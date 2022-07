00:00

COULD THE DOLLAR DOOM NARRATIVE BE PLAYED AND POSSIBLY OVERDONE? WE ARE HEARING A LOT ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF THE DOLLAR. WE HAVE SEEN IT COME DOWN A COUPLE OF DAYS IN A ROW. MARK CUDMORE SAYS IT MAY BE TIME FOR UP. KAILEY: THAT IS SOMETHING WE WILL STAY ON TOP OF THROUGHOUT THE HOUR. WE ARE ALSO GETTING BREAKING NEWS OUT OF CHINA. REGULATORS WEIGHING UP GRACE. FOR HOME PROJECT MORTGAGES. WE SAW A DEFECTIVE STRIKE ON MORTGAGE PAYMENTS. REGULATORS CONSIDERING THIS STEP POTENTIALLY TO SUPPORT CHINA'S HOUSING SECTOR. THIS NEWS CROSSING TOO LATE FOR ASIA CONSIDERING EQUITIES TRADING IS ALREADY CLOSED, BUT THE IDEA THAT CHINA MAY BE MORE SUPPORTIVE AS THE PBOC TALKS ABOUT POLICY TO LEND MORE TO DEVELOPERS AND HELP THEM FINISH THOSE PROJECTS DID SUPPORT THE SENTIMENT OVERNIGHT. THE MSCI ASIA PACIFIC INDEX UP AROUND 1%. IN OTHER ASSET CLASSES, REALLY INTERESTING ACTION AT THE SHORT END OF THE CURVE. IT MOVED RIGHT AROUND 3.6 PERCENT AFTER INFLATION HIT A FRESH 32 YEAR HIGH THAT MOVED TO THE RBNZ THAT WILL BE MORE AGGRESSIVE. AND IT IS A WEAKER DOLLAR STORY AGAINST BASICALLY EVERYTHING. YOUR STRONGEST CURRENCIES IN ASIA, THE SOUTH KOREAN WON. ANNA: AND INTERESTING TO SEE HOW WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR PLAYS UP AGAINST OTHER ASSETS. WE HAVE RISK ON ON THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. A LITTLE BIT OF GREEN ON THE MAP BEHIND ME. ALL SECTORS IN POSITIVE TERRITORY. INTO THE MARGIN, WE DECIDE THAT MAY BE THE FED IS NOT GOING TO GET ANY MORE HAWKISH EVEN IF IT CONTINUES WITH ITS CURRENT HAWKISH HAVE. THE SAME CAN BE SAID FOR OIL PRICES. THE BRENT PRICE WAS AT $103 AS WE SEE BRENT RALLYING AGAIN WITH OTHER RISK ASSETS AND DESPITE THE FACT THAT PRESIDENT WIDEN TO BE CONFIDENT WE WILL GET MORE SUPPLY OUT OF THE MIDDLE EAST. WE HAVE SEEN THIS MARKET UNDERPERFORMING BECAUSE OF TENSIONS IN THE ITALIAN POLITICAL SPACE, AND THAT CAN BE THE CASE IN THE FIRST HOUR OF TRADING IN EUROPE, BUT SINCE THEN, WE HAVE SEEN BRENT NARROW A LITTLE BIT. WE WILL GET A NOTE FOR SURE FROM MARIO DRAGHI ON WEDNESDAY AS HE ADDRESSES ITALY. AND A BIG WEEK FOR THE ECB. WE WILL HAVE TO COME TO TERMS WHAT THE REALITY IS FOR RUSSIAN GAS FLOWING INTO EUROPE THIS WEEK. WE ALSO GET THE LATEST DECISION FROM THE ECB. WE ARE EXPECTED TO GET A RATE HIKE, BUT ALL OF THAT NARRATIVE COMING AS THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY SLOWS DOWN. WE TALK ABOUT THE RECESSIONS TO COME AND WE SEE TENSIONS AT THE PERIPHERY. MATT: WE ARE SEEING STRONG S & P FUTURES ACTION TODAY, UP MORE THAN 1%. WE ARE STILL A SOLID FOUR HOURS AWAY FROM THE OPEN, SO THAT COULD CHANGE, BUT EVERYTHING IS ALIGNED HERE BECAUSE WE HAVE THE 10 YEAR YIELDS COMING UP AS INVESTORS LET'S GO IF THAT DEBT. THEY MIGHT NO LONGER FEEL THE NEED TO PURSUE THAT GOVERNMENT BOND, AND WE HAVE COIN TAKING OFF RIGHT NOW -- BITCOIN TAKING OFF RIGHT NOW. I DO WANT TO POINT OUT THAT CRUDE IS HIGHER AT 99.30 FOUR DOLLARS, SO THAT IS COMING OUT OF THE NARRATIVE THAT WE GET FROM THE U.S. ENERGY ENVOY THAT SAUDI AND OPEC COULD PLAY ALONG. WE HAVE SEEN ENERGY PRICES COMING DOWN. KAILEY. KAILEY: IN ADDITION TO WATCHING ENERGY PRICES, HERE IS WHAT ELSE WE WILL BE WATCHING TODAY AND THIS WEEK. BANK EARNINGS WILL BE CONTINUING THIS WEEK. GOLDMAN SACHS AND BANK OF AMERICA REPORTING BEFORE THE BELL. THEN TECH EARNINGS WILL BE KICKING OFF ON TUESDAY. ON WEDNESDAY, THE EU WILL REVEAL A CONTINGENCY PLAN IN CASE RUSSIA DOES NOT CONTINUE SUPPLYING GAS THROUGH NORD STREAM ONE. RATE DECISIONS FROM BOTH THE BOJ AND ECB ARE COMING ON THURSDAY AND WE WILL LIKELY HAVE THE FINAL TWO CANDIDATES IN THE TORY LEADERSHIP CONTEST. MATT: WE WILL BE WATCHING THAT CLOSELY. THAT'S GET THE LATEST ON U.S. BANKS AS MORE EARNINGS ROLL OUT. BANK OF AMERICA IS TELLING A STORY ABOUT THE U.S. CONSUMER, WHILE GOLDMAN TELLS US WHETHER THEY DOMINATE IN TRADING. SONALI BASAK JOINS US NOW. > > IT IS A QUESTION OF WHETHER BANK OF AMERICA WILL DO THE SAME TODAY. THERE ARE ALSO QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROVISIONS OF CREDIT LOSSES AND THE EXPECTATIONS OF CHARGE-OFF. WILL THE CONSUMER DETERIORATED BANK -- BASED ON THAT RECESSION THAT ECONOMISTS EXPECT ARE COMING? THERE IS FIXED INCOME TRADING WHERE THEY CHIME IN A VOLATILE QUARTER. THERE IS AN EXPECTATION THEY HAVE A BIGGER EXPECTATION JUMP THE QUESTION FOR GOLDMAN SACHS IS CAN THEY DELIVER. WE ALSO SAW J.P. MORGAN BEAT MORGAN STANLEY IN EQUITIES TRADING. RIGHT NOW, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT MARKET SHARE IN A TOUGH ENVIRONMENT. KAILEY: EVERYONE SHOULD WATCH YOUR COVERAGE OF THE BANK RESULTS TODAY AND EVERYONE SHOULD ALSO LOG ONTO THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL AND READ TODAY'S BIG TAKE. TALKED WITH THREE BIG PEOPLE, ABBY JOSEPH COHEN, SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, AND KEN MOELIS. SONALI: ABBY JOSEPH COHEN ONE IS REALLY WORRIED ABOUT THE LABOR FORCE AND IMMIGRATION POLICY. YOU ADD WHAT CAN MELISSA'S WORRIED ABOUT, NOT JUST PEOPLE COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES BUT THE UNITED STATES FARING IN THE WAKE OF THIS WORK IN UKRAINE. SAM BANKMAN-FRIED IS MORE SIMPLE, WORRIED ABOUT THE NEXT PANDEMIC AND HE SAYS WE ARE NOT WORRIED -- LEARNING ANYTHING ABOUT WHAT WE SAW FROM THE PREVIOUS ONE. HE HAS BEEN SPENDING PERSONAL TIME MAKING POLITICAL DONATIONS IN ORDER TO ADDRESS THAT PROBLEM ITSELF. ANNA: SONALI BASAK THERE, AND THE NEXT BIG RISK IS AVAILABLE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. WE HAVE A FULL AIRING ON WEDNESDAY AT 9:30 P.M. IN NEW YORK. U.S. ENERGY ENVOY -- PRODUCERS WILL INCREASE ENERGY OUTPUT. MEANWHILE, THE SAUDI ESTATE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS PLAYED DOWN THE IDEA OF ANY AGREEMENT. > > JUST BEFORE THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED HIS TRIP, OPEC-PLUS MADE A MAJOR SHIFT IN ITS POLICIES, RECOGNIZING THAT SINCE PUTIN STARTED AMASSING FORCES, THE MARKET HAS BEEN AFFECTED. THERE WERE INCREASES IN SUPPLY OF 50% FOR JULY AND AUGUST. BASED ON WHAT WE HEARD IN THE TRIP, WE ARE CONFIDENT WE WILL SEE MORE STEPS IN THE COMING WEEKS. > > IT IS NOT ABOUT AN AGREEMENT, IT IS ABOUT THE KINGDOM'S LONG-STANDING POLICY OF WORKING TO ENSURE THERE IS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF CRUDE OIL ON THE MARKET. AND WE FOLLOW THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND SITUATION VERY CAREFULLY, AND WE DETERMINE IF THERE IS A POTENTIAL SHORTAGE, THEN WE WORK ON INCREASING CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION WITH OUR OPEC+ PARTNERS. ANNA: THAT WAS THE SAUDI STATE MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS. ANNE-MARIE IS BACK IN WASHINGTON FOLLOWING HER TRIP. THE ADMINISTRATION TALKING POSITIVELY ABOUT WHAT THEY HAVE ACHIEVED, BUT EXPECTATIONS HAVE TO BE MODERATED. ANNMARIE: COMING OUT OF THIS MEETING, YOU HAVE WASHINGTON REALLY SPENDING WHAT WAS AGREED UPON. AT THE MOMENT, NOTHING WAS AGREED UPON. THERE IS NO FIRM ANNOUNCEMENT THAT MORE OIL WILL BE COMING FROM OPEC+ SUPPLIERS, BUT THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, WE COULD SEE THAT. YOU STILL HAVE THE LIKES OF THE TOP SAUDI DIPLOMAT SAYING YOU NEED TO LOOK AT SUPPLY DYNAMICS, BUT EVEN IF OIL WERE TO COME ONLINE IN AUGUST IN AN AGREEMENT, IT WOULD NOT BE CALIBRATED TO THE FALL. IT WOULD BE CLOSE TO HELPING THE PRESIDENT IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS, WITH GASOLINE STEALING THE REPERCUSSIONS OF THE OIL PRICE CLOSE TO THE NOVEMBER ELECTIONS. KAILEY: WHILE THE PRESIDENT WAS FOCUSED ON FOREIGN POLICY, HIS MASTIC AGENDA TOOK ANOTHER HIT, WITH JOE MANCHIN SAYING HE WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY TAX INCREASES. WHERE DOES THAT PACKAGE STAND NOW? ANNMARIE: NOT EXACTLY A WARM WELCOME HOME FOR THE PRESIDENT. SENATOR MANCHIN THAT HE SAW THAT 9.1% INFLATION READ ON WEDNESDAY, AND THAT GAVE HIM THE RESERVATION TO GO AHEAD WITH THE DEADLINE SET FOR THIS PACKAGE, WHICH WOULD MEAN TAX HIKES AS WELL AS PROVISIONS TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE. HE WANTS TO SEE ANOTHER INFLATION PRINT READ. THIS TRACK IS WHAT WE HAVE HEARD FROM PRESIDENT -- SENATOR MANCHIN FOR MONTHS. HE WROTE THAT LETTER LAST SUMMER TO JAY POWELL. THE ONE THING THAT SENATOR MANCHIN COULD GET ON BOARD WITH IS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND ENHANCEMENT OF OBAMACARE, SOME MEDICAL ISSUES, BUT RIGHT NOW, THE TAX CUTS AND CLIMATE CHANGE PROVISIONS WOULD HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL AFTER AUGUST. BUT THAT GOES PAST THE DEADLINE THAT CHUCK SCHUMER HAD SET FOR THE SENATE. ANNA: ANNE-MARIE -- ANNMARIE HORDERN IN WASHINGTON. THE U.K. LEADERSHIP RACE TRENDS PERSONAL THE SECOND OF THREE DEBATES. THE FIVE REMAINING CANDIDATES REPEATEDLY CLASHED OVER POLICY. > > THIS SOMETHING FOR NOTHING ECONOMICS IS NOT CONSERVATIVE, IT IS SOCIALISM. > > UNDER YOUR PLAN, WE ARE PREDICTED TO HAVE A RECESSION BECAUSE YOU ARE RAISING TAXES. IT IS CUTTING BACK ON GROWTH, IT IS PREVENTING INVESTING, AND IT IS TAKING MONEY OUT OF PEOPLE'S POCKETS. THAT IS NO WAY TO GET THE ECONOMY GOING DURING A RECESSION. ANNA: IN ITALY, PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI IS UNDER PRESSURE TO REVERSE HIS DECISION TO RESIGN. HE DID TELL LAWMAKERS HIS DECISION ON WEDNESDAY. LET'S GET MORE WITH A REPORTER. WE HAVE MORE MIDWEEK ON WHAT MARIO DRAGHI WILL DO. REPORTER: WE ARE THREE DAYS FROM THIS. MARIO DRAGHI WILL SPEAK WITH LAWMAKERS AND AT THE MOMENT, HE IS DETERMINED TO SAY HE WILL RESIGN BECAUSE OF THE POSITION -- THE COALITION THAT SUPPORTS HIM DOES NOT EXIST ANYMORE AFTER FIVE STARTED NOT VOTE FOR CONFIDENCE. THERE IS ANOTHER PRESSURE ON MARIO DRAGHI TO REVERSE HIS DECISION AND TO STAY, MAINLY STEMMING FROM BUSINESS LOBBIES, FROM HUNDREDS OF MAYORS IN ITALY. THERE WAS ALSO THE FORMER PRIME MINISTER. TODAY, THERE ARE ALSO GOING TO BE SOME RALLYING IN ROME AND MILAN TO ASK DRAGHI TO STAY. THERE WAS A COLUMN ON ITALY'S BIGGEST NEWSPAPER TO SAY THAT MARIO SHOULDN'T RESIGN BECAUSE HIS LEGACY COULD BE -- THERE IS ANOTHER PATH FOR MARIO DRAGHI TO STAY, BUT AT THE MOMENT, THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIO FOR US IS THAT HE RESIGNS. MATT: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THAT IS A BLOOMBERG'S BUREAU CHIEF OUT OF MILAN. THE FARNBOROUGH AIR SHOW IS BACK FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019, THE CONVENTION SHOWING CASING -- SHOWCASING THE BEST OF AVIATION. JOINING US NOW IS GUY JOHNSON AT THE EVENT. GUY: YOU WANT A PHYSICAL EXAMPLE OF ISSUES WITH LABOR SHORTAGES, THERE ISN'T ONE MORE THAN THE INFUSION -- AVIATION INDUSTRY. THE INDUSTRY IS SUFFERING ACROSS THE BOARD. WE ARE SEEING THAT WITH AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL, AND THEN YOU GET INTO THE MANUFACTURERS THAT ARE GOING TO BE REPRESENTED HERE AT THE AIRSHOW. THEY ARE HAVING HUGE SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS AT THE MOMENT. DEMAND IS RAMPING UP QUICKLY FOR AIRCRAFT. MAKING SURE THIS ALL GETS FULFILLED IS A BIG PROBLEM. I JUST SPOKE TO THE CEO OF BOEING COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES. HE SAYS THEY ARE HALFWAY THROUGH THIS PROCESS OF GETTING THE SUPPLY CHAINS SORTED WE HAVE GOT BIG PROBLEMS WITH THE ENGINE MANUFACTURING PRODUCERS. THIS IS A VERY VISIBLE EXAMPLE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING BROADLY IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY GLOBAL INDUSTRIES. THERE ARE LABOR SHORTAGES, MATERIAL SHORTAGES, AND HUGE SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS THAT HAVE YET TO BE WORKED OUT. KAILEY: WE ARE ALSO SEEING A VISIBLE EXAMPLE OF THE HEAT IN THE U.K. AS YOU BRACE THOSE TEMPERATURES. HOW HOT IS IT RIGHT? -- RIGHT NOW? GUY: THERE IS A LARGE NUMBER OF CREWS BEHIND ME WITH AN UMBRELLA. IT WILL WARM UP. AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE ON GRASS, BUT ON THE TARMAC, IT WILL BE WELL NORTH OF 40 LATER ON. JUST SOMETHING TO WORRY ABOUT THIS AFTERNOON. KAILEY: STAY HYDRATED, GUY. THANK YOU SO MUCH. GUY WILL BE BACK SHORTLY WITH THE UNITED AIRLINES CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER, LAUREN RILEY, AND NOW LET'S GO TO THE U.S. STOCKS. INVESTORS SEEM TO LIKE WHAT THEY ARE HEARING OUT OF GOING. -- BOEING. AS WE WERE TALKING EARLIER, MATT WAS TALKING ABOUT THE RALLY WE ARE SEEING IN SOME RISKIER ASSETS, BITCOIN AMONG THEM. THAT IS FEEDING RIGHT THROUGH TO CRYPTO RELATED EQUITIES, THE LIKES OF COINBASE IS HIGHER BY 6.5%. AND IT IS NOT JUST LIMITED TO CRYPTO. YOU ARE SEEING A RALLY IN RISK ASSETS MORE BROADLY, AND THE POST TRY TO -- HOPE -- POSTER