This is Bloomberg Daybreak at least our top stories this morning. It's 8:00 a.m. in Dubai 6:00 a.m. in Berlin. The maintenance on Nord Stream is scheduled to be finished. Russia resumed gas exports along the link. And by how much. Traders are jittery over the ECB rate decision. What it could deliver its first hike in a decade. And growing political turmoil in Italy is adding to the tension. Japan's central bank opts to hold. Those concerns are weighing on the stock rally as investors assess the latest earnings and corporate signals. Microsoft. The latest big company to hit the brakes on hiring. And a big earnings day for the region. We speak exclusively this hour to the CFO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and he's deputy CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait. We're counting down then to a decision from the European gas suppliers to get a better understanding on whether or not the maintenance has been completed and how much of that gas flow is back on line. That is for Russia's biggest pipeline to Europe. Nord Stream that decision expected in the next few minutes or at least that update on those flows on a get used to the broader market stall because it was a choppy session as investors got their head around some of the corporate earnings and outlook for economic growth. This is the state of play on the S & P 500 CAC a little bit lower here a tenth of 1 percent. UBS is putting the flag up there saying the industry has been too pessimistic here. Look at consumer discretionary for some opportunities. US tends still holding around the 3 percent mark with a strong 20 year bond auction. Look the early price action is going to be guided by European rates ahead of the ECB decision at Michael Barr dollar index. So a little bit off here by about a tenth of 1 percent. Brent crude at 106 dollars and 27 cents a barrel a little bit lower as investors assess the signs of lackluster U.S. gasoline demand expanding stockpiles. Demand didn't show strength. And that's despite the northern hemisphere still seeing this peak consumption season when get to Italy doing a bit more color in a bit more detail because I'm looking at these spreads specifically. This is Europe Italy bond spread that has been on the 200 basis points held below 250 broadly. The Italian government set to collapse as parties are ditching Mr. Draghi. Italy's 10 year premium over the German counterpart erased the drop. We had some haven buying late into the session yesterday but Ben Emmons from Medley Global Advisors he just wrote a note. I was just looking through that. It's basically adds pressure on the ECB to unveil an anti fragmentation tool as soon as today. So this is how the politics folds into that decision in the coming hours. I want to get out to the markets in Asia now because there's a lot happening there as well. Juliette Saly is across all the key marks for us Jules. That certainly is a user. But I guess that little bit of a pickup in the dollar is weighing on the regional benchmark index today. So we are seeing a bit of a pullback although you can see the likes of Japan and Korea moving higher. We did have that be OJ decision and you've seen a little bit of strength coming through in the dollar against the yen lifting Japanese equities. You can see that weakness in Hong Kong's market. We've certainly been watching the Macao casino players there a little bit mixed on this news that we could see some of the casinos reopen on Saturday and Tesla suppliers also mixed in the wake of those earnings. Let's have a quick look as well at what we heard from the Biogen. Kathleen is going to go into a lot more detail here but they certainly did prioritize here in terms of holding firm these growth fears ahead of the weak yen. And my chart here shows the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy now versus 20 years ago using the traded Tona as a proxy before 2008. So certainly keeping that yield curve control that Kathleen will get into a lot more detail with Yousef. Absolutely jewels. Thank you. For the moment that said Juliette Saly there. Let's get to that DOJ decision with our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. So Kathleen the end near a 24 year law would be today's key inflation gauge is above 2 percent. But broadly though the word really a lot of movements in terms of. Yeah. In terms of policy amendments you could say there were absolutely no moves on policy amendments. Yousef as Julia said it's pretty clear that we knew going into this meeting with Bank of Japan governor would cause that over and over and over. There is still risk to the Japanese economy that the Chinese shut downs Covid is still affecting the economy. So it still needs all this stimulus especially small businesses. So they left their key rate at minus zero point one. They're maintaining their tenure. J.G. Beal TARP You yield target yield curve control. They're going to buy bonds up every business day. They're going to keep holding it there. In fact they said they won't hesitate these further if needed. Now yes inflation risks are tilted to the upside as they say but economic risk told it to the downside. When you look at inflation the key number is CPI minus food. And it is actually above 2 percent. And they did raise their 20 22 core CPI forecast to two point three from one point nine. But again and they they they still see even with stronger consumer spending the Covid having that negative impact they won't hesitate to ease further if needed. I quickly want to say something about bank Indonesia though because 14 out of 36 economists expect no change but a 25 basis point rate hike is expected then by 14. And what they're looking at one of the things is you said very interesting that they're starting to look at reducing their debt holdings. That's seen as a precursor to starting to hike rates. That's another reason why that still may be on the table as we watch the central bank print continue. Meanwhile the European Central Bank which let's face it has consumed a lot of my brain space. You're looking at a 50 bit move. They're getting ready to introduce a new anti fragmentation tool. Do we have any idea of what contours this could take. We have a lot of ideas about where the questions are around the contours. But no we don't. But I think it's just interesting because think about it 50 basis point rate hike or 25 you get inflation at eight point six percent. But you've also got recession risk rising you know. But you've also got this question about about the gas pipeline. Right. You want to do a 30 basis point hike because you need to do it but you don't want to again because you don't want to upset the economies applecart which has already upset by so many things. However if you are going to do a 50 basis point rate hike you potentially are going to push this idea of fragmentation with highly indebted countries like Italy like Spain Portugal get hit hard by speculators. They want to sell those bonds because if you don't raise rates that is going to raise their financing costs. Do you want to hold those bonds. And if you do 50 you're going to do even more at the same time. You could say well if you're even considering 50 well then you better have an anti fragmentation tool in place because this is the kind of pressures you're going to see. We want to know the size of the bond purchases they're going to do. We want to know what that's going to mean for the ECB balance sheet. One of the big questions which we don't know and we may not know is what will be the trigger Yusef when will we know that they're going to step in and buy Italy's bonds thinking goodness no details. In fact some people are doubtful that they will even reveal the whole plan because they may not have it ready again. I think it all ties in with you 25 or 50 because the bigger hike you do the more pressure you'll put on these bond yields potentially. So do you really want to move there less on the table today for the ECB. Absolutely Kathleen a long list of questions will make sure to get to the ECB press or at Kathleen Hays there. Thank you very much for all the insight. I'll get now to our energy reporter Steven Steps Minsky to kind of just flesh out this gas story. We were waiting for the data at the top of the hour. We're still waiting for the data. This is an exercise where we're reaching out to Gazprom and to some of the other stakeholders involved to get an understanding of how much gas is actually flowing post maintenance. Steve what are you hearing at this point. So as far as what we understand you know we have two things to go off of. One we have Putin. Putin said that flows would resume at a reduced rate if you don't trust Putin. We have ordered data. So basically before flows start utilities and companies can order gas. It's called nomination through the pipeline. And the nomination levels indicate that Nord Stream 1 which is the largest pipeline to Europe which is supposed to restart today will come back at about 40 percent capacity. Now it was already running at 40 percent capacity before this 10 day maintenance. So this isn't a huge surprise. Russia because of some issues with a turbine and sanctions in Canada they already reduce flow significantly to that 40 percent mark last month. The worry now is is it going to stay at this 40 percent 30 percent level going forward or will Putin ratchet down again when there's another issue. There are a lot of things to be watching but the first thing I want to see is will physical flows actually start. And that's what we're waiting for it by 7 as or rather 6:00 a.m. Berlin time. Steve thank you for the moment. We'll be of course checking back in with you throughout the morning for all the updates. That's up Bloomberg Technology reporter Stephen Simpson's key reporting on North Stream's potential restart at least with some level of gas flowing through it. Now to Wall Street and Tesla shares because they got a boost in extended trading after better than expected results showed production was back on track. CEO Elan Musk also signaled optimism over the supply chain issues that have been halted in the industry. Duty was a unique quote for Tesla due to a prolonged shutdown of our Shanghai factory. The past few years have been quite a few enforced Missouri's standards and it's been kind of supply chain now for several years. It's gone to Bloomberg Su Keenan. So Sue I mean as I was listening to some of the commentary an unusual amount of resilience in the face of headwinds. Yes that's what a lot of analysts say. Tesla beating profit estimates and also seeing the supply chain hail coming to an end. Elon Musk said he believes commodity prices are trending lower and that was enough to send Tesla higher after hours. It's dropping in the Bloomberg because the results show Tesla's progress is getting production back on track. And Mosk cited the company's strong June production at its factories in California and Shanghai with his view that Tesla has the potential quote for a record breaking second half of the year. Other big news boss reported a quote Bitcoin impairment that reduced second quarter earnings and they converted about 75 percent of their bitcoin into fiat currency. Translation they sold it. Take a listen. The reason we sold a bunch of Bitcoin holdings was that we were uncertain as to when the Covid lockdowns in China would alleviate. So it was important for us to maximize our cash position. Given the uncertainty of the Covid lockdowns in China. Now Musk perhaps anticipating there might be some blowback from all those Bitcoin supporters that view him somewhat as their hero. He's very influential in this space. I made clear that this was a way to increase liquidity in uncertain times. It's not a verdict on Bitcoin. Also made clear Tesla did not sell off its dogecoin. And so that is the latest. Tesla left unchanged its production forecast for 50 percent average annual growth over a multi-year horizon. At least one analyst out there was very impressed with that. Seems they are navigating a tough environment. Very well. Back to you. So fantastic to see you. Thank you for that. That's a Bloomberg Su Keenan running through the first world headlines now. And for that we get out. Back out to Jules in Singapore. Thanks Youssef. President Biden says he expects to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 10 days. Biden has been expected to announce his decision soon on whether to ease some Trump era tariffs on Chinese imports. The US president also says the military has advised that it is not a good time for Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan. The FTSE had reported that Pelosi would lead a delegation to Taipei next month. Italy's government is close to collapse after three key parties withdrew support for Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The decision could plunge the country into months of political turmoil just as economic warning signs start to flash. The former ECB chief is expected to resign Thursday if the president accepts his resignation. Emergency elections could be called for early October. And the early polls. If you want to stay together is to build this pact right from beginning with courage with altruism with credibility. The Asian Development Bank has cut its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia this year to four point six per cent down from an earlier forecast of 5.2 per cent. GDP growth in China has also been revised lower to 4 per cent as Beijing continues its Covid 0 approach. China is so critical to many of the supply chains in the region that has effects on other economies. And that explains why the slowdown broadly. But of course there's also the challenge of continued elevated commodity prices fed tightening which is leading to responses by cautious central banks in Asia which is generally somewhat the recovery. But four point six percent. We still feel is a pretty steady recovery. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg he said. Thank you so much. We have of course a busy earning season and now we have a statement from Steve O'Donnell one of the big players in the global fragrances market. They're coming through then with a mixed set of results. You have on the one hand your net income at 440 million Swiss francs. That is a miss compared to the estimate of four hundred seventy three point nine million Swiss francs. But these sales were actually a marginal beat at three point sixty five billion Swiss francs with the market looking for three point six one billion. They produce all kinds of flavors natural or synthetic. They're also involved in some of the consumer goods more broadly. So this is an interesting indicator. The stock so far this year down about the thirty point four percent in the broadly negative market. Here's a snapshot of what else is to come on this program. A good first half for two banks in the Gulf. We're going to get the sector outlook with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group CFO. That's coming up the body and the NBA deputy group chief executive Officer Schaeffer. But up next we talk strategy in the European and global equities with you. BP is ELEANOR Taylor Riggs. LYDEN This is. Asian stocks and U.S. futures are under pressure as investors weigh geopolitical risks in Europe and the latest corporate earnings recession fears are also dampening sentiment prompting several tech companies to rethink staffing needs. Microsoft. Exhibit A is eliminating many job openings. Google is pausing hiring while Lyft is shutting down a division and trimming jobs. Let's bring in ELEANOR Taylor July Uber Pico head of Swiss and Global Equity. ELEANOR kind of torn between two views in the last 12 hours. One is from the folks at Bernstein are saying there's still quite a bit more pain to come in equities quite a bit more correction. And then I look at UBS they're saying there's way too much pessimism out there. It's time to lock in exposure in some of the consumer discretionary. What's your view. I think we're probably getting closer to the bottom than we would have been a few weeks ago. In fact when you to think of the disaster scenario and the headline grabbing stories you can't have it every way that you want. If there's going to be a recession or at least slow growth which is more of you rather than a recession then that is going to take away some of the inflationary pressures that we have been seeing recently. So if you have a slower growth you have slower demand. You have less demand on the energy side probably. You probably also have less demand on some of the supply chain issues as well. And that means that some of those upward pressures on inflation do go away now. I continue to think that we will probably return to the kind of low growth situation that we've had. Absolutely. Since the great financial crisis. In fact because we don't have any great emerging economy anywhere in the world at the moment which is going to be sufficiently large to get us back up to that over proportional growth that is a distant memory now. So some of the disruptions that we've had because of pending the pandemic are going away. But I don't see a reason really for a big recession ahead of us. No. And we're counting down to the ECB decision. Factoring in. All the kind of previews that we've had time to analyze and reflect on. Where do you stand on. On what we might get. And how does that affect the kind of strategy you call. Again I think probably the ECB is going to be looking more closely and with greater concern at risks of fragmentation and also the fact that the continent does tend to have a slightly lower gross than one might see either in Asia or in the United States which means that those inflationary pressures which again I see it's been fairly transient would probably be an advantage with the lower growth coming forward. And so I would not expect them to be as aggressive as what we're seeing in some other geographies. On the interest rate hike because of the risk of fragmentation and because that growth will probably remove some of the inflationary pressures that we are seeing currently. I mean Hang Seng an ECB decision in effects hasn't best. It hasn't been this expensive since 2016. The other big decision we're awaiting or announcement or understanding is to see how much gas is going to come back on through a Nord Stream one. If the gas continues to dry up that comes into mainland Europe. I mean how much of that is already priced into assets as far as you can tell. I would argue that a fair amount of the risk of them drying up at some point is priced in. This is a very political situation that we're in at the moment where there's probably going to be a lot more discussion and statement than actual physical change. So my best expectation is that we do return to that 40 percent level or Nord Stream one which will still put pressure on some industries. Indeed. And are we going to continue to see quite active activity with other sources of gas. Other countries which can help that in terms of providing more gas and probably quite constructive discussions with those countries in order to remove that dependency on Russian. There was thinking about 2 3 months ago that Swiss equities could kind of serve as a bit of a haven trade in a time of global equity turmoil hasn't really materialized. How should clients adjust their exposure to some of the important Swiss benchmark corporates. Visa V or within a global equity portfolio. Well I would argue that we are still outperforming MSCI World on Swiss equity currently indeed some of the defensive parts of the index have performed quite strongly against other parts of the global equity markets. The three stalwarts of Switzerland which are mostly Russian Novartis in particular has been strong outperformance of the whole of the Swiss equity index. And certainly as we move to this period where we get closer I have to peak inflation which I expect we're seeing currently and we start to price in slower growth but not recession and lower inflationary pressures. The kind of value creation that you see from a market such as Switzerland is likely to come to the fore again. In fact if you look at the markets which have outperformed in the first half of the year they have tended to be the ones which have benefited from the inflationary trade. In that inflationary trade goes away. I'm thinking Covid markets which are heavily dependent on the energy material spectrum which obviously Switzerland has no exposure to. If those inflationary trades become less attractive we would certainly see a value creative and more defensive trades becoming again very attractive. And obviously the Swiss franc continues to be an interesting place to be positioned at the moment. Hello we'll leave it there. It was fantastic to reflect on some of those calls. That's. ELEANOR Taylor in July the UDP co head of Swiss and Global Equity. So much more to come as the countdown to the ECB decision in the coming hours. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Microsoft is eliminating open jobless things including in its key zip cloud business and security software unit. The company says that the hiring freeze will continue for the foreseeable future but it's still honoring job offers that have already been made. Hiring slowdown was disclosed in May which mostly affected his Windows Office and teams. Bloomberg has learned that Ford is preparing to cut as many as 8000 jobs in coming weeks. That says the automaker tries to boost profits to fund its push into. Sources say that some of the cuts will come from the unit producing gas fueled vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Foley said that the company is hampered by having too many people its plan to cut three billion dollars in costs by 20 26. Bloomberg has learned that my dance is trading at valuations well below 300 billion dollars in the latest sign of worsening sentiment around China's tech giants. The number is down at least 25 percent from last year with its IPO on the ice. It's eight thirty now in Dubai 630 AM in Berlin. The maintenance on Nord Stream is scheduled to be finished. Will Russia resume gas exports along the link and by how much. We're working to confirm some of the data. Currency traders are generally over the ECB rate decision when it could deliver its first hike in a decade and growing political turmoil in Italy as well. Basically that's adding to the tension. Japan's central bank opts to hold. Those concerns are weighing on the stock rally as investors assess fresh earnings and corporate signals. Microsoft is the latest big company to hit the brakes on hiring and a bank earnings season the big one for that. For this part of the world we speak exclusively this hour through the CFO about whether Islamic Bank and the deputy CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait. Currency traders are generally over the ECB rate decision when it could deliver its first hike in a decade and growing political turmoil in Italy as well. Basically that's adding to the tension. Japan's central bank opts to hold. Those concerns are weighing on the stock rally as investors assess fresh earnings and corporate signals. Microsoft is the latest big company to hit the brakes on hiring and a bank earnings season the big one for that. For this part of the world we speak exclusively this hour through the CFO about whether Islamic Bank and the deputy CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait. But circle back on how the markets are holding up in Asia. Juliette Saly has all the important updates from our Singapore studio. Jules. Hey yes. Yeah you mentioned that the Bank of Japan they're really putting the growth figures ahead of the weak yen keeping things on hold then when it comes to the Asian equity picture we are slightly lower but off the lows of the day down by about two tenths of 1 percent at the moment seeing weakness coming through in the energy and real estate players along with the banks. But you are seeing an upside coming through in the I.T. and healthcare sector. We have been watching some of those Tesla less too to after their earnings. A lot of weakness coming through in the Hong Kong session on the lunch break down by about one point four per. And as you see a pickup in the dollar gauge that is weighing through into sentiment here too. So sending sitting rather Asian stocks out for their first full in around four sessions. But of course the other big thing that investors are very much waiting for is the ECB meeting investors. We're very much pondering peak inflation and the European geopolitical risk that still remain a risk for investors globally Yousef. Yeah just the breaking light. The Bloomberg the one we've been waiting for. Now the Deutsch press targeted to a DPA which is a German news agency are saying that Nord Stream is saying that gas delivery has resumed. As of Thursday morning. So this is according to DPA. This is the right headline that's crossing the Bloomberg. This some of the indicators we can look at. As it stands you DAX futures down about two fifths of one percent. A euro dollar still holding some of the earlier gains at 1 or 2 24. The European natural gas futures come on line over the next hour or two. So we'll have more visibility on how investors interpret the decision and how much of that was already priced in in anticipation of the conclusion of the maintenance of Nord Stream and the resumption of some of these gas flows. But just to reiterate then according to the DPA the German news agency the gas delivery has been resumed as of Thursday morning to get back to jewels to the markets in Asia because there are these calls that China's mortgage crisis could slow the country's green push. What are some of the details. Yeah we know this mortgage boycott very much. Are you telling things in terms of China. And Bloomberg intelligence saying that these mortgage payment crisis and China Covid lockdowns could slow their grain push. We have seen lockdowns leading to cuts in crude steel output and a reduction of emissions in the near term. But you could actually see the steel makers output very much hurt by the property sector's ongoing slump and that could drive their output lower in second half and also mean that deteriorating profits made a lot of these firms have less capital to invest in these low carbon emission forecasts. In terms of some of their targets and getting steel it's that the board and Manchin Iron and steel have also warned of around sixty seven to sixty eight percent profit plunges in the first half while the ongoing has also claimed to be actively developing a green hydrogen project. And you can say weakness just coming through in the property sectors both in Shanghai and Hong Kong today as we continue to watch this property crisis unfold in China. Yousef. Joel thank you very much for getting us up to speed with the unfolding data in China. That said Juliette Saly there. Now let's get to Saudi Arabia because they're saying that they're going to cut airport charges in Riyadh Jeddah and into mom as well. They're also planning a series of air cargo roadshows over the next 12 to 18 months. And this is part of the plan to make the kingdom an aviation up. Simone Foxman has more from Doha. So Simon I mean the rationale makes sense but how do the latest moves really give. Give it a bit of. What do you think about the target that Saudi Arabia has had 30 million international visit visitors by 2030 as part of its 2030 national visit. So if it wants to hit that number really has got to get going and it's got to get more planes into these various places. So the two moves announced yesterday dropping fees by up to 35 percent for some of those airlines to come to those cities that you mentioned. Yousef an attempt here to maximize the number of planes that are incoming. And also there's some road shows that are going to go on to try and bring not just more cargo carriers into the country but also encourage companies like Amazon and Alibaba to ship some of their goods through Saudi Arabia. And remember in the Covid pandemic a lot of airlines made up a lot of money by taking on some more cargo particularly Qatar Airways. So if Saudi Arabia wants to compete make it more profitable for airlines to go through the kingdom. This may also be part of that push. This year we also expect to see tourism numbers rise as the pandemic has fallen by the wayside. The tourism minister saying last month they want to get up to 12 million international visitors. We'll see if these moves which start to go into effect later this year play into that desire. And then on the economics front we're getting a bunch of fresh data about inflation in this part of the world. What are some of the key takeaways. Yeah we got new data from Oman and Qatar yesterday signaling that prices rose yet again in June on a year on year basis. Bahrain holding steady at around three point five percent. We have a TV go looking at the price inflation across the Gulf region and you'll see the country remains up top in the yellow five point four percent year on year. That remains the highest in the Gulf. That is a place we are very much watching because we're seeing a real influx of people into this country. Some of the highest numbers ever over 2.8 million earlier this year. And we expect to see that population rise continue as we get closer and closer to the World Cup. Another place we're watching really closely. We don't get great data on a country wide basis from the UAE but we are getting data from some of its commercial hubs particularly Dubai. We're seeing year on year while price rise by four point seven percent. That would actually put it as number two on that data chart of our Gulf inflation. So clearly we're seeing an impact from some of the broader global pressures on prices in the UAE as well. Yeah I can attest that I went out for dinner two people. I paid an arm and a leg. I mean arguably was one of the fancier places but still much more than it was say a year ago. Finally we got our latest rate decision in Turkey today. Is there any chance that the central bank's had to change its tune maybe hike rates. Not one of the twenty three economists Bloomberg surveyed believe that in fact one analyst at a Turkish bank even thought we might get an interest rate cut by a 100 basis points at this meeting. That's not of course the base case but just stunning to believe when we're we're looking at inflation of 80 percent on a year on year basis. This is definitely a political move. President Erdogan seeking to juice the economy ahead of elections next year by any way possible keeping rates low. And our colleagues in Istanbul and Ankara now have a decision to guide out today. They point out that despite what we've seen in terms of interest rates the commercial and consumer loan rates remain quite high. And there's in fact the biggest spread between those and the interest rates. That's a result of some of this backdoor tightening that we've seen because the central bank not able to hike those rates specifically markets however not convinced. You look at the lira seventeen point six to the U.S. dollar today roughly. That's the weakest ever against the US dollar. Economists just really don't believe in the Turkey's ability to really control these prices at this point. Jaw dropping how the exchange rate has evolved very similar. Thank you for that Simone Foxman the kind of financial center in Doha. Let's get to the earnings season. Let's get to the pulse with the big banks Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. They reported net income for the second quarter of seven hundred twenty six million dirhams. That is up about 45 percent from the same period last year. Impairments for this second biggest Sharia compliant lender in the UAE. Those dropped by just over 50 percent. Let's dig deeper into the results with the bank's group CFO. That's Mohammed on the body. Mohamed since we last spoke the global environment has deteriorated and cost pressures and inflation has increased. Describe to me what the operating environment has been like over the last three months. So good morning to you sir and thank you for having me on the show. I think I can give you a view of how a deal has performed for the first time and then give you a glimpse of the internal external environment. So deep has I think a winning formula which can be classified as first of all. Our client base that saw that the million clients we have was 14000 UK nationals. Our product innovation I think is one of the leading situations and our strong foundation foundation from balance sheet and capital. Why is it important to mention is that during turbulent time especially as you come out of the recovery you have enough options optionality ammunition to ride the wave. Not from an external market perspective. We have seen still positive momentum into the economy despite inflationary pressures. And as was also recently mentioned but the client sentiment is fairly still up there. What do we expect to see that there could be a possible slowdown some of the financing activities as interest rates continue to rise but also as inflationary pressure starts to hit some of the consumer segment and that will be have to be observed for the half of this year. I mean the provisioning was low. Was better than expected. I'm looking here at the balance sheet. Could we see a downgrade in loans and maybe an increase again in provisioning and sort of the back half of the year as some of those difficulties begin to pick up. The 40 basis points we are reporting for deep is the I would say the normalized level of cost of risk reflecting. Number one the sense of our retail franchise but also the quality of our corporate book. Now as we look into half to and beyond we have moved from a segment perspective. I think that government and public sector perspective that will not be really a concern. And liquidity is in the market and we've seen them performing well very well on the profit side. There could be some pressure points coming up. And accordingly depending on how much of your portfolio is in that segment there could be a possible slight uptick into the cost of risk on the portfolio for a deep. It's not that big because a majority of our pocket book sits actually in jail is in public sector and hence the cost of its ISE possible but not very high. What about the lending market. Is it still going to grow between 5 to 7 percent or do you have to recalibrate that a little bit. Probably given the latest let's talk about the U.S. and the UAE is a fairly liquid market and we've actually seeing some of the big Jihye Lee repainting there being some of the financing given the liquidity situation. I haven't seen the IPO which have also created a sense of liquidity. So the outlook I think from from a market perspective I think is probably in the mid single digit probably on the lower side. Now given what we are seeing and there could be also a bit of slowdown on the puppets side given the interest rate. So I would put anywhere between five to slightly below the 5 percent year on year. What are your priorities beyond the UAE in terms of expansion. Where do you see strengths. Where do you want to perhaps beef up some of your operation. Where where's that organic or inorganic opportunity to level up. So far of Haidi Lun Egypt remains to be the key market. Recently Egypt announced its capital increase the civil rights issue which we as a parent company are fully subscribing to. It's a vote of confidence. We are not taking short term views on any market or any economy. We believe in the fundamentals of the country and the business. And accordingly Egypt is definitely number one for us on the list. What about real estate valuations that those have had a positive impact on asset quality. Did you revalue any collateral or do you see yourself doing that at all. We will be doing that definitely do it during this year. We are not rushing into any significant upward valuation because I need to see some consistency in the prices but property prices did appreciate in double digits which is a very welcome view for the collective bargaining especially an Islamic bank. Most of the underlying tangible assets sit in property values. So towards the end of the year we will do another valuation. Looking at the 12 months aspect but it has been quite promising so far and we do expect some upside from that. Well I mean it's been great catching up. Thank you for sharing some of those insights. That's behind the library. He's the group's CFO but with Dhabi Islamic Bank we still have much more to come on the show. This is Bloomberg. The National Bank of Kuwait reported first half net income of two hundred thirty seven point eight million dinars. The lender is saying that 48 percent of the increase was primarily due to lower provision charges for credit and impairment losses. Let's begin Shaker behind the deputy group CEO for the National Bank of Kuwait. I mean how much of that the bottom line momentum are you going to be able to carry forward. When the high uses basically we are optimistic and we are very ambitious organization. So we believe we will continue with the good performance. And I want just to mention that the net profit of one hundred twenty one million dinars or three hundred ninety five million dollars for the three month period ended June 20 22 year on year increase of fifty eight point six percent which is the highest quarterly profit on record for that group. It's worth mentioning that. And as I told you we are you know focusing on our strategy and we have a clear plan on growth. So basically the strategy to increase revenues and profitability is you know ongoing. Our strategic milestone are focused on diversification diversification and creating value for our shareholders. In that respect we are always focusing on strategic initiatives on the interest income front. Our strategy to manage funding costs will continue to drive our revenue growth going forward. In recent years we became more active in capital markets and have successfully added some new nodes to activity at that age. So we looking down if I can if I can just unpack this a little bit. Just because there's a lot of information in there. I look at inflation in Kuwait and it's running higher than the rest of the region. How is that going to weigh in on the banks. Ambitions to deliver results. How is that going to sort of shake the boat this year. Yeah I agree. It's the highest inflation. It's not the high. If you compare it to the rest of the world driven by basically real estate and food. And as you know Kuwait has the subsidies to support the Nationals. However the Kuwait economy is showing very strong signs of recovery post to Covid and business sentiment has been improving in recent quarters although internationally there are more concerns now on the global economic outlook. As a result or a result of increasing geopolitics good political tensions and high inflation as other factors. And the situation in Kuwait is completely different. We believe the growth momentum will continue as I said but the higher oil prices definitely will help the. I mean the growth in GDP. The expectation is to know eight point eight percent. This would create opportunities for banks as you know. That is a massive pipeline of projects that remains key to sustain the infrastructure in Kuwait and improve the position and facility to I mean the country. Yeah that's something I want to pick up on which is what's going to be the growth catalyst for the second half of the year. Is it going to be the mortgage law. Is it going to be a renewed push in terms of government projects. That's what's gonna be the big deal here. Well of course no one is the government projects as ISE as I told you. I mean we have a strong and good pipeline. We have projects in the oil and gas sector an oil sector and other you know initiatives. And the focus is basically that the government hopefully will pursue last projects through the private sector. And this would create opportunities for banks as well as you know private sector and God because the most good you know it's a great opportunity for banks. The fundamental of the housing market in Kuwait along with the very young population you know requires the you know approval of the mortgage loan portfolio. Information court is the only country without you know a mortgage law. So we also view that all over the banking sector to be eminent and central in supporting the government and securing that market and so on. What we need you know about approval of the law it's already there. And you know the desks of the parliament and the government as well. But as I said the projects is a number one followed by the most visible due to the requirement of the Nationals. Chicago we're going to leave it there. Thank you very much for discussing some of those important angles to the earnings announcement. That was a Chicago Bar deputy group CEO for the National Bank of Kuwait. And B.K. So much more to come. This is Bloomberg. Italy's government is close to collapse after three key parties withdrew support for Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The decision could plunge the country into months of political turmoil just as economic warning signs are beginning to flash. Let's get the details from Bloomberg's Bruce. I know. And so Bruce there was some initial optimism that Romney would survive and be able to bring the stakeholders together. Now it's all beginning to unwind. Yes. So there was a dramatic vote in the Senate yesterday. The prime minister actually won the vote but it was a bit of an empty victory because three of his main coalition partners didn't take part in the vote. A sign that they're not actually supporting him. So of those three there's one the five star movement. They've been critical of Rocky for his military support for Ukraine. They want more commitment to social spending. And then there's the nationalists the league and also Fawzi Italia which is the party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi who'd been wanting commitments that the five star movement won't be in any coalition. So they've all opposed to marriage. He's so quite likely that we'll see a resignation from him possibly today. And then what else is the timeline here in terms of the chronology of events today. I mean what does the afternoon look like and how does it shape up for the rest of the week. So the big wildcard is what the president does next. ISE surgery Motorola. Will he go along with this resignation or will he try to cobble together a new coalition get the parties to agree to do something to keep this going forward so that they don't have to call snap elections. Most people expect that that won't work and that there will be snap elections called that could be sometime this fall probably in October. Timing is not great of course given that there's a looming recession possibility. There's also the possibility of an energy crisis. The fall is also typically when their negotiations take place over the budget. So all these things would make elections in the fall even more difficult. But it seems that that's where we're heading. Bruce thank you for the analysis. That's a Bloomberg. I'm Bruce Einhorn. On the crucial developments in Italian politics we'll get to the earnings season again this time from a Bebe. This is one of the Swiss heavyweights. They do power and automation technologies. They're coming through then with a operating EBITDA that is a slight beat the one point one four billion dollars. The estimate was for one point or eight billion dollars. The third quarter is expected to be double digit in terms of comparative revenue growth. And they're going to exit the Russian market. A lot to digest here from Abu Dhabi but also take you to global markets where we'll called a little bit lower on the S & P 500 many as we begin to get a better grip of both earnings season. And the growth outlook for this front and center is what is happening with natural gas with an announcement now from Nord Stream that it is back on line. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg.