00:00

So you were doing some real estate on the side while you were in college and then you went through university Michigan Law School and to please your mother or father you've said I'm going to go to law school. But you weren't that interesting being a lawyer. No. Never. A matter of fact I ended up graduating and becoming a lawyer and I practiced for four days. Four days ISE. I didn't realize you practice that long for day four days. So then the morning of the fifth day I went to see the senior partner and as only a 24 year old could do. I looked at him. I said I just don't think this is a good use of my time. He said OK. There's the door. Actually what he said is what are you going to do. And I said go back to doing golf like I did when I was in law school and in the real estate business in Arabic. And so he said why don't you stay here and we'll do the legal work and we'll invest in your deals. And so that's what we did for a year.