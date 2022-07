00:00

So as we talk the economy the United States seems to be sinking a little bit. Our stock market is not in good shape. I would think people would say. And the real estate market may not be in such wonderful shape. So are you worried now that the economy is heading into a recession. And is that making you feel not so bad because you can buy things at the bottom of the market now. I think liquidity is the theme of what's going on out there. I mean unfortunately I think that some of the policies implemented flooding the market market with money are coming back to bite us. And I think that we have to reduce that liquidity in the process. We've created significant inflation that I think is only control by raising interest rates and maybe putting a central recession. We're not in a recession yet in your view. No no. And you've seen this picture before where governments say we're going to raise interest rates get rid of inflation are usually produces either stagflation or a recession. So you think that's likely or the Fed chickens at that. You know I mean unfortunately I've only been around this business for 50 years. But in that 50 years I've only had one Fed president. Whoever said and did what he did what he said. And that was Volcker. Every other you know Greenspan. And all the rest of them have all talked a good game. But when it really came depressing it didn't press it. Well let's talk about what let's suppose the chairman of the Fed Jay Powell called you and said Sam you've been around a long time. What should I do. Should I keep increasing interest rates to get rid of inflation. Or should I worry that that will produce a recession. What would you advise him to do now. I would do that. I've advised him right now to raise interest rates significantly. I think that is as big as 75 basis points it sounds. I think that they could have easily raised interest rates one and a quarter. I think that you know what we have to do is we have to break the inflation mentality. That's why we were able to you know quantitative easing that created inflation was because we hadn't created the mentality. Now we've embedded in people an expectation of inflation that goes into everybody's pricing goes in everybody's plan. And that's not healthy for the country. You may remember in the late 70s when Paul Volcker was the chairman of the Fed I was working the White House. Then one weekend he increased interest rates 200 basis points without giving it a telegraphing notices in advance. So something like that. You think it's necessary. Well I know it's hard to quantify you know the solution although I kind of want everybody to remember how low interest rates are. I mean we survived for a long time with the risk free rate at five and a half. You know we now are up. I don't know what. Two to one in three quarters is something. I mean I mean we're really there's a lot of room. And I think by the way that when I say lot this room I also think that interest rates could go up a couple hundred basis points and not throw us in a recession because I think that there's been just so much capital speech last Shery Ahn around that. I think you know the first kind of major swallows of of reducing that the excess flow. I don't think you're going to have quite the impact that this stock market is reflecting.