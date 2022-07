00:00

Explain this to me why are shares up if they've still lost almost a million subscribers. Well it's kind of a confusing report Emily isn't it. I mean if you think about it it's kind of a sigh of relief. I think by a lot of people coming to the numbers I mean obviously the projections going into the third quarter or below expectations in terms of number of new subscribers they're saying they're going to add a million. The street was looking for one point eight million. They did lose less right than expected in the second quarter. I think there were a lot of estimates. Some people are saying as many as two million that came in losing nine hundred seventy thousand. The other thing that's kind of confusing to Emily is that if you look at their guidance going in to revenues and earnings for the third quarter they are also below consensus. And yet the stock was up. And the only thing I can think of Emily is that they were kind of addressing a lot of their issues. Right. They talked in their shareholder letter about how they're going to address the issues with all these people. Hundred million people you know that are using the service for free. And they talked a little bit about free cash flow and various other things. So I think maybe people are just saying they're addressing their issues. It was worse as we thought. And hopefully things will get better in the future. And that's how we have to leave it because the stock is up. Let's talk about this crackdown on password sharing because let's be honest. Netflix has been giving Netflix away for free for awhile to a lot of people who just haven't paid up. If they crack down on the passwords how big an impact do you think that will actually have in getting some of those people to pay out. Well teaching them like is in the shareholder letter. They mentioned they're going to test two approaches in Latin America and they're going to charge two ninety nine a month and they're going to try to work something to try to to get these people to start paying. So I'm kind of curious to learn a little bit more about that. That seems pretty low to me right. To ninety nine a month I pay close to 20 dollars a month for my Netflix subscription here in the United States. But so it's gonna be kind of exciting to see how they roll that out and put that together and and try to monetize these people and bring them in-house. So I think we need to just learn a little bit more about how they're going to do it but that's a huge number. One hundred million. So advertising be the answer to Netflix's problems. You know Emily it's kind of interesting because I'm curious to see how that's going to play out. Right. They signed the agreement with Microsoft to help them last week on that. I'm just wondering if I could ask you because you're a big user of Netflix if they got to the point where they're offering an ad you know streaming service and there's not that many ads maybe it's every 15 minutes. Would you be willing to maybe just say hey I'm not going to pay the 15 20 dollars a month and just go straight for the free ad streaming service. So that's interesting. And then the other thing component is they have to order 20 million people using their system right now. How many people do they add to this new ad streaming service and do they start competing against the likes of let's say a Facebook or Google. In terms of garnering all this revenue through advertising. So I don't know how that's going to come together for them. They're going to let us know more. And they're introducing some new services I guess in 2023. So it's going to be interesting to see what happens with this new ad streaming Netflix. All right. Time is precious and so is money down. I mean I think I'd have to look at the numbers and also the ad experience. You know what kind of ads are these. How long am I watching them. Are they pleasing or really tailored to me. The thing is and this point has been made. You know the companies that are brought up as competitors Disney Plus Hulu Amazon HBO Disney Plus isn't necessarily a substitute for Netflix is it. What does he plus is interesting because they have about 100 million subscribers of the largest competitor next to Netflix. They're targeting about two hundred and forty million subscribers by 2024 which seems like a really big number for them. But I think you're right Emily Disney plus seems a little bit more different in terms of their content than what we find on Netflix. You were talking earlier about the various you know series that they have and how people get hooked on them. So a little bit of a different component as Disney has a huge library of movies and content through all the years of Disney productions. So it is a little bit different. But there's no doubt that Disney in terms of number of subscribers is the closest in terms of Netflix in terms of their having you know hundred million which is pretty close to 220 million. The rest of the other players have much less subscribers. So here's the other thing is the return on content spent spending paying off or dropping off. If stranger things is costing reportedly 30 million dollars an episode is that worth it. Yeah it's interesting Emily you look at their content expense projection for this year it's about seventeen point nine billion which is pretty much in line with they projected last year which is around 17 billion. So it seems to me like Netflix is getting a little more cautious in regards to this attitude. We're just going to spend tons of money create tons of content and we're gonna get the subscribers and we'll build a pay for it. Seems like they're starting to pull back a little bit in regards to their content budgets and expectations and starting to be a little bit more careful on margins and so forth. So you bring up a good point. Where do you just keep spending and spending and spending if you're not getting the subscriber growth because your subscriber growth is negative. Does it make sense to keep spending more more money on content. You need to bring it back in a little bit and kind of refocus. And it appears that they're starting to do that instead of this growth at all costs model which is what they were doing in the past.