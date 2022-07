00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Why is more Begala interested in this deal now. Well what do we have to just look at the total picture of everything. This news of this sale came out last year in November. I mean we have to take a look at what happened last year as well to look like Softbank declined roughly 20 percent in 2021. So it's been a tough market for all the investors right now. Next we had the CEO of Fortune's last week in Sun Valley on Bloomberg TV. He actually sat with Sonali Basak. Kind of spoke to on inflation and just you know this Biden administration. And he said it would be a rush to predict the next year to nothing. This comes down to those those just the the environment itself. And we're going to see how we've been seeing a lot of these asset managers consolidate over some time now. And I think this is just the next one of the next ship to fall as well. The intent and that's Massa had a fortress ended up being quite different in terms of what they were able to do from a regulatory perspective. You know one thing. Again back to this entire environment is tough for everyone. You're going to see a lot of these investments come over the course of this year. We still continue to see you know just investments fall in the public equity markets. You see the big huge debate. If there are there is or will be a recession over the next three to six months. Now I think this is just a another chip to fall possibly showing that things are getting tight for investors.