What does it mean for energy bills. What does it mean for households. What does it mean for the kind of discontent is already building here in the UK. So London is set to be one of the hottest places in the world today if you can believe it or not. Tom hotter than Western Sahara and California and doctors. So if we just concentrate on that site before we go to the outside doctors are saying there's a real risk to life as temperatures are set to soar today. So we could see over 40 degrees for the very first time here in the UK. And as you know our infrastructure is just not built for that. So they saying that if you're going to get the train home later today they're going to be going much slower because train infrastructure is going to be battling under all the heat. And also we're going to be using funds aren't where we're going to be possibly buying portable air conditioners which are really going to be peddling on the electricity grid. And as we know our bills are going up substantially anyway. So this adds to that pressure that's coming to families. Yeah bad timing for this. For the record high temperatures that we're starting to see. What about the rest of the rest of you. The front pages of the weekend dominated by pictures of Spain Croatia Greece. What does that mean. Yes let's put this into context. Right now we're suffering this heat wave because it's coming in from Europe. So Europe have seen unprecedented temperatures even before us. And as he just mentioned there France they are battling ferocious wildfires there. Woodland is really burning in places like Jeeva on a regional place very popular with tourists. 40000 people have had to be evacuated. And also in the broader region which is of course the winemaking region. So we're seeing big problems over there too. And also as you mentioned in southern Spain there's also wildfires raging and in Portugal. So this just seems to be engulfing the whole of Europe. And also farmland has been heavily disrupted especially in France. And some water supplies in Spain have been cut off. So then it starts questions is what's to come in the future once we've cleared all of these because we know how natural disasters can wreak havoc. But the heat wave seems to grind on. And the information on the government here is drink plenty of water stay cool and keep out of the midday. Stay stay hydrated.