to have changed is the delivery of us home ISE. He's sort of longer range very accurate artillery that that the Ukrainians have taken delivery of and they've been using them to destroy dozens of weapons depots behind the Russian front lines. This has been a very successful strategy. And you know it's difficult to know exactly what the impact has been. But it is it seems a clear link between the reduction in the ability of the Russians to deliver firepower at the front and these attacks. And now you have the Russians saying look we're going to go ahead but it looks like they're going to go ahead and get these referendums done so that they therefore have a sort of stronger claim to be able to say this is now part of Russia. You know you attack or trying to take this back at your peril. Okay. Dusting off a well used playbook of course. And we'll see what the response is from Ukraine and its allies. Champion of course breaking down the latest on those moves by Russia. Thank you. Meanwhile Russia has resumed sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe after a 10 day maintenance period that will provide some relief at least for the continent. That's racing to store the fuel before winter. Bloomberg senior executive editor for energy and Commodities joins us now. Well Kennedy well thanks for joining us on the set. The significance then we're back to 40 percent volumes but a lot of uncertainty still around these gas flows from Russia to Europe of course in the immediate reaction. Gas prices are down a little bit this morning and that's relief that they did come back. There had been some concern during this maintenance period that it wouldn't come back. The Russians would just say you're going to get no more gas this winter. We're about 40 percent as you say. But that's unlikely to be the the final story here. President Putin yesterday was talking about more maintenance that needs to happen on the pipeline in coming weeks which may give Russia excuse to put flows back down 20 percent. There's a lot of Danes leadership here. Clearly as we go into the winter a winter where Europe is unlikely to have all the energy it needs Russia is going to use the flow of gas into Europe as part of its overall strategy. All right Bloomberg's well Candy thank you so much. So massive question marks around the gas story and the economic consequence for Europe. Plus the political turmoil in Italy all happening at the same time that the ECB is supposed to make monetary policies and policy decision today. It is a very very tough job for Christine Lagarde and CO. Of course they're expected to raise rates for the first time in 11 years but there is a lot of issues that they have to take into account. Bloomberg's Dani Burger joins us now from Frankfurt for more on what to expect. So Danny it's not just about how much they hike rates. We're also looking for some kind of clues as to what that anti fragmentation to their transmission protection mechanism is going to look like. Right in the political chaos in Italy making that so much more difficult with the anti fragmentation tool. Credibility is at stake here for the ECB because already off the bat there are two big ifs. If it's politics that is wiping out Italian spreads does it look optically bad for the ECB to have an anti fragment tool when their mandate is price stability. It is certainly not interfering in local governments. Of course we're also expected to face a challenge from the German court system on that anti fragmentation tool. So that's one sign of the credibility coin. The other side is 50 or 25. I was talking to David Cole Julius Baer chief economists earlier who said the only argument for going at twenty five is of forward guidance credibility. They have guided so explicitly that they risk using guidance as a tool. But he says look perhaps that's what's needed. Perhaps we go back to the old days kind of ironically of Mario Draghi where you didn't have that explicit guidance that debate for 50 which I should say markets are split right now. It's a coin toss. Whether or not it'll be 50 or twenty five is inflation. It is at eight point six percent. And it frankly does not make sense to have such accommodative and negative rates right now. All right Danny thanks very much for joining us. Dani Burger they're standing outside the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt. Don't miss our special coverage of the rate decision and reaction to it beginning at 8:00. Fifteen a.m. in New York 115 p.m. in London. Now President Biden says he expects to speak with China's president Xi Jinping within the next 10 days. This comes as the administration is considering whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese imports in an attempt to ease inflation. Jack Fitzpatrick Bloomberg government reporter joins us now out of D.C. for more. So Jack are we optimistic that this will happen. Well you know the president said that he expects this phone call to happen in the next 10 days but there's been a little bit of a pumping of the brakes since that comment by the president. Even if the phone call does happen behind the scenes the White House officials who have downplayed any expectations that this would be a call specifically about tariffs even though of course the call would raise the question about consideration of lifting Trump administration tariffs on China especially with what we've seen on inflation figures. But there would be a pretty broad agenda for the call if it were to happen. In addition to tariffs you know the tension with China over Russia and their refusal to sign on with other countries in terms of sanctioning Russia would be one issue. Climate issues would be another. So obviously would be a major call if it is to happen in the next week or so. And the tariff question is a key question. But the White House has not followed up and made it clear that that would be at the top of the agenda. So we have to limit our expectations on that front for now. OK. John Fitzpatrick of Bloomberg Government in Washington on that potential cool between the two presidents of China and the US. Meanwhile on to a corporate story of the hour really. Tesla beating profit estimates in its latest quarter and also selling a 75 percent or 75 percent of its Bitcoin stake. The results reflect the company's progress in getting production back on track while tackling supply chain hurdles and Covid lockdowns at its factory in China. CEO Musk spoke yesterday. Tucson was a unique quote for Tesla due to a prolonged shutdown of our Shanghai factory. The past three years have been quite a few for some standards and it's been kind of supply chain now for several years. OK. Craig to tell Bloomberg Global Qatar joins us now for more in the London studio. Craig it was a B obviously if it says but the outlook is still somewhat murky. Yeah I think the idea that they would have potential for a record breaking second half of the year is not necessarily all that exciting in the sense that when you think about where they were last year with two assembly plants globally they have four now. So I would sure hope so that they would have hit a record breaking second half. But you know the question is really how quickly can they get those two new plants and in Germany and in Texas up and running. And there was a lot of talk about one of Musk's you know favorite phrases force majeure or you know things out of Tesla's control. So in a while he sounded optimistic as he often does and sort of you know giving the forward outlook for the company. He was maybe a little bit more temperate than we sometimes can hear him. Yeah well it's all relative. More tempered for Elon Musk is still sometimes more excited than anyone else. Bloomberg Quicktake thank you so much. Now another auto story that we're watching. A Bloomberg scoop yesterday that Ford is preparing to cut as many as 8000 jobs as it tries to fund its push into these. People familiar with the matter say the cuts will come in the new Ford Blue Unit responsible for producing internal combustion engine vehicles as well as other salaried operations throughout the company. Meanwhile Microsoft also is taking action on jobs eliminating many open ones including in its Azure Cloud Business and security software unit. As the economy continues to weaken Microsoft said the hiring freezes will continue for the foreseeable future. And as for the impact that's having on both of those stocks in premarket trading we do have Ford basically unchanged in early hours but Microsoft is down about nine tenths of one percent. And there are plenty of other stocks on the move as well. One of them being United Airlines which reported after the bell yesterday ended a streak of nine consecutive quarters of losses but its profit came in below expectations and it's having to pull back on its capacity expansion plans for 2023 because they just really need to get a handle on the flight disruptions they're currently seeing. So that stock is down 7 percent dragging down peers like American and Delta by 2 to 3 percent as well. And elsewhere in the travel space Carnival is taking it on the chin this morning after announcing a 1 billion dollar stock offering. It's down almost 11 percent. And its peers Royal Caribbean and Norwegian each down a little more than 5 percent. Tom. I'll get some of the movies to watch today. Coming up. Meanwhile the threats to Europe's fragile economic growth. Of course they are numerous. We'll get analysis on all of that with the global head of economic research at UBS. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Good Thursday morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Matt Miller Kailey Leinz here in New York. Tom Mackenzie is in for Anna Edwards in London. Take a look at Beatty's P. Spreads. Now this is the difference between the yield on Italian debt and the yield on German bonds which are considered the benchmark for the European area. They have blown out. For those you're listening on radio they have come back up higher than we've seen since basically the beginning of June because of the political turmoil that we're honestly used to in Italy. But they've been so low for the past like year and a half as Draghi who's been in charge Aaron. Captain UBS chief economist joins us now to talk about what the loss of Draghi means for Italy of course. We assume that he's going to stick around long enough to put the budget together but even that will be contentious. What does this mean for the Italians. I think just sort of two immediate issues. So one is it makes it more difficult for the ECB to roll out the anti fragmentation tool depending on what the conditionality is that they attach to that. There is no functioning government in place. And it's going to be uncertainty about what that government what the future government will be willing to implement. But the other problem is that Italy at this stage is still three and a half percent of GDP away from a debt stabilizing primary. So you know creditors need to have some degree of confidence. That's the Italian future. Italian government will be able to deliver that type of adjustment to stabilize the debt and pending that's there is heightened credit risk that you need to reprice. So I think where we're trying to find a level here that's sort of reasonable in terms of that that credit risk. And what does that mean. You focus in terms in terms of PTSD and the potential next up side. Where do you expect that to go. You talk about the risks around cancer fragmentation. So we should get some more details out later today. Currently around 350 for 352 now in the 10 year ETP. What are you looking at in terms of the next level. I think the tools coming I think that should be mostly price now. And I think expectations are that it'll be at least in this design will we'll sort of tick all the boxes in terms of being open ended. No no constraints on buying amounts. No it's your limit. No Capital key some extent to conditionality. I think that's largely what's what's expected and hence. Right now it's a bit asymmetric in the sense that you have lots of political uncertainty. And I think next stop on P2P spreads is is 250. 250 is the next stop. What does this mean for the ECB is rate hiking cycle then 25 basis points or 50 basis points. Does that make it that much more difficult for them to front load given the economic challenges now in Italy. No I don't think so. I mean this is this is the first hike. It's easy to be aggressive early in the cycle whether they do 25 or 50 years. I think neither here nor there. I think we do need to roll out the the the anti fragmentation tool today. Right. There is uncertainty about that. They've been discussing it since since April. I mean these are not the choices are not that hard. It's pretty obvious what the what the evils are that they need to choose from. But obviously getting to an agreement is hard. So if they do that today then I don't see why why it would really matter if you're 25 or 50. That's a different decision right. Do you adhere to your guidance or not. Well and as you say this is just hike number one. The question is how many hikes are they actually going to be able to execute given the deteriorating economic environment. I was speaking to a woman from Capital Economics yesterday. She said that she sees the ECB getting to 2 percent. Can they realistically get up there given the weakness they are hiking into. I mean we have a look. We have a baseline where they thread the needle and then maybe get the 175 at the end of the year. But then absolutely everything needs to go right. So you know you right now you're you're already at maxed out. And your LNG imports if you sustain the current sort of Nord Stream gas is that you can just about get there without any rationing. Would you have a cool winter. You're already short. So I think that is really best case scenario that you get to those type of levels. I think actually near-term the risk is that the window is going to close on them. So they I think this meeting day I think one of the reasons in addition to just getting a move on is doing 50 is that by the September meeting we could be in what looks like a recession. Right. So if they even without the rationing it is now possible that in Germany they start to trigger Article 24 on their emergency gas law. They basically lift energy prices by we think as much as 50 percent. And then you have so much additional consumer drag that you start to generate negative GDP growth. So once you get into that type of dynamic the I think the hiking cycle gets aborted pretty quickly. So when we think through all these different scenarios they're all sort of gas related like what is the different what are the different degrees of gas disruption. And they basically give you lower stop out levels on the normalization cycle. So I think 175 200 is absolutely best case. I think if you start sort of probability weighting those gas scenarios you end up with something quite a bit lower potentially than what the market is price. Well it seems as if all central banks are sort of stuck between a rock and a hard place. But the ECB has their hands tied more than any of the other major central banks. Do you agree. Yeah I agree and partly because of course they've been most respectful of their own for guidance so you could say well they've trapped himself but by the same token they're the ones who've probably preserved the most credibility in doing future for guidance. So there's there's a cost to pay for it for obviously moving moving slowly. So but they have the additional constraints. And I think having a much more severe till risk like right ahead of them which potentially stops some short on the normalization. So yeah I agree with that. Inflation has even peak. Yeah right. So we think inflation will peak maybe by September and that's barring any further sort of price disruptions energy prices. All I know is that I do not envy Christine Lagarde today. Thank you so much. Ah and captain of UBS now keeping you up to date with news from around the world. Here's the first word. A Biden administration official predicts that a price cap on Russian oil should take effect by December. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally as well as a memo says the cap will be imposed alongside EU restrictions on insurance for oil. Supporters argue that a cap would deprive Moscow of much needed revenue. It also would keep prices from soaring. When the insurance ban takes effect China has fined ride hailing giant giant DV global more than one point two billion dollars. That wraps up a year long investigation that symbolized Beijing's tough campaign to rein in its powerful Internet industry. Last year D.D. pushed ahead with an IPO in the U.S. against the government's wishes. And the fallout from a series of defaults in the cryptocurrency industry is spreading. A crypto exchange that operates in Singapore and Thailand Zip Max has halted withdrawals. It's just the latest platform just to come to financial difficulties stemming from exposure to Celsius. We'll have more coming up next. Mario Draghi calls it quits. Italy's prime minister resigns in a move that will add to the country's political chaos and stoke economic uncertainty across Europe. Meanwhile Russia resumed gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline providing some relief for a continent that was bracing for a complete pullout of supplies. The European Central Bank gets off the sidelines in the fight against inflation. The ECB is about to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. It may even deviate from guidance by considering an increase of double the planned quarter point. Tesla CEO must sees an end to what he calls supply chain. Ho Musk says the electric car maker could have a record second half of the year. Tesla maintained its plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50 percent annually over the next few years. I'm Tom Mackenzie in London with Matt Miller and tiny lines in New York. Anna Edwards is off today. Mats you checking on the markets as we of course assess the political implications of the fallout from Italy. Tesla CEO must sees an end to what he calls supply chain. Ho Musk says the electric car maker could have a record second half of the year. Tesla maintained its plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50 percent annually over the next few years. I'm Tom Mackenzie in London with Matt Miller and tiny lines in New York. Anna Edwards is off today. Mats you checking on the markets as we of course assess the political implications of the fallout from Italy. Absolutely. And there is a lot in terms of market implications in Europe of course here in the US. No one really cares that much in terms of how it affects S & P futures. We're still down about a quarter of a percent. We're still interested obviously in what's going on in Italy. But after 67 governments and seventy five years I think we're used to it and we don't have the spreads here. The U.S. 10 year is up about 2 basis points 3 spot 0 4 or 5 2 right now. So it looks like this rise in rates maybe supports a little bit of a sell off in stocks and especially since we've had such a good week on the S & P not makes true down 385 five a barrel and ninety six. So three for Texas Intermediate. So a little bit of relief there as well. Maybe that works in the opposite direction and bitcoin is very positively correlated. That's why we see it down one in the third percent but still at almost twenty three thousand dollars. So Bitcoin has been holding at a relatively high level this week as well. Kelly what you see in terms of pre market movers. Well Matt I wonder how much of that bitcoin move has to do with it just being a broader risk of sentiment today and how much it has to do with news that Tesla. So most of it's Bitcoin stake about 75 percent of it which brought in about 900 something million dollars of cash for the company. And of course we got that news in the context of its wider earnings report. It did meet profit expectations. It's working through those issues in China in the supply chain. Elon Musk saying in his own words supply chain how hopefully is almost over. Tesla is up about two and a half percent. There's some other earnings news out there though. That's not so good. United missing its expectations on profit. It's pulling back on capacity in 2023. That stock is down six point four percent while Carnival Cruise Lines is down more than 10 percent after announcing a billion dollar stock offering. And finally we continue to monitor the hiring freezing or outright firing story out there specifically when it comes to technology Microsoft. The latest to say it is pulling back on jobs and its ISE cloud unit as well as its software security business. That hiring freeze going to last potentially for quite a while. That stock down about eight tenths of a percent before the bell Tom. OK. Kailey Leinz we've been discussing of course it's very much a political story a macro story as well. The ECB coming up later in the next few hours with their decision whether they go to 25 basis points as flagged or 50 basis points. But Italy as well of course with the resignation of the Italian prime minister and you're seeing pressure across Italian equities down 2 percent. Stocks particularly around the banking sector under pressure in light of the political uncertainty whether indeed we move to elections and how any next government could form what it means about funding from the EU across the benchmark using losses of two tenths of a percent. Here in Europe euro dollar as well remains in focus for us. Not a lot of movement at this point Standard Chartered says. If you get 50 basis points from the ECB you could see a 2 percent move in the single currency and of course BGP 353 a move 14 basis points on the debt selling off in Italy again linking to that political rancor. And we're gonna get more analysis. Now let's get back to what is happening in Italy where Prime Minister Mario Draghi has of course resigned. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua joins us from Rome. Francine where does this leave Italy. Well. First of all Tom I have some beef with Max. He says the Americans don't care. I know the American. It's a name you don't care too much about what happens in Italy. But Matt I walk in Rome and literally every second person is a tourist. And they're all Americans. So let me tell you if this country goes into meltdown. Watch out for tourism. Now the impact of course this has on the economy and where we are. Mario Draghi leaves. OK. What happens next. A snap election. What does that mean. Who could come into power and what that means for the relationship between Italy and Europe. To the end the ECB is really very much up in the air. And so that's what we're trying to figure out. And that's really reflected on the angst that we're seeing in the markets right now. I live in West Chester so I'm surrounded by Italians. We care of course. I'm just saying it doesn't hit the markets as hard as it hits Italy. You know what I find interesting Francine is worse. You're still fighting for 200 billion in support from the EU right. That's Covid a head. Are you getting that. Have you gotten it. Do you have to pay it back. If Draghi leaves. What's the story. Yes. So this is the EU recovery fund. And this is crucial. One hundred percent is the one thing that investors are most worried about now. There's a second. We're not a second but there's a trench. So this is a payment a packet of that money. It's 22 billion euros and it should be given to Italy in December. But again this is a tit for tat. Right. This is the E.U. saying look we have this mechanism. You access 22 billion euros if you do this this and this. And the primaries are reform structural reforms pension and things like that. And this was the plan that Mario Draghi was adopting. So now this is up in the air. But then we spoke to politicians right here on this melting rooftop and they said look it would be pretty stupid for anyone who comes into power not to stick that reform not to stick with those plans because they need that money so desperately. So you know we'll see. We'll see. We'll build campaign on. And then the other questions of course was whether this is a big win for Vladimir Putin because the coalitions on the parties that actually got out of government are more pro Putin than others. All right Francine thanks so much. It's been fantastic watching your coverage from Rome. Great respite from like Liz Truss versus Rishi soon act in the UK. Let's turn back to what's going on in the energy crisis which honestly is at the heart of the market problems in Europe. Russia resume gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline providing some relief for a continent that was bracing for a complete halt of supplies. Joining us now is Michael Stoppard S & P global chief strategist for Global Gas. So we have confirmation I think now Michael that 40 percent of the flows have been restored. But of course you can never be too sure that Putin won't just turn it off if he feels necessary feels it necessary. But I think that's absolutely right. Prices are still at stratospheric levels. They've only come down slightly on the news and I think that's telling you that the market the market just interprets this as temp tap temp a temporary reprieve. OK so if it's temporary obviously Europe wants to make some plans in case the gas does shot off. We heard Ursula von der Leyen saying yesterday that she thinks it is likely maybe if not today it could happen at some points in the European Union is proposing cutting natural gas consumption by 15 percent. Trying to address the situation from the demand side. But Michael is that enough of a cut to make up for the absence they're going to feel. So first of all the European Union I think is hoping for the best but planning for the worst case scenario. I think that's the idea. And I think what they're proposing is what I would call preemptive cuts rather than wait for winter not proposing that we conserve more gas in the summer period in order to build those storage levels as much as possible. And yes actually I think 15 percent is actually rather more than what's required. We do need to make some conservation savings but 15 percent should be more than ample and current flows. We would expect storage. The storage target by November actually to be met and exceeded. But of course the key caveat there is the current flow rates. Right. And there's a question of whether they will continue at all. If only at that rate. As far as infrastructure we've talked a lot about whether Europe has adequate capacity to intake things like LNG from the United States for example. I mean those take a lot longer to come to fruition. And I'm just wondering from an infrastructure perspective a longer term if we do see a cutoff of Russian gas it's not just going to be about winter 2023. You've got to figure that out in the longer term. Yeah and the energy industry you talk about the law the law of long the times and that means it takes four to five years to build a new LNG project normally. So long term planning is required. But one of the surprises of this crisis has been actually how much LNG has been available for the European market. There have been huge increases in LNG flows. And what we're actually seeing today is stratospheric prices is a concrete choking off of LNG demand in a lot of emerging markets in Asia. Places like Pakistan and Bangladesh have been really forced out of the spot market and that has freed up more LNG to come to ya. But you're absolutely right. To build the next level of capacity is a long haul. We need four or five years at least for the market to adjust. Michael what does that leave your views. I mean it's complicated it's a clearly very complicated picture. But in terms your views on pricing a little bit of softness as we say down about 4 percent in today's session in terms of year ago European gas prices. Does that softness continue as you look out to the towards the end of the year. What do you what are you looking at in terms of key key pricing levels and in prices to soften from yesterday. But from a historical point of view we would not describe these prices as soft. We are at five times normal historical levels. And I think these ISIS that are abnormal by historical terms will continue for at least the next year the next two years precisely because it will take so much time to bring on new capacity into the global gas market. Which sectors of the economy are most vulnerable to that then. Ah well there's a big 2 in front going on about that householders are defined as protected. Customers say supply to households should be the last thing to be cut. Which puts more focus and pressure on the industrial sector. But the German industrials are pointing out the importance and the essential nature of many of that products and are pointing out that consumers should make efforts to conserve energy as well. So I think all sectors will need to tighten their belts and be more gas and energy consumption saving more gas and energy. That households will ultimately be protected. Michael in terms of limiting future dependency on Russia how are the how is the building of LNG terminals going to accept gas from other suppliers. We've seen a flurry of contracting activity which will underwrite the financing of new LNG projects. But it's been noticeable that it's been overwhelmingly with the United States. So all that's really on the United States for another major supply bill to come on in the latter half of the decade. And we have seen some investment decisions being made in the last month on two major projects. And we do expect more but very much a focus on the US and the other main competitors. The for example in Germany obviously they have a lot of lignite coal but they're also really trying to get away from that. They're also still planning on turning off the nuclear the remaining nuclear plants that are in operation. Right. I would be really surprised to see any significant turnaround in that policy. First of all because I think it's a bet that's strongly entrenched in German thinking but also because it's some way down the road and you can't just flick a switch and suddenly decide to change course. So I wouldn't expect a major change in nuclear and also on the coal side. This really is a temporary stop gap. Yes we are burning more coal. We will be burning more coal in power stations. Yes that's bad for emissions but it's not as if we're starting out new coal mines with a 20 30 year life. That's not happening. Okay. Michael Stoppard S & P global chief strategist for Global Gas on the evolving nature of the energy structure here and Europe as we adjust of course to those volatile flows from Russia. Now stay with Bloomberg for our coverage of the ECB policy decision. Of course gas has an implication that impact that and the news conference that all starts at 8:00 a.m. in New York. That's 1:00 p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. You're looking live at the principal. Coming up later today Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. That's at twelve thirty p.m. in New York. By 3:00 p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. I'm hardly lines with Matt Miller in New York and Tom Mackenzie in London. Anna Edwards is off today. And what a day it is guys. It is an incredibly news packed Thursday. All of it really centering around Europe because of course we get the ECB decision coming up at 8 15 a.m. Eastern time. And the amount of different economic and political events that they need to be taking into consideration today is staggering. The resignation of Mario Draghi in Italy which is blowing out the B2B boom and spread at the same time that you have gas flowing once again through Nord Stream one map. The question is for how long it will do so and if it does eventually stopped flowing. That puts Europe in a difficult economic position as the ECB is talking about raising rates. And you've got Liz Truss and Rishi soon AK battling to take over as leaders of the Conservative Party. And Liz Truss seems to be the front runner there. So there's so much going on. And you're right it all centers around Italy. Tom you'd expect market turmoil as well but you don't really see it beyond the Bund. BTB spread blow out because you've had a recovery a little bit in the price of gas right. Yeah seeing a spread now about to 24 and a beekeepers 10 year versus the German bunds of course equities in Italy under pressure down what about one point eight percent sparing some of the heavy losses that the banking sector is feeling the squeeze. But yeah you did have the start of the session. Of course the news the N3 one was back on line with 40 percent of volleys. But as we've been discussing and as you mentioned there is all that uncertainty over just what Vladimir Putin is planning and whether or not he's going to seize what's happening in Italy as a success. It's Francine was mentioning there is there are divergent views in Italy about how far to go in supporting Ukraine. Yeah. Well let's talk more about Italy now Tom and the political situation there. Vincenzo Belfiore wealth manager at ISE joins us now. Ben Chancellor can you just give us your reaction to the resignation of Mario Draghi this morning and what the economic and financial consequences is going to be for Italy. Before we talk about broader Europe. Hi everybody. Yes what you tell me. And to a lesser extent for you all the fun of driving is a negative element. So I think that you prove that we digi ease up beat your. Oh great. CAC is my aim. It is aligned with the brilliant young project. And are you present a sort of a that deep. He told me had told it to the rest of rural slips being the head of the ECB. Also Arnold came to create a network of contacts hoping to make sure you keep your state could produce facilitating his work. Based on DAX rejection in the event to orb early elect actions it is likely that we will have a properly see the seeds of growing European leader like Draghi. And these can be a problem both to unblock the B and Crouch end on the financial side and at a price risk we've done only in Italy have been changing. Can I just ask can I just ask in terms of so typically Italy does not hold elections in the late summer early fall because of putting together a budget that's necessary by law. I think in October or so for the EU it is that process endangered right now. Yes I think that's too. It could be dangerous if Froggy hasn't signed up. He can manage the car rental administration which does not include the financial one. That is the main topic. DAX. We will have the election. We could be we could have the elections after 70 days and they would be the beginning of October and we'd be very very deep before it would have got crawled out of the budget by getting up of the. Yes and that would be the problem. Okay. Vincenzo Belfiore of As a much thank you as we look ahead with the potential elections then in Italy after the resignation of Mario Draghi may be a populist lead and the challenges around putting a budget together in October. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. I'm Matt Miller in New York with Tom Mackenzie out of London Tom Keene co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance joins us now to talk about Tom something we we haven't been hearing that much about in recent years but this quarter a lot more people are focused on nominal GDP. Nominal GDP is top line GDP. It's the real GDP that we're all addicted to in a time of no inflation plus the real GDP plus the inflation component which of course now is big big big looking at nominal GDP in U.S. dollars for the pivot point of Europe. Germany as compared to Italy back to 2007 is an extraordinary chart and speaks to the value of Mario Draghi. Can't say enough about this chart. It shows a 30 percent differential going out. What is it 13 14 15 years. And it's just simple. Germany has done what it's done. It's moved up nicely and Italy met. Its flatlined. All right. Very interesting stuff. And of course we're focused on it here as well. Nominal GDP Tom in the US 10 percent so strong at a time when real GDP may have contracted for two quarters in a row. Well those are the partial differentials in real GDP is dynamic. And right now it's pretty miserable to be honest. You know this is generalization but what is inflation going to do and what does it mean for the animal. Spirits of corporations deal with such. And this is a raging debate into earnings season is what will the guidance be given an ample nominal GDP. That's a question Matt. I don't know. We haven't asked in 10 15 even 20 years. All right Tom today is one of those days when I wish I was on surveillance with you not just because you have Max CAC but also because ECB decision day is going to be interesting. Really shines Tom Keene. Thanks very much. Let's take a look at what else we're watching. I am focused on ECB. I will be watching the Ferrell lines. Keen coverage today of this decision because Tom Mackenzie is really a coin toss between 25 basis points or 50 basis points. Now there's something for the first time in 11 years really on the line. Yes remarkable isn't it. Do they front low 50 basis points. That would be a big call from the ECB or do they stick to that guidance and 25 basis points. I'm focused on what's happening in China property crisis. It continues to evolve. Look China Beige Book says this isn't systemic banks to be a hit to growth. You got sixty nine billion dollars worth of property which has halted in terms of the construction. And you've seen essentially a mortgage payment strike that is remarkable. Never been seen in China. That is a problem for policymakers there and a potential significant hit to growth. All right. Very fascinating stuff there. The Chinese perspective added into the total focus on Europe that we've got. That's it for EARLY EDITION. But don't worry Bloomberg Surveillance. The original is up next. Tom Keene. John Farrow and Kaylee lines taking you through the next three hours along with an ECB decision. Max CAC will join them as well as Ed Morris from City. This is Bloomberg.