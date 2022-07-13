Temasek CIO on Strong Dollar, Sentiment on China

00:00

China has been very volatile. Tech has been in vogue and then it's not what's looking attractive is Tech back in vogue. Would you be a buyer. I would say generally speaking the regulatory front probably the worst is behind us on the Internet platforms. What is more important what will drive tech going forward is really earnings which will partly be a function of economic growth out there. What actually is looks more clear cut and I would say attractive in China for example are some areas linked to our sustainability living thing. Living theme that includes companies like you know whether it's EV's or its battery company is where China is the largest TV market in the world. The whole supply chain is you know within China it is policy aligned. And it is a part of a global trend. So all those areas become much clearer. Other areas like consumption look attractive if you see the recovery in growth but really will depend on the pace of recovery from now on. When you take a look at economic recovery some are saying perhaps that five and a half percent growth for the year is just not achievable. It's closer to 3 percent when the numbers come out. It may even surprise the markets negatively. It may lead to some earnings downgrade. So you've got to see some volatility. But then from here as we go to the second half of the year you've seen very strong fiscal initiatives by the government. They've announced this one point five trillion bond funding and infrastructure by local governments. Monetary policy has been easing for mortgages et cetera. Still a lot of risks on the horizon. But clearly the government seems very focused on promoting growth. So it doesn't matter where they get to 5.5. But as long as sequentially we're now in an improving growth path I think that would be seen positively by the markets. What's your take on India. Foreign funds have been pulling the money out in a huge way in fact as much as 1 percent of our market cap. Do you see opportunities there. So we actually quite constructive in India for the medium term in the near-term. There are some headwinds because for example rising oil prices are an issue for India. Inflation is edging up because of which RBI has begun to tighten monetary policy. But we do see it done in the CapEx cycle. I think what is very attractive for us is the growth of the digital economy and the startup ecosystem out there which is really vibrant. So at some point the strong dollar will impact all asset classes wanted. I mean we're seeing that play out in the FX market in commodities and the pain will continue. I mean it is already impacting all markets. And you're right. And I think that's one of the other headwinds to us earnings that we expect to see the rest of this year. So you know near-term it's a challenge. But once you get to a point if we talk about a US recession and at the point where you see a turn in monetary policy in the US I mean that's probably when you see the direction the dollar change. So it cannot be a one way thing forever in fact in some sense of self-correcting because of the headwinds it's creating in a number of asset classes. The biggest worry for you for the next 12 months as an investor I think two big areas. One is just inflation. We need to see that come under control. We've been talking about peak inflation for a while. But we need to see where we make that transition and where it comes and settles. When do you see that settling. It's tough to say. I mean I would expect that you would see a reversal from the peak sometime in the next few months. But then when it comes down to a level which is acceptable depends on a number of factors including for example the Russia Ukraine situation. The second risk of course is as I just mentioned Russia Ukraine. I mean that is something which doesn't see this. It seems to be no clear end to it. If you have a gas cut off to Europe that's going to lead to a severe recession there. It will lead to energy price rises all over the world. Those are issues that we need to worry about. And then more importantly beyond the near term the tensions that this is creating in terms of a polarized world with governments not being able to deal with each other it helps mitigates attending to major issues such as climate change for example.