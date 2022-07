00:00

With a spare capacity of course is designed to be spared from the average production. The kingdom has responded to crisis situations. Covid decline in production because of policies in the United States declined and production in other countries because of sanctions. So our spare capacity has come to the market significant amounts of it to to save the market from situations that perhaps we could not have predicted. And of course when we do the remaining spare capacity is less than when. When we started compared to the steady state production profile that we had drawn for ourselves I don't think I would mention is his royal highness has the crown prince has announced and has directed an action has already taken place for the kingdom to raise its sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels which is a significant number. That that that I had not forecasted when I was minister of energy. So I think the the leadership of Saudi Arabia to day have already taken extraordinary action by the kingdom. And you can count on the kingdom on fulfilling its commitment when the kingdom says we're going to raise our production capacity to 13. You will see the kingdom raising its capacity to 30. And I'm producing 13 when the market calls for it.