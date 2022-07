00:00

Streaming right now in the news with Netflix coming out. You have this company O death and you started with really talking about athletes and their journey. Now you're moving into scripted television reality shows. What do you see as the future of streaming. With with our company debt we just want to tell stories we want to tell stories that are important to us. Some voices that don't get opportunity. And so I think screaming is going to continue to grow right. Some people are cutting the plug. They want to see what's going on and have ways to access those things whenever they want it. So I'm extremely excited about our company and what we're going to continue to do. But what about the fact it's like Netflix. You see subscribers falling. I think it lost a million in the first half of this year. Your content has to go somewhere. Does that worry you at all. Not at all. It happens you know. But there's a lot of different places to go. You know people are going to find their content. People want to see things. They want to know what's going on. And I think if you stay true to who you are tell the right story stories that you know impact. People are going to find a way to watch. You're an entrepreneur that has an incredible scope and scale of these businesses. You're invested in in kind of beyond me to the Rajasthan Royals Shery Ahn as long as you're a brand. How do you decide what brand you want to get behind. Yeah it's funny because I've been blessed and fortunate enough to start my professional career and I was 19 years old. So I've learned so many different things over the years. Sometimes it's relationships with a lot of things things that ring true to me and who I am right. So when it comes to Beyond Meet I went plant based three years ago. So that was a huge life changing thing for me. Anything on the horizon we can expect always different types of things. Right. Right now I'm training getting ready for the upcoming season going off. Right. But I'm always open to finding out other businesses to get involved with and just trying to learn always. We know that Bob Iger is one of your mentors whether it was on the court or in business meetings. Best piece of advice you've been given. I don't think it's one thing. I don't think it's just one piece of advice that I've gotten from Bob. It's literally a lifestyle and understand how to treat people. You know business is one thing. And obviously no one works harder than Bob. He's up at five thirty in the morning and working out training. I talked to him earlier before I came down here. And as successful as he's been in business I'm more impressed with him as a man. Right. He's taught me about being a parent about how to be a dad to me. So is that it for you if you don't have your personal life in order. Do you not feel like you can succeed. I don't think that's everyone or you know. But for me and the goals that I had know I want to be as successful as I possibly can be in business. But my family is everything. You know my kids mean everything to me. And I think it's important to show them you know what hard work and what family looks like. You have an aspiration as well to maybe be an owner one day. No question. Do you think DAX a trends athlete to the owner's box. I'm not sure if it's a trend. I just think it's a necessity. You know especially for guys who have been in the locker room they know what it's like to be a player. They know what it's like. So there is a perspective that you can give them. And so I hope that more professional athletes or whoever become part of ownership group so that they can give a different perspective so that you know you understand really what's going on. You've also been in the past the head of the NBA Players Association. We've seen unions have a bit of a moment with Amazon and Starbucks. What do you make of that collective unity that you see more of that. I know the importance of unions. You know especially being the president of the players association for eight years and the things that we were able to do in those eight years. I was on the executive committee for years before that and to see the power of togetherness. We wouldn't have been able to have the NBA bubble without the collective of our union. And so I'm grateful for that experience. I can't speak to other unions and what they have going on. But I do know the power of collective. We have to end on the NBA. Question You're gearing up for a season but you have outside of basketball this incredible CV. Is your intention to keep playing until you win a championship. You know what. I want to win a championship worse than anything. You know more than anything. For me it's not like I want a championship on. I'm done. I mean I love it. I genuinely love to play basketball you know. And so I'm a play until my kids and my wife say that's enough. And now you're a host man. You know that. I'm so grateful to Bloomberg for that partnership. I had a lot of fun doing what you're doing. It's not easy. It's not easy. That's all the Vonnie Quinn you're doing. It's definitely not. I definitely have an appreciation for what you do. And I Bloomberg takes it. I've been a lot of.