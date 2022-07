00:00

So what kind of message is crystallized from this meeting. Well we did get some headlines about the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russian President Vladimir Putin. But for the most part this wasn't a game changing meeting for markets. However we were very carefully watching the potential for shifting political alliances here. And what was clear from this meeting was that Russia and Iran really see a deepening of their relationship as both kind of face. These are U.S. sanctions over various things. Russia talking about more investments in oil and gas in Iran some where it hasn't been able to expand its economy given that U.S. sanctions while Iran expressing a lot of support for Russia's positions on Ukraine and its military operations there. Now one of the big questions was also Turkey's position really continued. President Erdogan really continue to try and walk this middle line between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine. We were expecting maybe some headlines about a grain corridor didn't get much news about that. But Turkey again in this difficult position very important trade with Russia continuing its trade with Russia. At the same time Russia and Iran not changing their tune on its desires in terms of military operations in Syria. So this is going to be something we have to continue to watch. Evolve Yusuf. And then on the subject of ties between Russia and Turkey we have some new economic data that well let's put it this way may offer some insight on that as well. Yeah. So far in sales of Turkish homes to foreigners they have surged and the rationale here is Russian buyers. They have really pushed into the Turkish market particularly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. So sales to foreigners were 80 percent higher in June than they were in the year before. This is actually however a pretty bad thing. If you were a Turkish citizen as you've been watching the value of your savings accounts in Turkish lira essentially evaporate as we've seen a dramatic hyperinflation there. So this actually compounding the cost of living crisis and it's something the Turkish government is going to have to deal with even though it would really welcome a lot of foreign investment. This obviously could have political implications for President Erdogan as he undertakes this campaign to try and win re-election some time. Elections going to be held sometime between now and next June Youssef.