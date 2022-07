00:00

Good morning welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud. What's in Sydney. I'm mad about rulers in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York I'm Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour were U.S. stocks fall and the Treasury curve inversion deepens to levels last seen in 2007. This recession risks rising. Asian futures indicating a mixed DA. The head of rate decisions in South Korea and New Zealand. The outlook for oil dims with OPEC's signaling a supply gap. Despite most members pumping flat out. And Twitter Susie along Musk asking a judge to force the world's richest person to follow through on this 44 billion dollar buyout offer. This is a picture across Wall Street. We are seeing U.S. futures unchanged at the open after we saw the S & P 500 really fall decisively in the afternoon session. It was fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. But we have that sell off in mega cap tech not to mention energy shares with WTI continuing its trajectory down. We are talking about those three month lows and still under pressure in the Asian session. This of course as we continue to see these fears about a potential recession cope with case of surging in Asia. While you have those haven flows into the dollar index above that one hundred and eight level we are of course talking about levels that we haven't seen since 2002 when investors really bracing for what's happening to those CPI numbers who come here in the US on Wednesday. And of course ahead of that we are really seeing those recession fears perhaps given that the Fed could tighten more aggressively. And we saw that in the Treasury space with the 10 year rate falling as much as 12 basis points be low the two year rate. And this is an inversion level that we haven't seen since 2007 and perhaps some more signals that those concerns might be well-founded. We had the IMF after the market close coming out and downgrading the U.S. GDP growth forecast for this year to two point three percent from two point nine percent. Only a month ago. And this of course coming at a time when they're also raising the jobless rate prospect given inflation risks. Bell that they say pose a systemic risks not only to the U.S. economy but the global economy as well. Yes certainly Sherry does really underscore that global cost of reining in price pressures in Asia today. We're looking ahead to a fairly mixed but also muted session ahead of that key CPI release in the ethics base. You just mentioned that dollar strength. We are now seeing the dollar index trading higher once again. So off the back of that we had seen the yen hit snapping a six day losing streak against the greenback. It's just fairly flat. Now you have to say the Kiwi dollar also looking flat here ahead of that key RBA NZ decision later today. That 50 basis point move it is widely expected in markets now. So Westpac Bank saying it could ruffle feathers a little bit but unlikely to see any sort of major reaction to that. But with the board now though because let's check in on the other economic releases that we're watching today as well. As I said we've got the RBA. Is that the. OK over in Korea could also raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time ever to rein in their inflation pressures. We've also got the jobless rate coming out at the top of the next hour. And the China trade bounce as well later this morning. So exports here expected to show a slowness in the month of June Sherry Heidi. Yeah. And of course it is really that U.S. inflation print that is expected to see a fresh peak and that is expected to keep the Fed Shery Ahn that aggressive right path. And of course as well really contextualize widening this concern that we could see a policy overstep or misstep and create a recession. What we are expecting is the consumer price index that probably increased eight point eight percent from a year earlier. That is the biggest jump since 1981. Expected of course compared to May. We're seeing climbing one point one percent and that sherry would mark actually the third month out of four months that we've seen inflation jump at least 1 percent. And of course the real pain really is in the credit space. If you have the Fed's tightening campaign really that aggressive we could see credit drying up and that would really lead to a recession historically speaking. And we will get some indications of what's happening on that front from bank earnings later this week of course. One thing to look for are signs of that credit tightening. The deeply inverted yield curve is now threatening to rein in banks net interest margins. And of course that could end up creating a credit crunch. For the latest let's bring in Bloomberg's chief race correspondent for Asian then contributor Garfield Reynolds and global economics. And Paul is the editor of Kathleen Hays. Garfield let me start with you. What signals the yield curve is sending right now. While the yield curve is continuing to send the signal looked there's a lot of concern amongst investors that a recession is coming. That's a tribute not only to the strong expectations for Fed rate hikes even if some of the expectations further out have come off a bit. But also to you the fact that around the globe there are lots of worrying signs for major economies. So Europe has its own extreme struggles because of what's going with the war in Ukraine. And then we have China with the fresh Covid outbreaks and other issues where we've got fresh evidence that that economy isn't turning around and in fact might well be slowing. So you've got Europe slowing China slowing the US getting high interest rates from the Fed. It doesn't look good. You know even if the Fed stops hiking so aggressively we might have already been heading for a recession. The inflation print today is likely to even if it cools down a bit confirm the hand that it will hike 75 basis points this time and look to hike 75 basis points in September. So you know that that's what the Treasury's curve was reflecting the expectation that recession is going to be very hard to avoid from here. And Kathleen we've got the Albion Z and B A K on tap and both of these central banks expected to go pretty big today and both of them even though contending with economic slowdown risks really seeing the need to copy inflation as the bigger challenge. Absolutely. And these are two central banks that have been leading the pack throughout the recession. Let's remember when we look at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected to do 50 basis points today that it's a start. I'll remember back in. It was in 2020 the first one to cut one of the first ones to cut 75 basis point that was aggressive. One of the first to do a post pandemic U-turn October 20 21 with a twenty five basis point hike three more a 25 basis point hike than 50 basis points in April. Another one in May. And today 50 basis points to 2.5 0 percent. What this is showing you is that by the end of the year investors are thinking it could be near 4 percent. Let's look at their inflation because that is the problem here. Six point nine percent year over year. The latest reading as well above the RBA says forecast for five point nine percent this year. Inflation expectations for one year. There they are at four point eighty eight for two years three point to nine. So that's not very much getting back into that 1 to 3 percent target. And this is in fact a 10 year highs for those numbers. Let's move on to the Bank of Korea because they're also poised to do a 50 basis point rate hike. And in fact if they do so it will be the first one they have done since they adopted interest rates as their key monetary policy tool back in 1999. But they also have an inflation problem. Their CPI is up six point zero percent year over year. It's a twenty three year high. We know that they're relatively new. Governor Chang Yong Ri has said he's open to a 50 basis point hike. So getting that 50 basis points to two point to five percent well it will be a move that will potentially show his seriousness on inflation. But also the Fed is about ready to do we think a 75 basis point rate hike. Do you want to be the Bank of Korea only doing 25 and seeing what that does to your currency to capital flows et cetera. So the 50 basis point hike here seems to be baked into the cake for both of these central banks today. And of course we're watching what the ECB is doing as well. And Garfield you mentioned Europe slowing. We have been watching for that euro dollar parity for a while now. What's holding it back from actually reaching gold's levels and when can we get there. Well I mean there are a few things that are holding you back. One of the major things is there are a lot of options right around that parity level. So there are plenty of traders out there. And what we can see is only a small fraction of the depository trust clearing company reports. So there are a lot of traders investors who have a lot at stake if Europe goes through parity. So you need a major you potentially the major news break it to send it under. And if it goes on it might get quite a bit further. Now CPI you know later on tonight. That's the obvious potential trigger point. And it's hard to see it going through there unless something else happens before then. So you know the one big thing that's hanging over everything is the potential for Russia to cut off gas supplies or limit gas supplies. We've got the meeting scheduled maintenance coming up to shut down the pipeline. So all of this stuff whether or not whether or not that comes back on. And the thing is a lot of the bad news has been priced in. And this potential if the euro goes through a dollar it will suddenly go a lot lower. And then then if you don't want to send it there before the news is in a lot of ways because if the news isn't so bad then the levels that will go to will not be justified by it by events. Bloomberg's chief race correspondent for Asia and life contributor Gottfried Reynolds a global economics and policy as Kathleen Hays. Well let's turn to another big story. Twitter has formally sued deal on Musk over his abandoned 44 billion dollar takeover offer. Lawyers told a Delaware judge that the world's richest person failed to honour his agreement to pay fifty two dollars 20 a share for the social network. Let's get the details now with some. At Ludlow this push to enforce the deal doesn't come as a surprise. But what are we hearing now. Yeah. Don't you have deja vu. Heidi why aren't we talking about this just 24 hours ago. But it's official right. We had the Delaware court filing. And Twitter's basic argument is that Elon Musk has no right to walk away that they want to hold him to the original deal. Fifty four dollars 20 cents a share. Forty four billion dollar valuation that companies who say they actually saying that Musk breached specific points of the deal of which there are a few. And you'll forgive me. My brain's not like a sponge. I'm going to read them to you. He breached his obligation to use reasonable efforts to complete the merger basics. They say he materially breached his obligations to provide Twitter with information about the financing both the equity findings say and the debt financing side. And they say that he materially breached his obligation to seek Twitter's consent about public comments he made about the deal and otherwise. Twitter accusing Moscow breaching confidentiality and what he's doing. But it all comes down to the fact that they're holding to him an account. And now the ball is in Moscow in terms of what he plans to argue with all of this drama. Does Twitter even want Musk as its owner at this point. Yeah it's a great it's a great question because if you go through the court filing they point out time and again that the actions Elon Musk has taken have basically materially damaged the company its share price harmed investors. But this has been the most consistent point of this whole saga. Twitter and Twitter's board want to hold him to the original terms of the deal signed April 25th. Elon Musk has got to prove material adverse effect which he went through yesterday. Right. He's got to prove that whatever action Twitter did or did not take principally is due to the level of box on the platform fundamentally altered the value of the deal altered the fundamentals of the company. And you know the lawyers that we've been speaking to say that Twitter has a good chance of defeating Musk in a court case. But who knows. Members at least know there with leaders on Twitter. Musk drama. Let's now get over to Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines. Funny. Thank you. The World Health Organization is urging governments and health care system to take steps to curb Covid-19 transmissions amid a new wave of infections in Europe and the United States. The WTO director general more into some variants of the Annmarie Horden strain are lifting case numbers and deaths. Europe is at the center of a new wave of cases in England. An estimated two point one million people tested positive in the final week of June. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is showing no willingness to the board of potential currency market intervention to support the yen. After meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Shinichi Suzuki in Tokyo Yellen said the two did not discuss intervention and G7 nations should have market determined exchange rates. The last time the two nations intervened joined it is where the end was in 1998. OPEC's first oil market outlook for 2023 suggests no relief for squeezed consumers with demand growth set to surpass supply by 1 million barrels a day. To fill the gap OPEC's would need to significantly hike production. But numbers are already falling far behind due to underinvestment and political instability. President Biden is urging Middle East producers to open the taps and he'll visit Saudi Arabia this week. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. And Vonnie Quinn this is Bloomberg Cherry Philip Hand. Earnings season is coming. I get to when exceed our bargains out there. Yeah Bloomberg is fastest with the numbers and analysis conflicting and complex crosscurrents. Strap yourself in for this earning season. I do think carving numbers will still come down quite a bit and whether we end up with a recession or not. I think there's a good chance that markets will price that probability as being higher than they haven't done as yet. Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Open. Hi there. As I'll bring in our next guest who says market sentiment has become too negative. With us now is Gene Siskel president and CEO of Capital Management. Shana. Good to have you with us. So could we see a positive earnings surprise and how meaningful would that be for the markets. I think the likelihood that any surprise will be on more likely to be positive is higher. I just want to be clear. I think earnings estimates have come down. I think there's been in a lot of negative warnings by companies a lot of negative guidance after Q1 reports. And so many people are expecting the worst. But I actually think that it's more likely than not that companies sort of use that opportunity to warn but also get their their act together if you will in order to prepare themselves for Q2. So I just think that there's overly negative sentiment. We have you know the highest level of shorts and S & P 500 futures that we've seen in quite some time. I think it's over 10 percent short S & P futures. And we're just I think we've gotten overdone with the negative sentiment at this point. We'll get a surprise say acceleration of the inflation numbers tomorrow. What sort of reaction could we get from the markets. I think that if it's slightly higher than expected the markets will react negatively but not necessarily with the same negativity that they did last quarter. I also think that if it's in line or even a little bit better than expected that that will be something that will actually drive the markets upwards. I think everybody's expecting bad inflation numbers but there are some signs here that inflation is starting to ease in the commodity markets and you're starting to see that. And you know crude oil prices have come down. Some of the big commodities have come down. So I think there's reason to believe that any sort of earnings announcement will be include guidance that will give us better outlook on how future inflation is impacting these companies in real time. And I think that the market in general will react positively if the number is in line or less than expected. But if it's more than expected I don't think the market's going to freak out because I think that they're sort of already that negativity out there. When you take a look at the components of CPI is it anything that you're watching for that could kind of meaningfully inform investment strategy. The only component that I'm keeping an eye on has to do with cost of housing. Apartment owners equivalent rent those types of inputs. I think the impact of rising rates especially in the last quarter has impacted the housing market negatively. And I'd be interested to see what that looks like. How much of that comes through. But that's really the only part of the CPI components that I'm paying special attention to. The moves when it comes to effects the relentless strength of King dollar particularly as we saw a brief parity for euro dollar. How does that have any impact at all in terms of how you're investing at the moment. At the moment it doesn't have a huge impact. It does somewhat affects how willing I am to take currency risk without a hand in any sort of international equity allocation. But it doesn't impact that much when I'm doing these are normal moves and affects while we are at extremes. You really only have to worry about it if you are investing in that currency. China always great to have you with us us this so boundary and capital management president and you can get a roundup of the stories you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers can get that at day. You can customize those settings. You just get the news on the industries and assets that matter to you. This is Bloomberg. The House committee investigating the January 6 capital riot has been text messages from President Trump's campaign manager at that time saying Trump was asking for civil war. Let's get more on that with Bloomberg's political news director Jody Schneider. Jody we keep getting these shocking revelations about President Trump's role during this insurrection. What are some of the highlights. Yes. So this was the seventh hearing today. And we continue as you say to hear details of how President Trump was in touch with members of these groups that went to the capital. We heard more about that today including as you mentioned some of those text messages between his campaign manager and a campaign staffer in which that civil war reference was made. We also heard from President Trump's legal adviser his key legal adviser who talked about a meeting in mid-December where they were trying to make the case. His staffers were trying to make the case to him that he had lost the election and that he should concede. Prince and Trump furious at this tried to get them to say tried to come up with ways including perhaps election boxes bringing in ballot boxes just to try to show purported fraud election fraud of which no one thought there was any serious election fraud to try to get them to certify him as the winner rather than Joe Biden. So there was more of that detail today that no one really made the direct case that President Trump incited the rioters to go to the Capitol. It was more that there was there was discussion. He encouraged this but they didn't necessarily prove that he started this off the desire to to do this on January 6th. We also heard about a contentious meeting at the White House where there were there was yelling and there was just kind of a breakdown in communications. We did hear from the vice chair Liz Cheney. Towards the end of the hearing really revealing something about Donald Trump but it came with a warning. Yes. So Heidi what Liz Cheney said and this was the very end of this hearing the seventh hearing we've had since June where she said that they had. The committee was told that a witness somebody who hasn't yet testified and somebody that she did not identify had been contacted. They were told by prison Trump this person did not did not apparently engage in any kind of conversation or exchange with President Trump and then told the committee about it. She said the committee has referred this to the Justice Department. Her warning was that they would take those kinds of communications with any witnesses or potential witnesses very seriously. A warning she given before and said they would they would take those very seriously and not indicated that the Justice Department could get involved. So without more details we really don't know who the person was or what the exchange was. But she was very explicit in that warning. So you cited this as a seventh hearing. What's next. Yes. So we expect at least one more hearing. There was one that had been scheduled for Thursday a primetime hearing which maybe meant it could be the last one. The first one was a prime time hearing that had been postponed. But we think it may come as soon as next week perhaps next Thursday. There still could be more as the committee has said as they get more witnesses and more evidence they will continue to to investigate. But we think there'll be one more big hearing. Jodi Schneider there with the latest let's get you a quick check of the latest business headlines this hour. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund is set to be in talks to acquire an asset manager fortress from Softbank. Sources say the dollar investment is discussing a deal that would value fortress that more than one billion dollars. Obeidallah has long been a Softbank counterpart. In 2017 it said it would be among anchor investors. In the firm's debut vision fund Peloton will stop building exercise bikes and treadmills at its own factories and rely on production partners instead all part of a strategic shift to cut costs and streamline strategy. Peloton boomed during the pandemic but has struggled as gyms and economies reopened. Plenty more to come here on DAYBREAK Australia. This is Bloomberg. Dollar is strengthening. There's a lot going on for the dollar. You have a host of global issues clearly the energy crisis the massive divergence in monetary policy between the ECB and said the US is heading into recession. Europe is probably already bad. The dollar is the so-called risk parity article. What do you find safe. You find safety in the dollar. Driving the dollar at the moment is safe haven flows. There's not really a big trigger that you can see which can turn around the euro or the dollar at this point. Number one the shift from the Fed number to a change in the energy dynamics not just isn't happening a very strong dollar. It's going to add another week to the US corporate earnings season. That will also begin to limit U.S. growth. Clearly a lot going for the dollar at this point. GUEST on Bloomberg TV on the outlook for the dollar. And of course we continue to see those safe haven flows are mentioned there. Let's bring in Annabel from morning calls. And Bill this because you've been continue with a more aggressive Fed that's very much focused on fighting inflation. Absolutely. Shery Ahn of course we'll get that CPI rate very much anticipated later today could show the fastest inflation or the highest inflation in 40 years with expectations of eight point eight percent on the year. Now that rating of course combined with the jobs data. Well we're already hearing policymakers expressing their support for an outsized moved. And we've also got investors weighing in on this as well. So Sam Zell he is one of them of course that billionaire made famous by his real estate investments. And he says the issue here is that the Fed basically flooded the system with liquidity and that is now coming back to bite the economy. So the focus here really needs to be on reducing liquidity. And the only way he says that that can happen is by hiking rates. He's calling for a move as high as 75 basis points at the next meeting. And what's more he told us that the Fed can withstand or the economy can withstand a magnitude. I also think that interest rates could go up a couple of hundred basis points and not throw us into recession because I think that there's been just so much capital last around that I think you know the first kind of major swallows of reducing that excess flow. I don't think they're going to have quite the impact that this stock market is reflecting. So some people they might dismiss this inflation point later today is old news because of course as you can see here we've already seen commodity prices dropping over the past couple of weeks with a drop here in oil metals prices soft commodities across the board. But as Bloomberg intelligence points out that the Fed really won't here because what happens if we do get high inflation prints that could really entrench price pressures into the American psyche. And as Jay Powell said last month Heidi the clock really is ticking here on inflation expectations being coming tethered into the psyche of Americans. When it comes to the euro those pressures really coming from energy costs. Yeah that's right. So just how low could go here. Well T.D. Securities has one of the most bearish calls out there. They're saying it could hit 85 to 90 cents to the US dollar here. Now the reason that they're looking for that or central to this argument is really this this move that we're seeing in trade imbalances around the eurozone. So Germany France other major economies already looking at deficits here on these higher import costs for energy. So that is really only set to worsen here as recession takes hold across the region. Also these consistent or persistent fears around Covid lockdowns from China. So today how we're trading in the euro if you change on now you can see that we're basically at parity. We did see at parity just bounced up slightly. You can see there at the top fractionally off those levels here. T.D. Securities is saying expect a little bit of defense at this level. But broadly the euro here really following that trajectory had in the Fed's last hiking cycle. So Sherry Heidi just expect more downward pressure ahead. Yeah let's get more on the euro with our next guest particularly in terms of what happens if we see a more meaningful level of hitting parity. It's really a border that could quickly collapse again if fresh concerns over Russian natural gas supplies lines of a more hawkish Fed could continue to put further downward pressure on the common currency. Let's bring in Joseph Composer who's ahead of international economics and Commonwealth Bank. Joseph great to have you with us. Parity by any other name but I suppose it hinges on the conviction of this trade right. What happens if it meaningfully breaks below. Where do we go from here. Yeah look out our forecast. We see you are going down to 98. But given that there's a very few technical support levels once you do get below parity then more convincingly it certainly could go lower. So I wouldn't rule out that it falls another five cents or so before the end of the year. Look it Woods then start to look a bit on the undervalued side if it does go down to those low levels. But a lot of it is just going to depend on gas prices. And that of course reflects the war in the Ukraine. So things are certainly not going for the euro's way at the moment whether it the interest rate hikes in the US or the current account deficits that we're now seeing in the Eurozone. And I was going to say it's really also this kind of virtuous cycle. We continue to see fucking dollar. Does that change depending on what sort of CPI print we get. Yeah look I think the the consensus continues to underestimate the stickiness of US inflation. I think there's too much attention is paid to the core inflation. We prefer the trimmed CPI and that is something getting close to a 10 percent annualized monthly increases. And if we look at that partly because we're in Australia and that's the key measure inflation in Australia that's mainly because the trimmed and the weighted meeting CPI and leading indicators of the core CPI and they just screaming that it's going to go higher not lower. Even though commodity prices had started to come off wage growth is still really really strong in America. And so is inflation expectations for our consumers. They're really high and they're suggesting to us that US CPI can go higher not lower over the next few months. Inflation expectations also pretty high when it comes to New Zealand. We are expecting that RB And that rate decision today how much volatility will that inject a Kiwi dollar today. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand got a very long history of surprising markets and not always on purpose. I've got to say so look it wouldn't surprise me if the RBA says it to pull a rabbit out of the hat today and say yes you definitely could get some Kiwi volatility and that will spill over to the Aussie dollar as well. It's not much on on the economic schedule for Australia today. So I think Aussie dollar traders are going to be looking very keenly at the RBA NZ in just a few hours. And of course going in a completely different direction is what the BMJ is doing. And really that election victory by the ruling party has seen the yen fall to that 24 year low. Do you buy into the narrative that we might see more doubling down on IBEX makes an easy money policy or could we be going the other way around. Well what were Governor Kuroda is in charge in and he will be in charge until early April next year. I see more or less no real risk that the Bank of Japan is going to tighten monetary policy. The inflation pumps in Japan is still quite soft certainly under their 2 percent target unlike almost every other central bank. So I do not think that Bank of Japan is going to take the bite from market participants to tighten monetary policy so that can keep dollar in on an upward trajectory. It will happen in fits and starts. And of course. Finance Minister Zaki is sending becoming more and more concerned about not so much the weakness of the yen but the rapid moves in the yen and those comments that he made yesterday. I think that's the main reason why the Italian fell overnight. And you will see more of that today. The U.S. CPI tonight I think is going to push it back up again. I think we're going through every single currency right now across the world. Given the importance of all of these affects moves. But let me get to the Chinese yuan as well because we have trade data out today. We have seen that resilience in the yuan despite the strength of the dollar. Where is it headed. I see. Dollar yuan is still going to head up. Not so much for that to the trade data without that is a medium term influence on one. But mainly because of the infection in Shanghai and the other large cities. So that the market is very sensitive to any news about it Covid infections. And I would think that the risks are that because of the zero Covid policy the central that the central government has. That's just going to lead to more concerns about mass testing and of course mass testing. And if you don't lock down a city mass testing still very destructive to the economy and just it has people worried about whether they can go out to shop and the like. So it's a real handbrake on the Chinese economy. And look I think Dollar Yuan is probably going to get close to the highs that we saw just a few months ago. There's some support are taking us around the world of currencies that CBA head of international economics. Thank you. Coming up next Hamas is on alert for a possible U.S. recession next year. We'll hear more on that and its outlook for China and India next. This is Bloomberg. You're watching DAYBREAK Australia ISE Vonnie Quinn. First World Headlines. Brisbane Fed President Thomas Barkin is keeping his options open on how big the FOMC should go when it raises interest rates later this month. He says the right policy is to keep inflation under control and he's reserving judgment on the size of the hike until Wednesday as U.S. CPI release. We're engaged in a very challenging exercise which is to try to cool the economy down to normal levels right in an effort to bring inflation under control. But without the intent of trying to cool it so down that that the decline is calamitous the right policies to get inflation under control. Period. China has criticized Taiwan's decision to send its vice president more and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman accused Taipei of political manipulation. But Beijing's response was more muted than usual. Vice President William Lai is the most senior Taiwanese official to visit Japan in decades but says it was a personal visit. Hong Kong has suspended some non-emergency services in public hospitals as the city grapples with a surge in Kobe cases and on scabies and elective surgeries are among the procedures affected. The latest outbreak has pushed the number of patients in public hospitals to about 1000. Health officials warn the daily infections could climb to as high as six thousand in two weeks. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake power. More than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Vonnie Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund is said to be in talks to acquire asset manager of Fortress Investment Group from Softbank. Bloomberg deals reporter Cameron Leech joins us now with the latest. Cameron so why is Mobile Darla interested in this deal now. Well what do we have to just look at the total picture of everything. This news of this sale came out last year in November. I mean we have to take a look at what happened last year as well to look like Softbank declined roughly 20 percent in 2021. So it's been a tough market for all investors right now. And actually we had the CEO of our forces last week in Sun Valley on Bloomberg TV actually sat with Sonali Basak. Kind of spoke to on inflation and just you know this Biden administration. And you said it would be a rout to predict the next year or two. And I think this comes down to those those that just see the environment itself. And we're going to see how we've been seeing a lot of these asset managers consolidate over some time now. And I think this is just the next one of the next ship to fall as well. The intent and that's Massa had for a fortress ended up being quite different in terms of what they were able to do from a regulatory perspective. You know one thing. Again back to this entire environment is tough for everyone. You're going to see a lot of these investments come over the course of this year. We still continue to see you know just investments fall in the public equity markets. You know you like a big huge debate. If there are there is or will be a recession over the next three to six months. And I think this is just a another chip to fall possibly showing that things are getting tight for investors. Lindbergh's Cameron Leach that was Singapore state owned investors mask posted a five point eight percent return for the fiscal year as gains in domestic stocks offset widespread declines in China. But to mask CIO were hit superhuman Lun told us that the fund is adopting a cautious outlook and sees more market declines ahead. I would say generally speaking the regulatory front probably the worst is behind us on the net platforms. What is more important what will drive debt going forward is really earnings which will partly be a function of economic growth out there. What actually is looks more clear cut and I would say attractive in China for example are some areas linked to our sustainability living thing. Living theme that includes companies like you know whether it's even ISE or its battery company is where China's the largest TV market in the world. The whole supply chain is know within China. It is policy aligned and it is a part of a global trend. So Sol those areas become much clearer. Other areas like consumption that look attractive if you see the recovery in growth but really will depend on the pace of recovery from now on. When you take a look at economic recovery some are saying perhaps that five and a half percent growth for the year is just not achievable. It's closer to 3 percent when the numbers come out. It may even surprise the markets negatively. It may lead to some earnings downgrade. So you've got to see some volatility. But then from here as we go into the second half of the year you've seen very strong fiscal initiatives by the government. They've announced this one point five trillion bond funding and infrastructure by local governments. Monetary policy has been easing for mortgages et cetera. Still a lot of risks on the horizon. But clearly the government seems very focused on promoting growth. So it doesn't matter where they get to 5.5. But as long as sequentially we're now in an improving growth path. I think that would be seen positively by the markets. What's your take on India. Foreign funds have been pulling the money out in a huge way. In fact as much as 1 percent of our market cap. Do you see opportunities there. So we've actually quite constructive in India for the medium term in the near-term. There are some headwinds because for example rising oil prices are an issue for India. Inflation is edging up because of which RBI has begun to tighten monetary policy. But we do see it done in the CapEx cycle. I think what is very attractive for us is the growth of the digital economy and the startup ecosystem out there which is really vibrant. So at some point the strong dollar will impact all asset classes wanted. I mean we're seeing that playing out in the affects market in commodities and the pain will continue. I mean it is already impacting all markets. And you're right and I think that's one of the other headwinds to us earnings that we expect to see the rest of this year. So you know near-term it's a challenge. But you know once you get to a point if we talk about a US recession and at the point where you see it done in monetary policy in the US I mean that's probably when you see the direction the dollar change. So it cannot be a one way thing forever in fact in some sense of self-correcting because of the headwinds it's creating in a number of asset classes. The biggest worry for you for the next 12 months as an investor I think two big areas. One is just inflation. We need to see that come under control. We've been talking about peak inflation for a while but we need to see where we make that transition and where it comes and settles. When do you see that settling. It's tough to say. I mean I would expect that you would see a reversal from the peak sometime in the next few months. But then when it comes down to a level which is acceptable depends on a number of factors including for example the Russia Ukraine situation. The second risk of course is as I just mentioned Russia Ukraine. I mean that is something which doesn't see this. It seems to be no clear end to it. If you have a gas cut off to Europe that's going to lead to a severe recession there. It will lead to energy price rises all over the world. Those are issues that we need to worry about. And then more importantly beyond the near-term the tensions that this is creating in terms of a polarized world with governments not being able to deal with each other it head. So it mitigates attending to major issues such as climate change for example. Kim I think the chief investment officer of O'Hare's if him Alani speaking with Bloomberg's chief international correspondent for Southeast Asia. Haslinda Amin. And we do have breaking news at the moment. We are hearing from Google CEO also in the future. In an email saying that the company will slow hiring for 2022 Google will limit hiring to technical roles this year and next. Of course we have seen a slowdown when it comes to that red hot hiring spree that we saw in the tech sector as more and more people worry about recession. Now Google saying that they will limit hiring to technical roles in 2022 and 2023. This according to see us from there. Try talking to us in an email. Ahead on DAYBREAK. This is Bloomberg. Here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines Hyundai and the labor union have tentatively agreed on a four point three percent increase in its base salary. The South Korean automaker says the agreement includes bonuses and other cash equivalent benefits but total salaries rising about 9 percent. The company's management however refused calls to extend the retirement age. Union members will vote on the tentative deal next week. South Korean pop band B T S will appear in two exclusive shows and Disney plus thanks to a deal with their label. The shows include a concert film of the band's performance in Los Angeles last year and a documentary following the boy group's history over nine years. Both are set to air on Disney. Plus globally Netflix is quick game will compete for best drama. The Emmy Award in September will be the first time a foreign language program has been nominated for the biggest prize in the US TV industry. The show is the most popular in Netflix history and will be up against HBO succession and euphoria among others. Let's take a look at our Asian markets shaping up in a day that holds a couple of pretty major central bank decisions here. The Bank of Korea as well as the IBEX. Remember these are two central banks that have really been at the forefront of the tightening cycle in this part of the world. Were expecting 50 basis points of further rate hikes from both the B okay. And the RBA NZ as they look to really put a cap on prices as a bigger priority and challenge to signs of flagging growth for both economies. Take a look at Australian futures which is really flat at the moment and it does look like a mixed and also pretty tepid session here in Asia. The Aussie dollar continuing to see these signs of risk aversion as dollar strength really does continue as a major theme. Kiwi stocks up by just about two tenths of a percent in Chicago. NIKKEI futures also looking pretty subdued as we continue to have traders really worried about recession risks of course. What happened when it comes to the increased treasury inversion the 10 year you were at one point dropping as much as twelve point four basis points below the two year rate. We haven't seen that magnitude of a drop since 2007. And of course that is just feeding into this potential narrative of the recession risks. And you know when it comes to the impact of the recession on what we're seeing on remuneration as well sure. That's gonna be kind of one of the biggest debates. And even as the cost of living continues to surge even as ordinary households are pressured by rising food costs by rising energy costs we are seeing bonuses for CEOs in Australia just surging. Yeah we aren't talking about boards rewards rewarding ASX box bosses with 77 percent of their maximum potential payout. So this would be an average bonus hitting the highest since the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors actually started collecting data in the past. We will have Labor data as well out of Australia tomorrow so we'll be very much keeping an eye on that. That's it for the Australia. Neighbouring Asia is next as we set up for the opens in Japan and South Korea of course we had U.S. stocks falling decisively here in the US with those recession fears and which has talked about. We'll be discussing all of that next. This is Bloomberg.