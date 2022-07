00:00

Let's start the clock and dive into it I want to go on this idea of capitulation. So you say perhaps that was a capitulation but not the capitulation. What does the capitulation look like. I think it looks a lot worse. It's when you got started getting people really really kind of panicking about the downside. You get people starting to bailout from the stocks. They really liked the investments they really like. It's people who start thinking super defensively at the moment. This market this year has been very orderly the sell off. People are talking about opportunities. People are talking about when to buy the dip. I want to see capitulation is when we kind of go is the era of stocks over. That's what we kind of thought about when we bottomed out in early 2009. People are kind of going. Maybe stocks never see the highs again. Maybe it's like the situation in Japan where we've never gotten near the 1989 highs. I want people to think about that in the US stock market. We've not seen those signs capitulation. We've not seen those good names really bailed out. So I think there's much more downside. And the extra point about this is that the fundamental drivers of the selloff are still there and they're going to come back much stronger. We haven't seen an extreme tightening of financial conditions despite the extraordinary inflation environment we're in. We need to see those extreme tightening of financial conditions and that means it's going to get much worse for stocks. And that's going to happen as growth slows down further and we get closer to recession which will probably come middle of next year. But presumably the fact you haven't seen the capitulation Mark must give the Fed more confidence that they can keep going at this. They they can keep goading markets into a sell off. As you say to tighten financial conditions. I think that's absolutely right. I think the whole point is that the last month or two we've talked about this a lot. I think people suddenly got very scared about a recession after being quite complacent. They got overly panicky typical kind of overshooting markets. In reality the consumer is still spending. We're getting that message very clear. The labor market. Sure it's softening a bit but it's still very very strong. And that provides consumers confidence that they can still spend. We are seeing wages go up and that means that overall the economy will be more resilient than many people think. Even if we got a technical recession we're very very unlikely to get MBER declared the start of an official recession this year. I think that is much more likely to come next year and because of that resilience in the economy. You're absolutely right Dani. The Fed is going to have to tighten much more than this priced. But what about the corporate earnings season so far Mark. I mean I'm having a hard time getting a clear narrative if it is a clear narrative. It does seem negative. IBM yesterday for example talking about the impact of the strong dollar. Yes a demand is down for chip makers but then you see some strong parts of companies being able to weather this. We of course are going to speak to Volvo cars later in the program. Who does see supply chains easing market. Do you have a clear narrative yet as we start this earnings season. I think the key point is that companies still have pricing power because the consumer is still spending. And I think that's my reason for why the economy holds up so much. We have consumers that have exceptionally strong household balance sheets into this downturn. A hot labor market provides them confidence and the scarring of the pandemic where they want to spend. Now while I can afford more lockdowns. That gives companies pricing powers which means their profits do not get eroded quite as quickly. But they will come down when the recession hits.