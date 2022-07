00:00

So look a couple of competing narratives here Carol. One that there is regulation and this according to the chair of the FCC former chair of the FCC. But that companies aren't listening aren't coming forward. What do you think. Well Coinbase we actually have really founded ourselves and pride ourselves on. And I'm being compliant and being the trusted most secure. And so we are regulated by more than forty two state forty two state licenses. We have a bit license we have a trust charter. So we actually view ourselves as very well regulated. We are regulated at the federal level by CFTC by the FCC. We have a dormant broker dealer license. Two of them actually were regulated by since then. So we actually think that there is a regulatory framework in place that is that is pretty effective. But we think really what we need to do is make sure that we modernize those rules and bring them into into a space that can really truly understand the technological capabilities of block chain of digital assets and actually help consumers achieve and understand those benefits. So if those rules were modernized do you think that the spectacular crash we've just seen could have been avoided. The collapse of a major crypto hedge fund and major crypto lender could have been avoided. I think it's difficult to predict what may have happened. But I do think that there certainly if we had clear rules of the road for all different types of the different companies engaged in the crypto ecosystem we certainly would have more clarity when it comes to disclosures or certain requirements on how on how you may address different business risks or different needs. Well we saw through the recent volatility is that the issue was really a credit problem not a crypto problem. And so what we're hoping for again is these consistent rules that will help consumers understand what they're getting into and they have crypto and that you have businesses and innovators and new projects that can come to the table. And instead of hiring a team of lawyers to comply with what can be considered some vague rules and so they can go out and innovate and create the next big thing for consumers. There is a crypto bill being pushed by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand. I actually recently spoke with both of them about the bill and why they think this could be the answer. Take a listen to this from Senator Lummis. The bill in one piece as a total bill is more likely to be deferred until next year. It's a it's a big topic. It's comprehensive and it's still new to many U.S. senators. Do you like this legislation and do you think it'll pass. I'm so really glad during this legislation for two reasons. One. I'm from the great state of Wyoming so I hold all the work that Senator Lummis is doing very near and dear to my heart and so does my grandmother who turns 102 and still lives there. She she very much believes in it. So I really appreciate Senator Obama's work for the Cowboy State. Second this bill is by far and away the most comprehensive detailed really the intellectual rigour that was put into building. It is really impressive. And I think it will create very much a foundation for for future legislation. And I think she's right that at the end of the day legislation can take a very long time to get across the finish line. And this is very complex. Her bill includes CFTC jurisdiction FCC jurisdiction tax reform. It includes sections on stable coins. It's very complex. And putting this puzzle together will take time. A lot of different committees leadership. It will take the administration. So once we get all these pieces together I do think we're set up for success in the coming year. Coinbase is very much aspiring to be a global company and crypto is certainly a global market. Our other companies excuse me other governments doing this better than the US or are they ahead of the US on regulation. Some of the countries actually are I think ahead of where the U.S. is. And part of that is is by just by by the nature of the fact that they may be set up with a single regulator. For example in the UK or in this instance of EU they're actually putting forward a very comprehensive approach to digital assets. We're seeing additional work in India in Singapore and Japan and Australia. So there are a lot of different countries that are coming to the table and working with stakeholders and industry participants and consumers to understand what the impact of digital assets are. I think that's where we need to get in terms of the United States is really creating a rulemaking process and going through a regulatory process that's transparent that is engaging stakeholders. It's thinking about both retail and institution and really how we can move for in a way that's really includes all of the different viewpoints. That's what we're missing in the United States right now. So just about 30 seconds left. We've got U.S. midterms coming up. Could that be a pivotal moment. One hundred percent in the sense that we have more crypto advocates more crypto allies more members of the House and Senate who are understanding what is going on in the crypto space. It's also it's really happening at the state and local level as well. And that's where again we are regulated at the state level and really have some wonderful regulators across the United States others who are catching up. But at the end of the day we really have to make sure that those who are being elected to office understand that this is the future. It's the future of finance it's the future of the economy. And the more we can help educate those policymakers as they come into office. I think we'll all be better off.