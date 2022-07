00:00

Stocks surge in a broad based rally as the dollar dips and investors assess the outlook for earnings. Netflix jumps as subscriber. No surprise to the upside. Mortgage payments boycotts across China sparked fears broader discontent could flare over falling property prices and stalled project we're told. Gazprom is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline. At the same time the EU is set to propose a voluntary 15 percent cut in natural gas use. And the leaders of Iran Russia and Turkey meet in Tehran to discuss the Ukraine war and Syria this year. Putin's first trip outside of Russia since the February invasion of Ukraine. It's just gone. It's 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. The best day for the S & P 500. In about three weeks. We're looking to extend the rally. There's a thinking in this market that maybe just maybe we are closer to the bottom than we think. And UBS pushes against that door and says they are expecting the earnings for men to defeat in the second half. Weak growth is going to take over. Credit Suisse on the other hand is seeing investors moving into growth stocks. And U.S. tends we're just above the 3 percent handle trading volumes transaction costs. The liquidity risk premium all of these indicators are worsening according to Barclays who have been looking at some of the macro benchmarks in the Treasury market. Euro dollar one or two forty two a little bit of dollar weakening here on course for the biggest three day decline since late 2020. And the Brent crude just holding under 107 dollars a barrel. We had some API estimates on a climb in nationwide crude inventories. RBC with a new note out saying that open producers are going to deliver with additional barrels at the next meeting. I want to get to this chart. GDP go for our clients. Just to give you some perspective on the incredible session we saw in the U.S. overnight. Four hundred and ninety four stocks in the S & P 500 gained. That is a breath of the rally that we've seen on March 24th 20 20 the last time. And before that well so many stocks gained was at the end of December 2018 when over 500 stocks closed higher. Let's check in on how much of that momentum is getting translated across assets in Asia. Juliette Saly has all the color from our Singapore studio. Jules. Well a lot. Yes if we're actually having our best day since the end of May here in Asia. So a pretty significant rally coming through on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of about one point six percent. That dollar weakness of course helping out a lot of the Asian equity markets. You can see very solid gains coming through in the likes of Japan. We're also looking ahead to the Bay OJ decision tomorrow where a lot of the momentum is is in the Hang Seng Tech Index. So that is helping to support the overall Hang Seng index too. And this is after this Wall Street Journal report that China is expected to find data more than a billion dollars before wrapping up its year long probe in to the company. So is this the end perhaps hopefully of this crackdown on the tech industry. A little bit more subdued in China can see a gain there of just about four tenths of one percent. We've still got of course the Covid concerns weighing here. And the property was. Let's have a look at what we've seen though from Chinese banks. They have decided to hold their main lending rates steady in the absence of more easing coming through from the PRC. Of course it's trying to strike this balance between preventing foster inflation and supporting the economy. And all 19 economists that we did pull forecast no change to the LP. That's exactly what we saw. The mortgage boycott that we were talking about yesterday really prompting a lot of calls for a cut to the five year LPA. But we haven't seen that this month. Yusuf. Evan we'll get to the China story and all different angles momentarily thank you for some of those details. That's a Juliette Saly. They're putting get to Netflix because they are expecting to sign up 1 million subscribers in the current quarter and reverse its losses in the first half subscriber base decline by nine hundred seventy thousand in the second quarter. That's less than half than what Wall Street anticipated. Here's the thing though. The credit is going to the new season of Strangest Things I'll admit. I haven't watched it. I'm trying not to binge. And sort of the last couple of months subscriber growth and a pack offset declines in the U.S. Canada and EMEA. The CEO Reed Hastings has weighed in on this and he discussed the numbers in the company's earnings call. If there was a single thing we might say. Stranger things. But again we're talking about you know losing one million instead of losing two millions. So yeah know tough and in some ways losing a million and calling it success. But you know really we're we're set up very well for the next year. Certainly head of Netflix speaking earlier. Now let's get to Europe because the continent is bracing for a potential full cut off in Russian gas supply. And then the EU is set to propose a voluntary cutback in usage to reduce the demand. Our energy markets editor and think de Paolo staying late. Up for us. He joins us now over the phone. Anthony just give us a bit of a sense then of how this is likely to percolate through the market. Hi Yusuf good morning. Yeah that's right. Europe is really facing the crunch on the gas supply because that main pipeline in from Russia has been down there. A lot of speculation other reasons there. But you know it of course goes it goes to the political Russia trying to put pressure on Europe. And this is a critical period for Europe because it's this summer period when the demand for gas itself is not per say that high. But this is the time when they fill the storage that they'll need to meet that demand for gas in the winter when it gets cold. And that's used for heating and for for generation. So this is a really critical period for the Europeans to refill that. And that's why they're coming in with these demand measures trying to get users to cut back. Now while they can so they can put more gas in storage when they really need it for later. So it's a critical period coming up. And as you said the pipeline is expected to come back. We're not sure what the capacity will be there but you know there is that possibility that doesn't and there is at some point a full cut off. Anthony there are days of the week where I come in and in my initial analysis and speaking to some of the people basically what you're looking at is a lot of noise in the market and there's just way too many variables both in the supply and demand side kind of make it difficult to understand the trajectory for price action. What are you focused on. Well in terms of oil as you say there is a lot of that action going on there. We've seen oil going a little bit sideways today looking at it since since Friday really when we've had some steady gains and some time begins on Monday. You know that looks like disappointment over the results of the Biden trip to Saudi Arabia. He spoke with the Saudis he spoke with the Emirates didn't get a firm promise to bring more oil back. Basically it was the evergreen pledge that will add more oil when the market needs it. Well you know prices are telling us that the market is that the market does that we're going to take on board and that it's a supply issue as much as it is a demand issue with demand coming back as countries come back from the Corona virus. Of course you know the Saudis will be looking at inflation. They're going to be looking at fears of a recession. And that's going to be giving them a lot of caution as they look at bringing barrels back to the market. And of course we'll all be looking at August 3rd when a plus gets to get these. Anthony fantastic to catch up. Thank you for making the time. That was Bloomberg's Anthony de Paul Allen life from Washington. Now we go to China where home buyers are refusing to pay for stalled projects across the 91 cities Asian politics and government. Correspondent Rebecca Sohn Wilkins has the latest. Rebecca looks like this is really adding to this domestic unrest that is building against the president. How else can he stabilize the situation. Well we are seeing quite a remarkable challenge for Xi Jinping. And of course just months before we have this key leadership meeting the 20th party Congress. And we already have sort of seen authorities regulators snap into action to try and quell some of this unrest. We have this potential proposal to grant a mortgage waiver effectively for many of these folks who are boycotting the that that mortgage loans on properties that simply haven't been delivered. Many of these properties of course being built by firms that have already defaulted in the onshore or offshore market. I think the broader concern here though is this unrest could spill over to any of many other homeowners. And it really strikes at the sort of core of China's social contract here. About 70 per cent of household wealth in China is actually tied to real estate. It's much higher than in the US and in Europe. And so the concern for many ordinary Chinese people is whether this sort of sweeping crackdown that we've seen on real estate increasingly starts to affect not just developers and not just financial markets but the value of that key asset the value of their homes themselves. And that I think is a real concern. And this fear that if we do see for example authorities granting some willingness to forgive things like protests things like boycotts that actually that could encourage further action and could incur this sort of moral hazard risks. Already today we have seen reports that some suppliers are also reneging on that loans because they can often still haven't been paid by developers. Rebecca thank you very much for underscoring some of the important conclusions that are being drawn from this story. It's getting quite a bit of traction with our global audience. Bloomberg's Rebecca Shery Ahn Wilkins. Now Bitcoin. Let's talk about that because it's broken out of one month's or trading range amid a broad rally in digital tokens that says the billionaire investor Mike Novogratz says that the worst is over for crypto. But still he's calling the recent turbulence of full fledged credit crisis. What I don't think people expected was the magnitude of losses that would show up in you know professional institutions balance sheets and that caused a daisy chain of effects. It turned into a full fledged credit crisis right with complete liquidation and huge damage to confidence in the space into the infrastructure of the space. Let's get to our finance reporter of Usher goes just to flesh this out in a bit more detail. Save us Sheree. Would you say that quite a bit of the consensus was that the worst is over but that quite a bit of pain has been felt. Yeah exactly I would I would see that the consensus is that the bottom is out you know and they are there after Bitcoin has been bouncing off in that nineteen thousand to twenty one in the nineteen thousand twenty one thousand band and after one month all of that bouncing off in that range. It has finally managed to cross and move past that and DAX twenty three thousand to the after a month. So yes it looks like the bottom is out. And you know it's the rally looks to be moving on building onto the risk on sentiment overall in the market. But Shery Ahn straight to the point it finally works. Thank you for that. That's our finance reporter. So far she goes. I want to get to the first word headlines now. Kind of to round out the picture for you. Jules joins us again from Singapore. Thanks Youssef. Australia's treasurer has announced a wide ranging review of the Reserve Bank. A three member panel will look at its inflation target policy tools and governance as well as culture amid questions over its forecasts and interest rate decisions. The RBA was criticised for maintaining a Darvish tone when many of its peers were hiking rates while Governor Phil Lowe admitted some forecasts were embarrassing. Well the European Central Bank may go big when it raises interest rates on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade. Bloomberg has learned that policymakers may boost rates by double the quarter point they outlined last month. Eurozone inflation has surged to an all time high of eight point six per cent. Money markets see it almost 50 per cent chance of a half point hike this week. That's up from 20 per cent on Monday. Sources tell us President Biden is preparing to announce new plans to tackle climate change after legislation was blocked in the Senate. We're told Biden will make a speech on Wednesday vowing not to let an impasse in Congress stop urgent climate action. White House officials are still considering a separate emergency declaration which would unlock sweeping powers and billions of dollars to tackle global warming. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is awesome. Thanks George. Let's get you a snapshot of what else is still to come on the program. We're going to look at how long and the old price rally can hold and its impact on Gulf economies. We're going to delve into that with Farouk Souza of Goldman Sachs. But first a double cast of our capital weighs in on the risks of right on inflation and recession for equities and commodities. This is Bloomberg. You're seeing the Fed move quite aggressively and in my opinion very appropriately to get on top of what's significant inflation in the economy. Clearly trying to front load a lot of the moves policy moves to try to deal with inflation. And so ISE at Goldman Sachs are impressed with what they're doing. We're expecting to continue to be aggressive in combating inflation. So far so good. Was the Goldman Sachs president John Waldron. Now he's in stocks and U.S. futures are still up as traders bet that the worst of this year's equity rout may be over. The Bloomberg dollar index this week is also signaling waning demand for havens and a brighter mood for risk assets. Let's bring in Senator Bob Carr. She is the co-founder and chief portfolio manager at our capital management side. You're not a buyer of this rally. And if anything you warned that the true impact of Q2 is still to be felt. Run me through the thesis at the moment. Look basically at this point in time we've had a situation where the Fed actually has come out with guns blazing. Very hawkish looking to taper inflation. And the actual impact here is ultimately going to be on the earnings down line. Now obviously we've had this rather given that we've had some positive earnings out of the US. However to impact here is yet to be seen as we begin to adjust for the inflation numbers. Now this is a situation where basically unemployment necessarily may not actually be coming down in line with the recessionary environment but we do have a situation where now we see housing pulling back. In that sense what you're seeing right now is a relief rally. So I'm expecting a situation where we have one up in terms of rally and two legs down and so on so forth. It's not going to be a straight line down to 2000. The area in S & P what we'll have is relief rallies. And this is an area where you sell into. We've switched now. We don't have the QE in place. We don't have zero rate policy. We have a situation where we have to be moving up in rates and we have to we have a situation where you have to adjust for earnings. How much of that is related to dollar strength. Because I look at what happened in late April and we had a greenback that had a rally that was over extended. It was due for a bit of a consolidation and then it picked up again. You could argue that's also going to get reflected in equities. I think to a great extent we do see some reflection on that. But again what you see in terms of dollar strength right now is more of a move toward a safe haven unwinding of carry trades across across the board. We don't know ultimately where the Fed will actually be neutral. We know that we're looking at three 1/2 4 percent possibly. We can even be looking at next year into 5 percent territory if inflation means unchecked. It isn't but it's not off the books. At the same time it's a relative value. Where do you go. Do you go where basically inflation is being fought aggressively in the US versus Europe or Asia. I think right now we're seeing is a flat haven in the US against inflation. At the top of the show is talking about a new note from Barclays point out that there are worsening liquidity conditions in treasuries to talk about transaction costs trading volumes and a few other indicators that are deteriorating. Where does that leave the trajectory for U.S. 10 year yields. I mean there's just quite a bit of room up to the upside. Well obviously right now we're looking at 10 years. If you look at the curve obviously the market is expecting a recession. So you're seeing to is in terms relatively in the same territory. So it leaves very little room in terms of ever for the Fed in terms of a recessionary environment. If we do see a recessionary environment and I think we're looking at still a relatively flat to curve looking basic right now I think we'll be looking for more moves towards three point five to 4 percent by end of year. If we don't see negative recessionary numbers coming in. When is inflation going to come back under control. That's really the million dollar question at this point in time. We still have a question regarding energy. We still have regarding question going soft commodities. Obviously there's a lot of Paul Allen impact in that story. So whether Ukraine and Russia actually come to terms or we can actually normalize supply lines from China and as well as Asia that will be a big issue which will actually determine determine inflation in the short term. What about euro dollar. Because we're cutting down to the ECB decision that we've had of course quite bit of speculation. What are they're going to go 50 or not. And that doesn't make a lot of sense to you unless they adjust the parts of the program at this point in time. The ECB. Yesterday we had there was a report stating that the ECB might actually move 50 basis points in this coming meeting. That's obviously being discussed as we see now more central banks becoming more hawkish. What you're seeing right now is a shift in narrative fed. Bank of England Bank of Canada cetera et cetera. Everyone is shifting towards narrative where inflation has become the paramount concern from more central banks. And we're seeing that now is a reflection that the ECB stands now. The ECB is expected to move by 25 basis points within 50 basis points. It's actually more. But the tempo in which they intend to move within 50 basis points between five basis points coming forward and every other meeting afterwards as you as you see this the Fed's real driver has been the forward guidance in the same sense. We want to see if the ECB intends to be more aggressive. So between five now and 25 later or 50 now. And later it's actually more about the forward guidance in Temple. Over the next few months I should determine the price of your dollar. I think in the short term obviously until the ECB means either way you can control it and we can see consolidation in this parity one or five region over the next few weeks. But ultimately you do see the Fed way ahead of way ahead of the ECB in terms of their activity in terms of fighting inflation. And we could see euro dollar back below par and ahead of the DOJ as well. They need to come up with something more tangible because Dolly and continues to weaken and time's running out. Well the difference is that the OJD bill has been very clear. There were views inflation as being something which is not under the control. Their view this more as a supply line issue in terms of energy in terms of in terms of soft commodities. So for them it's more of an issue continuing the same policy till they maintain target inflation over the medium term. We don't expect to see the BOJ move. And if they do move it'll be a big surprise. I mean in terms of controlling their 10 year pseudo peg right now. So I think the bill is still in with the very last to move relative to everyone else. We'll see that one for now become a line in the sand for the major reasons 135. The bill has been very favorable in terms of their uneasiness where dollar is. So we do see some football intervention from time to time. I think it'll be very difficult for them to cap it above 130 135. Right now they're fighting very hard to keep it one fault line in the sand pseudo pact. Love it. Side. Always a pleasure having you here in the studio. Thank you for stopping by. A global cast as the co-founder and chief portfolio manager at ARC Capital Matters. So much more to come on the program. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Cathy Woods Ark Investment Management is pulling the plug on an ETF for the first time. Closing down Ark Transparency ETF gained only 12 million dollars in assets since launching at the end of last year. That's a fraction of the 9 billion Edwards flagship fund. The Transparency ETF was a rare passive vehicle for art which is better known for focusing on active management and disruptive innovation. Twitter has scored an early win against Eli Musk in its fight to make him complete his 44 billion dollar buyout. Delaware judge has agreed to fast track the case with an October trial date. Despite Musk's legal team arguing that Twitter was unfairly pushing for an early trial Twitter shares jumped as much as five point four percent after the ruling. China will reportedly find ride hailing giant Didi Global more than one billion dollars. The Wall Street Journal says that Beijing will then allow the company to restore its main apps to mobile stores and add new users. Investors have been awaiting the penalties for DV since China launched an investigation last year into potential violations of data security. That was your Bloomberg business flash. Let's get you the big picture overview of Middle East markets and how things stood as of the trading day yesterday. So on the Dubai index of about half of 1 percent broad based gains here as global risk appetite firmed up as well in Saudi Arabia. The index was higher by one point eight percent getting closer again to the key 12000 point mark. Earnings continued to trickle in including ammunition foods that soared after second quarter profit surged from a year ago. And we've seen a three day rally in Saudi stocks now. So that is something to note down in terms of the other market action to get back to the equity futures in the United States. Where are we after the best day in about three weeks for the S & P 500 was a broad based rally and certainly a position to extend that as more and more parts of the market at least for now begin to think that you know what we're closer to a bottom or that we have come close to bottoming up the S & P 500 many call higher by six tenths of 1 percent. A similar kind of gain on the Nasdaq futures as well. Mortgage payment boycotts across China sparked fears that broader discontent could flare over falling property prices and stalled projects we're told. Gazprom is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline same time. The EU is set to propose a voluntary 15 percent cut in natural gas. And the leaders of Iran Russia and Turkey meet in Tehran to discuss the Ukraine war in Syria. It's Vladimir Putin's first trip outside of Russia since its temporary invasion of Ukraine. Mortgage payment boycotts across China sparked fears that broader discontent could flare over falling property prices and stalled projects we're told. Gazprom is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline same time. The EU is set to propose a voluntary 15 percent cut in natural gas. And the leaders of Iran Russia and Turkey meet in Tehran to discuss the Ukraine war in Syria. It's Vladimir Putin's first trip outside of Russia since its temporary invasion of Ukraine. Circle back then on some of the upside momentum in the markets in Asia. Jules has the key insights. She joins us from a Singapore studio. Jules. Yeah we like when the GM is this green. You seem a very positive session coming through for Asian equities. The best day actually since the end of May. Also helped out by that weak dollar too. We had China leaving. The LP was on hold today that seeing a little bit of weakness in the yuan. But where we're seeing a lot of optimism is in the tech players particularly in China on this Wall Street Journal report that perhaps we are starting to see the end of the crackdown on tech with a fine of around one billion dollars to date before Beijing may wrap up that year long probe into the tech sector. The NIKKEI two to five certainly a front runner today up by some two point four percent. We're also looking ahead to the Bank of Japan decision tomorrow. And as you can see currency is moving higher against the dollar with the Aussie up by about a third of 1 per cent sixty nine point one nine. The delegates shedding around 1 per cent so far this week certainly helping out momentum in Asian currencies and equities. Yusuf. And then we had a new Bank of America survey that showed that global growth optimism is at an all time low. What does that mean for Asian stocks. Yeah as you can see with this chart that we have been showing on the terminal basically recession expectations at their highest since the pandemic fueled slowdown in May 20 20 and investor allocations to stock plunging to levels last seen in October 2008. So let's flip the board and see what this actually means for Asian equities because Bank of America is saying typically when you do have a recession in the US you see a draw down of around 50 percent in Asian stocks. Following that that's happened in the past seven U.S. recessions since 1973. The saying for the downside in Asian equities is likely shares down around 34 percent in this cycle. Earnings per share growth down just by around 6 percent. And let's have a look at what they're suggesting and perhaps of some of the defensive plays here. They like high defensive quality stocks with low price and earnings volatility. Some of these include China Sea Power Mid-day Group and Hong High Precision Yousef. That's a big call. Thank you for highlighting that Jules Juliette Saly there. Now the leaders of Russia Iran and Turkey meantime have met in Tehran drawing parallels to U.S. President Joe Biden's visit last week. Simone Foxman has been watching the events for us. So what kind of messages crystallized from this meeting. Well we did get some headlines about the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russian President Vladimir Putin. But for the most part this wasn't a game changing meeting for markets. However we were very carefully watching the potential for shifting political alliances here. And what was clear from this meeting was that Russia and Iran really see a deepening of their relationship as both kind of face these U.S. sanctions over various things. Russia talking about more investments in oil and gas in Iran somewhere. It hasn't been able to expand its economy given that U.S. sanctions while Iran expressing a lot of support for Russia's positions on Ukraine and its military operations there. Now one of the big questions was also Turkey's position really continued. President Erdogan really continue to try and walk this middle line between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine. We were expecting maybe some headlines about a grain corridor didn't get much news about that. But Turkey again in this difficult position very important trade with Russia continuing its trade with Russia. At the same time Russia and Iran not changing their tune on its desires in terms of military operations in Syria. So this is going to be something we have to continue to watch. Evolve Yusuf. And then on the subject of ties between Russia and Turkey we have some new economic data that well let's put it this way may offer some insight on that as well. Yeah. So will foreigners or sales of Turkish homes to foreigners. They have surged and the rationale here is Russian buyers. They have really pushed into the Turkish market particularly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. So sales to foreigners were 80 percent higher in June than they were in the year before. This is actually however a pretty bad thing. If you were a Turkish citizen as you've been watching the value of your savings accounts in Turkish lira essentially evaporate as we've seen a dramatic hyperinflation there that is actually compounding the cost of living crisis. And it's something the Turkish government is going to have to deal with even though it would really welcome a lot of foreign investment. This obviously could have political implications for President Erdogan as he undertakes this campaign to try and win re-election sometime. Elections going to be held sometime between now and next June Yousef. And from Turkey we go to the UAE because basically the Emirates here Dubai sees that money is in the metaverse. It's not with a new plan for some tech jobs. I can say for myself that I am not in the metaverse and don't even know how to get there. But what are those details. The metaverse is something I've only slowly dipping into as well. But some big targets from Dubai in terms of how much metaverse block chain jobs can really contribute to the economy. Seeing within the next five years potential for 40000 jobs virtual jobs driven by this sector and expects that to add some 5 billion dollars to Dubai's economy. Now Dubai's really embraced crypto in a way we haven't seen a lot of other places across the Middle East do. And part of that is really a competition for this high end knowledge economy talent. At the same time you know you're fighting these perceptions that crypto is somehow tied to illicit transactions money laundering and the like at a time when the UAE wants to clean up its image. That said you know given the decline we've seen in the valuations of watching companies the coins themselves. Perhaps this is an opportunity for Dubai to really step in here and invest own this next phase of the crypto experiment. So we'll see how it all comes together here and in the Metaverse Simone Foxman of Finance Center in Doha. Now wheat futures closed slightly lower after a top importer Egypt canceled a tender. The country's policymakers are trying to offset the strength of the US dollar. Look it has strained external finances. Just last week local fuel prices for example were increased again. Let's discuss the outlook with who suicide. He's the V.P. of MENA Economics Research at Goldman Sachs. Farouk you and your team have done quite a bit of work on understanding the funding gap that exists in Egypt even after the DCC allocations into some of Egyptian assets. What have you come up with. Well thanks Yusuf. Our motivation was really trying to understand how much money Egypt needs to borrow from the IMF in order to meet its funding gap. There's two elements to that. What is the external financing requirement. The current account deficit and how much each can be simply paid to foreign creditors over the next three years. That's a pretty easy thing to kind of try and figure out. It's fairly stable. It's about twenty five billion dollars per year on average over the next three years. I say it's easy. It's relatively easy was much more difficult. It's trying to understand how much inflow capital inflows are going to be coming into the country to meet that funding gap. We think about probably about 8 billion in FDI a year against us 25 billion. But the rest is up for grabs. We don't know how much DCC money is coming in over the next three years. We don't know whether or not there's going to be portfolio inflows into the local market. We don't know if it's going to have access to international markets in Europe and Asia. And so. So there's a big question mark. So what we did is we looked at different scenarios in the best case scenarios where all these things happen where all these inflows come in. Egypt has access to the international market. We don't see a funding gap. We see in fact a surplus of around 7 1/2 billion over the next three years. But in a worst case scenario where none of this happens that funding gap could be as high as 30 billion. So we've taken a probability wave approach with probabilities and we come up with a funding gap of around 15 billion which is what we think that Egypt is going to need from the IMF to meet its funding requirements over the next week or so. So 15 billion dollars. When you look at some of the other indicators give us a sense of the relative fragility of Egypt's finances. And look at credit default swaps which I guess is one of many indicators. This is here five years. CBS is and we've added other countries here Turkey and South Africa just for comparison. How would you characterize it today. So it's interesting because I think there's a there's a there's a kind of a shift or a divergence between what's going on in credit markets and the and the fundamentals. Egypt does not have in our opinion a debt problem. It doesn't have a serious fiscal distress problem. So if we're looking at the hierarchy of probability default across emerging markets I think Egypt is pretty much quite low amongst the countries. If we look at the repayments that Egypt has for example over the next three or four years it's only got two or three billion in Eurobond repayments. It does have a lot of other repayments mainly to multilateral and bilateral. But but but the commercial debt is not really a burden. So what we're seeing in credit markets and CBS but also in Egypt euro bonds is a reflection of more of the global squeeze on high yield high yield assets. And it's partly technical with respect to people being overweight investors still being overweight. Egypt at a time when we're seeing massive outflows from the industry. I don't think this is a reflection of just probability of default. The other thing that you highlighted in your research is the impact of higher oil prices on this part of the world. It's amazing news if you're looking at a budget surplus potentially in some of the Gulf countries but there are some points of caution that you underscore correct. Yeah I mean I think like you said it is good news higher oil prices are very good for fiscal balances external balances the economy and so on. That's quite clear for the GTC countries. But what we are highlighting is some challenges that CCC GTC countries still face. One is maintaining fiscal discipline typically in the past. We've seen a pretty pro cyclical fiscal policy. When oil prices go up so does government spending. That creates a vulnerability to future oil price crashes. And that's something that's pretty much on the radar because of concerns about global demand and global recession. But beyond that there are structural issues. For example how are you going to generate growth. You can argue for fiscal discipline but fiscal spending is actually the main driver of economic growth in the sea. So how do you reconcile the two. Our answer to that is attract more foreign direct investment particularly in countries that haven't done so in the past. And that's going to be a tall order. Other challenges include the geopolitics around Iran and so on. And of course how to manage Europe oil production policies and investment policies in the current environment. All these things are quite difficult and are going to have to be addressed over the coming months and years. Looking here at the break even see TV go for our clients and how in that kind of you know how the differences stack up in the Gulf. How do you get non oil economic activity back up. It's been one of the major conundrums because at times of plenty of oil revenues it doesn't always help encourage that private sector especially the non oil one two to kind of gather momentum. How do you get around that. I think this is the the biggest issue I think in the near term. Nono activity has to be driven by government investment. We're not seeing a lot of that happening at the moment. I think in part because of global supply chain issues. If we look at standard for example investing in places like India and elsewhere it's quite a difficult thing to do in the current environment with no shortages and price very elevated prices of materials. But in the longer term for us key is really attracting foreign direct investment. That's going to be something you know something that the UAE already does quite a lot of. You're talking about change in the metaverse and so on. These are all parts of the US strategy to attract more foreign direct investment in places like Saudi Arabia and elsewhere where foreign direct investment in the nono sector has been relatively low. There has to be a shift in the regulatory environment in the legal environment. Just basically the ease of doing business because still these countries rank relatively low compared to others other emerging markets. There is an opportunity here though use it which is the regionalization of global supply chains in your story. Story is really going to help the GCC post Covid and D globalization world. But in order to take advantage of opportunity the business environment really needs to improve hugely. OK. Thank you very much for that salient analysis. That's Farouk Souza. He's the V.P. economics research of Goldman Sachs. He's getting some breaking line to Bloomberg from Kenya. You know we talk about the impact of high inflation of weak occurrences especially on the front lines across the continent of Africa. Now we understand from one of the key challengers in the presidential race and that is William Ruto. And he says that he won't restructure the debt if he wins the election. The nation has the capacity to repay its debt. And the problem loans are domestic not international. The IMF just a couple of days ago actually just yesterday agreed to a 236 million dollar package and urged to keep the reform plan on track. We'll see of course any additional fallen as and when it happens. We understand that small businesses are the engine that drive the economy and drive this nation. And so we are very aware of the challenges in the economy with the inflation and the supply chain. The supply chain challenges. We also know that we can make a great impact and we're able to apply many of the learnings that we receive in the Goldman Sachs 10000 small businesses program to navigate those challenges. And so when we put people to work we're making an impact in our community. We're making an impact to the tax base. So I am optimistic about what's to come. In light of inflation and the supply chain and from what I'm here from my peers here which is the largest gathering of small businesses to compete in the nation they're optimistic as well. And in the past two years they've had tremendous growth. In spite of the pandemic in spite of the lockdowns and we're looking forward as to what's to come in the next 12 to 18 months. You talked about labor and employment being one of these high issues. Yesterday you had earnings at Goldman Sachs. And there is this line that everyone's talking about slowing hiring velocity recalibrating for the next phase. Are you preparing for slower growth. What does that mean. What it means in plain English is we're hiring fewer people but we're still hiring. It's an important distinction. We we've hired a number of people in the last couple years as we've executed. We've grown quite conservative new businesses on new platforms. We'd need a lot of incremental people to execute upon that plan and we still do. Need those people. We're continuing to grow. We are going to grow at a slower pace in light of the economic situation that we see in front of us now and that we forecast could get worse from here. So we have to plan and calibrate accordingly but we continue to invest in our human capital. We will continue to hire. We will continue to grow. And what's also coming back is those reviews at the end of the year. So potentially planning to get rid of more people that may be weighing down the business. I think there might have been some confusion in the reaction to what we said. We always do performance evaluations at the end of the year. We always like to give our people feedback that really has nothing to do with why they weren't reducing headcount or increasing headcount. It's giving feedback and evaluation. To our people which is the right thing to do as you're developing capital. The other thing Jessica mentioned was inflation. And I have to ask you in January you were quite critical of the Fed potentially behind the curve even said at this point we should bring back Paul Volcker so far. Are you satisfied with what the Fed has done. I think you're seeing the Fed move quite aggressively in my opinion very appropriately to get on top of what's significant inflation in the economy. I think you're seeing the Fed move quite aggressively in my opinion very appropriately to get on top of what's significant inflation in the economy. Clearly trying to front load a lot of the moves policy moves to try to deal with inflation. And so I we Goldman Sachs are impressed with what they're doing. We expect them to continue to be aggressive in combating inflation. And I'd say so far so good. Was Goldman Sachs President John Waldron Speaking at Bloomberg Crypto some in New York bank which freed said that many company valuations were tied to profitability that contributed to the recent rout. One thing when you look at the companies in crypto and frankly across this face I think profitability with sort of enduring word for a number of years and it is returned to investor parlance. Right. Like last year if you saw a typical funding round from theses like was that valuation related to the profit of the company. Probably not like revenue with sort of like like they're sort of without saying so explicitly. Everyone just suddenly slipped from like you know even our profit is something to just purely revenue ISE like the driver of value and like no thought towards like how profit would eventually catch up to that. And I think that there's been a substantial rerating towards looking for at least likely or at least plausible pathways towards profitability being a core component of an investment thesis in a company which feels a little strange to say but but I think was something that was kind of missing. And then when you look at tokens. I think that like there's this sort of question of like if it ever and woke up one day and this thing was missing was gone would anyone miss it. Right. Like like what was that like. Oh shit. Like someone has to go to start the new this thing now that that that old copy was gone. And I think that that's been like a fairly strong predictor of which things have survived versus which things have not. And I think that like you know obviously. Like stable points I've survived. Exchanges have survived. I block genes that have some property that is sort of like plausibly superior to their block chains have survived including just being like a more consensus on a mechanism was like more built in consensus from lots of players and things where like if they went away you would forget therefore existed have generally sort of gone away and people started to forget that they existed. That was the RTX founder and CEO of Sam Bank when freed. Record breaking heat in the meantime is still causing chaos in the UK on this fire services declare the major incident after fires broke out across the country. Let's bring in Bloomberg Surveillance Gardens in London. So in the end this heat has caused quite a bit of damage. What is the recap this morning and what do we infer for the coming hours. Said good morning to you. A wake up call on climate change is how the UK House Security Agency has described yesterday's record heatwave. We hit over 40 degrees for the first time ever here in the UK and we saw wildfires break out. And we also saw the infrastructure really battle against the heat. We saw train lines buckle and also roads smelt. And as we move on today we still have some of the firefighters out just trying to make sure that the blazes that erupted across the capital are now under control. And we saw those fires break out in Shirley Hills and Croydon in Layton in up minster. And there was one in Wellington in Essex yesterday. And that aerial footage was completely frightening. London is almost a tinderbox at the moment. And just one spark can erupt and you see those flames quickly moved through houses and through grassland. What is a little bit of relief coming today is we do know that some rain is possibly on the way. So that's what much of us are hoping for. And the temperatures have dramatically declined. So we're going to see about 27 degrees today. So a little bit of relief. 