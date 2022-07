00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Taking a look at the price action today how significant is this breaking out of just a range bound scenario with baited. Hi. Pretty significant because if Quinn rose as much as 10 percent today to trade above 23000 and that's a level that was last seen in mid-June. And really it's the vaccine after the collapse of crypto lenders Dow Jones network and alt coins as always rallied in step with bitcoin. We have ether at one point adding 11 percent and Solana achieving a double digit percentage gain. So this is a welcome relief because for the past few weeks Bitcoin has been trading in a tight range between 19000 to twenty two thousand. So twenty three thousand was seen as like oh bitcoin is finally probably going to spark a relief rally. But we have some analysts like Katie's talked to a fairly strategy. She thinks it's premature to call this the start of a lasting rally because Bitcoin has been overbought in the past day. So she said it's still a wait and see for now but it's clearly an optimism. I'm optimistic. And for some people because Bitcoin has cleared its 50 day moving average I was going to ask about the outlook because I mean there's a reason that it's been so range bound right. I mean we have a tightening global monetary policies not to mention of course the risk of sentiment that we continue to see affecting the crypto price action. That's exactly right. So sentiment is really bearish in the space but maybe this little rally will be taken as a consolation by many people and the crypto conference earlier. And we have crypto summits rather. There's Mike Novogratz sticking to his five year forecast of 500 thousand when it comes to Bitcoin. So I think it just really depends on who you ask. The BOVESPA always peoples or at least so far. And the bears will always be bears. The price of bitcoin still remains to be in question. Like what dictates that we know how to price stocks or equities. But when it comes to bitcoin and other crypto it's still really a question.